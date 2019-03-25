New restaurants have expanded New Orleans’ dining options in recent months.
Dian Xin brought dumplings and Chinese dishes to Lower Decatur Street. Costera serves paella and Spanish dishes in Uptown. Bonnets NOLA spiced up Caribbean-influenced soul food in the Lower Garden District. Taco and margarita patio restaurant Barracuda is opening in Uptown. Chef Dominique Macquet serves French-inspired dishes at his rotisserie and oyster bar Bordeaux in Uptown. Indonesian influences find their way into chef Sue Zemanick’s menu at Zasu in Mid-City.
Gambit’s Spring Restaurant Guide includes these places and many more, from casual to fine dining spots, traditional neighborhood joints to new taverns and more. The guide has information on menu items, hours of operation, reservation policies and more.
Scroll down to view our complete rundown of restaurants. Or click a letter below to explore all the restaurants that, say, start with the letter 'R!'
Editor's note: Dollar signs indicate the price of a dinner entree. $ = $1-$10; $$ = $11-$20; $$$ = $21+
123s
13
517 Frenchmen St., (504) 942-1345; www.13monaghan.com
Borrachos are potato tots topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, red onion, barbecue sauce and ranch dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $
14 Parishes
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; www.14parishes.com
Jamaican curry chicken is served with two sides such as plantains, jasmine rice, cabbage or rice and peas. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
1000 Figs
Little Fig, Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; 3141 Ponce de Leon St., (504) 301-0848; www.1000figs.com
A falafel platter includes hummus, roasted beet salad with feta and pepitas, fennel slaw with dates, and kale salad with cashew-lime vinaigrette. No reservations. Ponce de Leon: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Pythian Market: lunch and dinner daily. $$
A
Abita Brew Pub
72011 Holly St., Abita Springs, (985) 892-5837; www.abitabrewpub.com
A Bucket of Seafood includes fried catfish, shrimp, oysters, crawfish tails, fries and cocktail and tartar sauces. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Acme Oyster House
Harrah’s New Orleans, 8 Canal St., (504) 708-2409; 724 Iberville St., (504) 522-5973; 1202 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 246-6155; 3000 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-4056; www.acmeoyster.com
A Peace Maker po-boy includes fried shrimp and oysters and Tabasco-infused mayonnaise on French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Acropolis Cuisine
3841 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-9046; www.acropoliscuisine.com
Saganaki is sauteed kasseri cheese flamed with Ouzo and served with pita. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Adolfo’s Restaurant
611 Frenchmen St., (504) 948-3800
Veal is topped with ocean sauce, a mix of shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat and capers. No reservations. Dinner daily. Cash only. $$
Agave House
2549 Banks St., (504) 900-1190; www.agavehousenola.com
Tres tacos feature chicken, steak, carnitas or vegetables in flour or corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro and served with rice and beans. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Aglio
611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 827-1090; www.aglionola.com
A T.A.S.T.E. sandwich includes fried turkey, avocado, sprouts, tomato, a fried egg and chipotle aioli on ciabatta from Gracious Bakery. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Akira Sushi Hibachi
3326 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 304-8820; www.akirametairie.com
A Godzilla roll features salmon, tuna, snow crab, yellowtail, avocado, asparagus, cucumber and cream cheese in soy paper with eel sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant
1958 N. Highway 190, Suite A, Covington, (985) 867-8292; 3501 Severn Ave., Suite 1, Metairie, (504) 304-8441; www.albashabr.com
Moussaka features layers of eggplant, ground beef, potato and bechamel and is served with rice, feta salad and pita. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Ale
8124 Oak St., (504) 324-6558; www.aleonoak.com
Gumbo-smothered fries are topped with green onions. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Alto
Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 900-1180; www.acehotel.com/neworleans/food-and-drink/alto
Grilled kale salad features hazelnuts, romesco sauce and ricotta salad. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The American Sector
National World War II Museum, 1035 Magazine St., (504) 528-1940; www.ww2eats.com
A Five-Star cheeseburger is topped with Creole smothered onions, bacon and three-cheese sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
American Sports Saloon
