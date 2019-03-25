New restaurants have expanded New Orleans’ dining options in recent months.

Dian Xin brought dumplings and Chinese dishes to Lower Decatur Street. Costera serves paella and Spanish dishes in Uptown. Bonnets NOLA spiced up Caribbean-influenced soul food in the Lower Garden District. Taco and margarita patio restaurant Barracuda is opening in Uptown. Chef Dominique Macquet serves French-inspired dishes at his rotisserie and oyster bar Bordeaux in Uptown. Indonesian influences find their way into chef Sue Zemanick’s menu at Zasu in Mid-City.

Gambit’s Spring Restaurant Guide includes these places and many more, from casual to fine dining spots, traditional neighborhood joints to new taverns and more. The guide has information on menu items, hours of operation, reservation policies and more.

Scroll down to view our complete rundown of restaurants. Or click a letter below to explore all the restaurants that, say, start with the letter 'R!'

Editor's note: Dollar signs indicate the price of a dinner entree. $ = $1-$10; $$ = $11-$20; $$$ = $21+

123s

13

517 Frenchmen St., (504) 942-1345; www.13monaghan.com

Borrachos are potato tots topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, red onion, barbecue sauce and ranch dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $ 

14 Parishes

Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; www.14parishes.com

Jamaican curry chicken is served with two sides such as plantains, jasmine rice, cabbage or rice and peas. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

1000 Figs

Little Fig, Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; 3141 Ponce de Leon St., (504) 301-0848; www.1000figs.com

A falafel platter includes hummus, roasted beet salad with feta and pepitas, fennel slaw with dates, and kale salad with cashew-lime vinaigrette. No reservations. Ponce de Leon: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Pythian Market: lunch and dinner daily. $$

A

Abita Brew Pub

72011 Holly St., Abita Springs, (985) 892-5837; www.abitabrewpub.com

A Bucket of Seafood includes fried catfish, shrimp, oysters, crawfish tails, fries and cocktail and tartar sauces. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$ 

Acme Oyster House

Harrah’s New Orleans, 8 Canal St., (504) 708-2409; 724 Iberville St., (504) 522-5973; 1202 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 246-6155; 3000 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-4056; www.acmeoyster.com

A Peace Maker po-boy includes fried shrimp and oysters and Tabasco-infused mayonnaise on French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Acropolis Cuisine

3841 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-9046; www.acropoliscuisine.com

Saganaki is sauteed kasseri cheese flamed with Ouzo and served with pita. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Adolfo’s Restaurant

611 Frenchmen St., (504) 948-3800

Veal is topped with ocean sauce, a mix of shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat and capers. No reservations. Dinner daily. Cash only. $$ 

Agave House

2549 Banks St., (504) 900-1190; www.agavehousenola.com

Tres tacos feature chicken, steak, carnitas or vegetables in flour or corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro and served with rice and beans. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Aglio

611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 827-1090; www.aglionola.com

A T.A.S.T.E. sandwich includes fried turkey, avocado, sprouts, tomato, a fried egg and chipotle aioli on ciabatta from Gracious Bakery. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Akira Sushi Hibachi

3326 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 304-8820; www.akirametairie.com

A Godzilla roll features salmon, tuna, snow crab, yellowtail, avocado, asparagus, cucumber and cream cheese in soy paper with eel sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant

1958 N. Highway 190, Suite A, Covington, (985) 867-8292; 3501 Severn Ave., Suite 1, Metairie, (504) 304-8441; www.albashabr.com

Moussaka features layers of eggplant, ground beef, potato and bechamel and is served with rice, feta salad and pita. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Ale

8124 Oak St., (504) 324-6558; www.aleonoak.com

Gumbo-smothered fries are topped with green onions. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Alto

Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 900-1180; www.acehotel.com/neworleans/food-and-drink/alto

Grilled kale salad features hazelnuts, romesco sauce and ricotta salad. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

The American Sector

National World War II Museum, 1035 Magazine St., (504) 528-1940; www.ww2eats.com

A Five-Star cheeseburger is topped with Creole smothered onions, bacon and three-cheese sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

American Sports Saloon

1200 Decatur St., (504) 300-1782; www.theamericansportssaloon.com

A Ragin’ Cajun burger is topped with lettuce, Tabasco onions and remoulade and served with fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $ 

Ancora Pizzeria & Salumeria

4508 Freret St., (504) 324-1636; www.ancorapizza.com

Meatball pizza includes garlic, basil and Grana Padano cheese. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Andrea’s Restaurant

3100 19th St., Metairie, (504) 834-8583; www.andreasrestaurant.com

Speckled trout Royale is topped with crabmeat and lemon cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Andy’s Bistro

3322 N. Turnbull Drive, Metairie, (504) 455-7363; www.andysbistro.com

Blackened shrimp top a wood-fired flatbread with spinach, bacon and Havarti cheese. Reservations recommended. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$

Angelo Brocato

214 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-0078; www.angelobrocatoicecream.com

Cannoli are pastry shells filled with chocolate and vanilla ricotta. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $

Annunciation Restaurant

1016 Annunciation St., (504) 568-0245; www.annunciationrestaurant.com

Fried eggplant is stuffed with Louisiana shrimp, lump crabmeat and crawfish and served with Creole lemon-butter sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$

Antoine’s Annex

513 Royal St., (504) 525-8045; www.antoines.com

A ham and Swiss cheese panino is served with Zapp’s chips. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Antoine’s Restaurant

713 St. Louis St., (504) 581-4422; www.antoines.com

A creation of Antoine’s, baked oysters Rockefeller features Gulf oysters topped with pureed herbs. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$

Antoine's_new_Chef_Rich_Lee_CR_CherylGerber.jpg

Chef Rich Lee serves a pork chop with sweet potato puree at Antoine’s Restaurant.

Apolline

4729 Magazine St., (504) 894-8881; www.apollinerestaurant.com

Eggs Apolline features crawfish tails, andouille, poached eggs and hollandaise over a biscuit. Limited delivery available. Reservations accepted for dinner. Brunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$

Arabella Casa di Pasta

2258 St. Claude Ave., (504) 267-6108; www.arabellanola.com

Yolko Ono is spaghetti topped with an egg yolk, pancetta, roasted garlic and black pepper. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$

Arana Taqueria y Cantina

3242 Magazine St., (504) 894-1233; www.aranataqueria.com

Chiles rellenos picadillo is a fried poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef, potatoes, carrots, olives and golden raisins and topped with melted Oaxaca cheese and tomatillo sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Arnaud’s Restaurant

813 Bienville St., (504) 523-5433; www.arnaudsrestaurant.com

Baked Gulf fish is stuffed with crabmeat, crawfish, shrimp, breadcrumbs and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and served with lemon butter and vegetables Parisiennes. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$ 

Asakusa

1913 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 962-9365; www.asakusajapanese.com

A Rainbow roll features salmon, tuna and white fish on top of a bundle of snow crab, avocado and asparagus. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Asuka Sushi & Hibachi

7912 Earhart Blvd., (504) 862-5555; www.asukaneworleans.com

A hibachi shrimp dinner includes rice, vegetables, salad and soup. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Atchafalaya

901 Louisiana Ave., (504) 891-9626; www.atchafalayarestaurant.com

Country-fried cauliflower comes with gnocchi Parisienne, mushroom and Parmesan gravy and kale. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Thu.-Mon. $$$

The Atomic Burger

3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-7474; www.theatomicburger.com

An Atomic burger is topped with American cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickles and A.B sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Attiki Bar and Grill

230 Decatur St., (504) 587-3756; www.attikineworleans.com

Sauteed redfish is served with crawfish cream sauce, vegetables and salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Audubon Clubhouse Cafe

6500 Magazine St., (504) 212-5282; www.auduboninstitute.org/clubhouse-cafe

A smoked sausage po-boy is topped with caramelized onions, coleslaw, pickles, mayonnaise and Creole mustard on Leidenheimer bread and also is available as a wrap in a spinach or flour tortilla. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

August

301 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 299-9777; www.restaurantaugust.com

Hot and sour shrimp dumplings are served with green garlic, lemon grass, chilies and cilantro. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

August Moon

875 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 302-7977; www.augustmoonharvey.com; 3635 Prytania St., (504) 899-5129; www.augustmoonuptown.com/contact.php

Singapore noodles are thin rice noodles topped with pan-seared shrimp, chicken, pork, egg and assorted vegetables in curry sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Manhattan Boulevard: lunch and dinner daily. Prytania Street: lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Austin’s Seafood & Steakhouse

5101 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-5533; www.mredsrestaurants.com/austins

Filet Austin features two 4-ounce beef medallions, caramelized onions, grilled asparagus and creamed spinach. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

The Avenue Pub

1732 St. Charles Ave., (504) 586-9243; www.theavenuepub.com

A sampler plate of boudin from Bourre includes chicken, shrimp and pork links with curried ketchup, smoked remoulade and whole grain Dijon mustard. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$ 

Avery’s on Tulane

2510 Tulane Ave., (504) 821-4110; www.averysontulane.com

A Sandbag sandwich includes roast beef debris, fried pickles, provolone and horseradish cream. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat, early dinner Thu.-Sat. $$ 

Avo

5908 Magazine St., (504) 509-6550; www.restaurantavo.com

Charred octopus is served with pork butter, black garlic, grilled pineapple and Calabrian chilies. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

B

BB King’s Blues Club

1104 Decatur St., (504) 934-5464; www.bbkings.com/new-orleans

Cornmeal-breaded catfish bites are served with tartar sauce, comeback sauce and lemon. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Ba Mien Restaurant

13235 Chef Menteur Highway, Suite C, (504) 255-0500; www.bamien.com

Spicy bun bo Hue soup features lemon grass beef broth, vermicelli, beef and fried tofu. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $

Bacchanal Wine

600 Poland Ave., (504) 948-9111; www.bacchanalwine.com

Smoked catfish dip is served with trout roe, micro greens and lavash crackers. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Backatown Coffee Parlour

301 Basin St., Suite 1, (504) 372-4442; www.backatownnola.com

Tuna salad is served on a croissant with spinach. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and dinner Mon.-Fri., lunch and brunch daily. $

Backspace Bar & Kitchen

139 Chartres St., (504) 322-2245; www.backspacenola.com

A Backspace burger includes applewood-smoked bacon, brie and caramelized onions on a brioche bun. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

The Backyard

244 W. Harrison Ave., (504) 309-8767; www.thebackyardnola.com

A Zeus sandwich features grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, tomato, lettuce, red onion and feta-raita yogurt sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Bacobar

70437 Highway 21, Suite 100, Covington, (985) 893-2450; www.bacobarnola.com

Kimchi debris fries include pork debris, Jack cheese and Seoul sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Bad Wolf Bar & Grill

2010 O’Connor St., Gretna, (504) 516-2500; www.badwolfbar.com

A Bad Wolf burger is a quarter-pound patty topped with cheddar and Jack cheeses, hot sausage and a fried egg on a Leidenheimer bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner and late-night Tue.-Sun. $

Bakery Bar

1179 Annunciation St., (504) 513-8664; www.bakery.bar

A Pop-Turnt is a country-style meat pie with braised rabbit, boar sausage and fruit filling, whipped bone marrow butter and chicken skin sprinkles. No reservations. Brunch, lunch, dinner and late-night Tue.-Sun. $$

Balise

640 Carondelet St., (504) 459-4449; www.balisenola.com

A BT cheeseburger features sharp cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, bread-and-butter pickles and comeback sauce on a brioche bun served with fries. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Bamboula’s

514 Frenchmen St., (504) 944-8461; www.bamboulasnola.com

Crab cakes are served with mango salsa and green onion remoulade. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$ 

Banana Blossom

500 9th St., Gretna, (504) 500-0997; www.bananablossom504.com

Larb gai is a salad with ground chicken, onion, cilantro, mint and toasted rice-lime dressing. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Banh Mi Boys

5001 Airline Drive, Suite B, Metairie, (504) 510-5360; www.bmbmetairie.com

A grilled lemon-grass pork banh mi includes pickled carrots, radish, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro and house spread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Bao & Noodle

2700 Chartres St., (504) 272-0004; www.baoandnoodle.com

Spicy dan dan noodles with ground pork includes chili-sesame paste, Sichuan peppers and pickled mustard. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Bar Frances

4525 Freret St., (504) 371-5043; www.barfrances.com

A Frances burger features a Home Place Pastures grass-fed beef patty topped with Gruyere cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and dill pickles on a brioche bun served with fries. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, lunch Fri., brunch Fri.-Sun. $$$ 

Barcadia

601 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 335-1740; www.barcadianeworleans.com

A beer-braised roast beef debris po-boy is topped with gravy, horseradish sauce and Swiss cheese and served with fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Mon.-Sat. $$

Barcelona Tapas

720 Dublin St., (504) 861-9696; www.barcelonanola.com

Grilled lamb chops are served over french fries with allioli. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Thu.-Sun. $$

The Barley Oak

2101 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 727-7420; www.thebarleyoak.com

A bratwurst is boiled in Abita Amber beer, grilled and served with sauerkraut, mustard and a pickle. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $ 

Barracuda

3984 Tchoupitoulas St.; www.eatbarracuda.com

A fried catfish taco is topped with cabbage, onion, cilantro, pomegranate and crema. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $

Barrow’s Catfish

8300 Earhart Blvd., Suite 103, (504) 265-8995; www.barrowscatfish.com

A fried catfish plate is served with fries or potato salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Baru Bistro & Tapas

3700 Magazine St., (504) 895-2225; www.barutapasnola.com

Puppy drum ceviche is served with tortilla chips. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Basin Seafood & Spirits

3222 Magazine St., (504) 302-7391; www.basinseafoodnola.com

Crawfish macaroni and cheese features three-cheese bechamel sauce, crawfish tails and a panko crust. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Bayona

430 Dauphine St., (504) 525-4455; www.bayona.com

Veal sweetbreads are served with lemon-caper or sherry-mustard sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Bayou Beer Garden

326 N. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 302-9357; www.bayoubeergarden.com

Disco fries are topped with melted cheddar cheese and roast beef debris. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$ 

Bayou Hot Wings

6221 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 662-9933; www.bayouhotwings.com

Hot wings come with a choice of sauces such as honey mustard, Korean barbecue, Sweat Heat and progressively spicy options including Sauce 4 and Bayou Beast. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $ 

Bayou Wine Garden

315 N. Rendon St., (504) 826-2925; www.bayouwinegarden.com

Crab Rangoon dip includes Louisiana crabmeat, mozzarella, provolone and cream cheeses, green onions and Sriracha-sweet chili sauce and is served with wonton chips. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$ 

The Beach House Bar & Grill

124 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 624-9331; www.beachhousemandeville.com

Fish tacos feature grilled or fried fish with Beach House taco sauce, shredded cabbage and Caribe mango pico de gallo and is served with two sides. No reservations. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29

321 N. Peters St., (504) 609-3811; www.latitude29nola.com

Loco Moco includes a beef patty, a fried egg, shiitake mushrooms and soy sauce glaze served over coconut rice. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Beachcorner Bar & Grill

4905 Canal St., (504) 488-7357; www.beachcornerbarandgrill.com

The March burger special is a 10-ounce patty topped with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Creole mustard. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Bear’s Poboys at Gennaro’s

3206 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 833-9226; www.facebook.com/bearspoboys

A roast beef po-boy is topped with roast beef debris on Leidenheimer French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Bearcat Cafe

2521 Jena St., (504) 309-9011; www.bearcatcafe.com

A Louisiana blue crab scramble is served with potatoes. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $$

Beignets & More

8700 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 459-9233; www.beignetsandmore.com

A char-grilled pork banh mi includes pickled carrots, radish, cilantro, cucumber, jalapenos and mayonnaise on Dong Phuong French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Belle’s Diner

1122 Decatur St., Suite 1, (504) 566-6003; www.bellesdinerneworleans.com

An avocado BLT includes a fried egg on sourdough bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $ 

Ben’s Burgers

2008 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 889-2837; www.eatatbens.com

A Big Ben is a two-patty cheeseburger topped with bacon, chili-cheese fries and house sauce. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $

Bennachin

1212 Royal St., (504) 522-1230; www.bennachinrestaurant.com

Jama jama ni makondo is sauteed spinach served with fried plantains and coconut rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Betsy’s Pancake House

2542 Canal St., (504) 822-0213; www.facebook.com/ladybugbetsys

The breakfast special includes two eggs, bacon, toast and grits. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Sun.-Fri. $

Bevi Seafood Co.

236 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-7503; 4701 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 885-5003; www.beviseafoodco.com

A Smokey oyster po-boy features fried Louisiana oysters, smoked Gouda cheese and pastrami bacon. No reservations. Airline Drive: lunch Wed.-Sun., early dinner Fri. Carrollton Avenue: lunch daily, early dinner Tue.-Sat. $ 

The Big Cheezy

3232 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-5349; Henry’s Uptown Bar, 5101 Magazine St., (504) 258-4075; www.thebigcheezy.com

A Crazy Old Goat sandwich features goat and Monterey Jack cheeses, applewood-smoked bacon, grilled bell peppers and red pepper jelly on multigrain bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Magazine Street: lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Williams Boulevard: lunch and dinner daily. $

Bijoux

Le Pavillon Hotel, 833 Poydras St., (844) 656-8636; www.lepavillon.com/dining

Bronzed Gulf red fish is served with black-eyed pea cassoulet, steamed rice, holy trinity and crisp okra. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$

biscuits & buns on banks

4337 Banks St., (504) 273-4600; www.biscuitsandbunsonbanks.com

A waffle is served with brie, blueberry compote and a side. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $

Bistro Daisy

5831 Magazine St., (504) 899-6987; www.bistrodaisy.com

Gulf seafood bouillabaisse includes saffron and Herbsaint broth and a grilled crouton with rouille. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Bistro Orleans

3216 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 304-1469; www.bistroorleansmetairie.com

Pasta Ya-Ya features fried Des Allemands catfish over fettuccine tossed with shrimp and andouille in spicy cream sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Bittersweet Confections

639 S. Hennessey St., (504) 407-3332; 725 Magazine St., (504) 523-2626; www.bittersweetconfections.com

A Classic breakfast includes three eggs, fruit, grits, bacon or sausage and house-baked honey wheat bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Blaze Pizza

611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 323-4259; 5001 Freret St., (504) 603-3085; www.blazepizza.com

The build-your-own-pie format allows diners to choose sauces (tomato, spicy tomato, garlic-pesto or cream sauce), cheeses (mozzarella, feta or Gorgonzola), meats, vegetables and more. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

The Blue Crab Restaurant & Oyster Bar

7900 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 284-2898; www.thebluecrabnola.com

Sauteed Louisiana crab claws are served in cream sauce with a cheese biscuit. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast Sat.-Sun., lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Blue Dot Donuts

4301 Canal St., (504) 218-4866; www.bluedotdonuts.com

The selection of baked goods includes plain, chocolate-glazed, jelly-filled and creatively flavored donuts, as well as donut holes, eclairs, apple fritters and bacon-maple long johns. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $

Blue Line Sandwich Co.

