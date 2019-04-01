Roughly two years after branching out on her own, baker Christina Balzebre will open a brick-and-mortar for her nomadic bread and pastry business.
Balzebre signed a lease last week for Levee Baking Company at 3138 Magazine St. The baby blue building was most recently occupied by the Belgian waffle spot Cloud Nine Bistro and Artz Bagelz before that.
“The response has been really overwhelming and amazing,” Balzebre said on Monday, adding that she hopes to have the bakery open within two months.
Balzebre, who is originally from Miami, helmed the bread program at the Link Restaurant Group, where she oversaw bread operations for all of its restaurants. She also worked at Willa Jean. In January 2017, she launched her business, selling naturally leavened sourdough breads and pastries at pop-ups across the city. She landed a permanent weekend spot inside the Mosquito Supper Club on Dryads Street, where she stayed for two years.
Balzebre added two bakers, Diego Martin-Perez and Sara Levasseur, who also runs Jamboree Jams. Both will join her at the new business.
Popular items that will be on the new menu include biscuits, kouign amann pastries, black sesame seed-dusted tarts, fruit and vegetable-studded focaccia loaves and buttermilk chocolate pies. The menu also includes sandwiches and salads. Gluten-free and vegan options will be available, Balzebre says.
“We’re going to have a really small menu, but it will be different every week depending on what’s in season,” she says. Initially the spot will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. five days a week, and Balzebre hopes to add a daily happy hour with beer, wine and a menu of snacks.
Balzebre said she’s taking a temporary break from farmers markets to work on the new space, but hopes to be return within three weeks. She hopes to expand bakery hours to full time by the end of May.
For more information, visit the Levee Baking Company’s website here.