Copper Vine (1009 Poydras St.), a "wine pub" serving wines on tap, will open in the Central Business District as early as next month.
The bar takes over the 5,500-square-foot space that was home to Happy’s Irish Pub, a “breastaurant” that featured female servers dressed in schoolgirl outfits. The building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, was home to Maylie’s, which opened in 1876 and was one of the city’s oldest restaurants when it closed in the 1980s. The new bar will have a bar, a large dining area, a courtyard and balcony.
Copper Vine owner Kyle Brechtel purchased the building that also houses the adjacent sports bar Walk-On’s. He also founded the nearby nightclub-cum-bowling alley Fulton Alley. According to a statement from Brechtel’s hospitality group, the new spot will focus on making wine more approachable for non-oenophiles by serving 30 familiar wines on tap in a publike atmosphere. For more adventurous customers, there will be 20 wines available by the glass from less familiar regions, according to the statement. The bar also will offer eight local beers on tap and cocktails.
Chef Mike Brewer (who won the 2015 King of Louisiana Seafood competition and ran the former Maple Street sandwich hub The Sammich) is running the pub’s food operations. The menu will feature Murder Point oysters with a pineapple-mint gelee and Cajun caviar, duck confit flatbread with bacon jam, goat cheese and micro arugula, and a short rib with Parmesan flan.
The spot could open as early as mid-August, according to a marketing representative for the wine bar.