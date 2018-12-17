Costera, a new Spanish restaurant from two Link Restaurant Group alums, will open in Uptown early next year.
The restaurant, from chef Brian Burns and Reno De Ranieri, will open in February at 4938 Prytania St., the longtime home of La Thai, which will close Dec. 29.
La Thai owner Diana Chauvin-Galle announced last week that she would close the restaurant after a decade in business to focus on her two young children, and other business ventures.
The new restaurant’s focus will be on “coastal Spanish cuisine.”
Burns and De Ranieri have worked at Link restaurants Herbsaint, Cochon and Peche. Burns currently is chef de cuisine at Peche. The duo traveled to Spain for inspiration for their new restaurant. Local designer Curtis Herring was hired to transform the 5,400 square-foot space to evoke some of Spain’s historic bars and restaurants.
Little has been revealed about the menu, but according to a release from the team’s publicist, it will offer two large format paellas, Gulf seafood and some game. The wine list will highlight classic Spanish and French wines.
Costera will serve lunch and dinner Wednesday through Monday.
La Thai opened in 2008. Chauvin-Galle owns the building and is leasing the space to the new restaurant. She is working on a casual restaurant focused on Thai street food that she hopes to open in 2019.