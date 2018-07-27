A new poke spot and a restaurant specializing in Guatemalan street food opened this week.
In the Carrollton area, the Guatemalan restaurant Catalino’s (7724 Maple St., 504-518-6735) opened Wednesday, following a month of renovations to the space, which was formerly the longtime home of Babylon Cafe.
The restaurant, from husband and wife team Addie and Hugo Vasquez, is one of the very few eateries in the metro New Orleans area to specialize in Guatemalan cuisine.
Vasquez, who is overseeing the kitchen, is from Guatemala City and came to New Orleans in 2011. The couple met two years ago while working at El Gato Negro and saw an opportunity to offer New Orleans diners the traditional dishes of Vasquez’s upbringing.
Dishes include Jocon, featuring pan-fried chicken and potatoes in a green sauce of tomatillos, green peppers, cilantro and onions. Pepian is a meat stew made with mirliton, green beans and pork. Kak’ik is a turkey soup flavored with cilantro and mint.
Desserts include arroz con leche flavored with cinnamon, choco banano (a banana dipped in chocolate and topped with peanuts or sprinkles), and rellenitos, sweet plantains flavored with cinnamon and sugar, stuffed with bean paste and deep-fried.
The restaurant doesn’t serve alcohol, but guests are welcome to BYOB. Catalino's serves lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
On Thursday, Uptown got another poke restaurant when the California-based franchise LemonShark Poke opened at 2901 Magazine St.
The restaurant follows a fast-casual format where diners are served assembly-line style, making selections of bases (which include forbidden rice and soba noodles), raw fish and toppings.
The national poke chain serves sustainably sourced fish, including line-caught tuna, according to the company’s website.
Bottomless miso soup, "pokerritos" (seaweed wraps filled with poke), and a selection of kombucha drinks are served.