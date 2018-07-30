With August upon us, the dog days of summer are here, but that doesn’t mean things are slowing down. Here are five dining and drinking events to get you through the week.
Monday, July 30
Summer Harvest Dinner at La Petite Grocery
Chef Justin Devillier hosts this fundraising dinner, part of the James Beard Foundation’s Friends of James Beard dinner series, which “celebrates the seasonal bounty of the South.” Devillier is partnering with chefs Annie Pettry, of Louisville’s Decca and Vishwesh Bhatt, of Snackbar, in Oxford, Mississippi. Proceeds go towards the JBF Women’s Leadership programs, which provide training and resources to help advance women’s careers within the culinary industry. The dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour followed by a seated dinner at 7:30. Tickets are $100 for James Beard Foundation members and $125 for non-members and can be purchased by calling La Petite Grocery at (504) 891-3377.
Tuesday, July 31
Return of the Turkeys at Coquette
The no-menu Tuesday series at chef Kristin Essig and Michael Stoltzfus’ Magazine Street restaurant continues with a visit from Coquette alums Mason Hereford and Colleen Quarls of Turkey & The Wolf. The five-course tasting menu is $45 per person and Tuesday’s dinner is limited to 120 guests. For reservations (and you’ll need them), call the restaurant at (504) 265- 0421.
Wednesday, August 1
Metry Market at the Park
(Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd.)
The grand opening for the new monthly farmers market in Metairie is at its new home in Lafreniere Park from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Expect lots of local producers, seafood, and artisan products and crafts. To start, the market will run every Wednesday from August 1 to October 24.
Thursday, August 2
Bordeaux dinner at Martin’s Wine Cellar
Martin’s Wine Cellar hosts a special Bordeaux dinner with guest Craig Demko, the US Western sales manager for Compagnie Médocaine des Grands Crus. The four-course menu features dishes like crispy duck breasts over a ragu of duck confit, fresh figs and box peppers; braised lamb shank with bulgur wheat, fresh mint, cucumber and Fresno peppers; and a peach melba parfait with poached peaches, sugar cookie crumble, vanilla and fresh berries, among others. Each course is paired with Bordeaux wines selected by Demko. Tickets to the dinner are $75 and can be purchased here.
Saturday, Aug 3
Triple Threat vegan tasting party at Circle Food Store
Vegan trio Rolls and Rock (po-boys, sushi, tacos), Sweet Treats by Rah (cakes, desserts), and Dough to Dough (donuts, pizza) will host a mid-day tasting party at Circle Food Store (1522 St. Bernard Ave.) The event is free and open to the public from 11:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.