514 S. Rampart St., (504) 581-4966; 2023 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 309-3773; www.bluelinesandwichco.com

A chicken BLT features grilled chicken breast, sweet bacon jam, arugula and tomatoes on warm brioche bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$ 

Blue Oak BBQ

900 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 822-2583; www.blueoakbbq.com

Barbecue nachos include chips, barbecue, pico de gallo, queso, jalapenos and barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Bistreaux at Maison Dupuy

Maison Dupuy, 1001 Toulouse St., (504) 586-8000; www.maisondupuy.com/dining

Crawfish macaroni and cheese features cavatappi pasta and cheesy Creole cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$ 

Bistro Byronz

1901 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 951-7595; www.bistrobyronzmandeville.com

Grilled sesame tuna is served on a bed of shiitake mushrooms and Brussels sprouts fried rice. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon

4101 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 324-6841; www.bobbyheberts.com

Bobby & Deke’s Mardi Gras pasta includes shrimp, crawfish tails, bell peppers and onions in Alfredo sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$ 

Boil Seafood House

3340 Magazine St., (504) 309-4532; www.boilseafoodhouse.com

Boiled seafood such as shrimp, crawfish and crab legs are served with a choice of Asian, Cajun, garlic butter or Caribbean citrus sauces. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily. $$

The Bombay Club 

Prince Conti Hotel, 830 Conti St., (504) 577-2237; www.bombayclubneworleans.com

Ginger beer-braised beef short ribs are served with brown butter, ginger-garlic fried rice, caramelized Savoy cabbage and curry-roasted peanut and herb salad. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Bon Ton Cafe

401 Magazine St., (504) 524-3386; www.thebontoncafe.com

Red Fish Bon Ton is a grilled fillet topped with lemon butter and jumbo lump crabmeat and garnished with fried onion rings. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $$$

Bonefish Grill

4848 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite B, Metairie, (504) 780-9964; www.bonefishgrill.com

Wood-grilled cobia is served with a choice of sauces such as lemon butter, mango salsa or Oscar style with crabmeat and asparagus. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$

Bonnets NOLA

1910 Magazine St., (504) 827-1959; www.bonnetsnola.com

A Soul Bowl includes jerk chicken or shrimp and two sides such as collard greens, plantains, fried yuca or rice and peas. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

The Boot Bar & Grill

1039 Broadway St., (504) 866-9008; www.thebootnola.com

A Boot burger features a half-pound chuck patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Boot sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Bop’s Frozen Custard

2660 Florida St., Suite K, Mandeville, (985) 727-5003; www.bopsfrozencustard.com

A Bop’s burger is topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mustard and ketchup and served with potato salad, baked beans or Zapp’s chips. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $ 

Bordeaux

4734 Magazine St., (504) 273-5747; www.bordeauxnola.com

Seared tuna is served atop pappardelle pasta with caramelized cauliflower, kaffir lime and oven-dried tomato aioli. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Borgne

Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave., (504) 613-3860; www.borgnerestaurant.com

Crawfish bisque is served with stuffed crawfish heads. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Bosco’s Italian Cafe

2040 Highway 59, Mandeville, (985) 624-5066; www.boscositalian.com

Louisiana shrimp are sauteed with garlic, green onions, white wine, lemon juice and olive oil and served over pasta. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$ 

Boswell’s Jamaican Grill

3521 Tulane Ave., (504) 482-6600

Jerk chicken comes with plantains and two sides such as rice and peas, callaloo greens, french fries or steamed vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat., early dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$ 

Boucherie

8115 Jeannette St., (504) 862-5514; www.boucherie-nola.com

A house-made biscuit is topped with smoked wagyu beef brisket, collard greens, choron sauce and a poached yard egg. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Boulevard American Bistro

4241 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-2301; www.boulevardbistro.com

Pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes are served with french fries and coleslaw. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Bouligny Tavern

3641 Magazine St., (504) 891-1810; www.boulignytavern.com

Fritto misto includes fried shrimp, anchovies, calamari and zucchini with gremolata and garlic aioli. No reservations. Dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$ 

Bourbon House

144 Bourbon St., (504) 522-0111; www.bourbonhouse.com

Redfish on the “half-shell” is served skin-on with jumbo lump crabmeat. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Bourree

1510 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 510-4040; www.bourreenola.com

Smoked chicken wings are served with sweet mango barbecue sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Brasa Churrasqueria

2037 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 570-6338; www.brasachurrasqueria.com

A whole roasted Gulf fish is served with chimichurri. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Bratz Y’all!

617 Piety St., (504) 301-3222; www.bratzyall.com

Flamkuchen is a traditional German thin flatbread topped with onions, smoked bacon, cured ham and creme fraiche. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Sat. $$

Bravo! Cucina Italiana

3413 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 828-8828; www.bravoitalian.com

Chicken parmigiana features lightly breaded chicken, mozzarella, marinara and capellini pomodoro. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Brazilian Market & Cafe

2424 Williams Blvd., Suite N, Kenner, (504) 468-3533; www.brazilianmarketcafe.com

Traditional feijoada — a black bean stew with pork sausage, ribs and shoulder served with collard greens, orange slices and farofa — is a Saturday special. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Breads on Oak

8640 Oak St., Suite A, (504) 324-8271; www.breadsonoak.com

A vegan Mighty Melt burger is a beet and mushroom patty served with grilled onions, roasted tomatoes, vegan mozzarella, jalapenos and sweet miso. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Breaux Mart

315 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 262-0750; 2904 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 885-5565; 3233 Magazine St., (504) 262-6019; 9647 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-8146; www.breauxmart.com

Crawfish dip is made with crawfish tails, cream cheese, sour cream, onions, hot sauce and lemon juice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Brennan’s New Orleans

417 Royal St., (504) 525-9711; www.brennansneworleans.com

Eggs Hussarde features poached eggs over house-made English muffins with Canadian bacon, hollandaise and marchands de vin. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$ 

Brewster’s

8751 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 309-7548; www.brewstersrestaurant.com

A Brewster burger is a 10-ounce beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles and served with french fries, sweet potato fries, a baked potato, jambalaya, chili, salad or vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Brick Oven Cafe

2805 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 466-2097; www.brickovencafe.biz

Shrimp and crawfish are tossed with mushroom cream sauce and served over pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$

Brigtsen’s Restaurant

723 Dante St., (504) 861-7610; www.brigtsens.com

Roasted duck is served with dirty rice and tart dried cherry sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Briquette

701 S. Peters St., (504) 302-7496; www.briquette-nola.com

Louisiana redfish is served skin-on with crawfish relish and fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Brooklyn Pizzeria

4301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 833-1288; www.eatbrooklyn.net

A Brooklyn Florentine pie is topped with chicken, spinach, artichoke, garlic and Alfredo sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $ 

Brothers Cafe

1502 Lapalco Blvd., Harvey, (504) 366-1073; www.brotherscafe.net

A fried shrimp po-boy is topped with lettuce, tomato and pickles and served with fries. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $$

Broussard’s 

819 Conti St., (504) 581-3866; www.broussards.com 

Bronzed redfish is served with crabmeat, mirliton-celeriac salad and lemon beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Brunch and dinner daily. $$$

Brown Butter Southern Kitchen & Bar

231 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite C, (504) 609-3871; www.brownbutterrestaurant.com

A brunch burger features a brisket and short rib patty topped with a fried egg, brie, bacon-onion jam, arugula and garlic aioli and is served with fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$ 

Bruno’s Tavern

7538 Maple St., (504) 861-7615; www.brunostavern.com

A Black Jack chicken club sandwich features a blackened chicken breast topped with bacon, pepper Jack cheese and fried onion rings. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. Checks accepted. $

Bud’s Broiler

Citywide; www.budsbroiler.com

The No. 4 burger is a charcoal-broiled patty topped with cheddar cheese and chili or hickory smoked sauce. No reservations. Hours vary by location. Some locations accept credit cards. $

Buffa’s Bar & Restaurant

1001 Esplanade Ave., (504) 949-0038; www.buffasbar.com

Jambalaya is made with beer-soaked Johnsonville bratwursts. Reservations accepted for large parties. Open 24 hours daily. $$

The Bulldog

3236 Magazine St., (504) 891-1516; 5135 Canal Blvd., (504) 488-4191; www.draftfreak.com

Tex-Mex egg rolls are filled with grilled chicken, cheese, black beans, roasted corn and peppers and served with raspberry-chipotle sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Wed.-Sat. $ 

Buster’s Place Restaurant & Oyster Bar

519 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 809-3880; www.bustersplaceonline.com

A grilled mahi mahi sandwich is topped with mango-pineapple dressing on a bun and served with fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Buttermilk Drop Bakery

1781 N. Dorgenois St., (504) 252-4538; www.buttermilkdrop.com

Buttermilk drops are available in blueberry, regular, red velvet or chocolate-covered versions. Breakfast and lunch daily. No reservations. $

Byblos

1501 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 834-9773; 2020 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 837-9777; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 830-7333; www.byblosrestaurants.com

Kafta kebab includes beef, parsley, onions and Mediterranean spices served with hummus, Greek salad, rice pilaf and pita bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Bywater American Bistro

2900 Chartres St., (504) 605-3827; www.bywateramericanbistro.com

Pickled Gulf shrimp are served with avocado, radish, jalapeno, celery, herbs, chili oil and rye croutons. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

C

CC’s Coffee House

Citywide; www.ccscoffee.com

A Mochasippi is a creamy frozen espresso drink in flavors such as chocolate, caramel, peppermint and hazelnut and is topped with whipped cream. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Cafe Abyssinia

3511 Magazine St., (504) 894-6238; www.cafeabyssinianola.com

Ethiopian doro tibs features chicken breast sauteed with tomatoes, onion, jalapenos and rosemary served with injera bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Cafe Amelie

912 Royal St., (504) 412-8965; www.cafeamelie.com

At brunch, chicken and waffles is served with andouille gravy. Reservations accepted. Delivery available. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Grilled rare tuna tops a salad at Cafe Amelie.

Grilled rare tuna tops a salad at Cafe Amelie.

Cafe Aquarius

2101 Paris Road, Chalmette, (504) 510-3080; www.facebook.com/eataquarius

A vegan Buffalo wrap includes cauliflower, cashew blue cheese, cabbage, Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing in a sun-dried tomato tortilla. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Cafe at the Square

Blake Hotel New Orleans, 500 St. Charles Ave., (504) 304-7831; www.cafeatthesquare.com

Chicken breast Lafayette is topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, peppers, onions and cream sauce and served with potatoes and vegetables. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$ 

Cafe Beignet

311 Bourbon St., (504) 525-2611; 334 Royal St., (504) 524-5530; Shops at Jax Brewery, 600 Decatur St.; www.cafebeignet.com

An andouille omelet includes white cheddar cheese and is served with grits and French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Bourbon Street: Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Cafe Dauphine

5229 Dauphine St., (504) 309-6391; www.nolacafedauphine.com

Lizardi rolls are egg rolls filled with cabbage, crabmeat, shrimp and crawfish seasoned with Asian and Cajun spices and served with sweet chili sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Cafe Degas

3127 Esplanade Ave., (504) 945-5635; www.cafedegas.com

Seared Gulf fish, shrimp and Prince Edward Island mussels are served with citrus-poached Yukon gold potatoes, choucroute, sauteed asparagus and pinot gris and garlic sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Cafe Du Monde

Citywide; www.cafedumonde.com

Cafe Du Monde is known for beignets topped with powdered sugar. No reservations. Hours vary by location. Some locations accept cash only. $ 

Cafe Fleur-De-Lis

307 Chartres St., (504) 529-9641; www.cafefleurdelis.com

A boudin omelet includes onions and pepper Jack cheese and is served with grits and hash browns and toast. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Cafe Maspero 

601 Decatur St., (504) 523-6250; www.cafemaspero.com

A muffuletta features ham, salami, pastrami, melted Swiss cheese and olive salad on a seeded bun and is served with french fries. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Cafe NOMA

New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, (504) 482-1264; www.cafenoma.com

An Americana grain bowl includes chicken breast over wild rice, sweet potatoes, cranberries and baby spinach with warm bacon vinaigrette. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun. $$ 

Cafe Navarre

800 Navarre Ave., (504) 483-8828; www.cafenavarre.com

Eggs cochon features slow-cooked pulled pork, poached eggs and hollandaise on an English muffin, served with potatoes or grits. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Cafe Reconcile

1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 568-1157; www.cafereconcile.org

Fried catfish is topped with crawfish sauce. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri. $

Cafe Roma

1800 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 524-2419; www.caferomauptown.com

Pesto artichoke pizza includes tomatoes, mozzarella and pesto sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$ 

Cafe Rose Nicaud

632 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-3300; www.caferosenicaud.com

Avocado toast is a brioche bun topped with avocado spread and pico de gallo served with salad. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $ 

Cafe Sbisa

1011 Decatur St., (504) 522-5565; www.cafesbisanola.com

Trout Eugene is a fillet topped with Gulf shrimp, crawfish tails and crabmeat in Champagne sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$

Caffe! Caffe!

3547 N. Hullen St., Metairie, (504) 267-9190; 4301 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 885-4845; www.caffecaffe.com

A chipotle chicken wrap includes Swiss cheese and mixed greens in a whole wheat tortilla. No reservations. North Hullen Street: breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. Clearview Parkway: breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. $

Camellia Grill

626 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-2679

Joujou’s omelet includes shrimp, grilled red onions, spinach and cheese. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Canal Street Bistro

3903 Canal St., (504) 482-1225; www.canalstreetbistro.com

Burger Benedict features a potato latke, a house-ground burger patty, poached eggs, hollandaise, crumbled bacon and green onions. Reservations recommended. Brunch and lunch Wed.-Sun. $$

Cane & Table

1113 Decatur St., (504) 581-1112; www.caneandtablenola.com

Swordfish a la Plancha comes with candied carrot puree, buttered cabbage and cashews. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Canseco’s Market

1519 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 835-5979; 3125 Esplanade Ave., (504) 322-2594; 5217 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 218-8426; 6723 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 266-2059; www.cansecos.com

The deli counter serves a Cuban sandwich filled with roast pork, ham, cheese and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Capulet

3014 Dauphine St., (504) 507-0691; www.capuletbywater.com

A bloody mary roast beef sandwich features grass-fed beef brisket slow-braised in bloody mary sauce served on toasted Bellegarde Bakery rye with roasted cherry tomatoes, pickled green beans, fermented celery relish and horseradish and Worcestershire aioli. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., early dinner Thu. $

Carousel Bar & Lounge

Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com

Blue crab and Louisiana crawfish beignets are served with remoulade. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

4641 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 779-2252: www.carrabbas.com

Shrimp and scallop spiedino features wood-grilled seafood topped with Italian breadcrumbs served with lemon butter and a side. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Carreta’s Grill

137 Taos St., Slidell, (985) 847-0020; 1821 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 305-4833; 2320 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 837-6696; 70380 Highway 21, Covington, (985) 871-6674; www.carretasgrillrestaurant.com

Carnitas platters include slow-cooked pork shoulder, grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and beans. Reservations accepted. Hours vary by location. $$

Carrollton Market

8132 Hampson St., (504) 252-9928; www.carrolltonmarket.com

Oysters Goodenough features fried oysters, Benton’s bacon and bearnaise on a bed of creamed leeks. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat., lunch Thu.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Casa Borrega

1719 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 427-0654; www.casaborrega.com

Gordita de huitlacoche o flor de calabaza is a masa pastry stuffed with Mexican corn truffle or squash blossoms, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema and queso fresco. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., $$

Casa Garcia

8814 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 464-0354; www.casa-garcia.com

Chiles rellenos include two fried poblano peppers — one stuffed with cheese and topped with chili con carne and one filled with beef and topped with Spanish sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Casablanca

3030 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-2209; www.kosherneworleans.com

Moroccan “cigars” are phyllo dough rolls filled with Mediterranean-seasoned beef. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner Sun.-Thu. $$

Casamento’s Restaurant

4330 Magazine St., (504) 462-1774; www.casamentosrestaurant.com

Char-grilled oysters are topped with butter, garlic and Parmesan. No reservations. Lunch Thu.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Sun. Cash only. $$

Catalino’s

7724 Maple St., (504) 518-6735; www.facebook.com/catalinosllc

Kak’ik is Guatemalan turkey stew made with tomatoes, onions and cinnamon served with corn tortillas and rice. No Reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $

Cate Street Seafood Station

308 S. Cate St., Hammond, (985) 340-3891; www.catestreet308.com

A wasabi pea-crusted tuna steak is served with wasabi aioli, ponzu sauce and a sweet soy reduction. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Catty Shack

1839 Gentilly Blvd., (504) 372-3150; www.facebook.com/cattyshacktexmex

Smoked brisket tacos are topped with avocado verde, Cotija cheese, onions and cilantro. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner Thu.-Tue. $

Cavan

3607 Magazine St., (504) 509-7655; www.cavannola.com

Three-cheese lasagna includes mushroom ragu, crawfish and Creole tomato sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Fri.-Sun. $$

CellarDoor

916 Lafayette St., (504) 265-8392; www.cellardoornola.com

Blue crab is served with bucatini in creamy lemon-tarragon sauce. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Cello’s

3401 N. Hullen St., Metairie, (504) 456-5596; www.cellosrestaurant.com

A Sicilian burger features a patty made from a meatball recipe topped with mozzarella and red gravy on Leidenheimer bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $ 

Central City BBQ

1201 S. Rampart St., (504) 558-4276; www.centralcitybbq.com

Brisket chili cheese fries are topped with green onions and sour cream. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Central Grocery & Deli

923 Decatur St., (504) 523-1620; www.centralgrocery.com

The Italian grocery only serves muffulettas, which feature meats sliced in-house, locally baked bread and house-made Italian olive salad. No reservations. Lunch daily. $$

Chais Delachaise

7708 Maple St., (504) 510-4509; www.chaisdelachaise.com

Pan-roasted half chicken is served with crispy skin over mushroom, ham and potato hash and topped with rosemary mushroom cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Chap’s Chicken Restaurant & Catering

206 W. Harrison Ave., Suite C, (504) 371-5546; www.facebook.com/chapschicken

A fried chicken Parmesan po-boy is dressed with marinara, provolone and Parmesan sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Charles Seafood

8311 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 405-5263; www.charlesseafood14.com

A Charlie platter includes catfish, shrimp, oysters, stuffed crab, salad or coleslaw, toast and a cup of gumbo. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$ 

Charlie’s Steak House

4510 Dryades St., (504) 895-9323; www.charliessteakhousenola.com

A Charlie is a grilled 32-ounce T-bone steak served on a sizzling platter, and a 26-ounce cut also is available. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$

Chartres House 

601 Chartres St., (504) 586-8383; www.chartreshouse.com

Crawfish pasta Estrellita features sauteed crawfish tails in cream sauce over penne pasta topped with a crawfish cake and Parmesan. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Chef D’z Cafe

1535 Basin St., (504) 265-8091; www.facebook.com/chefdzcafe

Blackened chicken is served over fettuccine in Parmesan cream sauce. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Chef Ron’s Gumbo Stop

2309 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-2022; www.gumbostop.com

Mumbo gumbo includes chicken, shrimp, crabmeat, crawfish, sausage, tomato, okra and rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$ 

Cherry Espresso Bar

1581 Magazine St., (504) 267-4722; 4877 Laurel St., (504) 875-3699; www.cherrycoffeeroasters.com

A breakfast sandwich features scrambled eggs, bacon, spinach and cheddar cheese. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Chez Pierre French Bakery and Cafe

Citywide; www.chezpierreneworleans.com

A grilled pork banh mi is topped with cucumber, pickled carrots, green onions, cilantro and Sriracha. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Chiba

8312 Oak St., (504) 826-9119; www.chiba-nola.com

A St. Charles Avenue roll includes salmon, yellowtail, avocado, mango, crunchy flakes, spicy mayonnaise and tobiko. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

China Orchid Restaurant

704 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 865-1428; www.chinaorchidneworleans.com

An orange peel beef combo platter includes an egg roll, fried rice and egg drop or hot and sour soup. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

China Rose

3501 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 887-3295; www.chinaroseno.com

Fish is cooked with hot peppers and vegetables and served with rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Chompers BBQ Den

69399 Highway 59, Abita Springs, (985) 892-0205; www.chompersbbqden.com

Half and full racks of ribs are served with two sides such as Brunswick stew, potato salad, coleslaw or baked beans and cornbread or a roll. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sat. $

Chophouse New Orleans

322 Magazine St., (504) 522-7902; www.chophousenola.com

The steakhouse offers an a la carte selection of rib-eyes, New York strips, filet mignons and porterhouses. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$ 

Churros Cafe

3100 Kingman St., Metairie, (504) 885-6516

Lechon asado is slow-roasted pork marinated in sour orange, garlic and herbs. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Thu., dinner Fri.-Sat. $$

Ciro’s Cote Sud Restaurant

7918 Maple St., (504) 866-9551; www.cotesudrestaurant.com

Steamed mussels are served with french fries and marinieres sauce. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Checks and cash only. $$ 

City Diner

3116 S. I-10 Service Road E., Metairie, (504) 831-1030; www.citydiner.biz

Crawfish and andouille are served over hashbrowns with Cajun cream sauce. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $ 

Clancy’s

6100 Annunciation St., (504) 895-1111; www.clancysneworleans.com

Fried oysters are served on sauteed spinach and topped with melted brie. Reservations recommended. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Cleo’s Mediterranean Cuisine & Grocery

940 Canal St., (504) 522-4504; www.facebook.com/cleosnola

Hummus is topped with fried cauliflower, pine nuts and herbs. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $

Clesi’s Restaurant & Catering

4323 Bienville St., (504) 909-0108; www.clesicatering.com

A fried seafood platter includes catfish, oysters, head-on shrimp, remoulade and cocktail sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Clover Grill