1200 Decatur St., (504) 300-1782; www.theamericansportssaloon.com
A Ragin’ Cajun burger is topped with lettuce, Tabasco onions and remoulade and served with fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Ancora Pizzeria & Salumeria
4508 Freret St., (504) 324-1636; www.ancorapizza.com
Meatball pizza includes garlic, basil and Grana Padano cheese. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Andrea’s Restaurant
3100 19th St., Metairie, (504) 834-8583; www.andreasrestaurant.com
Speckled trout Royale is topped with crabmeat and lemon cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Andy’s Bistro
3322 N. Turnbull Drive, Metairie, (504) 455-7363; www.andysbistro.com
Blackened shrimp top a wood-fired flatbread with spinach, bacon and Havarti cheese. Reservations recommended. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Angelo Brocato
214 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-0078; www.angelobrocatoicecream.com
Cannoli are pastry shells filled with chocolate and vanilla ricotta. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Annunciation Restaurant
1016 Annunciation St., (504) 568-0245; www.annunciationrestaurant.com
Fried eggplant is stuffed with Louisiana shrimp, lump crabmeat and crawfish and served with Creole lemon-butter sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$
Antoine’s Annex
513 Royal St., (504) 525-8045; www.antoines.com
A ham and Swiss cheese panino is served with Zapp’s chips. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Antoine’s Restaurant
713 St. Louis St., (504) 581-4422; www.antoines.com
A creation of Antoine’s, baked oysters Rockefeller features Gulf oysters topped with pureed herbs. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Apolline
4729 Magazine St., (504) 894-8881; www.apollinerestaurant.com
Eggs Apolline features crawfish tails, andouille, poached eggs and hollandaise over a biscuit. Limited delivery available. Reservations accepted for dinner. Brunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Arabella Casa di Pasta
2258 St. Claude Ave., (504) 267-6108; www.arabellanola.com
Yolko Ono is spaghetti topped with an egg yolk, pancetta, roasted garlic and black pepper. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$
Arana Taqueria y Cantina
3242 Magazine St., (504) 894-1233; www.aranataqueria.com
Chiles rellenos picadillo is a fried poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef, potatoes, carrots, olives and golden raisins and topped with melted Oaxaca cheese and tomatillo sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Arnaud’s Restaurant
813 Bienville St., (504) 523-5433; www.arnaudsrestaurant.com
Baked Gulf fish is stuffed with crabmeat, crawfish, shrimp, breadcrumbs and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and served with lemon butter and vegetables Parisiennes. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Asakusa
1913 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 962-9365; www.asakusajapanese.com
A Rainbow roll features salmon, tuna and white fish on top of a bundle of snow crab, avocado and asparagus. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Asuka Sushi & Hibachi
7912 Earhart Blvd., (504) 862-5555; www.asukaneworleans.com
A hibachi shrimp dinner includes rice, vegetables, salad and soup. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Atchafalaya
901 Louisiana Ave., (504) 891-9626; www.atchafalayarestaurant.com
Country-fried cauliflower comes with gnocchi Parisienne, mushroom and Parmesan gravy and kale. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Thu.-Mon. $$$
The Atomic Burger
3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-7474; www.theatomicburger.com
An Atomic burger is topped with American cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickles and A.B sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Attiki Bar and Grill
230 Decatur St., (504) 587-3756; www.attikineworleans.com
Sauteed redfish is served with crawfish cream sauce, vegetables and salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Audubon Clubhouse Cafe
6500 Magazine St., (504) 212-5282; www.auduboninstitute.org/clubhouse-cafe
A smoked sausage po-boy is topped with caramelized onions, coleslaw, pickles, mayonnaise and Creole mustard on Leidenheimer bread and also is available as a wrap in a spinach or flour tortilla. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
August
301 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 299-9777; www.restaurantaugust.com
Hot and sour shrimp dumplings are served with green garlic, lemon grass, chilies and cilantro. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
August Moon
875 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 302-7977; www.augustmoonharvey.com; 3635 Prytania St., (504) 899-5129; www.augustmoonuptown.com/contact.php
