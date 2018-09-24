Historian Sara B. Franklin recently published Edna Lewis: At the Table with an American Original, a collection of essays about the Southern chef and food writer, a leader in the farm-to-table movement and an influential figure in introducing Southern food culture to the rest of the country.
Franklin will be interviewed about her book and Lewis’ work at the Southern Food & Beverage Museum Oct. 18. Franklin spoke with Gambit about Lewis.
Gambit: What inspired you to explore the life of Edna Lewis?
Franklin: I got introduced to her through an essay — one of her essays that was published posthumously in Gourmet magazine in 2008. It was her now iconic essay called “What is Southern?” I was so moved by that essay. It put Southern food, and African-American Southern food in particular, on the same page as other types of culture — painting, music, writing — and also (there was) a series of political statements about where Southern food came from. It spelled out very plainly that it came primarily from African-American cooks, who developed what we think of today as Southern cuisine.
I promptly bought all her books and read them cover-to-cover and cooked my way through them. I learned that her recipes are as good if not better than her prose.
Lewis was the first American author writing about American food that (influential editor Judith Jones) published. It seemed like a radical move to me to have this really well-known editor at this really prestigious publishing house have her first American cookbook be written by a woman — a black woman — from the rural American South. That’s when I started to obsess. It was a nagging question: Why isn’t there a book about this woman? She was really iconic and beloved but also unknown by a lot of people.
Edna had this mysterious, muddied history — a chunk of her life that is still missing — in terms of what happened to her and what she was doing. There were moments where she was very politically motivated, where she was moving around. I was intrigued that she could be an icon and a mystery all at once.
G: What were some of her strongest contributions to Southern food culture?
F: She was really early in the game, and I think we need to credit her for that. When she published The Taste of Country Cooking, I think it was a corrective to some of the other Southern cookbooks that were written in the spirit of the big house mistress — written in the voice of the benevolent, wealthy white hostess. Some of those books were credited appropriately. There were white women from the South that were excellent cooks and deserve credit for that. But there were a lot of white women who had black domestics, either during the time of slavery or after, and (the white women) weren’t doing the cooking and weren’t crediting the people who were doing it. Part of it was an answer to the rise of soul food, which was different from the cooking she was writing about. Soul food means many things to many people, but it certainly was a cuisine that rose out of the great migration and moved away from the rural South and the agrarian South. It was more in city centers and was a celebration of black food and culture being intact in those places. I think what Lewis was doing was saying, “Look, we had a cuisine before that” — before the rural South began to disintegrate as industrialization crept in. She was careful in that book in that she was writing about her particular place. She was not claiming the entirety of the South. I think she was very aware that the South is many things and that she could only speak authoritatively about one (area).
I think that’s one of the reasons that we keep looking to her. She didn’t attempt to speak for anyone else — that’s when people usually get into trouble. I think people look to her as a storyteller for a time of history when we don’t have that much written down. I think they look to her for her incredible aptitude for specificity. She bit off more than she could chew.
She was able to weave all these difficult truths through this book of beautiful food. I think that’s what makes her so relevant now, because we’re yet again, culturally as Americans, trying to speak across divides and chasms, and she was doing that 40-plus years ago.
G: If you could ask her one question, what would you want to know?
F: I would ask her, “To the extent that you became famous, was it the kind of fame you wanted? Did the recognition you got feel reflective of the kind of person you were trying to be in the world?” I would really like to know if it ended well or if she feels like she was misread in her life.