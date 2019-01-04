Mid-City is getting a new brunch spot, but it’s a restaurant diners already know.

Toups’ Meatery (845 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-252-4999) now serves brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Fans of owner Isaac Toups’ modern Cajun cooking will find hearty dishes emblematic of his repertoire, including shrimp-fried rice with crab fat and ham, pigs in a blanket, lamb grillades over stone-ground grits and fried boudin with poached eggs and hollandaise.

The former Top Chef contestant opened his Mid-City flagship seven years ago and also operates Toups South inside the Southern Food & Beverage Museum. Last year, he released his first cookbook, "Chasing the Gator."

Other brunch menu items include a collard green and cornbread Benedict with poached eggs and sausage gravy, a French toast breakfast sandwich with bacon, brie and cane syrup, a roast beef bagel with black vinegar cream cheese and hot smoked salmon with creamed kale and a poached egg. Some holdovers from the dinner menu include Toups' cracklings, the Toups burger and the restaurant's Meatery board, loaded with housemade charcuterie, pickles and condiments.

Meatery beverage director Bryson Downham is introducing a few new eye-opener cocktails, such as the Snowball’s Chance, made with gin, Suze liqueur, white vermouth and a seasonal granita, and a Japanese Highball made with Toki whiskey, apple bitters and soda. Bottomless mimosas will be available for $15 at brunch.