Singapore noodles are thin rice noodles topped with pan-seared shrimp, chicken, pork, egg and assorted vegetables in curry sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Manhattan Boulevard: lunch and dinner daily. Prytania Street: lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Austin’s Seafood & Steakhouse
5101 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-5533; www.mredsrestaurants.com/austins
Filet Austin features two 4-ounce beef medallions, caramelized onions, grilled asparagus and creamed spinach. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
The Avenue Pub
1732 St. Charles Ave., (504) 586-9243; www.theavenuepub.com
A sampler plate of boudin from Bourre includes chicken, shrimp and pork links with curried ketchup, smoked remoulade and whole grain Dijon mustard. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Avery’s on Tulane
2510 Tulane Ave., (504) 821-4110; www.averysontulane.com
A Sandbag sandwich includes roast beef debris, fried pickles, provolone and horseradish cream. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat, early dinner Thu.-Sat. $$
Avo
5908 Magazine St., (504) 509-6550; www.restaurantavo.com
Charred octopus is served with pork butter, black garlic, grilled pineapple and Calabrian chilies. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
B
BB King’s Blues Club
1104 Decatur St., (504) 934-5464; www.bbkings.com/new-orleans
Cornmeal-breaded catfish bites are served with tartar sauce, comeback sauce and lemon. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Ba Mien Restaurant
13235 Chef Menteur Highway, Suite C, (504) 255-0500; www.bamien.com
Spicy bun bo Hue soup features lemon grass beef broth, vermicelli, beef and fried tofu. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Bacchanal Wine
600 Poland Ave., (504) 948-9111; www.bacchanalwine.com
Smoked catfish dip is served with trout roe, micro greens and lavash crackers. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Backatown Coffee Parlour
301 Basin St., Suite 1, (504) 372-4442; www.backatownnola.com
Tuna salad is served on a croissant with spinach. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and dinner Mon.-Fri., lunch and brunch daily. $
Backspace Bar & Kitchen
139 Chartres St., (504) 322-2245; www.backspacenola.com
A Backspace burger includes applewood-smoked bacon, brie and caramelized onions on a brioche bun. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
The Backyard
244 W. Harrison Ave., (504) 309-8767; www.thebackyardnola.com
A Zeus sandwich features grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, tomato, lettuce, red onion and feta-raita yogurt sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Bacobar
70437 Highway 21, Suite 100, Covington, (985) 893-2450; www.bacobarnola.com
Kimchi debris fries include pork debris, Jack cheese and Seoul sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Bad Wolf Bar & Grill
2010 O’Connor St., Gretna, (504) 516-2500; www.badwolfbar.com
A Bad Wolf burger is a quarter-pound patty topped with cheddar and Jack cheeses, hot sausage and a fried egg on a Leidenheimer bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner and late-night Tue.-Sun. $
Bakery Bar
1179 Annunciation St., (504) 513-8664; www.bakery.bar
A Pop-Turnt is a country-style meat pie with braised rabbit, boar sausage and fruit filling, whipped bone marrow butter and chicken skin sprinkles. No reservations. Brunch, lunch, dinner and late-night Tue.-Sun. $$
Balise
640 Carondelet St., (504) 459-4449; www.balisenola.com
A BT cheeseburger features sharp cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, bread-and-butter pickles and comeback sauce on a brioche bun served with fries. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Bamboula’s
514 Frenchmen St., (504) 944-8461; www.bamboulasnola.com
Crab cakes are served with mango salsa and green onion remoulade. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Banana Blossom
500 9th St., Gretna, (504) 500-0997; www.bananablossom504.com
Larb gai is a salad with ground chicken, onion, cilantro, mint and toasted rice-lime dressing. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Banh Mi Boys
5001 Airline Drive, Suite B, Metairie, (504) 510-5360; www.bmbmetairie.com
A grilled lemon-grass pork banh mi includes pickled carrots, radish, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro and house spread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Bao & Noodle
2700 Chartres St., (504) 272-0004; www.baoandnoodle.com
Spicy dan dan noodles with ground pork includes chili-sesame paste, Sichuan peppers and pickled mustard. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Bar Frances
4525 Freret St., (504) 371-5043; www.barfrances.com
A Frances burger features a Home Place Pastures grass-fed beef patty topped with Gruyere cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and dill pickles on a brioche bun served with fries. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, lunch Fri., brunch Fri.-Sun. $$$
Barcadia
