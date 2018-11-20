Oak Street grocer Simone’s Market (8201 Oak St., Ste. 2; (504) 273-7706) is hosting a Brunch Bake Sale benefit for Second Harvest Food Bank Dec. 1.

The sale, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carrollton area market, will feature a group of local artisan bakers and pastry pros who will be on site selling pastries, breads, gifts and other treats to benefit the regional food bank.

Holiday season is a busy one for the Elmwood-based warehouse and kitchen, where a group of volunteers and employees work around the clock to serve thousands of holiday meals to those in need during the coming weeks throughout the metro area.

Participating vendors at the bake sale benefit include host Simone’s Market as well as the following vendors: Beth Biundo Sweets, Bywater Bakery, Gracious Bakery, La Boulangerie, Levee Baking Co., Salt & Light Pastry Co., Second Harvest Second Line Catering, and Tartine.

For more information on how to volunteer or donate to Second Harvest Food Bank, visit the organization’s website here.