900 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1010; www.clovergrill.com

Sausage gravy is served over a biscuit. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $ 

Cochon

930 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 588-2123; www.cochonrestaurant.com

Wood grill-fired oysters are topped with chili-garlic butter. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Cochon Butcher

930 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 588-7675; www.cochonbutcher.com

Le Pig Mac features two pork patties, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions and special sauce on a sesame seed bun. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Columbia Street Tap Room and Grill

434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-0899; www.columbiastreettaproom.com

A chili cheeseburger is an 8-ounce beef patty topped with chili, pepper Jack cheese, jalapenos, onions and mayonnaise and is served with french fries. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Mon., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

The Columns Hotel

3811 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-9308; www.thecolumns.com

At brunch, shrimp and grits are served with bacon and mushroom Creole gravy. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, brunch Sun. $$

Commander’s Palace

1403 Washington Ave., (504) 899-8221; www.commanderspalace.com

Duck fat-seared bluefin tuna is served with Meyer lemon grilled greens and sweet potato boulangere with miso-lemon grass veal bone jus and foie gras ganache. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$ 

The Company Burger

611 O’Keefe Ave., Suite C7, (504) 309-9422; 4600 Freret St., (504) 267-0320; www.thecompanyburger.com

A Company burger features two Creekstone Farm beef patties, American cheese, bread-and-butter pickles and red onions. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Compere Lapin

Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, 535 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 599-2119; www.comperelapin.com

Curried goat is served with sweet potato gnocchi, cashews, cherry tomatoes, arugula and cilantro. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Coop’s Place

1109 Decatur St., (504) 525-9053; www.coopsplace.net

Jambalaya is made with rabbit, smoked sausage, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Cooter Brown’s Tavern

509 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-9104; www.cooterbrowns.com

A Manager’s special po-boy includes Chisesi ham, roast beef, Swiss cheese and debris gravy. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Copper Monkey Grill

725 Conti St., (504) 527-0869; www.coppermonkeygrill.com

A BLT wrap features bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing in a flour tortilla served with fries, pasta salad or mashed potatoes. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Copper Vine Wine Pub

1001 Poydras St., (504) 208-9535; www.coppervinewine.com

Gulf fish bouillabaisse includes blackened shrimp, jumbo lump crabmeat and vegetables in seafood broth. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Coquette

2800 Magazine St., (504) 265-0421; www.coquettenola.com

Smoked beef short rib is served with green mole, cashews and crispy rice. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Corner Oyster House

500 St. Peter St., (504) 522-2999; www.corneroysterhousefrenchquarter.com

Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan and herbs and served with French bread. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$ 

Coscino’s Italian Grill

1809 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 727-4984; www.coscinositaliangrill.com

Spinach pizza includes tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, feta and mozzarella cheeses and garli-herb sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Costera

4938 Prytania St., (504) 302-2332; www.costerarestaurant.com

Gambas al ajillo is shrimp cooked with oregano, sherry and lemon. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$

The Country Club

634 Louisa St., (504) 945-0742; www.thecountryclubneworleans.com

Fried Gulf oysters are served with pickled mustard seed and fontina cream. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Country Flame

620 Iberville St., (504) 522-1138; www.countryflamerestaurant.com

A Mexican combination platter includes a chicken, beef or seafood taco, an enchilada, lettuce, tomato, saffron rice and beans. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Court of Two Sisters

613 Royal St., (504) 522-7261; www.courtoftwosisters.com

A crawfish Napoleon features Louisiana crawfish tails in Creole cream reduction, an andouille grit cake and fried green tomatoes. Reservations recommended. Brunch and dinner daily. $$$

Couvant

317 Magazine St., (504) 324-5400; www.couvant.com

Skate a la grenobloise features a sauce of brown butter, lemon, parsley and capers. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Cowbell

8801 Oak St., (504) 866-4222; www.cowbell-nola.com

A Cowbell burger is a grass-fed beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup and agogo sauce on a potato bun and is served with hand-cut french fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Crabby Jack’s

428 Jefferson Highway, (504) 833-2722; www.crabbyjacksnola.com

Fried green tomatoes and shrimp remoulade fill a po-boy. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $$

Crave

3201 E. Judge Perez Drive, Meraux, (504) 676-3697; www.facebook.com/cravestb

Firecrackers are fried wontons filled with shrimp and Sriracha served with Crave sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Creole House Restaurant & Oyster Bar 

509 Canal St., (504) 323-2109; www.creolehouserestaurant.com

Canal Street redfish is a panko-crusted fillet topped with sauteed shrimp and Cajun garlic sauce and served with sauteed vegetables. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Crepes a la Cart

1039 Broadway St., (504) 866-2362; www.crepesalacartnola.com

A Monte Cristo crepe is filled with chicken, ham, cheese and honey-Dijon sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Crescent City Brewhouse

527 Decatur St., (504) 522-0571; www.crescentcitybrewhouse.com

Crabmeat-stuffed shrimp is served with ratatouille and tomato beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Crescent City Pizza Works 

407 Bourbon St., (504) 569-3664; www.crescentcitypizza.com

A Chizzaburger includes Angus beef, onions, mozzarella, pickles, ketchup and mustard. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Crescent City Steakhouse

1001 N. Broad St., (504) 821-3271; www.crescentcitysteaks.com

The selection of steaks includes rib-eyes, filet mignons, T-bones, strips and porterhouses. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri. and Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$

Criollo Restaurant

Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 681-4444; www.criollonola.com

A shrimp, blue crab and avocado stack features chilled shrimp over guacamole, crabmeat and tomato coulis. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$ 

Croissant d’Or Patisserie

617 Ursulines St., (504) 524-4663; www.croissantdornola.com

Chicken salad is topped with lettuce and tomato and served on a croissant or baguette. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $ 

Cru by Chef Marlon Alexander

535 Franklin Ave., (504) 266-2856; www.crunola.com

The fish of the day is a pan-seared fillet served with rainbow fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, citrus-ponzu glaze, vegetables, edible flowers and house-pickled red onion. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Cupcake Fairies

2511 Bayou Road, (504) 333-9356; www.cupcakefairies.com

Cupcake flavors include chocolate, lemon, almond, strawberry, vanilla and red velvet. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat. $

Cure

4905 Freret St., (504) 302-2357; www.curenola.com

Deviled eggs cacio e pepe-style are topped with Parmesan and black pepper. Reservations accepted. Dinner and late-night daily. $$

Curio 

301 Royal St., (504) 717-4198; www.curionola.com

Coriander blackened redfish is served with lump crabmeat salad and honey creamed mustard greens. Reservations recommended. Breakfast Mon.-Fri., lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Cuzco Peruvian Cuisine

4714 Freret St., (504) 345-2884; www.facebook.com/grupo5rest

Lomo saltado is steak served with red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, french fries and rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner Wed.-Sat. $$

D

d’Juice

4838 Magazine St., (504) 302-1965; www.d-juice.com

A Berry-Berry Good juice includes beets, kale, spinach, apple, pear, orange, strawberry, blueberries and mango. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

DTB

8201 Oak St., Suite 1, (504) 518-6889; www.dtbnola.com

Mushroom boudin balls are served with eggplant, collard pickles and smoked mayonnaise. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

The Daily Beet

1000 Girod St., (504) 605-4413; St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave.; www.thedailybeetnola.com

An Acai breakfast bowl includes acai, fruit, almond milk, granola, coconut flakes, goji berries and honey. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Daisy Dukes

Citywide; www.daisydukesrestaurant.com

An Ultimate seafood platter includes fried shrimp, oysters, fish, Cajun-seasoned fries and a biscuit. Delivery available in the French Quarter and CBD. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $ 

Daiwa Sushi Bar & Japanese Cuisine

5033 Lapalco Blvd., Suite B6, Marrero, (504) 875-4203; www.daiwasushi.com

Spicy City is a deep-fried sushi roll filled with marinated crawfish, snow crab, cream cheese, avocado and jalapeno and topped with eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$ 

Dakota Restaurant

629 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 892-3712; www.thedakotarestaurant.com

Crabmeat and brie soup is made with a touch of brandy and white wine. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$ 

Dat Dog

601 Frenchmen St., (504) 309-3362; 3336 Magazine St., (504) 324-2226; 5030 Freret St., (504) 899-6883; www.datdog.com

A crawfish etouffee dog is a crawfish sausage topped with crawfish etouffee, onions, tomatoes, mustard and sour cream. Reservations accepted for large parties. Freret and Magazine streets: lunch and dinner daily. Frenchmen Street: lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Dave & Buster’s

1200 Poydras St., Suite 601, (504) 226-3300; www.daveandbusters.com/locations/new-orleans

A fried chicken sandwich is topped with applewood-smoked bacon, manchego and cheddar cheeses, fried onions, candied jalapenos, lettuce, pickles and sweet and smoky sauce and served with fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

De-No Seafood Restaurant

505 Gretna Blvd., Gretna, (504) 362-4608; www.de-noseafood.com

Blackened redfish De-No is topped with crab stuffing and Alfredo sauce and served with two sides. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$ 

Deanie’s Seafood

841 Iberville St., (504) 581-1316; 1713 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 831-4141; 2200 Magazine St., (504) 962-7760; www.deanies.com

Head-on Gulf shrimp are sauteed in New Orleans-style barbecue sauce and served with French bread and salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Deja Vieux Food Park

1681 Religious St., (504) 356-9900; www.dejavieuxfoodpark.com

At the food truck park’s resident Soulsation Kitchen, chicken wings are tossed in sweet and spicy sauce and served with fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $

Deja Vu Bar & Grill

400 Dauphine St., (504) 523-1931; www.dejavunola.com

A Tuesday and Thursday night steak special features an 8-ounce New York strip served with a side. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $ 

Del Fuego Taqueria

4518 Magazine St., (504) 309-5797; www.delfuegotaqueria.com

A Los Tres Hermanos burrito is filled with carnitas, carne asada, chicken tinga, pinto beans, guacamole, salsa fresca, Chihuahua and Jack cheeses, onion, cilantro, crema and rice. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat. $$

Del Porto Ristorante

501 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 875-1006; www.delportoristorante.com

Bolognese is served over tagliatelle pasta with Parmesan. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

The Delachaise

3442 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-0858; www.thedelachaise.com

Steak frites features a grilled rib-eye topped with Shropshire butter served with duck fat fries. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $$

Desi Vega’s Steakhouse

628 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-7600; www.desivegasteaks.com

Who Dat shrimp are bacon-wrapped Gulf shrimp stuffed with crabmeat and served with sweet Thai chili sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Desire Oyster Bar

Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 300 Bourbon St., (504) 553-2281; www.sonesta.com/desireoysterbar

Char-grilled oysters are topped with Parmesan, herbs and butter and served with French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Deuce McAllister’s Ole Saint Kitchen and Tap

132 Royal St., (504) 309-4797; www.olesaint.com

A 12-ounce pork chop is served with molasses-glazed sweet potatoes, bacon, mustard greens and honey butter. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Dian Xin

1218 Decatur St., (504) 266-2828; www.facebook.com/dianxinnola

Walnut shrimp is served with tangy sauce. No reservations. Late lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Dick & Jenny’s

4501 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 894-9880; www.dickandjennys.com

Paneed veal is served with crabmeat cream sauce, truffle mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$ 

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Citywide; www.dickeys.com

A pork rib plate includes sauce, a roll and two sides such as coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, Caesar salad, barbecue beans or potato chips. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse

716 Iberville St., (504) 522-2467; www.dickiebrennanssteakhouse.com

A grilled 12-ounce rib-eye is topped with Gulf shrimp and New Orleans-style barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$

DiCristina’s Italian and Seafood Restaurant

810 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 875-0160; www.dicristinas.com

Soft-shell crab Emily features a fried crab on a bed of angel hair pasta with crawfish sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$ 

DiMartino’s Famous New Orleans Muffulettas

700 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 276-6460; 1788 Carol Sue Ave., Terrytown, (504) 392-7589; 3900 General De Gaulle Drive, (504) 367-0227; 6641 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, (504) 341-4096; www.dimartinos.com

A muffuletta includes ham, salami, provolone cheese and olive salad on a seeded roll. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Dino’s Bar & Grill

1128 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 558-0900; www.dinosnola.com

Dino’s bacon-blue cheeseburger is served with waffle fries, chips or salad. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$ 

Dirty South Sammich & Soft Serve Co.

Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (504) 481-9599; www.pythianmarket.com

A Nashville hot chicken sandwich features a fried chicken breast dunked in Nashville-style hot sauce on a toasted sesame bun with house-made pickles. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

District Donuts.Sliders.Brew

527 Harrison Ave., (504) 827-1152; 1126 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite D, Jefferson, (504) 605-7944; 2209 Magazine St., (504) 570-6945; 5637 Magazine St., (504) 313-1316; www.districtdonuts.com

Creative doughnut flavors include hibiscus, lemon icebox, red velvet, white chocolate-strawberry-Champagne, strawberry cheesecake, Chocolate milk and cookie dough. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily; 5637 Magazine St.: breakfast and lunch daily. $

Ditali’s Pizza Cafe

1650 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 361-0058; www.ditalis.com

A Greek pizza is topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, spinach, black olives, red onions and mozzarella and feta cheeses. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Domenica

The Roosevelt New Orleans, 123 Baronne St., (504) 648-6020; www.domenicarestaurant.com

Tortellini is served with wild mushrooms, asparagus and robiola cheese. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Domilise’s Po-Boys & Bar

5240 Annunciation St., (504) 899-9126; www.domilisespoboys.com

The Half and Half po-boy includes fried oysters and shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and hot sauce. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$ 

Don’s Seafood

126 Lake Drive, Covington, (985) 327-7111; 4801 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-1550; www.donsseafoodonline.com

Char-broiled Jacked-Up oysters are topped with bacon, jalapenos and pepper Jack cheese. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Dong Phuong Bakery & Restaurant

14207 Chef Menteur Highway, (504) 254-1568; www.dpbakeshop.com

A grilled pork banh mi includes pickled carrots, jalapenos, cilantro and mayonnaise. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $

Dooky Chase’s Restaurant

2301 Orleans Ave., (504) 821-0600; www.dookychaserestaurant.com

Sauteed shrimp Clemenceau includes mushrooms, peas and brabant potatoes in garlicky sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Fri. $$ 

Dorignac’s Food Center

710 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 834-8216; www.dorignacs.com

Weekly specials include seafood-stuffed bell peppers and barbecued pulled pork. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. Checks accepted. $

Doris Metropolitan

620 Chartres St., (504) 267-3500; www.dorismetropolitan.com

The selection of steaks includes porterhouses, tenderloin, hanger steaks, Japanese wagyu beef and bone-in strips and rib-eyes. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Doson Noodle House

135 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-7283; www.dosonnoodlehousela.com

Bun thit is Vietnamese-style grilled pork served over rice or vermicelli. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$ 

Down the Hatch Bar & Grill

1921 Sophie Wright Place, (504) 522-0909; www.downthehatchnola.com

A falafel sandwich is served on pita bread with couscous salad. Delivery available for dinner. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$ 

Drago’s Seafood Restaurant

Hilton New Orleans Riverside, 2 Poydras St., (504) 584-3911; 3232 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 888-9254; www.dragosrestaurant.com

Signature char-broiled oysters are topped with garlic, parsley, Parmesan and butter. No reservations. N. Arnoult Road: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Poydras Street: lunch and dinner daily. $$$ 

Dunbar’s Creole Cuisine

7834 Earhart Blvd., (504) 509-6287; www.dunbarscreolecuisine.com

A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, catfish, crab balls, hushpuppies and french fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Dry Dock Cafe

133 Delaronde St., (504) 361-8240

New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp is served in peppery sauce with french bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$

E

Eat New Orleans

900 Dumaine St., (504) 522-7222; www.eatnola.com

Smoked chicken salad is made with spring greens, boiled egg, avocado, Wayne Jacob’s Smokehouse bacon, blue cheese and blue cheese dressing. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Fri-Sun. $$

Echo’s Pizza

3200 Banks St., (504) 267-3231; www.echospizza.com

Arugula pizza includes mozzarella and ricotta cheeses and preserved lemon. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch Mon. and Wed.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Mon., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Effervescence

1036 N. Rampart St., (504) 509-7644; www.nolabubbles.com

A Gulf seafood Plateau includes West Indies crab salad, snapper ceviche, royal red shrimp, Murder Point oysters and bowfin Cajun caviar. Reservations recommended. Lunch Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$$

El Gato Negro

81 French Market Place, (504) 525-9752; 300 Harrison Ave., (504) 488-0107; 800 S. Peters St., (504) 309-8864; www.elgatonegronola.com

An El Mega burrito is filled with chicken, ground beef, pulled pork, queso, onions, rice and beans and topped with queso fundido, tomatillo salsa and chorizo salsa. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

El Libre

3151 Calhoun St., (504) 309-2699; www.ellibrenola.com

A ropa vieja debris po-boy is dressed with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$

El Paso

Citywide; www.elpasomex.com

Bistec a la Mexicana is a grilled steak served with onions, tomatoes, rice, refried beans, guacamole salad and flour tortillas. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

El Pavo Real

4401 S. Broad St., (504) 266-2022; www.elpavorealnola.com

Sauteed Gulf shrimp and vegetables are served with chipotle and coconut milk sauce with plantains and cilantro rice. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $

Elizabeth’s Restaurant

601 Gallier St., (504) 944-9272; www.elizabethsrestaurantnola.com

For brunch, sweet potato and duck hash tops a cornbread waffle served with pepper jelly. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Elysian Bar

Hotel Peter & Paul, 2317 Burgundy St., (504) 356-6769; www.theelysianbar.com

A confit chicken leg is served with braised white beans, escarole, roasted apples, shallots and lemon-thyme vinaigrette. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Elysian Seafood

Auction House Market, 801 Magazine St., (504) 372-4321; St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave., (504) 609-3813; www.elysianseafood.com

Char-broiled oysters are topped with Grana Padano cheese, roasted garlic and herbs. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Emeril’s Delmonico 

1300 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-4937; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-delmonico

Smoked trout ravioli are served with trout caviar, cucumber, lemon and dill butter sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$

Emeril’s New Orleans 

800 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 528-9393; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-new-orleans

Sweet barbecued salmon is served with fingerling potatoes and andouille hash, fried onions and house-made Worcestershire sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Empire State Delicatessen

701 Poydras St., Suite 130, (504) 412-8326; www.empirestatedeli.com

A Bronx Bomber features Boar’s Head Genoa salami, pepperoni, sweet capocollo, sharp picante provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato. Pepperoncini peppers are an optional addition. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $

The English Tea Room & Eatery

734 E. Rutland St., Covington, (985) 898-3988; www.englishtearoom.com

Chicken Korma is a curry made with chicken and vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$

Ernst Cafe

600 South Peters St., (504) 525-8544; www.ernstcafe.com

An Ernst burger is an 8-ounce Angus beef patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles served with fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Thu.-Sat. $

Espiritu Mezcaleria

520 Capdeville St., (504) 267-4975; www.espiritunola.com

Baja fish tacos are topped with Napa cabbage slaw and chipotle aioli. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Estano

2266 St. Claude Ave., (504) 930-8038; www.estanonola.com

Croquetas de jamon are filled with Serrano ham and fiore sardo cheese and served with Dijon mustard cream. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $

Estralita’s

1022 Westbank Expressway, Westwego, (504) 340-8517; www.estralitas.com

A shrimp po-boy is dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., early dinner Thu.-Fri. $ 

Estrella Steak & Lobster House

237 Decatur St., (504) 525-6151; www.estrellasteaklobsterhouse.us

A filet mignon is stuffed with crawfish, shrimp and crabmeat and topped with mushrooms in red wine reduction. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$ 

F

Fat Boy Pantry

1302 Magazine St., (504) 239-9514; www.facebook.com/thefatboypantry

A fried lobster po-boy is served with remoulade and drawn butter. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $ 

Fat Harry’s

4330 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-9582

Buffalo wings are served with celery and blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Fausto’s Bistro

530 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 833-7121; www.faustosbistro.com

Italian sausage is sauteed with bell peppers, onions, garlic, Italian herbs and marinara sauce and served over angel hair pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Fazzio’s Restaurant

1841 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 624-9704; www.fazziosrestaurant.com

Veal Anne features veal sauteed with mushrooms, artichoke hearts and capers in light cream sauce served over pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$ 

