Taco and tequila extravaganza Top Taco Festival returned to Woldenberg Park Thursday. Now in its third year, was was postponed from March due to threat of thunderstorms.
The festival featured chefs from more than 40 restaurants vying for prizes for their tacos and cocktail pros and spirit distributors doling out creative takes on margaritas and all things agave.
Winners are chosen by professional judges and festival-goers in categories for creative and traditional tacos and margaritas. Johnny Sanchez won the David Montes de Oca Ultimate Top Taco Champion title and a few contenders, including Lakeview’s Velvet Cactus, Metairie’s Dos Jefes Tortilleria & Grill and Central City restaurant Casa Borrega, won multiple awards.
Below is the full list of winners.
Tacos
Critic’s Choice, Traditional Taco
First place: Dos Jefes Tortilleria & Grill
Second place: Wayfare
Third place: Espiritu
Critic’s Choice, Creative Taco
First Place: Johnny Sanchez
Second Place: Dos Jefes Tortilleria & Grills
Third Place: Zocalo
People’s Choice, Traditional Taco
First Place: Barracuda
Second Place: Dos Jefes Tortilleria & Grill
Third Place: Espiritu
People’s Choice, Creative Taco
First Place: Johnny Sanchez
Second Place: Ugly Dog Saloon
Third Place: Dos Jefes Tortilleria & Grill
Drinks
Critic’s Choice, Traditional Margarita
First Place: Velvet Cactus
Second Place: Barracuda
3rd Place: Casa Borrega
Critic’s Choice, Creative Cocktail
First Place: Tacos & Beer
Second Place: Dos Jefes Tortilleria & Grill
Third Place: Warbucks
People’s Choice, Traditional Margarita
First Place: Velvet Cactus
Second Place: Zocalo
Third Place: Casa Borrega
People’s Choice, Creative Cocktail
First Place: Dos Jefes Tortilleria & Grill
Second Place: Casa Maria
Third Place: Warbucks