601 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 335-1740; www.barcadianeworleans.com
A beer-braised roast beef debris po-boy is topped with gravy, horseradish sauce and Swiss cheese and served with fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Mon.-Sat. $$
Barcelona Tapas
720 Dublin St., (504) 861-9696; www.barcelonanola.com
Grilled lamb chops are served over french fries with allioli. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Thu.-Sun. $$
The Barley Oak
2101 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 727-7420; www.thebarleyoak.com
A bratwurst is boiled in Abita Amber beer, grilled and served with sauerkraut, mustard and a pickle. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $
Barracuda
3984 Tchoupitoulas St.; www.eatbarracuda.com
A fried catfish taco is topped with cabbage, onion, cilantro, pomegranate and crema. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Barrow’s Catfish
8300 Earhart Blvd., Suite 103, (504) 265-8995; www.barrowscatfish.com
A fried catfish plate is served with fries or potato salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Baru Bistro & Tapas
3700 Magazine St., (504) 895-2225; www.barutapasnola.com
Puppy drum ceviche is served with tortilla chips. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Basin Seafood & Spirits
3222 Magazine St., (504) 302-7391; www.basinseafoodnola.com
Crawfish macaroni and cheese features three-cheese bechamel sauce, crawfish tails and a panko crust. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Bayona
430 Dauphine St., (504) 525-4455; www.bayona.com
Veal sweetbreads are served with lemon-caper or sherry-mustard sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Bayou Beer Garden
326 N. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 302-9357; www.bayoubeergarden.com
Disco fries are topped with melted cheddar cheese and roast beef debris. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Bayou Hot Wings
6221 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 662-9933; www.bayouhotwings.com
Hot wings come with a choice of sauces such as honey mustard, Korean barbecue, Sweat Heat and progressively spicy options including Sauce 4 and Bayou Beast. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Bayou Wine Garden
315 N. Rendon St., (504) 826-2925; www.bayouwinegarden.com
Crab Rangoon dip includes Louisiana crabmeat, mozzarella, provolone and cream cheeses, green onions and Sriracha-sweet chili sauce and is served with wonton chips. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
The Beach House Bar & Grill
124 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 624-9331; www.beachhousemandeville.com
Fish tacos feature grilled or fried fish with Beach House taco sauce, shredded cabbage and Caribe mango pico de gallo and is served with two sides. No reservations. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29
321 N. Peters St., (504) 609-3811; www.latitude29nola.com
Loco Moco includes a beef patty, a fried egg, shiitake mushrooms and soy sauce glaze served over coconut rice. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Beachcorner Bar & Grill
4905 Canal St., (504) 488-7357; www.beachcornerbarandgrill.com
The March burger special is a 10-ounce patty topped with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Creole mustard. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Bear’s Poboys at Gennaro’s
3206 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 833-9226; www.facebook.com/bearspoboys
A roast beef po-boy is topped with roast beef debris on Leidenheimer French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Bearcat Cafe
2521 Jena St., (504) 309-9011; www.bearcatcafe.com
A Louisiana blue crab scramble is served with potatoes. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $$
Beignets & More
8700 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 459-9233; www.beignetsandmore.com
A char-grilled pork banh mi includes pickled carrots, radish, cilantro, cucumber, jalapenos and mayonnaise on Dong Phuong French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Belle’s Diner
1122 Decatur St., Suite 1, (504) 566-6003; www.bellesdinerneworleans.com
An avocado BLT includes a fried egg on sourdough bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $
Ben’s Burgers
2008 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 889-2837; www.eatatbens.com
A Big Ben is a two-patty cheeseburger topped with bacon, chili-cheese fries and house sauce. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Bennachin
1212 Royal St., (504) 522-1230; www.bennachinrestaurant.com
Jama jama ni makondo is sauteed spinach served with fried plantains and coconut rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Betsy’s Pancake House
2542 Canal St., (504) 822-0213; www.facebook.com/ladybugbetsys
The breakfast special includes two eggs, bacon, toast and grits. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Sun.-Fri. $
Bevi Seafood Co.