Felipe’s Taqueria

301 N. Peters St., (504) 288-8226; 411 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite 1, (504) 288-8226; 6215 S. Miro St., (504) 288-8226; www.felipestaqueria.com

Baja tacos feature fish or shrimp in flour or corn tortillas with choices of toppings including pico de gallo, cabbage, jalapenos, lettuce, sour cream, Cotija cheese, Baja sauce, salsa rojo or salsa verde. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar

739 Iberville St., (504) 522-4440; 7400 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 304-4125; www.felixs.com

A fried shrimp, oyster and fish platter comes with fries, hushpuppies and coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Fete au Fete StrEATery

Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave.; (504) 475-7979; www.feteaufete.com

Crawfish poutine features crawfish-boil potatoes topped with crawfish etouffee and pepper Jack cheese. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Fharmacy

2540 Banks St., (504) 324-6090; www.fharmacyrestaurant.com

A Dr. Tan burger is topped with Jack cheese, bacon, grilled onions, jalapenos, coleslaw and aioli and served with fries and a pickle spear. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

Citywide; www.fiveguys.com

Bacon cheeseburgers are served with a choice of toppings such as jalapenos, grilled onions, mushrooms, pickles and barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Five Happiness

3605 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 482-3935

Chicken sauteed with snow peas, black mushrooms and bamboo shoots is served with white or brown rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Flambeaux Smokehouse & BBQ

209 Decatur St., (504) 510-2973; 301 N. Broad St., (504) 402-8799; www.flambeauxbbq.com

A skillet of macaroni and cheese is topped with bacon, caramelized onions, barbecue sauce and a choice of smoked brisket, pork, ribs, chicken or sausage. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Broad Street: lunch and dinner daily. Decatur Street: lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Flamingo A-Go-Go 

869 Magazine St., (504) 577-2202; www.flamingonola.com

Shrimp a Go-Go is served with roasted red pepper aioli, macadamia nuts, green onions, grilled pineapple and corn salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat-Sun. $$

Fogo de Chao

JW Marriott Hotel, 614 Canal St., (504) 412-8900; www.fogodechao.com/location/new-orleans

The Brazilian steakhouse offers a buffetlike option of roasted beef, chicken, lamb and pork sliced tableside. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Fong’s Chinese & Cantonese Restaurant

2101 Williams Blvd., Suite G, Kenner, (504) 467-9928

Triple Treat combines pork, chicken, beef and Chinese vegetables. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Forks & Corks

141 TerraBella Blvd., Covington, (985) 273-3663; www.forksandcorkscovington.com

Redfish Pontchartrain is served with crabmeat, mushrooms, scallions in lemon butter, brabant potatoes and haricots verts. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$

Fountain Lounge

The Roosevelt New Orleans, 130 Roosevelt Way, (504) 648-5486; www.therooseveltneworleans.com

A Rossini burger includes a Snake River wagyu beef patty, onion jam, seared fois gras and black truffle mayonnaise. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Francesca by Katie’s

515 Harrison Ave., (504) 266-2511; www.francescadeli.com

A Moon sandwich includes ham, roast beef, provolone and Swiss cheeses, coleslaw and Russian dressing. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Frank’s Restaurant

933 Decatur St., (504) 525-1602; www.franksnola.com

A muffuletta is filled with ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese and olive salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Frankie and Johnny’s Restaurant

321 Arabella St., (504) 243-1234; www.frankieandjohnnys.net

A seafood combo platter includes fried shrimp, catfish, oysters, a crab cake, french fries and salad. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

French Press Coffeehouse

2120 David Drive, Metairie, (504) 456-7835; 3236 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-0276; 3238 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 598-5274; 4205 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 325-5653; www.frenchpresscoffeehouse.net

A turkey and avocado sandwich includes bacon, lettuce and tomato on wheatberry bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

French Truck Coffee

Citywide; www.frenchtruckcoffee.com

The coffee shop has a selection of pastries from La Louisiane Bakery, Maple Street Patisserie and Windowsill Pies. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $

Freret Beer Room

5018 Freret St., (504) 298-7468; www.freretbeerroom.com

Chicken leg quarter confit is served with ricotta gnocchi, Marsala mushroom sauce and kale. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Fresco Cafe & Pizzeria

7625 Maple St., (504) 862-6363; www.frescocafe.us

A gyro lavash roll is stuffed with gyro meat, hummus, tomato, red onion, roasted red pepper, feta and house-made tzatziki sauce and is served with rosemary roasted potatoes. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Frey Smoked Meat Co.

4141 Bienville St., Suite 110, (504) 488-7427; www.freysmokedmeat.com

Platters of brisket, pulled pork, sausage or beef ribs are served with two sides such as baked beans, Brussels sprouts, coleslaw, french fries, grilled cabbage and potato salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$

FullBlast Brunch

139 S. Cortez St., (504) 302-2800; www.fullblastbrunch.com

Andouille Benedict includes poached eggs, sauteed onions and peppers and Creole mustard hollandaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and brunch Thu.-Mon. $$

Fulton Street Bistro

Omni Riverfront Hotel, 701 Convention Center Blvd., (504) 681-1034; www.omnihotels.com/hotels/new-orleans-riverfront

Seafood fettuccine includes sauteed crawfish and shrimp, seafood Mornay sauce and house-made fettuccine. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Fury’s Restaurant

724 Martin Behrman Ave., Metairie, (504) 834-5646; www.furysrestaurant.com

Trout Carrie comes with sauteed lump crabmeat, salad, vegetables and potatoes or spaghetti. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$ 

G

G’s Pizza

833 Howard Ave., (504) 299-8792; G’s Kitchen Spot, Balcony Bar, 3201 Magazine St., (504) 894-8888; 4840 Bienville St., (504) 483-6464; www.gspizzas.com

A Bienville Supreme pie includes pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, black olives, mozzarella and tomato sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Hours vary by location. $

GW Fins

808 Bienville St., (504) 581-3467; www.gwfins.com

“Scalibut” includes halibut, sea scallops, lobster risotto, snow peas and pea-shoot butter. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$

Gabrielle Restaurant

2441 Orleans Ave., (504) 603-2344; www.gabriellerestaurant.com

Braised rabbit is served with wilted greens, grapes, caramelized onions, rose petal syrup and Stilton cheese fries. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Galatoire’s 33 Bar & Steak

215 Bourbon St., (504) 335-3932; www.galatoires33barandsteak.com

Goute 33 includes Gulf shrimp remoulade and six deviled eggs with toppings including smoked trout, crab ravigote and ghost pepper caviar. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Galatoire’s Restaurant

209 Bourbon St., (504) 525-2021; www.galatoires.com

Crawfish au gratin features Louisiana crawfish in bechamel sauce topped with cheddar cheese, green onions and breadcrumbs. Reservations accepted for the second floor dining room. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$

Gallagher’s Grill

509 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 892-9992; www.gallaghersgrill.com

Pan-seared pompano is served with jumbo lump crabmeat and citrus beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

The Galley Seafood

2535 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 832-0955; www.thegalleyseafood.net

A combination seafood platter includes fried shrimp, oysters and catfish, salad and a side. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Galliano

200 Julia St., (504) 218-5753; www.gallianorestaurant.com

Old World tournedos are bacon-wrapped tenderloin medallions served on toasted French bread with marchands de vin, bearnaise, mashed potatoes and Southern-style greens. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Gambino’s Bakery

4821 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 885-7500; www.gambinos.com

Lemon and chocolate doberge cakes feature six layers of buttermilk cake, buttercream filling and fondant icing. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Alyssa James and Caitlin Cichetti ice cakes at Gambino's Bakery.

Alyssa James and Caitlin Cichetti ice cakes at Gambino’s Bakery.

Gattuso’s Neighborhood Bar & Restaurant

435 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-1114; www.gattusos.net

A Black N’ Bleu burger is topped with bacon and blue cheese. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Gautreau’s Restaurant

1728 Soniat St., (504) 899-7397; www.gautreausrestaurant.com

Roasted duck breast is served with mole reduction, corn truffle, cipollini onions and English pea risotto. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Gendusa’s Italian Market

405 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-5305; www.gendusasitalian.com

A Carlo Gambino pizza is topped with mozzarella, cremini mushrooms and roasted garlic. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Gerald’s Donuts

2101 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 252-9498; 6901 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 277-0030; www.geraldsdonuts.com

Gerald’s Dozen includes any 12 ring doughnuts plus doughnut holes. No reservations. Open 24 hours. $

Gin Korean BBQ

3012 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 309-7007; www.ginkoreanbbq.com

Diners can use tabletop grills to cook beef, beef tongue, pork or chicken and orders include rice, salad, lettuce, vegetables and banchan. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Gio’s Villa Vancheri

690 Lafitte St., Mandeville, (985) 624-2597; www.facebook.com/giosvillavancheri

Orecchio di elefante is a pounded and breaded veal chop sauteed with clarified butter and herbs and served with arugula. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$ 

Giorlando’s Restaurant

741 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-8593; www.giorlandos.com

Mama G’s battered and fried eggplant medallions are served atop angel hair pasta with shrimp au gratin sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $$ 

Gogi Korean Restaurant

4620 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 872-9992; www.gogirestaurantnola.com

Thuk poki features rice cakes stir-fried in a spicy sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Goldberg Fine Foods

925 Common St., (504) 267-3564; www.goldbergbagel.com

A New York po-boy includes corned beef, pastrami, salami, turkey, Swiss cheese and kosher pickles on a Leidenheimer roll and is served with fries, onion rings, potato salad, coleslaw or fruit. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Good Bird

5031 Freret St., (504) 516-2307; www.goodbirdnola.com

A Larry Bird sandwich features roasted Springer Mountain Farms chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce and aioli on ciabatta from Breads on Oak. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Gordon Biersch

200 Poydras St., (504) 552-2739; www.gordonbiersch.com

A Marzen barbecue burger is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and Marzen beer barbecue sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

The Governor Restaurant and Seafood Bar 

301 Chartres St., (504) 291-1860; www.governorrestaurant.com

Shrimp Clemenceau includes sweet peas, mushrooms, brabant potatoes, roasted garlic and sweet cream corn grits. Reservations accepted. Brunch, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Gracious Bakery & Cafe

New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, 725 Howard Ave., Suite 102, (504) 635-0033; 1000 S. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 321-6233; 2854 St. Charles Ave., (504) 301-9949; 4930 Prytania St., (504) 300-8135; www.graciousbakery.com

Tarragon chicken salad is served on house-baked green onion bread and dressed with pickled red onions. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $

Green Goddess

307 Exchange Place, (504) 301-3347; www.greengoddessrestaurant.com

Beet hummus is served with chili sauce, vegetables and bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$

Green to Go

400 Poydras St., Suite 130; 2633 Napoleon Ave., (504) 460-3160; www.greentogonola.com

A turkey avocado wrap includes romaine lettuce and aioli in a whole grain tortilla. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $

The Grill Room

Windsor Court Hotel, 300 Gravier St., (504) 522-1994; www.grillroomneworleans.com

Seared scallops are served with pappardelle pasta, crawfish, shimeji mushrooms and beurre monte. Reservations recommended. Breakfast daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$ 

The Grille

2949 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 304-3304; www.thegrillemetairie.com

Doc’s special is a two-patty burger topped with American and Swiss cheeses and grilled onions on rye bread and is served with chili. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Gris-Gris

1800 Magazine St., (504) 272-0241; www.grisgrisnola.com

Chicken and dumplings features hand-pulled chicken, roasted carrots, fresh herbs and house-made dumplings served with bread and butter. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Ground Pat’i Grille & Bar

11 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, (504) 367-9512; 3124 David Drive, Metairie, (504) 454-9449; www.groundpati.com

Applewood-smoked bacon and cheddar cheese top a burger served with french fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Guillory’s Deli & Tamales

3708 Derbigny St., Metairie, (504) 833-1390; www.guillorysdeliandtamales.com

Fried chicken combo meals include a drink and a side such as fries, fried okra, potato salad or baked macaroni and cheese. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $

Gumbo Shop

630 St. Peter St., (504) 525-1486; www.gumboshop.com

Chicken and andouille gumbo includes okra and is served with rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Gumbo Ya-Ya 

Shops at Jax Brewery, 600 Decatur St., (504) 291-8600; www.gumbonola.com

Blackened chicken tops spicy chicken and sausage jambalaya. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

H

Habanero’s

69305 Highway 21, Suite 600, Covington, (985) 871-8760; www.habaneroscovington.com

Mezcaleros tacos are filled with red snapper, mezcal glaze, pico de gallo, avocados, red cabbage, lettuce and feta cheese. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Haiku

4430 Magazine St., (504) 301-0850; www.haikunola.com

A Haiku roll includes spicy tuna, snow crab and asparagus topped with salmon and tuna and served with vegetables, ponzu and spicy mayonnaise. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Halal Guys

301 St. Charles Ave., (504) 302-2918; www.thehalalguys.com

A combination platter includes gyro meat, chicken, rice, pita and white sauce or the chain’s signature hot sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Hana Japanese Restaurant

8116 Hampson St., (504) 865-1634

A Hana special roll combines tuna, salmon, crab stick, tempura-fried shrimp, avocado, tamago and smelt roe. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Happy Italian Pizzeria

7105 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 305-4666; www.happyitalian.com

Spinach and artichoke pizza includes bechamel sauce and mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Checks accepted. $$

The Harbor Bar & Grill

3024 17th St., Metairie, (504) 832-4117; www.theharborbarandgrill.com

A Harbor burger is a 12-ounce beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and mayonnaise on a toasted white or wheat bun or French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Harbor Seafood & Oyster Bar

3203 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 443-6454; www.fishermanscoveseafood.com

A Swamp platter includes fried alligator, crawfish tails and frog legs, crawfish etouffee and turtle soup. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Hard Rock Cafe

125 Bourbon St., (504) 529-5617; www.hardrock.com/cafes/new-orleans

A Legendary burger features a half-pound Angus beef patty topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings, lettuce and tomato. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$ 

Heads & Tails Seafood & Oyster Bar

1820 Dickory Ave., Suite A, Harahan, (504) 533-9515; www.headsandtailsrestaurant.com

Blackened or sauteed redfish is topped with crabmeat and lemon beurre blanc and served with mashed potatoes and asparagus. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Herbsaint Bar and Restaurant

701 St. Charles Ave., (504) 524-4114; www.herbsaint.com

House-made spaghetti is served with guanciale and a fried poached farm egg. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Hey! Cafe & Coffee Roastery

2606 St. Louis St.; 4332 Magazine St.; www.heycafe.biz

The limited selection of baked goods includes bagels from Humble Bagels and items such as rosemary-fig scones and spinach-feta turnovers. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $ 

Hickory Cafe & Grill

1313 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 737-0033; www.hickorycafe.com

A focaccia burger is an 8-ounce beef patty topped with pepper Jack cheese, bacon, spinach, roasted red pepper and basil mayonnaise on focaccia. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat. $$

High Hat Cafe

4500 Freret St., (504) 754-1336; www.highhatcafe.com

A High Hat burger is topped with pimiento cheese and served with fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Hippie Kitchen

3741 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, (504) 444-4113; www.hknola.com

A Big Smokey sandwich is made with house-smoked pastrami, Swiss cheese, olive salad and Russian dressing on house-baked whole wheat sourdough toast. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Homegrown Pizza

6325 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 644-4762; www.homegrown.pizza

Creole shrimp pizza is topped with Gulf shrimp sauteed in garlic butter, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, green onions and Creole mustard sauce. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Horn’s

1940 Dauphine St., (504) 459-4676; www.hornsnola.com

The Crabby Wife features two eggs and crawfish etouffee over a crab cake served with a biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $ 

Hoshun Restaurant

1601 St. Charles Ave., (504) 302-9716; www.hoshunrestaurant.com

Kung pao chicken includes peanuts, chilies and celery in brown sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$ 

House of Blues

225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4999; www.houseofblues.com/neworleans/restaurant

Shrimp and grits features sauteed shrimp over a Cotija cheese grit cake with chipotle cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$

Houston’s Restaurant

1755 St. Charles Ave., (504) 524-1578; www.houstons.com

Fried oysters St. Charles are served over creamed spinach and artichokes with lemon aioli. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

The Howlin’ Wolf Den

907 S. Peters St., (504) 529-5844; www.thehowlinwolf.com

Bacon-cheddar beignets are served with chipotle crema. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Humble Bagel

4716 Freret St., (504) 355-3535; www.humblebagel.com

House-made bagels are topped with poppy seeds, salt, onion, garlic or a combination of all of them. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Mon. $

Hummus & More

3363 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-9228; www.facebook.com/hummusandmore

Mediterranean nachos are pita chips topped with gyro, feta and Jack cheeses, tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives and tzatziki. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

I

Iacovone Kitchen

5033 Freret St., (504) 533-9742; www.iacovonekitchen.com

Mediterranean rice bowl comes with sun-dried tomatoes, olives, capers and basil pesto. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Ikura Sushi + Hibachi

310 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 485-5658; www.ikuranola.net

An assorted sushi dinner includes tuna, salmon, yellowtail, eel, shrimp, a snow crab roll and more. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Donni Kesuma cooks on a hibachi grill at Ikura Hibachi and Sushi.

Donni Kesuma cooks on a hibachi grill at Ikura Hibachi and Sushi.

Impastato’s Restaurant

3400 16th St., Metairie, (504) 455-1545; www.impastatos.com

Fish Payton is a breaded fillet topped with crabmeat, crawfish, artichoke hearts, mushrooms and lemon butter. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Irene’s Cuisine 

529 Bienville St., (504) 529-8811; www.facebook.com/irenesnola

Oysters Irene are baked on the half shell with pancetta, pimento and Pecorino Romano cheese. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Isabella’s Pizzeria

2660 Florida St., Mandeville, (985) 674-5700; 70452 Highway 21, Suite 500, Covington, (985) 875-7620; www.isabellapizzeria.net

A muffuletta pizza is topped with Genoa salami, ham, olive salad and mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

The Italian Barrel

1240 Decatur St., (504) 569-0198; www.theitalianbarrel.com

Prince Edward Island mussels are sauted with white wine, garlic and parsley. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito

Citywide; www.izzos.com

A build-your-own burrito includes a choice of meat (steak, ground beef, chicken, pork, shrimp), vegetables, cheeses, salsa, sour cream and other toppings. Delivery available from some locations. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

J

Jack Dempsey’s Restaurant

738 Poland Ave., (504) 943-9914; www.jackdempseys.net

A Jack Dempsey platter for two features gumbo, shrimp, catfish, crab balls, crawfish pies and two sides. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Sat. $$

Jack Rose

Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1500; www.jackroserestaurant.com

Pompano en papillote includes saffron, bok choy and sunchokes. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$

Jacques-Imo’s Cafe

8324 Oak St., (504) 861-0886; www.jacques-imos.com

Shrimp and alligator sausage cheesecake is topped with sauce and cheese. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Jaeger’s Seafood & Oyster House

901 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson, (504) 818-2200; www.jaegersseafood.com

A King’s platter includes snow crab, Maine lobster, boiled shrimp, jambalaya, potatoes, corn, garlic bread and salad. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Jamila’s Cafe Tunisian and Mediterranean Bistro

7808 Maple St., (504) 866-4366; www.jamilascafe.com

Tagine of lamb is braised, boneless lamb served with basmati rice and harissa sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Jewel of the South

1026 St. Louis St.; www.crustapunks.org

Beef tongue pastrami is served with hazelnut pesto. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$

Joey K’s Restaurant & Bar

3001 Magazine St., (504) 891-0997; www.joeyksrestaurant.com

Fried green tomatoes are served with shrimp and remoulade. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Diners peel boiled crawfish at Joey K's Restaurant and Bar.

Diners peel boiled crawfish at Joey K’s Restaurant and Bar.

