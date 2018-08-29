Pintxos, the tapas-style snacks, are the highlight at Estaño, a new Spanish wine bar and cafe on St. Claude Avenue.
Pintxos are very similar to tapas but hail from the Basque region of Spain. The petite snacks often are served skewered on toothpicks, sometimes on top of bread, which at Estaño is baked daily.
Owners Bruce McDaniel and Mowgli Pierlas opened the spot last week at 2266 St. Claude Ave. and it serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and a midday menu. They expect to add dinner service as early as next month.
Estano will operate as a daytime cafe and brunch spot and as an afternoon and nighttime restaurant and bar. McDaniel says they plan to sell wine as soon as this weekend, and will offer several wines on tap, Spanish ciders, and beer in cans and bottles.
The pintxo selection changes daily, and could include crostini topped with chorizo and brie or tomatoes topped with quail eggs. Sandwiches, or montaditos, might be filled with Serrano ham, manchego, tomatoes and mustard, or other combinations. It also offers Spanish and Portuguese conservas, and uses the tinned or jarred seafood in some snacks, such as a white anchovy salad or razor clams served with crostini.
Most of the snacks cost $3 to $9.
“We want this to be a neighborhood place — not out of reach for the neighborhood person who might be walking by and wants to walk in,” McDaniel says.
The restaurant is one door down from Arabella Casa Di Pasta, which Pierlas also owns. There is a long bar where the pintxos are displayed at the front, as well as seating overlooking St. Claude Avenue. The shotgun-style space leads back to a lounge area and a courtyard, which is undergoing renovations. All of the conservas, including a hard-to-find Spanish tuna belly, are available for retail sale as well.
For breakfast and brunch, the spot serves French Truck coffee and dishes like a Spanish tortilla, house-baked pastries with fresh fruit and a truffled egg toast.
Currently, Estaño is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.