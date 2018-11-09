For the past few years, many Uptowners have gotten their coffee fix from a bright red vintage Citroen van known as Petite Rouge. The owners recently expanded with a brick-and-mortar location.
Julie Pieri and Kurt Schmiederer started their mobile coffee business in 2015, and served coffee across the city. The couple recently launched a baby blue truck as well, and the Uptown location quietly opened at 3146 Calhoun St. last week.
The coffee shop takes over the space formerly home to First Cup Cafe. The menu is very similar to the truck's and includes coffee, espresso, cold brew, blended coffee drinks, iced teas (the hibiscus with ginger syrup is particularly good) and house-brewed chai.
A daily selection of Blue Dot Donuts is available, and Pieri said she will start selling a selection of pastries, grab-and-go sandwiches, salads and juices within two weeks.
The cafe currently is open 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.