Abigail Gullo, the award-winning head bartender at Warehouse District hotspot Compere Lapin, will leave the restaurant next month.
A spokesperson for the restaurant confirmed the news Friday and said Gullo will move to Seattle in November to pursue new opportunities.
Current Compere Lapin bartender Denzel Brown will take over as head bartender when Gullo departs.
Gullo began working at Nina Compton’s acclaimed restaurant in 2015, when then head bartender Ricky Gomez tapped her to help design the restaurant’s beverage program.
Gullo, a native of Hyde Park, New York, worked in theater before landing a position at Brooklyn's Fort Defiance. She moved to New Orleans in 2012 and became the head bartender at SoBou before moving to Compere Lapin.