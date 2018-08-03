The month of August is known for a lot of things in New Orleans, including unbearably hot, humid days and the onset of peak hurricane season, both prompting many to escape town. But those who stick around know that August also is the month when restaurants across the city offer drastically discounted menus, offering diners an excuse to come indoors and indulge without breaking the bank.
This year, more than 100 eateries are participating in the annual Coolinary New Orleans promotion: From white tablecloth, fine-dining gems to off-the-beaten-path nooks and lowbrow sandwich shops and pizzerias — there is something for everyone.
The monthlong discounts offer adventurous diners a chance to dine at restaurants they might not have had the budget to try previously and give restaurants a much-needed bump in clientele during slower summer months. This year, the program follows a similar model, where restaurants offer both prix-fixe lunch options (usually around $20) and three-course dinner menus (no more than $39).
A $20 lunch at Restaurant R’evolution, one of the pricier establishments in town, includes dishes like watermelon salad with a feta crema, baby lettuces and a chili vinaigrette, and a crispy half-chicken stuffed with tasso succotash and served with a creme fraiche biscuit. At Susan Spicer’s French Quarter institution Bayona, dinner ($39) includes dishes including curried crawfish phyllo turnovers, a confit duck leg served with French lentils, green beans and fig mostarda, and a dark chocolate cheesecake with coconut whipped cream and toasted coconut.
Diners who may not have had the chance to scratch the New Orleans classics off their list can dine at places like Pascal's Manale, where the menu features dishes like veal Oscar, crab cake alfredo, filet of fish Pascal and bread pudding. At Upperline, dinner includes most of of the menu's regular choices, including classics like turtle soup spiked with sherry, veal grillades with Parmesan grits, and the restaurant’s signature Louisiana pecan pie.
Newer restaurants, like chef Michael Gulotta’s Southeast Asian Warehouse District restaurant Maypop, offer diners a chance to explore beyond the New Orleans mainstays. Here, a three-course dinner ($39) includes items like a bibb lettuce salad dressed in a cooling cucumber ranch dressing with cashew crisps, green tomato relish and chaat spice, a hand-pulled noodle dish tossed with blue crab and pork sausage, and a sweet corn cake for dessert.
One thing is for certain, the possibilities are endless.
For a full list of participating restaurants and their menus, visit the Coolinary New Orleans website, here.