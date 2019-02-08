In 2012, Tres Barnard ran the southern-inspired pop-up We’ve Got Soul out of Marie’s (2843 Burgundy St.), a tiny bar in the Faubourg Marigny.

Barnard, who is originally from Mississippi, later moved on to run several other pop-ups throughout the city and eventually took over the kitchen at Riverbend bar Carrollton Station.

Starting Friday night (Feb. 8), Barnard is coming full circle with the opening of Marie’s Kitchen, a new food concept inside the Burgundy Street watering hole, which will serve food Fridays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to midnight.

The menu features local favorites like chicken and sausage gumbo and jambalaya, as well as a collection of Barnard’s classic stick-to-your-ribs fare, including pork rind nachos topped with pickled jalapenos, olives, cheese sauce and green onions. Fried dill pickle nachos are topped with shaved manchego cheese, ham hock comeback sauce and green onions, and a build-your-own mac and cheese medley has a number of toppings from which to choose.

A selection of sandwiches include a lemon butter chicken sandwich featuring a confit chicken thigh dressed with lemon aioli on a sesame bun; a fried bologna and cheese sandwich topped with chow chow on Texas toast; and the “At Home Sick” sandwich, which features a pork loin stuffed with Italian sausage, provolone, red onion marmalade, aioli, lettuce and tomato on a sesame bun.

Though the bar Marie's is open daily, Marie’s Kitchen is open only on weekends and is cash only. For more information, visit the bar's website here.