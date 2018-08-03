Tickets for the Emeril Lagasse Foundation’s eighth annual Boudin, Bourbon & Beer festival are now on sale. The annual fundraising blowout features 70 chefs and takes place at Champions Square Nov. 9.
This year the fest features a new co-chair straight from Flavortown: Guy Fieri will join festival co-chairs Emeril Lagasse, Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski at the bourbon and sausage blowout.
The annual party – the biggest event for the local non-profit – raises money for culinary and nutrition education programs and features dishes from a long list of big-name chefs, both local and national, live music, a cigar tasting, silent auction and plenty of bourbon and beer.
Among the participating local chefs this year are Nina Compton, Tory McPhail, Cody and Samantha Carroll, Isaac Toups, Alex Harrell, Slade Rushing, and Carl Schaubhut.
The fete also kicks off the foundation’s two-night fundraising weekend. The following night is the wine auction and black tie gala dinner Carnivale du Vin, which last year raised $3.5 million for children’s charities.
Tickets are $135 in advance and $150 on the day of the event and include all food and beverages. All proceeds from the event go toward the Emeril Lagasse Foundation.
Tickets can be purchased at BoudinBourbonandBeer.com.