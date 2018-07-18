Masterp1ece (1340 S. Carrollton Ave., 504-861-6088), a new sushi and Asian street-food concept, has replaced Little Tokyo Small Plates & Noodle Bar in Carrollton.
Little appears different about the restaurant’s physical appearance after the corner building on Carrollton Avenue and Willow Street quietly changed hands earlier this summer.
The new restaurant serves a similar spread of sushi rolls and sashimi. What’s new is the restaurant’s addition of “street food” dishes plucked from a number of cuisines, which include Japanese, Indonesian and Hawaiian influences.
A selection of fried rice dishes includes a Hawaiian pineapple version with shrimp, cashews, raisins and curry. There also is grilled eel fried rice, salted cod fried rice with chicken, cabbage, bean sprouts, onions and fried anchovies, and a sweet-and-spicy Javanese fried rice including shrimp, chicken, steak, sprouts, onions and a fried egg. Larger dishes run the gamut from Japanese chicken katsu to grilled salmon in a lemon and garlic sauce with shiitake mushrooms. Gado gado is an Indonesian dish made with vegetables, fried tofu, boiled eggs and shrimp chips topped with peanut sauce.
Little Tokyo was part of the sushi chain that started in Metairie in the 1980s and included several locations across the metro area, several of which have closed. The Carrollton Avenue location was known for its karaoke hall and private rooms. The new restaurant also has karaoke.