236 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-7503; 4701 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 885-5003; www.beviseafoodco.com
A Smokey oyster po-boy features fried Louisiana oysters, smoked Gouda cheese and pastrami bacon. No reservations. Airline Drive: lunch Wed.-Sun., early dinner Fri. Carrollton Avenue: lunch daily, early dinner Tue.-Sat. $
The Big Cheezy
3232 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-5349; Henry’s Uptown Bar, 5101 Magazine St., (504) 258-4075; www.thebigcheezy.com
A Crazy Old Goat sandwich features goat and Monterey Jack cheeses, applewood-smoked bacon, grilled bell peppers and red pepper jelly on multigrain bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Magazine Street: lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Williams Boulevard: lunch and dinner daily. $
Bijoux
Le Pavillon Hotel, 833 Poydras St., (844) 656-8636; www.lepavillon.com/dining
Bronzed Gulf red fish is served with black-eyed pea cassoulet, steamed rice, holy trinity and crisp okra. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
biscuits & buns on banks
4337 Banks St., (504) 273-4600; www.biscuitsandbunsonbanks.com
A waffle is served with brie, blueberry compote and a side. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $
Bistro Daisy
5831 Magazine St., (504) 899-6987; www.bistrodaisy.com
Gulf seafood bouillabaisse includes saffron and Herbsaint broth and a grilled crouton with rouille. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Bistro Orleans
3216 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 304-1469; www.bistroorleansmetairie.com
Pasta Ya-Ya features fried Des Allemands catfish over fettuccine tossed with shrimp and andouille in spicy cream sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Bittersweet Confections
639 S. Hennessey St., (504) 407-3332; 725 Magazine St., (504) 523-2626; www.bittersweetconfections.com
A Classic breakfast includes three eggs, fruit, grits, bacon or sausage and house-baked honey wheat bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Blaze Pizza
611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 323-4259; 5001 Freret St., (504) 603-3085; www.blazepizza.com
The build-your-own-pie format allows diners to choose sauces (tomato, spicy tomato, garlic-pesto or cream sauce), cheeses (mozzarella, feta or Gorgonzola), meats, vegetables and more. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
The Blue Crab Restaurant & Oyster Bar
7900 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 284-2898; www.thebluecrabnola.com
Sauteed Louisiana crab claws are served in cream sauce with a cheese biscuit. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast Sat.-Sun., lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Blue Dot Donuts
4301 Canal St., (504) 218-4866; www.bluedotdonuts.com
The selection of baked goods includes plain, chocolate-glazed, jelly-filled and creatively flavored donuts, as well as donut holes, eclairs, apple fritters and bacon-maple long johns. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $
Blue Line Sandwich Co.
