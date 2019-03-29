Slavic soul food spot Kukhnya (2227 St. Claude Ave.) is leaving the Siberia Lounge in April to open a standalone restaurant, its owners said Thursday.
The restaurant announced the news on Facebook, and its last day at the St. Claude Avenue music club will be April 7. Owners expect to open at 1300 St. Bernard Ave. by April 17.
Kukhnya has served beet burgers and pierogis at the St. Claude Avenue spot for seven years. The new restaurant, to be called The Green Room Kukhnya, will have a similar menu and a bar. The restaurant set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a new stove, fryer and grill.
The Bywater restaurant Sneaky Pickle (4017 St. Claude Ave.) was forced to close temporarily following heavy damage from a fire this week.
The cause of the fire is unknown, owner Ben Tabor said in a press release. The rear of the building was ruined in the blaze. News of the fire was posted to social media sites, after which Tabor said he received an “outpour of support” from friends, residents and customers.
The Bywater restaurant, which serves an eclectic menu with many vegan items, recently celebrated its fifth anniversary. Tabor said he is still assessing the damage but hopes to reopen by the end of April.
Alexis Tabor, Ben's sister, runs adjacent outdoor wine bar Mouthfeel. The bar did not suffer damage and remains open on a day-to-day basis while the damage to the restaurant is assessed.
The restaurant has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with the repair costs.