Johnny’s Po-Boy Restaurant

511 St. Louis St., (504) 524-8129; www.johnnyspoboy.com

A Judge Bosetta po-boy includes ground beef, Italian and hot sausages and Swiss cheese. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. Cash only. $ 

Johnny Sanchez

930 Poydras St., (504) 304-6615; www.johnnysanchezrestaurant.com

Louisiana crawfish enchiladas are topped with salsa verde and roasted corn salsa. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Joint

701 Mazant St., (504) 949-3232; www.alwayssmokin.com

A two meat combo plates include choices of pulled pork, brisket, chicken, ribs and sausage and comes with two sides such as potato salad, macaroni and cheese and green salad with smoked tomato dressing. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$ 

Josephine Estelle

Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3070; www.josephineestelle.com

Fried Brussels sprouts salad includes lima beans, golden raisins and yogurt. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Juan’s Flying Burrito

515 Baronne St., (504) 529-5825; 2018 Magazine St., (504) 569-0000; 4724 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-9950; 5538 Magazine St., (504) 897-4800; www.juansflyingburrito.com

Banh mi tacos feature beef, chicken, pork or tofu topped with pickled carrots, radishes, cucumbers, jalapenos and Sriracha sour cream. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Junction

3021 St. Claude Ave., (504) 272-0205; www.junctionnola.com

A Central Vermont burger is topped with applewood-smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese and creamy maple sauce. Patrons must be 21 to enter the bar. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Jung’s Golden Dragon

3009 Magazine St., (504) 891-8280; www.jungsgoldendragonii.com

The Happy Family includes beef, chicken, shrimp and pork cooked with vegetables in brown sauce served with fried noodles. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Justine

225 Chartres St., (504) 218-8533; www.justinenola.com

Sauteed Gulf fish amandine is topped with toasted almond brown butter sauce and served with haricots verts. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

K

K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen

416 Chartres St., (504) 596-2530; www.kpauls.com

A Louisiana drum fillet is blackened in a cast-iron skillet and served with crabmeat-chipotle compote, potatoes and vegetables. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

KY’s Olde Towne Bicycle Shop Restaurant

2267 Carey St., Slidell, (985) 641-1911; www.kysoldetowne.com

Roast beef cooked in-house fills a po-boy served dressed. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Sat. $$

Kais

Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (941) 527-2294; www.pythianmarket.com

A Very Vegan bowl includes tofu, edamame, mango, cucumbers, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, nori seaweed strips, cilantro and house vinaigrette. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Kanno California Sushi Bar

3517 20th St., Metairie, (504) 455-5730; www.kannosushi.com

A 911 tuna roll features spicy snow crab with seared Cajun-seasoned tuna on top. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sat. $$

Katie’s Restaurant & Bar

3701 Iberville St., (504) 488-6582; www.katiesinmidcity.com

A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, crawfish, oysters, onion rings and fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Kebab

2315 St. Claude Ave., (504) 383-4328; www.kebabnola.com

A falafel plate includes Spanish garlic and tahini sauce, couscous salad, greens, pickled cucumbers, cabbage, red onions, hummus and house-baked bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat. $

Keith Young’s Steakhouse

165 Highway 21, Madisonville, (985) 845-9940; www.keithyoungs.net

A 14-ounce strip comes with a choice of baked potato, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes or sauteed green beans. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$$

Kenner Seafood

3140 Loyola Drive, Kenner, (504) 466-4701; www.kennerseafood.net

A seafood boat includes fried shrimp, oysters, fish and french fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Killer Poboys

219 Dauphine St., (504) 462-2731; Erin Rose Bar, 811 Conti St., (504) 252-6745; www.killerpoboys.com

A seared Gulf shrimp po-boy features carrots, cucumber, marinated radish, herbs and special sauce. No reservations. Conti Street: lunch, dinner and late-night Wed.-Mon. Dauphine Street: lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Cash only at Conti Street location. $ 

Killer_Poboys_2_CR_CherylGerber.jpg

Shrimp, carrots, cucumber and cilantro fill a sandwich at Killer Poboys.

Kin

4600 Washington Ave., (504) 304-8557; www.facebook.com/kinfordindin

The “fish bowl” features roasted Verlasso salmon, kimchi, greens, sauteed mushrooms and niboshi tare in chicken and clam broth. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Kingfish 

337 Chartres St., (504) 598-5005; www.kingfishneworleans.com

Seared scallops are served with spicy New Orleans-style barbecue butter sauce and fettuccine. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

The Kitchen Table Cafe

7005 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 301-2285; www.kitchentablearabi.com

Fried Gulf oysters are served with applewood-smoked bacon and blue cheese vinaigrette over greens. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Knuckleheads Sports Bar & Grill

3535 Severn Ave., Suite 10, Metairie, (504) 888-5858

Darren’s Knuckle Sandwich is a burger topped with blue cheese and bacon and served with french fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $ 

The Kolache Kitchen

4701 Freret St., (504) 218-5341; www.kolachekitchenbr.com

Patton’s hot sausage and cheese fill a kolache. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Korea House

3547 18th St., Metairie, (504) 888-0654

Hea mul pajun is a pancake filled with seafood and vegetables and served with soy dipping sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Tue. and Thu.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Tue. $$ 

Kosher Cajun New York Deli & Grocery

3519 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-2010; www.koshercajun.com

The J&N sandwich features corned beef, pastrami, coleslaw, horseradish and mustard on rye bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Thu. Checks accepted. $$

Koz’s

6215 Wilson St., Harahan, (504) 737-3933; www.kozcooks.com

A Chamber sandwich includes roast beef, turkey, ham, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mustard and Italian dressing. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Fri. $

Kukhnya

Siberia, 2227 St. Claude Ave., (504) 265-8855; www.siberialounge.com

Beef stroganoff is a stew with mushrooms, peas and carrots in creamy sauce served with noodles, fries or potato salad and a roll. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $

L

La Boca

870 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 525-8205; www.labocasteaks.com

Bife La Boca is a lime- and garlic-marinated Angus sirloin flap served with avocado. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Thu.-Sat. $$$

La Boulangerie

4600 Magazine St., (504) 269-3777; www.laboulangerienola.com

A L’Atlantique sandwich includes smoked salmon, avocado, arugula and lemon mayonnaise on toasted olive bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

La Carreta

812 Highway 190, Covington, (985) 400-5202; 1200 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, (985) 624-2990; 1814 Magazine St., (504) 304-7063; www.carretarestaurant.com

Carnitas nachos are topped with cheese, lettuce, jalapenos and sour cream. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

La Casita Taqueria

8400 Oak St., (504) 826-9913; www.eatlacasita.com

Elote is Mexican-style grilled corn on the cob with cheese, chili powder and lime juice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

La Cocinita

Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (504) 309-5344; www.lacocinitafoodtruck.com

A Venezuelan sampler includes a brisket and cheese arepita, pork pataconcito, a cheese empanada and avocado salsa. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $

La Crepe Nanou

1410 Robert St., (504) 899-2670; www.lacrepenanou.com

Cotelettes d’agneau is lamb chops served with cognac reduction, pommes frites and haricots verts. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$

La Macarena Pupuseria & Latin Cafe

8120 Hampson St., (504) 862-5252; www.pupusasnola.com

A pupusa platter features three pupusas stuffed with pork, cheese and beans. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Cash only. $$ 

La Madeleine

601 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-8662; 3300 Severn Ave., Suite 201, Metairie, (504) 456-1624; 3434 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 626-7004; www.lamadeleine.com

Strawberry, bacon and spinach salad includes toasted pecans, red bell peppers and balsamic vinaigrette. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

La Petite Grocery

4238 Magazine St., (504) 891-3377; www.lapetitegrocery.com

Turtle Bolognese is served with bucatini, sherry, parsley and a fried soft-boiled egg. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

The Lakehouse

2025 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 626-3006; www.lakehousecuisine.com

Seared shrimp and jumbo lump crabmeat ravigote top fried green tomatoes served with Tabasco butter and arugula. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sun. Checks accepted. $$$

Lakeview Brew Coffee Cafe

5606 Canal Blvd., (504) 483-7001; www.lakeviewbrew.com

Cobb salad includes grilled chicken breast, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, cheddar, Monterey Jack and blue cheeses, apple, carrots, green onions, croutons, romaine lettuce, cabbage and a choice of dressing. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. $

Lakeview_Brew_Randie_Porobil_CR_CherylGerber.jpg

Owner Randie Porobil serves baked goods and a full menu at Lakeview Brew Coffee Cafe.

Lakeview Burgers and Seafood

872 Harrison Ave., (504) 289-1032; www.lakeviewburgersandseafood.com

A seafood pirogue includes fish, shrimp, oysters, fries and garlic bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$

Lakeview Harbor

8550 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 486-4887; www.facebook.com/lakeviewharbor

A cheeseburger can be topped with cheddar, pepper Jack, American, mozzarella, Swiss or blue cheese and is served with a baked potato. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Landry’s Seafood House

620 Decatur St., Suite 1A, (504) 581-9825; 8000 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 283-1010; www.landrysseafood.com

A lobser tail is served with drawn butter and a baked potato or sweet potato. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Laurel Street Bakery

2701 S. Broad St., (504) 897-0576; www.laurelstreetbakery.com

Grilled salmon nicoise salad includes tomato, hard-boiled egg, roasted red potatoes, green beans, shaved red onion, olives and mixed greens in apple cider vinaigrette with ciabatta toast. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Le Bayou

503 Bourbon St., (504) 529-4256; www.lebayourestaurant.com

Gulf shrimp Ya-Ya pasta includes grape tomatoes sauteed in Cajun pesto over penne pasta and is served with garlic toast. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Le’s Baguette Banh Mi Cafe

4607 Dryades St., (504) 895-2620; www.facebook.com/lesbaguettenola

A five-spice barbecued pork belly banh mi is topped with cucumber, pickled carrots, daikon radish, cilantro, jalapenos and Sriracha aioli. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Legacy Kitchen

Steak + Chop, 91 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, (504) 513-2606; Craft Tavern, 700 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 613-2350; 759 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-5231; TackleBox, Renaissance New Orleans Pere Marquette French Quarter Area Hotel, 817 Common St., (504) 827-1651; www.legacykitchen.com

Redfish St. Charles features a seared fillet topped with garlic-herb butter, seared asparagus and baby portobello mushrooms served with crawfish cornbread. Reservations accepted. Hours vary by location. $$$

LemonShark Poke

2901 Magazine St., (504) 518-6665; www.lemonsharkpoke.com

A California Roll bowl includes crab salad, avocado, cucumber salad, carrots, onions, ginger eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Li’l Dizzy’s Cafe

1500 Esplanade Ave., (504) 569-8997; Rendon Inn, 4501 Eve St.; www.lildizzyscafe.net

Southern fried chicken is seasoned with dried onion, garlic, red pepper and paprika. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, brunch Sun. $$ 

Liberty Cheesesteaks

5039 Freret St., (504) 875-4447; www.libertycheesesteaks.com

An Original Philadelphia-style cheese steak is filled with chopped New York strip steak, provolone or American cheese and Sriracha or garlic mayonnaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Thu.-Sat. $ 

Lilette

3637 Magazine St., (504) 895-1636; www.liletterestaurant.com

Braised lamb shoulder is served with semolina gnocchi and wilted spinach. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Lilly’s Cafe

1813 Magazine St., (504) 599-9999

Spicy chicken bun is served over vermicelli in a bowl with cucumber, lettuce, ground peanuts, green onions, shallots and fish sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Little Gem Saloon

445 S. Rampart St., (504) 267-4863; www.littlegemsaloon.com

Parmesan-crusted catfish is topped with Creole-spiced jumbo Gulf shrimp and oven-roasted tomato. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Little Korea BBQ

2240 Magazine St., (504) 821-5006; www.littlekoreabbq.flavorplate.com

Kimchi jjigae is a stew of kimchi and tofu in pork broth. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$

Little Tokyo

590 Asbury Drive, Mandeville, (985) 727-1532

A crunchy Phoenix roll features spicy tuna, salmon, avocado, mango, misago, spicy mayonnaise and pepper tuna. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Little Tokyo

2300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, (504) 831-6788; Izakaya Little Tokyo, 4704 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 101, Metairie, (504) 885-6125; www.littletokyonola.com

Hibachi rice is grilled with a choice of chicken or beef with onions, carrots, egg and garlic butter. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Liuzza’s by the Track

1518 N. Lopez St., (504) 218-7888; www.liuzzasnola.com

A garlic oyster po-boy is dressed with lettuce and tomato. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Liuzza’s Restaurant and Bar

3636 Bienville St., (504) 482-9120; www.liuzzas.com

A Frenchuletta features cold cuts, cheese and olive salad on French bread. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Live Oak Cafe

8140 Oak St., (504) 265-0050; www.liveoakcafenola.com

A bacon-basil grilled cheese sandwich features Gruyere cheese, grilled tomatoes and red onion on multigrain bread and is served with a side. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Tue. $$ 

Lola

517 N. New Hampshire St., Covington, (985) 892-4992; www.lolacovington.com

Gulf shrimp and grits is served with pork belly, roasted mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, celery and shrimp broth. Reservations accepted for dinner. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu.-Sat. $$$

Lola’s

3312 Esplanade Ave., (504) 488-6946; www.lolasneworleans.com

Seafood paella includes mussels, shrimp, fish, calamari, scallops, vegetables, garlic, saffron and herbs in Arborio rice. No reservations. Dinner daily. Checks accepted. $$

Longway Tavern

719 Toulouse St., (504) 962-9696; www.longwaytavern.com

Bolognese features pork and beef and is served with spaghetti squash, ricotta and sage. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Fri.-Sun. $$

Los Jefes Tortilleria & Grill

3224 Edenborn Ave., Metairie, (504) 516-2861; www.losjefesgrill.com

Grilled redfish fajitas include bell peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, refried beans and rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Louisiana Pizza Kitchen

95 French Market Place, (504) 522-9500

A Four Seasons pizza includes artichoke hearts, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus and Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Louisiana Pizza Kitchen Uptown

615 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-5900; www.louisianapizzakitchenuptown.com

A Kitchen Sink pie is topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, Kalamata olives, red onions, bell peppers and mozzarella cheese. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Love & Pie

401 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 309-5668; www.loveandpienola.com

A Cajun Persuasion pizza is topped with lemon-pepper shrimp, andouille, balsamic roasted onions, peppers, mozzarella and marinara. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Luca Eats

7329 Cohn St., (504) 866-1166; www.lucaeats.com

The pressed muffuletta includes house-made olive salad on ciabatta. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $ 

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant

701 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 523-8995; www.lucysretiredsurfers.com/neworleans

A Juicy Lucy burger is an 8-ounce patty topped with tomato, lettuce, onion, pickles and Lucy’s sauce on a Dong Phuong roll. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Luke

333 St. Charles Ave., (504) 378-2840; www.lukeneworleans.com

Hot buttered crawfish bread includes burrata on grilled ciabatta. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Lula Restaurant Distillery

1532 St. Charles Ave., (504) 267-7624; www.lulanola.com

Tea-brined, buttermilk battered Cornish hen is served with Creole slaw and fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

LUVI

5236 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 605-3340; www.luvirestaurant.com

Mala Holla is spicy beef with cilantro, peanuts and ghost chili oil. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

M

M Bistro

The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, 921 Canal St., (504) 524-1331; www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/new-orleans/dining/m-bistro

Blackened redfish is served with shrimp etouffee, black-eyed peas, fried okra and dirty rice. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Ma Momma’s House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles

5741 Crowder Blvd., (504) 244-0021; www.mamommashouse.com

A Belgian waffle is served with fried chicken wings. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Mon. $

Madam’s Modern Kitchen & Bar

1300 Canal St., (504) 226-2993; www.madamsmodernkitchen.com

Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan and garlic and served with drawn butter and French bread. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Magazine Pizza

1068 Magazine St., (504) 568-0211; www.magazinepizza.com

A chicken pesto calzone includes mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, onion, roasted garlic and marinara on the side. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Mahony’s Original Po-Boys & Seafood

901 Iberville St., (504) 717-2422; 3454 Magazine St., (504) 899-3374; www.mahonyspoboys.com

A Fried Green BLT includes cornmeal-coated fried green tomatoes, bacon, lettuce and mayonnaise. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Iberville Street: Lunch and dinner daily. Magazine Street: Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Mais Arepas

1200 Carondelet St., (504) 523-6247; www.facebook.com/maisarepas

A chori arepa features grilled chorizo, avocado puree, melted mozzarella and Colombian garlic sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Mandina’s Restaurant

3800 Canal St., (504) 482-9179; Azalea Shopping Center, 4240 Highway 22, Mandeville, (985) 674-9883; www.mandinasrestaurant.com

A fried shrimp and oyster platter is served with french fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Mangu

2112 Belle Chasse Highway, Suite 7, Gretna, (504) 324-9870; www.facebook.com/letsmangu

Bandeja frita features fried pork, cheese, sausage, chicken cracklings and green plantains. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Manning’s Eat-Drink-Cheer

519 Fulton St., (504) 593-8072; www.facebook.com/manningsnola

An Archie burger is an Angus beef patty topped with bacon-onion jam and pimiento cheese and is served with fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Mano’s Po-Boys

6943 Saints Drive, Metairie, (504) 734-0922; www.manospoboys.com

A Super Saint special includes two eggs, two choices of meat, two slices of cheese and a hash brown patty on a bun, toast or French bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Fri.-Sat. $ 

Manolito

508 Dumaine St., (504) 603-2740; www.manolitonola.com

A Cuban sandwich includes roast pork, ham and cheese on pressed bread. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner daily. $$

Maple Street Patisserie

7638 Maple St., (504) 304-1526; www.cargocollective.com/maplestreetpatisserie

The selection of European pastries, cakes and breads include Belgian chocolate fudge cake. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $

Marcello’s Restaurant & Wine Bar

715 St. Charles Ave., (504) 581-6333; www.marcelloscafe.com

Eggplant parmigiana is topped with mozzarella and served with linguine marinara. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Mardi Gras Zone

2706 Royal St., (504) 947-8787; www.mardigraszone.com

Toppings for wood-oven baked pizzas include cheese, pepperoni, salami, sausage and vegetables. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $

Marjie’s Grill

320 S. Broad St., (504) 603-2234; www.marjiesgrill.com

Honey-buttered Yard Bird is a slow-cooked locally raised chicken basted with Louisiana honey butter. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$ 

Mark Twain’s Pizza Landing

2035 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 832-8032; www.marktwainpizza.com

A Life on the Mississippi pizza is topped with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, black olives, jalapenos and anchovies. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

The Market Cafe

1000 Decatur St., (504) 527-5000; www.marketcafenola.com

A muffuletta includes ham, salami, mortadella, provolone and Swiss cheeses and olive salad on an Italian bun. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Martin Wine Cellar

714 Elmeer Ave., Metairie, (504) 896-7350; 3827 Baronne St., (504) 894-7444; www.martinwine.com

Sena salad includes roasted chicken, blue cheese, pecans, golden raisins and field greens tossed in Tabasco pepper jelly vinaigrette. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Masterp1ece

1340 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-6088; www.facebook.com/masterp1ecejapanesecuisine

A New Orleans roll features crawfish, avocado, snow crab, spicy tuna, crunchy flakes, tobiko and eel sauce. No reservations. Dinner and late-night Wed-Mon. $$

Max Well New Orleans

6101 Magazine St., (504) 301-0510; www.maxwellneworleans.com

A La Bonita bowl includes avocado, cherry tomatoes, spiced black beans, refried beans, brown rice, romaine lettuce, green onion and cilantro cream sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Mayas Restaurant

2027 Magazine St., (504) 309-3401; www.mayasonmagazine.com

Boiled or fried yuca is served over salad and topped with mango salsa and pico de gallo. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Maypop

611 O’Keefe Ave., Suite C2, (504) 518-6345; www.maypoprestaurant.com

Hand-pulled noodles are tossed with spicy pork sausage, local tofu, sweet dates and blue crabmeat. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

McClure’s Barbecue

NOLA Brewing Co., 3001 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 301-2367; www.mccluresbarbecue.com

Pulled-pork and pimiento cheese fill a sandwich dressed with lettuce on a brioche bun. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Meauxbar

942 N. Rampart St., (504) 569-9979; www.meauxbar.com

Steak tartare is served with gaufrettes, horseradish, creme fraiche and capers. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Melba’s Old School Po-Boys

1525 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 267-7765; www.eatatmelbas.com

A shrimp and catfish plate is served with cornbread and a side such as fries, green beans, jambalaya or macaroni and cheese. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $ 

Melius Bar & Grill

1701 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 828-9446; www.meliusbarbucktown.com

Potato tots are topped with melted Swiss cheese, brown gravy, chives and sour cream. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $

Mellow Mushroom

1645 Highway 190, Covington, (985) 327-5407; 8227 Oak St., (504) 345-8229; www.mellowmushroom.com

A Kosmic Karma pizza is topped with Roma tomatoes, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, feta and mozzarella cheeses and a swirl of pesto on a red sauce base. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

MeMe’s Bar & Grille

712 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 644-4992; www.memesbarandgrille.com

