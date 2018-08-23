Anyone following chef Donald Link’s Instagram account knows the chef and his team have been eating their way through Italy this summer.
From shaping hand-pulled mozzarella in Campania to visiting a traditional agriturismo, the group appeared to soak up every last bit of La Dolce Vita.
Research from that and two other trips will provide plenty of inspiration when the Link Restaurant Group opens an Italian restaurant, Gianna, early next year.
Herbsaint's Chef de Cuisine Rebecca Wilcomb will be its executive chef and a partner in the business along with Link, Stephen Stryjewski, longtime Link Restaurant Group General Manager Heather Lolley and Peche’s Ryan Prewitt.
In 2017, Wilcomb won the prestigious James Beard Foundation award for Best Chef: South, an honor won by Prewitt, Stryjewski and Link in previous years.
The restaurant’s name is a nod to Wilcomb’s grandmother, who lives in the Veneto region of Italy, where Wilcomb's mother's family is from.
“I think my love of food was sparked by growing up, eating her food and watching her cook in the kitchen,” Wilcomb says.
Plans for an Italian restaurant have been underway for several years. The restaurant will not focus on any one Italian region, but will follow a simple, rustic Italian culinary ethos, says Wilcomb.
“It’s what we’ve been inspired by through our travels,” Wilcomb says. “Ingredient-driven, simple and clean.”
The menu is a work in progress, but Wilcomb says her grandmother’s tortellini en brodo is the one dish guests can expect to see. The restaurant will feature large-format, family-style meals, a wood-burning oven and a pasta station that will be visible from the dining room.
The beverage program will highlight Italian wines and a variety of Italian grapes grown elsewhere, as well as imported and house-made liqueurs and classic cocktails such as Negronis and spritzs.
The restaurant will occupy the ground floor of the Kalorama, a mixed-use building under construction at the corner of Girod and Magazine streets. That corner was the longtime home of the Crescent City Farmers Market, which relocated to a nearby lot in fall of 2016.
Wilcomb said the restaurant will open in the spring of 2019, most likely after Mardi Gras.