Chef, cookbook writer and host of WWNO’s "Louisiana Eats!", Poppy Tooker releases the “Pascal’s Manale Cookbook” this month. It includes recipes and a history of the restaurant’s origins and five generations of family ownership. Tooker explores New Orleans’ Sicilian-Creole culinary traditions and shares anecdotes about the restaurant’s colorful past. Tooker signs copies of the book at the restaurant’s oyster bar from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. Tooker spoke to Gambit about the book.
Gambit: Why did you write this cookbook?
Tooker: I was on a mission. Ever since I finished writing (“Tujague’s Cookbook”), I’ve been trying to figure out what to write about next. This is classic Italian Creole and (Tujague’s) is classic French Creole. My journey really began with Madame Begue and that’s what led me to Tujague’s and then I asked myself what was left. What was left was the other second-oldest continuously operating restaurant in New Orleans. This was the story that made sense to me.
G: How did you do research for this book and what archival materials did you use?
T: It’s twofold: It’s the recipes and it’s the family history. I started collecting the recipes and working on the old menus; there’s stuff in here that may not have appeared on a menu since the 1940s.
I told (the family) repeatedly, from the day that they all signed off on the cookbook that I was going to be part of their family now, whether they liked it or not. I kept digging and saying, “Do you have any family pictures?” They had a guestbook in the safe that (I didn’t see) until last summer. There I found all these incredible signatures — like Marilyn Monroe (who recorded that she was having dinner with Gregory Peck), Woody Harrelson, Joan Baez and the Marx Brothers.
(Regarding the archival photos), they’re all on the wall. There are unbelievable archival (materials) on the walls of that bar.
Martin H. Radosta (Jr.) just passed away (this year). But I was able to sit with him, and he told me incredible things. He’s the only one who knew Frank Manale. For decades, (Radosta) worked the front door. Back then — in the ’60s, ’70s and early ’80s — you couldn’t get in there. The bar would be packed shoulder to shoulder. There was a pay phone at the front door where people would call the reception desk and tell them, “We’re here, but we can’t get in!” This one regular customer came in and said, “I’m not gonna wait,” and Martin said, “Oh yeah, you’re gonna wait.” He reached across the bar. He grabbed the guy’s tie and he nailed it to the bar. Then when his table was ready, Martin unhooked his tie and the guy went peacefully into the dining room and had his dinner.
G: Do you have a favorite recipe in the book?
T: There are lots of treasures. One recipe had been lost in time. It’s the most freaking delicious (Italian cream cake). The only reason I have this recipe is because (Robert J.) “Sandy” Whann, of Leidenheimer (Baking Company) grew up eating at (Pascal’s) Manale and he loved this cake so much that he insisted they go there for his birthday every year. At some point, his mom sweet-talked the recipe out of them. The recipe was with the Whann family. Nobody in the DeFelice family had it.
The recipe that I have cooked the most is crabmeat ravigote. I knew that it exists as a hot dish, but this (recipe) is the only version that I’ve ever cooked or had a recipe for. It is delicious and one of the most beautiful things to do with crabmeat.