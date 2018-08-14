A Hawaiian-themed dinner, dry-aged steaks and a Sharknado-viewing party: Here are our five picks for dining and drinking events around town this week.
Tuesday, Aug. 14
Coquette’s (2800 Magazine St., 504-265-0421) No Menu Tuesday series features a meal inspired by author Tamar Adler’s An Everlasting Meal: Cooking with Economy and Grace. Chefs and co-owners Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus say were so inspired by Adler’s philosophy they gifted the book to each member of their staff for Christmas. Tuesday’s dinner focuses on the “humble but beautiful ingredients that are the mainstays of most meals.” For tickets, contact the restaurant.
Also Tuesday, Mid-City butcher and sandwich shop Piece of Meat (3301 Bienville St., 504-372-2289) hosts its fourth Steak Night, a first-come, first-served dining special starting at 5:30 p.m. until the meat runs out. Today's menu: A 16-ounce 35-day dry-aged Raines Farms wagyu rib-eye, 21-day dry-aged Raines Farms wagyu strip, and an 1855 bone-in Prime rib-eye. Sides include cauliflower, bone marrow and tallow potatoes, among others. Prices vary for each event, so check the restaurant’s social media pages for updates.
Thursday, Aug. 16
Chef Isaac Toups' off-menu dining series Counter Club at Toups South (1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., 504-304-2147) has a Hawaiian Nights theme. Dishes include Hawaiian-style smoked pork belly with pineapple and crispy rice cakes, among others. There are seatings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person and reservations recommended.
Also Thursday, Sneaky Pickle (4017 St. Claude Ave., 504-218-5651) hosts The Catch, a three-course dinner as a part of the Gulf Restoration Network and VEGGI Farmer’s Cooperative's “fisher-focused” dining series. The three-course dinner with wine pairings includes locally caught fish and a conversation with fisher Kindra Arnesen. The dinner starts at 6 p.m. and is followed by a cocktail party at the restaurant, which is open to the public. Tickets for the dinner are $45 and can be purchased here.
Sunday, Aug. 19
Lakview’s Pizza Nola might have closed its doors, but it continues its Sharknado watch parties. Owner Will Samuels holds a viewing party for Sharknado 6: The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time at the Howlin Wolf (907 S. Peters St.) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday’s party will feature a Sharknado-cake bake-off with prizes and more. Tickets are free, but guests need to RSVP here.