Zasu (127 N. Carrollton Ave.), the widely anticipated restaurant from chef Sue Zemanick, opens with a New Year’s Eve dinner.
Renovations are nearly complete on the Mid-City shotgun building that was home to Rue 127, which closed in June after an eight-year run.
The new restaurant, Zasu, is the first solo project for Zemanick, the James Beard Award-winning chef who for more than a decade was executive chef at Uptown fine dining gem Gautreau’s.
Zasu will be upscale but have a neighborhood bistro feel, Zemanick says. The menu has not been released but will focus on vegetables and seafood. For the past few years, Zemanick has hosted intermittent Indonesian cuisine pop-ups and she said it’s likely a few dishes inspired by those meals will be on the menu as well.
For reservations or details about the New Year's Eve dinner, call (504) 267-3233 or email robin@zasunola.com. Regular hours of operation have net been announced.