Fried eggplant is served with crawfish Lafitte sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$

Mena’s Palace

200 Chartres St., (504) 525-0217; www.menaspalace.com

Red beans and rice is served with fried chicken. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast daily, lunch Mon.-Sat. $$ 

Meribo

Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (504) 481-9599; 326 Lee Lane, Covington, (985) 302-5533; www.meribopizza.com

Margherita pizza is topped with mozzarella, basil and red sauce. Delivery available and reservations accepted in Covington. Lee Lane: Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. Pythian Market: lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$ 

Meril 

424 Girod St., (504) 526-3745; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/meril

A lightly breaded lobster cake is served with Sriracha mayonnaise, tobiko caviar and eel sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Messina’s Runway Cafe

New Orleans Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd., (504) 241-5300; www.messinasrunwaycafe.com

Claire Chennault pasta includes sauteed Gulf shrimp, artichokes, spinach and diced tomatoes tossed with angel hair pasta and white wine sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $$

Mid City Pizza

4400 Banks St., (504) 483-8609; www.midcitypizza.com

Barbecue chicken pizza includes herb-roasted chicken, cheddar cheese, red onions, bell peppers and barbecue sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Mid City Yacht Club

440 S. St. Patrick St., (504) 483-2517; www.midcityyachtclub.com

Fried crab balls are served with horseradish remoulade. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $

Middendorf’s

30160 Highway 51 S., Akers, (985) 386-6666; www.middendorfsrestaurant.com

Thin-sliced, cornmeal-crusted fried catfish is served with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$

Midway Pizza

4725 Freret St., (504) 322-2815; www.midwaypizzanola.com

A Thunderbird pie is topped with roasted chicken, Chisesi ham, applewood-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, green onions and roasted red pepper aioli. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Mike Serio’s Po-Boys

133 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-2668; www.seriospoboys.com

A muffuletta is filled with mortadella, Italian salami, ham, provolone and Swiss cheeses and olive salad. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $

Mikimoto Japanese Restaurant

3301 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-1881; www.mikimotosushi.com

Who Dat poppers are deep-fried jalapeno peppers stuffed with snow crab, spicy salmon and cream cheese. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner daily. $$ 

Milano Pizzeria

3002 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 780-7500; www.ordermilanosmetairie.com

Artichoke heart salad includes tomatoes, Spanish onions, Greek olives, feta cheese, romaine and iceberg lettuces and sun-dried tomato dressing. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $$

The Milk Bar

710 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-3310; www.themilkbarneworleans.com

A Psycho chicken sandwich is topped with sun-dried tomatoes, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta and mozzarella cheeses on ciabatta. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $ 

Mimi’s in the Marigny

2601 Royal St., (504) 872-9868; www.mimismarigny.com

The tapas menu includes goat cheese croquettas, sweet potato empanadas, duck poutine and patatas bravas. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. Cash only. $

Mint Modern Bistro

5100 Freret St., (504) 218-5534

A Vietnames-style Moon crepe is filled with shrimp, pork, onions and bean sprouts. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $

Mr. B’s Bistro

201 Royal St., (504) 523-2078; www.mrbsbistro.com

Shell-on Gulf shrimp are served in a New Orleans-style butter and Worcestershire barbecue sauce with French bread. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$ 

Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar & Fish House

Citywide; www.mredsrestaurants.com/oyster-bar

A Fish House seafood platter for two includes butterflied jumbo shrimp, Gulf oysters, Des Allemands catfish, a crab cake, onion rings and jambalaya or french fries. Reservations accepted. Hours vary by location. $$

Mr. Ed’s Seafood & Italian Restaurant

910 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 463-3030; 1001 Live Oak St., Metairie, (504) 838-0022; www.mredsrestaurants.com/mr-eds

A super seafood platter includes fried oysters, shrimp, catfish, a stuffed crab, french fries and salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Mr. John’s Steakhouse

2111 St. Charles Ave., (504) 679-7697; www.mrjohnssteakhouse.com

Who Dat shrimp features bacon-wrapped Gulf shrimp stuffed with crabmeat and served with sweet Thai chili sauce and chipotle remoulade. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Mr. Poor Boy Restaurant

10202 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-1170

Slow-cooked roast beef is served on French bread and dressed with roast beef gravy. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Miyako Hibachi & Sushi

1403 St. Charles Ave., (504) 410-9997; www.miyakonola.com

A Tropical roll includes tempura-fried shrimp, cream cheese, mango and eel sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner daily. $$

Mo’s Pizza

1112 Avenue H, Westwego, (504) 341-9650; www.mospizzanola.com

An Alfredo pizza is topped with chicken, spinach and Alfredo sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Moe’s Original Bar B Que

3150 Calhoun St., (504) 301-3790; www.moesoriginalbbq.com/lo/nola

Smoked turkey breast is topped with coleslaw, pickles, Alabama-style white sauce and sweet-and-tangy barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Moe's_Partners_Stephen_lane_and_Bryan_HargettCR_CherylGerbe.jpg

Owners Stephen Lane and Bryan Hargett serve ribs, chicken and more at Moe’s Original Bar B Que.

Mona Lisa

1212 Royal St., (504) 522-6746; www.monalisaneworleans.com

Mardi Gras pasta includes shrimp and andouille in creamy red sauce over linguine. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner Wed.-Mon. $$

Mona’s Cafe

504 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-4115; 3901 Banks St., (504) 482-7743; 4126 Magazine St., (504) 894-9800; www.monascafefrenchmen.com

A gyro platter includes spiced lamb and beef, hummus, salad, tahini sauce and pita. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Mondo

900 Harrison Ave., (504) 224-2633; www.mondoneworleans.restaurant

A wood oven-cooked pizza is topped with pancetta, mushrooms and leeks. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Monkey Board

The Troubadour Hotel, 1111 Gravier St., (504) 518-5800; www.monkeyboardnola.com

Smoked Asian-style wings are served with honey barbecue glaze. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $

Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea

4641 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 324-4899; www.monkeymonkeynola.com

A grilled cheese sandwich combines cheddar, Parmesan, Monterey Jack and goat cheeses on sourdough bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $

MoPho

514 City Park Ave., (504) 482-6845; www.mophonola.com

A glazed pork belly bowl includes smoked pork shoulder, pork belly, spiced peanuts, cracklings and cured strawberries over rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Morrow’s

2438 St. Claude Ave., (504) 827-1519; www.morrowsnola.com

Char-grilled oysters Morrow are topped with crabmeat dressing and French bread. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Mosca’s Restaurant

4137 Highway 90 W., Westwego, (504) 436-8950; www.moscasrestaurant.com

Oysters Mosca features oysters baked with Italian seasoning and breadcrumbs. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. Cash only. $$$

Mother’s Restaurant

401 Poydras St., (504) 523-9656; www.mothersrestaurant.net

A Famous Ferdi po-boy includes ham, roast beef debris, shredded cabbage, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Mulate’s

201 Julia St., (504) 522-1492; www.mulates.com

Catfish Mulate’s is grilled catfish topped with crawfish etouffee and served with jambalaya, coleslaw and a twice-baked potato. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

The Munch Factory

1901 Sophie Wright Place, (504) 324-5372; www.themunchfactory.net

Blackened redfish is served with grit cakes and crawfish cream sauce. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Muriel’s Jackson Square

801 Chartres St., (504) 568-1885; www.muriels.com

Crawfish and goat cheese crepes are served with chardonnay sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$ 

N

N7

1117 Montegut St.; www.n7nola.com

Sake-cured salmon is served with goat cheese and cilantro. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

NOSH

752 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 581-7101; www.noshneworleans.com

Roasted Louisiana oysters are topped with garlic-chili butter, bacon and Parmesan. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$$

Nacho Mama’s

Elmwood Shopping Center, 1000 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite 1016, Harahan, (504) 736-1188; www.nachomamasmexicangrill.com

Mamachitas are fried tortillas filled with cheese, tomato and roasted habanero, jalapeno, serrano and red bell peppers and served with ancho pepper aioli. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Namese

4077 Tulane Ave., (504) 483-8899; www.namese.net

Papaya salad includes pork belly, grilled shrimp and citrus dressing. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Napoleon House 

500 Chartres St., (504) 524-9752; www.napoleonhouse.com

A muffuletta includes ham, Genoa salami, pastrami, Swiss and provolone cheeses and house-made olive salad on a seeded loaf and is served warm. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

New Orleans Cake Cafe & Bakery

2440 Chartres St., (504) 943-0010; www.nolacakes.com

A crab sandwich features local crab, bacon, brie and spinach on house-made challah bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $ 

New Orleans Creole Cookery

508 Toulouse St., (504) 524-9632; www.neworleanscreolecookery.com

Pan-seared snapper Pontchartrain is topped with crabmeat and hollandaise and served with Creole green beans and potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Co.

Citywide; www.nohsc.com

A Big Ch-Easy burger is topped with cheddar, pepper Jack or Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato and served with garlic-herb fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

New York Pizza

4418 Magazine St., (504) 891-2376; www.newyorkpizzanola.com

A Queens pizza features artichokes, spinach, mushrooms and feta cheese on an olive oil-brushed crust. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Neyow’s Creole Cafe

3332 Bienville St., (504) 827-5474; www.neyowscreole.com

Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan, garlic and herbs and served with French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$ 

Nine Roses

620 Conti St., (504) 324-9450; 1100 Stephens St., Gretna, (504) 366-7665; www.ninerosesrestaurant.com

Flank steak, meatballs and vermicelli fill pho served with a basket of bean sprouts, basil and cilantro. Reservations accepted. Conti Street: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Stephens Street: lunch and dinner Thu.-Tue. $

Nirvana Indian Cuisine

4308 Magazine St., (504) 894-9797; www.insidenirvana.com

A Flag of India platter includes butter chicken, malai kebab and saag paneer. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$ 

NOLA Beans

762 Harrison Ave., (504) 267-0783; www.nolabeans.com

An Argonne sandwich is made with roasted turkey, sprouts, Havarti cheese, avocado, tomato and house-made spread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

NolaNica

16 W. Airline Drive, Suite B, Kenner, (504) 405-0375; Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., Suite 212; www.facebook.com/nolanica

Nicaraguan mombacho nachos are plantain chips topped with ground beef, caramelized onions, jalapenos, queso fresco, tomatoes and NolaNica sauce. No reservations. Airline Drive: lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sun. St. Charles Avenue: lunch Mon.-Fri. $ 

NOLA Restaurant 

534 St. Louis St., (504) 522-6652; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/nola

Wood oven-roasted octopus “elote” is served with charred corn salsa, Cotija cheese and chili-lime mayonnaise. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Nomiya

4226 Magazine St.; www.nomiyaramen.com

Pork buns are topped with cucumber, pickled onion and Japanese mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Nonna Mia Cafe & Pizzeria

3125 Esplanade Ave., (504) 948-1717; www.nonnamianola.com

A Divine portobello appetizer features roasted red pepper dip with chicken, spinach and crostini. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Mon., dinner daily. $$ 

Nonna Randazzo’s Italian Bakery

925 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 684-0090; 2033 N. Highway 190, Suite 5, Covington, (985) 893-1488; 22022 Marshall Road, Mandeville, (985) 898-2444; www.nonnaskingcakes.com

A verdura cotta panino includes grilled zucchini, squash, eggplant, mushrooms, red pepper, crumbled feta and salsa on baked bread. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat. $ 

Nor-Joe Imports

505 Frisco Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-9240; www.norjoe.com

A muffuletta is filled with Italian salami, mortadella, ham, prosciutto, provolone cheese and olive salad. No reservations. Lunch daily, early dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Nuvolari’s Ristorante

246 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 626-5619; www.nuvolaris.com

Cioppino is a seafood stew of clams, shrimp, squid, mussels, fennel, peppers, onions herbs and saffron with linguine. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Checks accepted. $$$

O

Oak

8118 Oak St., (504) 302-1485; www.oaknola.com

Fried oyster tacos include guacamole, curtido, hot sauce and jalapenos in flour torillas. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Tue.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $ 

Oceana Grill

739 Conti St., (504) 525-6002; www.oceanagrill.com

Sauteed redfish Oceana is topped with crawfish-mushroom cream sauce and served with garlic mashed potatoes and vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$ 

Old Rail Brewing Company

639 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 612-1828; www.oldrailbrewing.com

Pork belly is served with Korean-style barbecue sauce and kimchi. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$

The Olive Branch Cafe

1995 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, (504) 348-2008; 5145 Gen. De Gaulle Drive, (504) 393-1107; www.olivebranchcafe.com

Breaded ravioli are served with crawfish sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

The Original Fiorella’s Cafe

5325 Franklin Ave., (504) 309-0352; www.originalfiorellas.com

Fried chicken platters come with two sides such as salad, fries, potato salad or mashed potatoes. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$ 

The Original French Market Restaurant & Bar

1001 Decatur St., (504) 525-7879; www.frenchmarketrestaurant.com

Fried crab cakes are made with lump crabmeat, corn, peppers, onions and celery and topped with crawfish cream sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Sat.-Sun. $$

The Original Pierre Maspero’s 

440 Chartres St., (504) 524-8990; www.originalpierremasperos.com

A seafood pistolette is filled with crawfish, Gulf shrimp, bell peppers and onions in creamy cheese sauce and topped with Parmesan. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Orleans Grapevine Wine Bar & Bistro

720 Orleans Ave., (504) 523-1930; www.orleansgrapevine.com

New Orleans barbecue shrimp are served head-on with French bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner daily. $$

Oscar’s

2027 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-9540; www.oscarsoldmetairie.com

A burger features a grilled half-pound beef patty served with a stuffed baked potato. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Tue.-Sat. $

Outlaw Pizza Co.

814 S. Peters St., (504) 528-2743; www.outlawpizzanola.com

A Wild Bunch pizza is topped with grilled chicken, pesto, tomatoes and onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Oxlot 9

Southern Hotel, 428 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 400-5663; www.oxlot9.com

Pescado asado features amberjack, black bean puree, charred corn, okra, smoked tomatillo butter and cilantro. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$

P

P&G Restaurant & Bar

345 Baronne St., (504) 525-9678

For a weekly lunch special, red beans and rice is served with hot or smoked sausage. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $ 

PJ’s Coffee

Citywide; www.pjscoffee.com

Granitas are slushy frozen coffee drinks available in chocolate or caramel flavors. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $ 

Pagoda Cafe

1430 N. Dorgenois St., (504) 644-4178; www.pagodacafe.net

An Indian banh mi is served with mint coconut chutney on Dong Phoung French bread with roasted beets, pickled carrots, cucumbers and greens and comes with bacon, hard-boiled egg or fried lemon grass tofu. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Palace Cafe

605 Canal St., (504) 523-1661; www.palacecafe.com

Andouille-crusted Gulf fish is served with Crystal hot sauce beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Paladar 511

511 Marigny St., (504) 509-6782; www.paladar511.com

A pizza is topped with collard greens, Gruyere cheese, applewood-smoked bacon and a farm egg. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Mon., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$ 

Palm Court Jazz Cafe

1204 Decatur St., (504) 525-0200; www.palmcourtjazzcafe.com

Pork chop Maconnais is served with white wine sauce, potatoes and vegetables. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$

Palmettos on the Bayou

901 Bayou Lane, Slidell, (985) 643-0050; www.palmettosrestaurant.com

Catch Pontchartrain is the fish of the day served with blue crabmeat, artichokes, haricots verts, fingerling potatoes, bacon and tarragon butter. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Thu., dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$

The Palms Too

8001 W. St. Bernard Highway, Suite B, Arabi, (504) 277-6996; www.thepalmstoo.com

Soft-shell crab Camille is a grilled or fried crab topped with lemon-caper-butter sauce and served with salad and a side. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Paloma Cafe

800 Louisa St., (504) 304-3062; www.palomanola.com

Confit chicken is served with potatoes, watercress salad and Peruvian Huancaina sauce. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Parkway Bakery & Tavern

538 Hagan Ave., (504) 482-3047; www.parkwaypoorboys.com

A caprese po-boy includes tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $

Parran’s Po-Boys & Restaurant

2321 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 305-6422; 3939 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 885-3416; 4920 Prytania St., (504) 875-4620; www.parranspoboys.com

A veal Parran po-boy features a fried cutlet topped with provolone cheese and red sauce. Delivery available from Kenner location. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$ 

Pascal’s Manale Restaurant

1838 Napoleon Ave., (504) 895-4877; www.pascalsmanale.com

Signature New Orleans barbecue shrimp features head-on Gulf shrimp in tangy butter sauce served with French bread. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$ 

Patois

6078 Laurel St., (504) 895-9441; www.patoisnola.com

Mushroom risotto features lion’s mane mushrooms confit, sauteed mushrooms, Parmesan and white truffle oil. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$

Peche Seafood Grill

800 Magazine St., (504) 522-1744; www.pecherestaurant.com

Baked drum is served with mushroom broth and calas. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

The Pelican Club

312 Exchange Place, (504) 523-1504; www.pelicanclub.com

Louisiana cioppino features Gulf fish, shrimp, mussels and little neck clams in tomato basil sauce served with linguine. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$

Pepperoni’s Cafe

8123 Hampson St., (504) 865-0336; www.pepperoniscafe.com

Crawfish pasta includes crabmeat, mushrooms and vegetables in lemon-dill cream sauce over fettuccine. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Pere Antoine Restaurant

741 Royal St., (504) 581-4478; www.pereantoinefrenchquarter.com

Gumbolaya combines jambalaya with chicken and sausage gumbo. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Perez Latin Grocery

9212 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 475-5545

Mexican-style flautas feature fried corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, cheese, salsa and lettuce. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Petite Amelie

900 Royal St., (504) 412-8065; www.cafeamelie.com/petite-amelie

A garlic chicken sandwich is topped with warm garlic sauce, greens and rosemary mayonnaise on ciabatta. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Pho Cam Ly

3814 Magazine St., (504) 644-4228; www.phocamly.com

Goi cuon bo nuong is a grilled beef spring roll wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli served with peanut sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Pho Hoa Restaurant

1308 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 302-2094; www.facebook.com/phohoaneworleans

Grilled lemon grass chicken tops a vermicelli bowl with cucumbers, lettuce, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried onions and peanuts served with fish sauce on the side. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $

Pho Michael Vietnamese Cuisine

3559 18th St., Metairie, (504) 304-4301; www.phomichael.com

Fire Cracker fried egg rolls are stuffed with jumbo shrimp and seasoned cream cheese and served with sweet chili sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Pho Noi Viet

2005 Magazine St., (504) 522-3399; www.facebook.com/phonoivietrestaurant

Curried tofu is served over vermicelli with cilantro. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $

Pho NOLA

3320 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 941-7690; www.pho-nola.com

A NOLA combination banh mi includes roast pork, barbecued minced pork, Vietnamese ham, pickled carrots, daikon radish, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos and aioli. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $

Pho Orchid

Pho Orchid Express, 1401 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 301-3368; 3117 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 457-4188; www.pho-orchid.com

Bun bo Hue is a spicy beef noodle soup. Reservations accepted at Houma Boulevard location. Airline Drive: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Houma Boulevard: lunch and dinner daily. $

Pho Tau Bay

1565 Tulane Ave., (504) 368-9846; www.photaubayrestaurant.com

Pho tai is beef broth soup with sliced beef and vermicelli served with a basket of herbs, bean sprouts, jalapenos and lime. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Fri. $

Phoenicia Restaurant

4201 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite C, Metairie, (504) 889-9950; www.phoenicianola.com

A lamb kebab platter comes with two sides such as hummus, salad, french fries, vegetables or rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Picnic Provisions & Whiskey

741 State St., (504) 266-2810; www.nolapicnic.com

A spicy fried chicken sandwich is made with light and dark chicken meat seasoned with crawfish boil spices and includes mirliton dill pickles and white miso-lemon mayonnaise on a sesame bun. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Piece of Meat

3301 Bienville St., (504) 372-2289; www.pieceofmeatbutcher.com

A hot pastrami sandwich is topped with coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Thu.-Tue. $$

Pier 424 Seafood Market 

424 Bourbon St., (504) 309-1574; www.pier424seafoodmarket.com

Spicy crawfish lettuce wraps are filled with Louisiana crawfish tails tossed in Cajun cream sauce with herbs, cucumber, carrot, avocado and tempura flakes. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Pirogues

2565 Bayou Road, (504) 883-1858; www.piroguesnola.com

Asparagus a la Plancha is grilled asparagus wrapped with Serrano ham. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat. $

Pizza Delicious

617 Piety St., (504) 676-8482; www.pizzadelicious.com

Margherita pizza is topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, basil and marinara. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $

Pizza Domenica

4933 Magazine St., (504) 301-4978; www.pizzadomenica.com

Burrata caprese includes basil pesto, cherry tomatoes and aged balsamic. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Pizza Man of Covington

1248 Collins Blvd., Covington, (985) 892-9874; www.the-pizza-man.com

A vegetarian pie is topped with spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and garlic. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$

Please-U-Restaurant

1751 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-9131; www.pleaseunola.com

Southern-style fried chicken is served with salad and potato salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $

The Poboy Company

1817 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 778-2460; www.facebook.com/poboyco

A hot sausage po-boy is topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Sat. $ 

Poke-Chan

2809 St. Claude Ave., (504) 571-5446; www.poke-chan.com

A tamarind scallion poke bowl includes yellowtail, bay scallops, mixed greens, rice, seaweed salad, cucumbers, mango, sweet onions, fried onions and jalapeno. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Poke Loa

Citywide; www.eatpokeloa.com

A vegetarian poke bowl includes tofu over brown rice or spring greens and toppings choices including avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, mango, ginger, cilantro, onion, wasabi aioli, tamari, sesame and chili paste. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Pokeworks

3413 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 119, Metairie, (504) 218-5352; www.pokeworks.com

A Hawaiian Classic poke bowl includes tuna, ogo seaweed, cucumber, chili flakes, sesame seeds, sesame oil and Pokeworks sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Polly’s Bywater Cafe

3325 St. Claude Ave., (504) 459-4571; www.pollysbywatercafe.com

Corned beef hash is topped with two eggs and served with a biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Polly's_Bywater_Cafe_2CR_CherylGerber.jpg

Eggs top corned beef hash at Polly’s Bywater Cafe.

