The Daily Beet is expanding to the Garden District, where the third location of the health-conscious eatery will open in July.
The restaurant will open at 3300 Magazine St. in the space formerly occupied by Smashburger.
Dylan Maisel opened the juice bar and vegetable-focused stand (then called JuiceNOLA) at St. Roch Market in 2015, drawing inspiration from his upbringing in upstate New York, where his parents operated a vegetarian restaurant. Maisel later opened a second location in the bottom of the Beacon building in the Warehouse District.
The third Daily Beet will offer a similar menu of grain bowls, avocado toasts, cold-pressed juices and smoothies. Diners can expect more of a focus on brunch at the new spot, and an expanded list of dishes includes vegan buckwheat sweet potato pancakes topped with chai coconut whipped cream, berries, pecans and maple syrup, and a Pitaya chia bowl served with granola, fruit and bee pollen, among others.
GoodWood NOLA and local architecture firm Concordia collaborated on the new restaurant’s design, which will feature “lots of natural light, soft tones and greenery,” according to the release.