Plans for chef Alex Harrell's takeover of The Franklin restaurant have fallen through.
Harrell, who was the opening chef at French Quarter gastropub Sylvain and later opened his own acclaimed Southern fine dining spot, Angeline, confirmed the news Friday morning.
“We came to a mutual decision not to move forward with our partnership to launch a new restaurant concept in the space formerly occupied by The Franklin,” Harrell said in a prepared statement. “After discussing the future direction, we realized just how much our visions differed. An amicable agreement was made to end the partnership before everyone invested more time, effort and finances. Currently, I'm exploring more opportunities to continue in the industry that I love in the city that I consider home."
Harrell opened Angeline on Chartres Street in 2015, and garnered widespread praise for his cooking there. In June, Harrell closed Angeline, noting issues with the lease at the building. Soon after, news broke that Harrell and the owner of the Franklin would open a new restaurant in the Marigny space.
The Franklin has since shuttered and there is no word on what will happen with that space.