Port of Call

838 Esplanade Ave., (504) 523-0120; www.portofcallnola.com

A cheeseburger is topped with grated cheddar cheese, mushrooms and onions and served with a baked potato. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Port Orleans Brewing Co.

4124 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 266-2332; www.portorleans.com

A spent grain pretzel is served with Slackwater beer cheese sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$

Porter & Luke’s Restaurant

1517 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 875-4555; www.porterandlukes.com

Eggplant Vincent is a paneed eggplant cup filled with shrimp and crawfish in cream sauce served with angel hair pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Public Service Restaurant

NOPSI Hotel, 311 Baronne St., (504) 962-6527; www.publicservicenola.com

Slow-braised beef short rib glazed with ancho barbecue sauce is served with grilled vegetables, red pepper tortilla hash and queso fresco. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Pulp and Grind

644 Camp St., (504) 510-4037; www.pulpandgrind.com

A Popeye juice includes apple, spinach, kale and lemon. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Pyramids Cafe

3149 Calhoun St., (504) 861-9602; www.pyramidscafeonline.com

A combination plate includes chicken shawarma, gyro meat, hummus and salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Q

Quarter View Restaurant

613 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 887-3456; www.quarterview.net

Grilled chicken tops fettuccine in creamy Parmesan sauce. No reservations. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Quartermaster Deli

1100 Bourbon St., (504) 529-1416; www.quartermasterdeli.net

A muffuletta includes ham, salami, provolone cheese and olive salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. Cash only. $ 

Que Rico Cuban Cafe

4200 Magazine St., (504) 827-1398; www.facebook.com/quericocubancafe

Lechon asado is Cuban-style slow-roasted pork served with sauteed onions and garlic mojo sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Qwik Chek Deli & Catering

2018 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 456-6362; www.qwikchekdeliandcatering.com

Fried oyster po-boys are served dressed and tartar or cocktail sauce are optional additions. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $ 

R

R&O’s Restaurant & Catering

216 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie, (504) 831-1248; www.r-opizza.com

A chicken Parmesan po-boy is topped with melted cheese and tomato sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Wed.-Sun. $$ 

Radosta’s Restaurant

249 Aris Ave., Metairie, (504) 831-1537

A Grand Slam po-boy includes thinly sliced rib-eye, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms and wine sauce. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $$ 

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Citywide; www.raisingcanes.com

A Caniac combo includes six fried chicken tenders, tangy Cane’s sauce, french fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and a large drink. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $ 

Ralph’s on the Park

900 City Park Ave., (504) 488-1000; www.ralphsonthepark.com

Louisiana crawfish tails are tossed with house-made pasta, gremolata, asparagus, cherry tomatoes and Parmesan. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$ 

Red Dog Diner

3122 Magazine St., (504) 934-3333; www.reddogdiner.com

Duck waffles are topped with duck cracklings, braised duck, cilantro, coleslaw and five-spice maple syrup. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Red Fish Grill

115 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1200; www.redfishgrill.com

Flash-fried oysters are tossed in Crystal barbecue sauce and served with blue cheese dressing. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$ 

Red Gravy

125 Camp St., (504) 561-8844; www.redgravycafe.com

Breakfast spaghetti is served with sausage sugo, ricotta and a sunny side up egg. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $$

The Red Maple

1036 Lafayette St., Gretna, (504) 367-0935; www.theredmaple.com

Grilled redfish Pontchartrain is topped with crabmeat and served with sherry mushroom cream sauce and haricots verts. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$ 

Red’s Chinese

3048 St. Claude Ave., (504) 304-6030; www.redschinese.com

Kung pao pastrami includes rice cakes, onions, peppers, celery, scallions, sesame seeds and rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Red Star

8330 Earhart Blvd., (504) 861-1933; www.redstarnola.com

Salt and pepper shrimp is served with vegetables, bean curd and white rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Reginelli’s Pizzeria

Citywide; www.reginellis.com

A Tony’s Pick pizza is topped with pepperoni, pancetta, hot capicola, mushrooms, onions, capers, mozzarella and marinara. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Remoulade

309 Bourbon St., (504) 523-0377; www.remoulade.com

Natchitoches meat pies feature ground beef, pork and vegetables in puff pastry. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Restaurant des Familles

7163 Barataria Blvd., Crown Point, (504) 689-7834; www.desfamilles.com

Alligator-stuffed mushrooms are served with alligator sauce piquant. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Restaurant R’evolution

777 Bienville St., (504) 553-2277; www.revolutionnola.com

Seared sea scallops and foie gras is served with truffle white bean puree, celery salad and bacon vinaigrette. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$ 

Restaurant Rebirth

857 Fulton St., (504) 522-6863; www.restaurantrebirth.com

A double-cut Cheshire pork chop is served with Nueske’s bacon-braised haricots verts, brabant potatoes, fried shallots and sugarcane Creole glaze. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$ 

Rib Room

Omni Royal Orleans Hotel, 621 St. Louis St., (504) 529-7045; www.ribroomneworleans.com

Pan-seared Gulf fish amandine is served with sauteed garlic kale and parsley potatoes. Reservations recommended. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$

Riccobono’s Panola Street Cafe

7801 Panola St., (504) 314-1810; www.panolastreetcafe.com

A Sausalito omelet includes sauteed spinach, mushrooms, green onions, garlic and mozzarella cheese and is served with grits or potatoes, toast or biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Riccobono’s Peppermill

3524 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 455-2266; www.riccobonospeppermill.com

Sauteed veal Josephine is topped with lump crabmeat and shrimp and served with brabant potatoes. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Wed.-Sun. $$

Ristorante Filippo

1917 Ridgelake Drive, Metairie, (504) 835-4008

Sauteed veal Sorrentina is topped with prosciutto, eggplant, mozzarella and marinara and served with spaghetti. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$ 

Rivershack Tavern

3449 River Road, Jefferson, (504) 834-4938; www.rivershacktavern.com

A cochon de lait po-boy is topped with pepper jack cheese and jalapeno coleslaw on French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Rock ’N’ Bowl

3016 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-1700; www.rocknbowl.com

Shrimp remoulade is served atop house-made kettle chips. No reservations. Dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$

Rock-n-Sake

823 Fulton St., (504) 581-7253; 2913 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 267-9761; www.rocknsake.com

Pork belly lettuce wraps include Granny Smith apple, carrots and hoisin-cilantro glaze. Delivery available. No reservations. Fulton Street: lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. Metairie Road: lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$ 

Rocky & Carlo’s

613 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette, (504) 279-8323

A fried oyster po-boy is dressed with lettuce and tomato. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$ 

Rolls N Bowls

605 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 309-0519; www.facebook.com/rollsnbowlsnola

Shrimp and avocado spring rolls include vermicelli, lettuce and carrots in rice paper served with peanut sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Rosedale

801 Rosedale Drive, (504) 309-9595; www.rosedalerestaurant.com

A cochon de lait po-boy is topped with Creolaise sauce and served with fried pickles. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Rouses

Citywide; www.rouses.com

A Zydeco Fest panino includes blackened chicken salad, tomato and aioli. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Royal House Oyster Bar 

441 Royal St., (504) 528-2601; www.royalhouserestaurant.com

Baked shrimp tortellini features Gulf shrimp in seafood cream sauce topped with bread crumbs. No reservations. Breakfast Fri.-Sun., lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Royal Sushi & Bar

1913 Royal St., (504) 827-1900; www.royalsushinola.com

Chicken, shrimp, beef or pork top spicy miso broth ramen with naruto fish cake, egg, seaweed, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and green onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$ 

The Ruby Slipper

Citywide; www.therubyslippercafe.net

White chocolate bread pudding pancakes are served with white chocolate whiskey sauce. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Rue de la Course

1140 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-4343; www.ruedelacourse.com

A CBD club sandwich includes ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $ 

The Rum House

3128 Magazine St., (504) 941-7560; www.therumhouse.com

Duck Duck Goose tacos are filled with twice-cooked duck, duck cracklings, vinegar slaw and tamarind sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Russell’s Marina Grill

8555 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 282-9980; www.russellsmarinagrill.net

Lemon Dijon-glazed grilled salmon is served atop red quinoa with brown rice, edamame and mixed vegetables. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Fri.-Sat. $$ 

Rusty Pelican

500 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 778-0364; www.sippinstation.com

A fried chicken Parmesan po-boy is served with marinara and provolone cheese on a fried chicken breast. No reservations. Delivery available. Lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat. $

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Harrah’s Hotel, 525 Fulton St., (504) 587-7099; 3633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-3600; www.ruthschris.com

Steaks such as New York strips, rib-eyes, porterhouses and filets are cooked in an 1,800-degree broiler. Reservations recommended. Fulton Street: lunch and dinner daily. Veterans Memorial Boulevard: lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

S

SWEGS Kitchen

210 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite A, Metairie, (504) 826-9008; 231 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite B, (504) 301-9196; Benson Tower, 1450 Poydras St., (504) 581-3555; 4350 Highway 22, Suite H, Mandeville, (985) 951-2064; www.swegskitchen.com

A Mediterranean shrimp bowl includes cucumbers, olives, feta cheese, caramelized onions, roasted bell peppers and brown rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $ 

Saba

5757 Magazine St., (504) 324-7770; www.eatwithsaba.com

Lamb tongue is served over hummus with pickled barberries, red onions and almonds. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$ 

Saffron

4128 Magazine St., (504) 323-2626; www.saffronnola.com

Tuna chaat is served with mango, cucumber, cilantro, puffed rice and chili oil. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Saigon Noodle House

925 Behrman Highway, Suite 9, Gretna, (504) 393-8883; www.facebook.com/saigonnh

Pho tai nam includes brisket, eye-of-round steak, vermicelli, onions, scallions and cilantro. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Thu.-Tue. $$

Saint Cecilia

91 French Market Place, (504) 522-5851; www.stcecilianola.com

Pain perdu is New Orleans-style stuffed French toast filled with sweet cream cheese and is served with fruit. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Thu.-Mon. $$

St. James Cheese Company

641 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 304-1485; 5004 Prytania St., (504) 899-4737; www.stjamescheese.com

A Hooks cheddar cheese sandwich includes turkey, avocado, tomato, basil and mayonnaise on WildFlour Breads ciabatta. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Thu.-Sat., early dinner Mon.-Wed. $

Saint Lawrence

219 N. Peters St., (504) 525-4111; www.saintlawrencenola.com

A fried chicken plate includes a leg, a breast and a thigh, collard greens with tasso and mashed potatoes with chicken gravy. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Sake Cafe

817 W. Esplanade Ave., Suite B, Kenner, (504) 468-8829; 1130 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite A, Harahan, (504) 733-8879; Independence Mall, 4201 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite A4, Metairie, (504) 779-7253; www.sakecafela.com 

A Clearview Roll features snow crab, avocado, crawfish, cream cheese, tempura-fried shrimp, smelt roe and eel sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Sake Cafe Uptown

2830 Magazine St., (504) 894-0033; www.sakecafeuptown.us

A Cherry Blossom roll has spicy tuna and crunchy tempura flakes inside and is topped with tuna, tobiko, black sesame seeds, scallions and spicy ponzu and eel sauces. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Sal & Judy’s

27491 Highway 190, Lacombe, (985) 882-9443

Spitini features baked pork loin medallions stuffed with ham, provolone cheese, seasoned breadcrumbs and tomato relish and is served with sauteed mushrooms and pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$

Sala Restaurant & Bar

124 Lake Marina Ave., (504) 513-2670; www.salanola.com

Broiled Gulf fish is served with beurre blanc, grilled asparagus and new potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Salon by Sucre

622 Conti St., second floor, (504) 267-7098; www.restaurantsalon.com

Chicken poutine features fried chicken over french fries with a fried egg, Gruyere cheese, salsa and veloute. Reservations accepted. Brunch and early dinner Thu.-Sun., $$ 

Salvo’s Seafood

7742 Highway 23, Belle Chasse, (504) 393-7303; www.salvosseafood.com

The Half and Half plate includes two choices of fried shrimp, catfish, oysters, clams or stuffed crab. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$

Sammy’s Food Service & Deli

3000 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 947-0675; www.sammysfood.com

A Ray Ray sandwich is fried chicken topped with ham and Swiss cheese on Leidenheimer bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $ 

Sammy’s Po-Boys & Catering

901 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-0916; www.sammyspoboys.com

A fried or grilled shrimp po-boy is topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $

Sandro’s Trattoria

6601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-7784; www.sandrostrattoria.com

Ostriche al Forno features oysters topped with crabmeat, Parmesan, Italian breadcrumbs and leeks and white wine sauce and is served with salsa rossa pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Santa Fe

3201 Esplanade Ave., (504) 948-0077; www.santafenola.com

Rueda de huevo is a flour tortilla filled with poblano chicken and sweet potato puree and topped with cheese and a fried egg. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Sarita’s Grill

4520 Freret St., (504) 324-3562; www.facebook.com/saritasgrilllatinfusion

A Mexi bowl features chopped grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, guacamole, cheddar cheese, black beans and yellow rice over a bed of lettuce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Sassafras Restaurant

201 Baronne St., Suite B; 6600 Franklin Ave., Suite B4, (504) 288-3939; www.sassafrascreolekitchen.com

St. Roch seafood pasta features sauteed crawfish tails and Gulf shrimp over angel hair pasta with cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Baronne Street: breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Frankline Avenue: Lunch daily, dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Satsuma

3218 Dauphine St., (504) 304-5962; 7901 Maple St., (504) 309-5557; www.satsumacafe.com

A special BLT features Nueske’s bacon, tomato, avocado, goat cheese and arugula on sourdough or wheat bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Seaworthy

630 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3071; www.seaworthynola.com

Swordfish is served with sunchokes, rapini, mint and vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Secret Thai Restaurant

9212 W. Judge Perez Drive, Suite C, Chalmette, (504) 345-2487; www.facebook.com/secretthairestaurant

Massaman curry is a southern Thailand-style curry with potatoes, onions, peanuts and a choice of chicken, pork, shrimp, beef or tofu. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Seed

1330 Prytania St., (504) 302-2599; 2372 St. Claude Ave., (504) 827-1447; www.seedyourhealth.com

Cornmeal-battered and fried eggplant fills a po-boy dressed with grilled red peppers, onions, romaine lettuce and garlic aioli. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Seersucker Restaurant & Catering

938 Hancock St., Gretna, (504) 702-8040; www.seersuckercatering.com

A Surf N’ Turf po-boy includes fried shrimp, roast beef, gravy, lettuce and tomato. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri. $

The Seiler Bar

Columbia Street Tap Room & Grill, 434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-3424; www.columbiastreettaproom.com/seiler-bar-food-menu

Blackened pompano is topped with barbecue shrimp. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sat. $$$

Seither’s Seafood

279 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 738-1116; www.seithersseafood.com

Delacroix nachos feature blackened Gulf fish, boiled shrimp, salsa, avocado and spicy mayonnaise over chips. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Semolina

Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 37, Metairie, (504) 454-7930; www.semolina.com

Crawfish napoleon includes Parmesan-crusted eggplant medallions, smoked Gouda cheese, tasso and crawfish in spicy cream sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Shack

1204 W. 21st Ave., Covington, (985) 888-6288; www.theshackcovington.com

A char-grilled pork burrito includes Cotija cheese, black beans, wild rice, cilantro crema and pineapple-habanero salsa. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Shahrazads Cafe

4739 Magazine St., (504) 571-5003

A beef kebab platter includes hummus, salad and pita bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Shake Sugary

3304 St. Claude Ave., (504) 355-9345; www.shakesugary.com

The Woodsman is sweet potato and pastrami hash topped with two eggs, cheese and mushroom gravy. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Sun. $ 

Shamrock Bar + Grill + Games

4133 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 301-0938; www.shamrockparty.com

A half-pound beef burger is served with fries. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $

Shank Charcuterie

2352 St. Claude Ave., (504) 218-5281; www.shankcharcuterie.com

The butcher shop and deli serves a platter of house-made charcuterie with cheese, crostini and accoutrements. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $

Shawarma on the Go

Jetgo Gas Station, 3720 Magazine St., (504) 269-6427; www.shawarmaonthego.com

A gyro Philly includes provolone cheese, onions, bell peppers and garlic mayonnaise on a roll. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Shawarma on the Run

93 Terry Parkway, Terrytown, (504) 373-6669

A chicken shawarma platter includes hummus, Greek salad, rice, pita bread and sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Shaya

4213 Magazine St., (504) 891-4213; www.shayarestaurant.com

Seafood chermoula includes shrimp, mussels, Gulf fish, lemon, onion and olive oil. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

The Shimmy Shack

1855 Dock St., Harahan, (504) 729-4442; www.shimmyshack.net

House-made chili is topped with cheddar cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Short Stop Po-Boys

119 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 885-4572; www.shortstoppoboysno.com

A barbecue beef po-boy includes roast beef, barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Shyan’s Kitchen

3320 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 302-9901; www.eatshyans.com

Bhindi gosht is sauteed goat masala with okra, onions, garlic, ginger and cilantro served with naan or basmati rice. Reservations accepted. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Silk Road

2483 Royal St., (504) 944-6666; www.silkroadnola.com

Indian-style red curry features chicken, shrimp or vegetables in mild curry sauce made with coconut milk, chilies and cilantro. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Silver Whistle Cafe

Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1455; www.silverwhistlecafe.com

A pimiento cheese omelet is served with hash browns and hollandaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Slice Pizzeria

1513 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-7437; www.slicepizzeria.com

A Wicked Garden pie is a white pizza topped with sun-dried tomatoes, caramelized onions and roasted garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $ 

Simone’s Market

8201 Oak St., Suite 2, (504) 273-7706; www.simonesmarket.com

A smoked fried chicken thigh sandwich includes jalapeno buttermilk slaw and pickled sweet peppers on a brioche bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Slim Goodies Diner

3322 Magazine St., (504) 891-3447; www.slimgoodiesdiner.com

A Crabby Wife features crab balls, scrambled eggs and crawfish etouffee. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Smashburger

Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 79A, Metairie, (504) 833-7906; www.smashburger.com

A barbecue, bacon and cheddar burger is topped with fried onions on an egg bun. No reservations. Veterans Memorial Boulevard: lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $ 

Smoked

6626 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 577-0199; www.smokedbysteve.com

A half rack of ribs is served with two sides such as potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw or mashed potoatoes. Delivery available. Lunch and early dinner Wed.-Sat. $$

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro

626 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-0696; www.snugjazz.com

Fried fish Marigny is topped with Gulf shrimp in Creole cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$ 

