Here are five New Orleans dining and drinking events in the next week.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
Burmese pop-up Lahpet is returning to Barrel Proof (1201 Magazine St.) tonight with a menu of gluten-free, vegan and non-vegan dishes such as coconut noodles with chicken, duck egg, chili oil and fried shallots; potato samosas served with tamarind, herb and chutney dip; and the nation's staple tea leaf salad made with fermented young tea leaves, fried beans, nuts, corn and tomatoes. Dishes range from $6 to $14, and the kitchen is open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 22
Bywater courtyard restaurant Bacchanal Wine (600 Poland Ave.) hosts the latest in its Primal Nights series, an outdoor grilling and fundraising event. Past events have benefited one specific charity, and the last series raised more than $10,000 for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico and Houston. This week is a “chef’s choice” event. Wednesday’s event teams up Bacchanal chefs with chefs from the shuttered Chicago Spanish wine bar and restaurant Bom Bolla. The Spanish-inspired menu includes Idiazabal cheese and Arbequina olives, St. Louis-style pork ribs with sidra (Spanish-style cider) and pimenton and wood-grilled escalivada (vegetables). The event starts at 6 p.m.
Friday Aug. 24-25
Peruvian chef, writer, mixologist and photographer Nico Vera pays a two-night visit to Warehouse District restaurant Carmo (527 Julia St.). Friday’s event features a Peruvian cooking and cocktail-making course ($55) with tutorials on some of the country’s best-known dishes and drinks including ceviche, tiradito, and pisco-based cocktails. Saturday features a five-course dinner ($75) with cocktail pairings and explores Peruvian “Criollo” cuisine and the connection to New Orleans foodways. For tickets, visit the event’s website here.
Saturday, Aug. 25
French Quarter restaurant Kingfish (337 Chartres St.) pays tribute to its namesake, Louisiana's 40th Governor Huey P. Long, on what would have been his 125th birthday. There's jazz brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a second line led by actor John “Spud” McConnell at 11:45 a.m., and a Huey Long look-a-like contest at 12:15 p.m. Dishes for the three-course prix-fix brunch ($29) include Waldorf salad, eggs Sardou, pain perdu, barbecue shrimp and cake, among other choices. Bombay Sapphire gin fizzes are $8.30. The winner of the look-a-like contest will receive a $100 gift card.
Monday, Aug. 27
Pop-up Nom Depot hosts The Shadow of the Gardener dinner at Broadmoor Mexican restaurant El Pavo Real (4401 S. Broad St.) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday. The evening’s concept is globally-focused and “inspired by detective novels.” There will be vegetable-focused items from chef James Ponder. Dishes include Sicilian pasta al Norma, Laotian nam khao and a sofrito vichyssoise, among others. There also will be dishes from guest chef Josh Boeckelman and wine and cocktails from bartender John Slavich.