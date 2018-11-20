Christmas in Mexico means tamales, and lots of them. This year, the folks at Cochon are celebrating Latin style and throwing a Mexican Christmas Tamale Dinner Dec. 6.

The dinner, a fundraiser for the Link Stryjewski Foundation, is being prepared by chef Eddie Hernandez, of Taqueria del Sol in Atlanta and Tennessee. Hernandez recently published the cookbook "Turnip Greens & Tortillas: A Mexican Chef Spices up the Southern Kitchen." In a news release, Cochon co-owner Stephen Stryjewski said he had been planning on hosting a dinner with Hernandez for some time, to celebrate the new book.

Though tamales are eaten throughout the year in Mexico, during the holiday season they are everywhere, particularly during Las Posadas, which commemorates Mary and Joseph’s search for shelter and traditionally beings Dec. 16 and ends on Dec. 24.

The Dec. 6 dinner, which starts at 6:30 p.m., costs $85 per person. To make reservations for the dinner, call Cochon at (504) 588-2123.

All proceeds will go towards the non-profit foundation, which works to end the cycle of violence and poverty and to address the lack of quality education and job training opportunities available to New Orleans youth.