514 S. Rampart St., (504) 581-4966; 2023 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 309-3773; www.bluelinesandwichco.com
A chicken BLT features grilled chicken breast, sweet bacon jam, arugula and tomatoes on warm brioche bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Blue Oak BBQ
900 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 822-2583; www.blueoakbbq.com
Barbecue nachos include chips, barbecue, pico de gallo, queso, jalapenos and barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Bistreaux at Maison Dupuy
Maison Dupuy, 1001 Toulouse St., (504) 586-8000; www.maisondupuy.com/dining
Crawfish macaroni and cheese features cavatappi pasta and cheesy Creole cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Bistro Byronz
1901 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 951-7595; www.bistrobyronzmandeville.com
Grilled sesame tuna is served on a bed of shiitake mushrooms and Brussels sprouts fried rice. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon
4101 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 324-6841; www.bobbyheberts.com
Bobby & Deke’s Mardi Gras pasta includes shrimp, crawfish tails, bell peppers and onions in Alfredo sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Boil Seafood House
3340 Magazine St., (504) 309-4532; www.boilseafoodhouse.com
Boiled seafood such as shrimp, crawfish and crab legs are served with a choice of Asian, Cajun, garlic butter or Caribbean citrus sauces. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily. $$
The Bombay Club
Prince Conti Hotel, 830 Conti St., (504) 577-2237; www.bombayclubneworleans.com
Ginger beer-braised beef short ribs are served with brown butter, ginger-garlic fried rice, caramelized Savoy cabbage and curry-roasted peanut and herb salad. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Bon Ton Cafe
401 Magazine St., (504) 524-3386; www.thebontoncafe.com
Red Fish Bon Ton is a grilled fillet topped with lemon butter and jumbo lump crabmeat and garnished with fried onion rings. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $$$
Bonefish Grill
4848 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite B, Metairie, (504) 780-9964; www.bonefishgrill.com
Wood-grilled cobia is served with a choice of sauces such as lemon butter, mango salsa or Oscar style with crabmeat and asparagus. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
Bonnets NOLA
1910 Magazine St., (504) 827-1959; www.bonnetsnola.com
A Soul Bowl includes jerk chicken or shrimp and two sides such as collard greens, plantains, fried yuca or rice and peas. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
The Boot Bar & Grill
1039 Broadway St., (504) 866-9008; www.thebootnola.com
A Boot burger features a half-pound chuck patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Boot sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Bop’s Frozen Custard
2660 Florida St., Suite K, Mandeville, (985) 727-5003; www.bopsfrozencustard.com
A Bop’s burger is topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mustard and ketchup and served with potato salad, baked beans or Zapp’s chips. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Bordeaux
4734 Magazine St., (504) 273-5747; www.bordeauxnola.com
Seared tuna is served atop pappardelle pasta with caramelized cauliflower, kaffir lime and oven-dried tomato aioli. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Borgne
Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave., (504) 613-3860; www.borgnerestaurant.com
Crawfish bisque is served with stuffed crawfish heads. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Bosco’s Italian Cafe
2040 Highway 59, Mandeville, (985) 624-5066; www.boscositalian.com
Louisiana shrimp are sauteed with garlic, green onions, white wine, lemon juice and olive oil and served over pasta. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Boswell’s Jamaican Grill
3521 Tulane Ave., (504) 482-6600
Jerk chicken comes with plantains and two sides such as rice and peas, callaloo greens, french fries or steamed vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat., early dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Boucherie
8115 Jeannette St., (504) 862-5514; www.boucherie-nola.com
A house-made biscuit is topped with smoked wagyu beef brisket, collard greens, choron sauce and a poached yard egg. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Boulevard American Bistro
4241 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-2301; www.boulevardbistro.com
Pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes are served with french fries and coleslaw. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Bouligny Tavern
3641 Magazine St., (504) 891-1810; www.boulignytavern.com
Fritto misto includes fried shrimp, anchovies, calamari and zucchini with gremolata and garlic aioli. No reservations. Dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$
Bourbon House
144 Bourbon St., (504) 522-0111; www.bourbonhouse.com
Redfish on the “half-shell” is served skin-on with jumbo lump crabmeat. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Bourree
1510 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 510-4040; www.bourreenola.com
Smoked chicken wings are served with sweet mango barbecue sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Brasa Churrasqueria
2037 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 570-6338; www.brasachurrasqueria.com
A whole roasted Gulf fish is served with chimichurri. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Bratz Y’all!
