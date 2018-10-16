A new chef is helming the kitchen at Herbsaint (701 St. Charles Ave.), Donald Link’s flagship restaurant in the Warehouse District.
David Rouse takes over as the fine dining bistro’s Chef de Cuisine as longtime Chef de Cuisine and James Beard Award-winning chef Rebecca Wilcomb departs to work on the group’s highly anticipated Italian concept, Gianna, which is set to open in spring 2019.
Rouse, a native of South Louisiana, has been the sous chef and butcher at Cochon since 2016, working alongside Link and Stephen Stryjeweski. After earning a degree from the Louisiana Culinary Institute, Rouse went on to work at restaurants August, La Provence, Root, and Chicago restaurants Sepia and RIA.
The Link Restaurant Group announced its newest project in August. Wilcomb, who also is a partner in the venture, will be its executive chef.