SoBou

310 Chartres St., (504) 552-4095; www.sobounola.com

Bananas Foster French toast features po-boy bread soaked in bourbon milk punch and is topped with bananas flambeed with Caribbean rum, brown sugar and toasted cinnamon. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$

Sofia

516 Julia St., (504) 322-3216; www.sofianola.com

Tagliarini is squid ink pasta served with mussels, squid, greens, Calabrian chilies, orange zest and parsley. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Southside Cafe

3154 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-6133; www.southsidecafe.net

A muffuletta includes ham, mortadella, Genoa salami, melted provolone cheese and olive salad on a seeded roll. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Specialty Italian Bistro

2330 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 391-1090

Paneed chicken breast is served with lemon piccata sauce over angel hair pasta with garlic cheese bread and salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Spitale’s Deli

3309 Division St., Metairie, (504) 837-9912; www.spitalesdeli.com

An oyster BLT includes fried oysters, bacon, lettuce, tomato and aioli. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$

The Standard

4206 Magazine St., (504) 509-7306; www.facebook.com/thestandardeatinghouse

Lana’s crab melt is topped with grilled tomatoes, Havarti cheese and remoulade and served with fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Station 6 Seafood & Oyster Bar

105 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie, (504) 345-2936; www.station6nola.com

A fried oyster BLT includes pickles and 6 sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

The Steak Knife Restaurant & Bar

888 Harrison Ave., (504) 488-8981; www.steakkniferestaurant.com

Shrimp bordelaise features shrimp sauteed with mushrooms, garlic, butter, white wine and brandy. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

The Steakhouse

Harrah’s New Orleans, 8 Canal St., (504) 533-6111; www.caesars.com

Roasted tomato-crusted sea bass is served with field peas and lobster nage. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$

Steamboat Natchez

Toulouse Street Wharf, 400 Toulouse St., (504) 586-8777; www.steamboatnatchez.com

Paddlewheel primavera features fusilli pasta, zucchini, squash, mushrooms and cherry tomatoes in basil pesto sauce. Reservations required. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Stein’s Market and Deli

2207 Magazine St., (504) 527-0771; www.steinsdeli.com

A Sam sandwich includes grilled pastrami, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Russian dressing on seeded, unseeded or marble rye bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., early dinner Tue.-Fri. Checks accepted. $$

Stella Maris Cafe & Grocery

7555 W. Judge Perez Drive, Arabi, (504) 267-7137

A beef shawarma plate is served with salad, hummus and pita bread, rice or fries. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Stepbrothers Sports Bar & Grill

4971 W. Napoleon Ave., Suite A, Metairie, (504) 889-9856

A Cowboy burger is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, an onion ring and barbecue sauce and served with chips or fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $ 

Steve’s Diner

Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., (504) 522-8198; www.stevesdiner.net

Club salad includes chicken tenders, avocado, tomatoes, egg, bacon, pepper Jack cheese and honey-bacon Dijon dressing. No reservations. Delivery available. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $

Stingray’s Restaurant

1303 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 443-4040; www.stingraysseafoodrestaurant.com

Captain Sal’s seafood platter includes fried shrimp, oysters, fish, a stuffed crab and two sides such as fries, onion rings, potato salad, hush puppies or vegetables. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

The Store

814 Gravier St., (504) 322-2446; www.thestoreneworleans.com

A caprese sandwich includes tomato, mozzarella, pesto, spinach and balsamic reduction on wheat toast. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $

Sucre

622 Conti St., (504) 267-7098; 3025 Magazine St., (504) 520-8311; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 834-2277; www.shopsucre.com

French-style macarons come in flavors such as bananas Foster, salted caramel, lavender honey and pistachio. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $ 

Suis Generis

3219 Burgundy St., (504) 309-7850; www.suisgeneris.com

The menu changes weekly and features dishes such as short rib and duck ravioli with lemon-dill-horseradish cream, fried Brussels sprouts and garlic bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Wed.-Sun., late-night Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

SukhoThai

2200 Royal St., (504) 948-9309; 4519 Magazine St., (504) 373-6471; www.sukhothai-nola.com

Pineapple seafood curry includes shrimp in red coconut curry with pineapple, bell pepper, broccoli, zucchini and sweet basil. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$ 

Sun Ray Grill

2600 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 391-0053; www.sunraygrill.com

Plaquemines oyster bread is made with oysters, artichoke, spinach, tomato and basil and topped with garlic cream sauce and fried oysters. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Superior Grill

3636 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-4200; www.neworleans.superiorgrill.com

Street tacos filled with brisket, pork, duck or chicken tinga are topped with onions, jalapenos, cilantro and salsa verde. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$ 

Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar

4338 St. Charles Ave., (504) 293-3474; www.superiorseafoodnola.com

Grilled redfish Creole is served with corn maque choux, braised greens and Crystal beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Surrey’s Cafe & Juice Bar

1418 Magazine St., (504) 524-3828; 4807 Magazine St., (504) 895-5757; www.surreysnola.com

Sauteed Louisiana shrimp in New Orleans-style barbecue sauce are served with bacon and green onions over grits with French bread croutons. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Sweet Daddy’s BBQ

420 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 898-2166; www.sweetdaddysbarbq.com

For a Friday special, fried catfish is served with two sides such as barbecue beans, corn, potato salad, fried okra, coleslaw or fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Sylvain

625 Chartres St., (504) 265-8123; www.sylvainnola.com

Pan-fried pork shoulder is served with braised greens, Coosa Valley’s McEwen & Sons grits and mustard jus. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$ 

T

Tableau

616 St. Peter St., (504) 934-3463; www.tableaufrenchquarter.com

Redfish Bienville is served with blue crab butter sauce and white truffle oil, frisee salad and fingerling potatoes. Reservations accepted. Dinner and brunch daily. $$$ 

Taj Mahal Indian Cuisine

923 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 836-6859; www.tajnola.com

Sauteed shrimp tikka masala includes tomatoes and bell peppers in cream sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$

Tal’s Hummus

4800 Magazine St., (504) 267-7357; www.facebook.com/talshummus

A falafel platter includes hummus, salad, fries, pickles and white or whole wheat pita. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Tandoori Chicken

2916 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 889-7880; www.tandoorichickennola.com

Baked chicken tikka is served in tamarind cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Taqueria Corona

1827 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 738-6722; 3535 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 885-5088; 5932 Magazine St., (504) 897-3974; www.taqueriacorona.com

Fried fish tacos are topped with red cabbage and spicy tartar sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $ 

Tartine

7217 Perrier St., (504) 866-4860; www.tartineneworleans.com

Salmon rillettes tartine includes egg, onion marmalade, capers and toasted baguette. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $ 

Taste of Tokyo

10160 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-0688; www.tasteoftokyoriverridge.com

Grilled yellowtail collar is seasoned with black pepper and served with ponzu sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$ 

The Tasting Room

1906 Magazine St., (504) 581-3880; www.ttrneworleans.com

Truffle fries are drizzled with white truffle oil and sea salt and served with aioli. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Tavolino Pizza & Lounge

141 Delaronde St., (504) 605-3365; www.facebook.com/tavolinolounge

Prosciutto and brie pizza features San Marzano tomato sauce, arugula and mozzarella. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$

Ted’s Frostop

3100 Calhoun St., (504) 861-3615; www.tedsfrostop.com

A Lot-O-Burger is dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $ 

Ted’s Smokehouse BBQ

3809 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-4393

A chopped beef brisket sandwich is served with a side such as baked beans, corn, coleslaw or potato salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Terrazu Cafe

Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., (504) 287-0877; www.terrazu.net

A Terrazu Scoop salad features chicken, tuna or shrimp salad over mixed greens, red onion, tomato and cucumber. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $

Thai Mint

1438 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 862-9001; www.thaimintrestaurant.com

Shrimp pad thai features rice noodles, egg, sprouts, crushed peanuts, green onions and sweet-and-sour tamarind sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$ 

Thai Zaap Cafe

6601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 29-30, Metairie, (504) 454-8752; www.thaizaapcafe.com

Thai oyster “omelet” is a crispy pancake of battered and fried oysters topped with bean sprouts. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Thanh Thanh Restaurant

131 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-8678; www.t2restaurant.com

Banh xeo are rice flour crepes filled with pork, shrimp, bean sprouts and onions served with lettuce, pickled carrots, cucumbers and house-made fish sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

That’s Amore Pizzeria

1205 St. Charles Ave., (504) 324-7674; 4441 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie, (504) 454-5885; www.thatsamorepizzaonline.com

A Chicago-style deep dish Veggie Lovers pie includes artichoke, mushrooms, spinach, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, bell peppers and onions. No reservations. W. Metairie Avenue: lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. St. Charles Avenue: dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Theo’s Neighborhood Pizza

Citywide; www.theospizza.com

Jammer’s “O”riginal pie is topped with Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, goat and mozzarella cheeses, banana peppers and tomato sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Three Muses

536 Frenchmen St., (504) 252-4801; www.3musesnola.com

Lobster, cream cheese, lemon grass and sambal chili paste fill fried Rangoons served with mae ploy dipping sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$

Times Grill

1826 Front St., Suite 1, Slidell, (985) 639-3335; 1896 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 626-1161; www.timesgrill.com

An Executive burger includes bacon, spinach, candied onions and feta cheese. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Tito’s Ceviche and Pisco

5015 Magazine St., (504) 267-7612; www.titoscevichepisco.com

Arroz con pato features duck confit with cilantro rice, beer glaze and salsa criolla. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Buy Now

Juan Lock serves Peruvian food and pisco cocktails at Tito’s Ceviche & Pisco.

Toast

1035 Decatur St., (504) 300-5518; 1845 Gentilly Blvd., (504) 351-3664; 5433 Laurel St., (504) 267-3260; www.toastneworleans.com

Hanger steak and eggs is served with lyonnaise potatoes and tarragon aioli. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Tommy’s Cuisine 

746 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 581-1103; www.tommyscuisine.com

Gulf fish Capri is served with local blue crabmeat, crawfish tails, artichokes and lemon-caper beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Tony Mandina’s Restaurant

1915 Pratt St., Gretna, (504) 362-2010; www.tonymandinas.com

Veal Classico is Italian-seasoned breaded veal topped with crabmeat and Alfredo sauce served with angel hair pasta. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Fri.-Sat. $$

Toups’ Meatery 

845 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 252-4999; www.toupsmeatery.com

The Meatery Board features a changing spread of house-made charcuterie and accoutrements such as sausages, chicken liver mousse, rillons, daube glace, hog’s head cheese, cracklings, boudin balls and more. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$ 

Toups South

Southern Food & Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 304-2147; www.toupssouth.com

A stack of fried pork chops (for two) is served with pickled squash, coffee aioli and white bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$ 

Tracey’s

2604 Magazine St., (504) 897-5413; www.traceysnola.com

A roast beef po-boy is topped with garlicky gravy, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $ 

Trenasse

444 St. Charles Ave., (504) 680-7000; www.trenasse.com

A Linz rib-eye is served with blistered Brussels sprouts, onion rings, bearnaise and veal reduction. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$ 

Tres Bon Cajun Meats

10316 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 405-5355; www.tresbonmeats.com

A brisket plate includes a half-pound of beef and two sides such as andouille macaroni and cheese and chicken and sausage jambalaya. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $ 

Trey Yuen Cuisine of China

600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 626-4476; www.treyyuen.com

Marinated Louisiana alligator meat is sauteed with green onions and mushrooms and served with oyster sauce with a touch of hot pepper oil. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner daily. $$

Trilly Cheesesteaks

4413 Banks St., (504) 784-8169; www.trillycheesesteaks.com

A Buffalo chicken cheese steak includes Buffalo sauce and American and blue cheeses. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Trinity

1117 Decatur St., (504) 325-5789; www.trinityrestaurantneworleans.com

Duck and dumplings includes boursin cheese, andouille and chives. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Tue.-Sun. $$$

Truck Farm Tavern

11760 River Road, St. Rose, (504) 699-0099; www.truckfarmtavern.com

A St. Rose Peacemaker po-boy features fried oysters, pecan-smoked brisket, tomato jam and Creole cream cheese fondue on Leidenheimer bread. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Sat. $$ 

Tsunami Sushi

Pan American Life Center, 601 Poydras St., Suite B, (504) 608-3474; www.servingsushi.com/new_orleans

Asian chicken salad combines citrus-marinated chicken breast, arugula, spinach, spring greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, avocado, fried ramen noodles, roasted peanuts, radish, orange supremes, red onion, enoki mushrooms and yuzu cilantro vinaigrette. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Tujague’s

823 Decatur St., (504) 525-8676; www.tujaguesrestaurant.com

Seafood lasagna includes crabmeat, bay scallops, Gulf shrimp and Boursin cheese in cannelloni pasta with San Marzano tomato sauce and is served with fried calamari and a crawfish and fontina beignet. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Turkey and the Wolf

739 Jackson Ave., (504) 218-7428; www.turkeyandthewolf.com

A collard green melt is topped with Swiss cheese, coleslaw and pickled cherry pepper dressing on rye bread. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Mon. $$ 

Two Tony’s Restaurant

8536 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 282-0801; www.two-tonys.com

A seafood combination platter includes catfish, Gulf shrimp, oysters, crab cakes, french fries and a side. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

U

Ugly Dog Saloon

401 Andrew Higgins Drive, (504) 569-8459; 3020 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 304-8435; www.theuglydogsaloon.com

A smoked brisket panino includes grilled onions, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayonnaise and is served with a side. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Upperline Restaurant

1413 Upperline St., (504) 891-9822; www.upperline.com

Twelve-hour roasted duckling is served with garlic-port or ginger-peach sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$ 

V

Vacherie

Hotel St. Marie, 827 Toulouse St., (504) 207-4532; www.vacherierestaurant.com

Blackened alligator bites are served with tartar sauce. Reservations recommended. Breakfast Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Vazquez Seafood & Po-boy Restaurant

515 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 893-9336; www.vazquezpoboy.com

The Cuban sandwich includes roast pork, ham and cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Fri. $$ 

The Velvet Cactus

6300 Argonne Blvd., (504) 301-2083; www.thevelvetcactus.com

Cauliflower nachos are made with roasted cauliflower, tomato, bell pepper, jalapeno, cilantro, cheese and avocado. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$ 

Venezia Restaurant

134 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-7991; www.venezianeworleans.net

Fish Cynthia is the fish of the day topped with shrimp and crawfish in dill cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri. and Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun. $$ 

Verti Marte

1201 Royal St., (504) 525-4767

An All That Jazz po-boy includes grilled ham, turkey, shrimp, Swiss and American cheese, grilled mushrooms and “Wow” sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. Cash only. $$

Vessel NOLA

3835 Iberville St., (504) 603-2775; www.vesselnola.com

Pan-seared Gulf fish is served with braised sumac beluga lentils, blistered cherry tomatoes, green onion, lardons and lemon-sage beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$ 

Vic’s Kangaroo Cafe

636 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 524-4329

Jambalaya is made with chicken, spicy sausage, vegetables and rice. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner and late-night daily. $

Vincent’s Italian Cuisine

4411 Chastant St., Metairie, (504) 885-2984; 7839 St. Charles Ave., (504) 866-9313; www.vincentsitaliancuisine.com

Chicken Parmesan is topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Reservations accepted. Chastant Street: lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. St. Charles Avenue: lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$ 

The Vintage

3121 Magazine St., (504) 324-7144; www.thevintagenola.com

A pressed Italian sandwich is filled with pepperoni, prosciutto, salami, mozzarella, tomato and Creole sauce. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Voleo’s Seafood Restaurant

5134 Nunez St., Lafitte, (504) 689-2482

Flounder Lafitte is topped with crawfish Paradise sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat. $$ 

VooDoo BBQ & Grill

Citywide; www.voodoobbq.com

Barbecue jambalaya is filled with chicken, pork and Cajun sausage. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $$ 

Vyoone’s Restaurant

412 Girod St., (504) 518-6007; www.vyoone.com

A fried goat cheese caprese salad includes tomato, basil and balsamic gastrique. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

W

WOW Cafe

Citywide; www.wowcafe.com

A Shanghai fried shrimp po-boy is dressed with Asian slaw, cilantro, Shanghai Foo’s Gold sauce and ranch dressing. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Hours vary by location. $

Wah Kitchen

2401 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 4, Kenner, (504) 541-8612; www.facebook.com/wahkitchen

Chicken tikka masala is made with boneless chicken marinated in creamy sauce with tomatoes and spices and is served with basmati rice or naan. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Wakin’ Bakin’

3625 Prytania St., (504) 534-5698; 4408 Banks St., (504) 252-0343; www.wakinbakin.com

Gravy Train features eggs, bacon and two biscuits topped with sausage gravy. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $ 

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar

1009 Poydras St., (504) 309-6530; Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 273-1233; 69796 Stirling Blvd., Covington, (985) 900-2234; www.walk-ons.com

Bayou pasta features fried shrimp over linguine with crawfish cream sauce, green onions and garlic bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Walker’s Southern Style BBQ

10828 Hayne Blvd., (504) 241-8227; www.cochondelaitpoboys.com

A cochon de lait po-boy is topped with coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Sat. $$

Warbucks

3218 Magazine St., (504) 309-5260; www.warbucksnola.com

That Burger includes two beef patties, American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a poppy seed bun. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. Brunch Sat-Sun. $$

Wasabi

900 Frenchmen St., (504) 943-9433; www.wasabinola.com

A chirashi sushi dinner includes raw tuna, salmon, yellowtail, whitefish, shrimp, octopus and egg custard over sushi rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $$

Wayfare

4510 Freret St., (504) 309-0069; www.wayfarenola.com

A Knuckle sandwich features roast beef, pickled red onion, fried potatoes and horseradish aioli on a pretzel bun. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Wayne Jacob’s Smokehouse & Restaurant

769 W. Fifth St., Laplace, (985) 652-9990; www.wjsmokehouse.com

Gumbo is made with house-smoked chicken and andouille and is served with rice and French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sun. $$

Welty’s Deli

336 Camp St., (504) 592-0223; www.weltysdeli.com

Curried chicken salad made with apples, walnuts, celery and raisins tops baby greens and tomatoes in roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $ 

Who Dat Coffee Cafe

2401 Burgundy St., (504) 872-0360; www.facebook.com/whodatcoffeecafe

Not Yo Mama’s corn cakes are topped with creamy egg and cheese sauce, bacon bits and green onions. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Whole Foods Market

300 N. Broad St., (504) 434-3364; 3420 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-8225; 3450 Highway 190, Suite 8, Mandeville, (985) 231-3328; 5600 Magazine St., (504) 899-9119; www.wholefoodsmarket.com

Florentine pizza is topped with spinach, tomatoes and garlic. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Willa Jean

611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 509-7334; www.willajean.com

Cookies and milk includes chocolate chip cookies, a ball of cookie dough and vanilla-infused milk. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Willie Mae’s Scotch House

2401 St. Ann St., (504) 822-9503; www.williemaesnola.com

Willie Mae’s is known for its fried chicken. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $ 

Wit’s Inn

141 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-1600; www.witsinn.com

A barbecued chicken pizza includes an herb sauce base, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, jalapenos and barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Wolfhound at Finn McCool’s Irish Pub

3701 Banks St., (504) 312-1701; www.finnmccools.com

Salmon “fries” are battered and fried strips of salmon served with Creole mustard, horseradish and garlic lemon juice. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Y

Ye Olde College Inn

3000 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-3683; www.collegeinn1933.com

Papa Tom’s Gulf shrimp and grits includes Monica sauce and Leidenheimer toast points. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Z

Zara’s Lil’ Giant Supermarket & Po-boys

4838 Prytania St., (504) 895-0581; www.zarasmarket.com

Zara’s Italian meatball po-boy is topped with red gravy and served hot. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Zasu

127 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 267-3233; www.zasunola.com

Curried grilled lobster is served with green mango-mint chutney, lime yogurt and naan. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Zea Rotisserie & Bar

Citywide; www.zearestaurants.com

Pepper-crusted bronzed Des Allemandes catfish is topped with roasted pecan butter and served with butternut squash hash and baby spinach. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Zimmer’s Seafood

4915 St. Anthony Ave., (504) 282-7150; www.facebook.com/zimmersseafood

A fried seafood combo plate includes shrimp, oysters, fish, french fries, garlic bread and salad or coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sat. $

Zocalo

2051 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 252-9327; www.zocalo-nola.com

Chicken tortilla soup is roasted chicken in tomato chili broth with corn rib, onion, cilantro, crema and pico de gallo. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

