top taco2.jpg (copy)

The third annual Top Taco Festival returned to Woldenberg Park on May 16. 

 Contributed photo from Top Taco

Taco and tequila extravaganza Top Taco Festival returned to Woldenberg Park Thursday. Now in its third year, was was postponed from March due to threat of thunderstorms.

The festival featured chefs from more than 40 restaurants vying for prizes for their tacos and cocktail pros and spirit distributors doling out creative takes on margaritas and all things agave.

Winners are chosen by professional judges and festival-goers in categories for creative and traditional tacos and margaritas. Johnny Sanchez won the David Montes de Oca Ultimate Top Taco Champion title and a few contenders, including Lakeview’s Velvet Cactus, Metairie’s Dos Jefes Tortilleria & Grill and Central City restaurant Casa Borrega, won multiple awards.

Below is the full list of winners.

Tacos

Critic’s Choice, Traditional Taco

First place: Dos Jefes Tortilleria & Grill

Second place: Wayfare

Third place: Espiritu

Critic’s Choice, Creative Taco

First Place: Johnny Sanchez

Second Place: Dos Jefes Tortilleria & Grills

Third Place: Zocalo

People’s Choice, Traditional Taco

First Place: Barracuda

Second Place: Dos Jefes Tortilleria & Grill

Third Place: Espiritu

People’s Choice, Creative Taco

First Place: Johnny Sanchez

Second Place: Ugly Dog Saloon

Third Place: Dos Jefes Tortilleria & Grill

Drinks

Critic’s Choice, Traditional Margarita

First Place: Velvet Cactus

Second Place: Barracuda

3rd Place: Casa Borrega

Critic’s Choice, Creative Cocktail

First Place: Tacos & Beer

Second Place: Dos Jefes Tortilleria & Grill

Third Place: Warbucks

People’s Choice, Traditional Margarita

First Place: Velvet Cactus

Second Place: Zocalo

Third Place: Casa Borrega

People’s Choice, Creative Cocktail

First Place: Dos Jefes Tortilleria & Grill

Second Place: Casa Maria

Third Place: Warbucks

View comments