Barman Chris Hannah will depart his longtime home at Arnaud’s French 75 later this year to open a fine dining restaurant and bar in the French Quarter with Nick Detrich.
The news was first reported by Neatpour.com, which announced Monday that Hannah and Detrich will open the restaurant Jewel of the South this fall at 1026 St. Louis St.
Hannah and Detrich are longtime friends and they opened Cuban-themed cocktail bar and restaurant Manolito earlier this summer on Dumaine Street.
At Jewel of the South, named for barman Joseph Santini’s 19th-century restaurant, Hannah and Detrich will pay homage to some of Santini's contributions to the New Orleans cocktail scene, notably the Brandy Crusta, the sugar-rimmed cognac and citrus cocktail.
Calling Santini their “spiritual guide for New Orleans cocktails,” Detrich said they plan to serve a selection of similarly themed “grand” cocktails that evoke New Orleans' culinary and cocktail history. The overarching theme will extend to the dinner menu, which Detrich said will be “tavern fine dining,” and reference famous New Orleans chefs including Paul Prudhomme.
“We’re going to be looking back at a number of New Orleans chefs in history and paying tribute to them,” Detrich said. Detrich said they are "close" to naming a chef for the restaurant.
The restaurant takes over a brick building that has been a longtime French Quarter residence. Because of the significant renovations underway, Detrich said the spot will likely open before Thanksgiving.
Detrich said he hopes the spur of recent openings in the historic district, including Longway Tavern and Manolito, will encourage locals to spend more time in the French Quarter.
“I love the French Quarter,” Detrich said. “There’s definitely a bigger move into making a neighborhood imprint on it… and I think Longway Tavern is an excellent example of that.”
Detrich also is working on opening another bar on Rampart Street, which he said will likely open late this year or early 2019.
“I took a year off so I have to make up for lost time,” he said.