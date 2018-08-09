Everybody knows seafood is big in this town, but getting to know the person who caught the fish locals eat is a lot less common.
The Gulf Restoration Network is kicking off a “fisher-focused” dining series to connect diners with the fishing industry and raise awareness about sustainable fishing practices in the Gulf South. The first dinner, called “The Catch,” will be held at Bywater restaurant Sneaky Pickle (4017 St. Claude Ave., 504-218-5651) on Aug. 16.
The focus on fishermen is intended to “give the dining public a chance to get to know the people catching their fish and what it takes for that product to get to the plate,” according to a statement from Kendall Dix, the fisheries associate for the Gulf Restoration Network.
The Sneaky Pickle dinner features fish provided by Kindra Arneson, who will attend the event and speak about how different fishing practices affect local communities.
The series also addresses how coastal erosion and land loss affect fisheries.
The dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and it is followed by a cocktail party at the restaurant (and open to the public). Tickets for the dinner are $45 per person and can be purchased here.