617 Piety St., (504) 301-3222; www.bratzyall.com
Flamkuchen is a traditional German thin flatbread topped with onions, smoked bacon, cured ham and creme fraiche. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Sat. $$
Bravo! Cucina Italiana
3413 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 828-8828; www.bravoitalian.com
Chicken parmigiana features lightly breaded chicken, mozzarella, marinara and capellini pomodoro. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Brazilian Market & Cafe
2424 Williams Blvd., Suite N, Kenner, (504) 468-3533; www.brazilianmarketcafe.com
Traditional feijoada — a black bean stew with pork sausage, ribs and shoulder served with collard greens, orange slices and farofa — is a Saturday special. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Breads on Oak
8640 Oak St., Suite A, (504) 324-8271; www.breadsonoak.com
A vegan Mighty Melt burger is a beet and mushroom patty served with grilled onions, roasted tomatoes, vegan mozzarella, jalapenos and sweet miso. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Breaux Mart
315 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 262-0750; 2904 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 885-5565; 3233 Magazine St., (504) 262-6019; 9647 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-8146; www.breauxmart.com
Crawfish dip is made with crawfish tails, cream cheese, sour cream, onions, hot sauce and lemon juice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Brennan’s New Orleans
417 Royal St., (504) 525-9711; www.brennansneworleans.com
Eggs Hussarde features poached eggs over house-made English muffins with Canadian bacon, hollandaise and marchands de vin. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Brewster’s
8751 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 309-7548; www.brewstersrestaurant.com
A Brewster burger is a 10-ounce beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles and served with french fries, sweet potato fries, a baked potato, jambalaya, chili, salad or vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Brick Oven Cafe
2805 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 466-2097; www.brickovencafe.biz
Shrimp and crawfish are tossed with mushroom cream sauce and served over pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$
Brigtsen’s Restaurant
723 Dante St., (504) 861-7610; www.brigtsens.com
Roasted duck is served with dirty rice and tart dried cherry sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Briquette
701 S. Peters St., (504) 302-7496; www.briquette-nola.com
Louisiana redfish is served skin-on with crawfish relish and fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Brooklyn Pizzeria
4301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 833-1288; www.eatbrooklyn.net
A Brooklyn Florentine pie is topped with chicken, spinach, artichoke, garlic and Alfredo sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Brothers Cafe
1502 Lapalco Blvd., Harvey, (504) 366-1073; www.brotherscafe.net
A fried shrimp po-boy is topped with lettuce, tomato and pickles and served with fries. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $$
Broussard’s
819 Conti St., (504) 581-3866; www.broussards.com
Bronzed redfish is served with crabmeat, mirliton-celeriac salad and lemon beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Brunch and dinner daily. $$$
Brown Butter Southern Kitchen & Bar
231 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite C, (504) 609-3871; www.brownbutterrestaurant.com
A brunch burger features a brisket and short rib patty topped with a fried egg, brie, bacon-onion jam, arugula and garlic aioli and is served with fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Bruno’s Tavern
7538 Maple St., (504) 861-7615; www.brunostavern.com
A Black Jack chicken club sandwich features a blackened chicken breast topped with bacon, pepper Jack cheese and fried onion rings. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. Checks accepted. $
Bud’s Broiler
Citywide; www.budsbroiler.com
The No. 4 burger is a charcoal-broiled patty topped with cheddar cheese and chili or hickory smoked sauce. No reservations. Hours vary by location. Some locations accept credit cards. $
Buffa’s Bar & Restaurant
1001 Esplanade Ave., (504) 949-0038; www.buffasbar.com
Jambalaya is made with beer-soaked Johnsonville bratwursts. Reservations accepted for large parties. Open 24 hours daily. $$
The Bulldog
3236 Magazine St., (504) 891-1516; 5135 Canal Blvd., (504) 488-4191; www.draftfreak.com
Tex-Mex egg rolls are filled with grilled chicken, cheese, black beans, roasted corn and peppers and served with raspberry-chipotle sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Wed.-Sat. $
Buster’s Place Restaurant & Oyster Bar
519 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 809-3880; www.bustersplaceonline.com
A grilled mahi mahi sandwich is topped with mango-pineapple dressing on a bun and served with fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Buttermilk Drop Bakery
1781 N. Dorgenois St., (504) 252-4538; www.buttermilkdrop.com
Buttermilk drops are available in blueberry, regular, red velvet or chocolate-covered versions. Breakfast and lunch daily. No reservations. $
Byblos
1501 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 834-9773; 2020 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 837-9777; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 830-7333; www.byblosrestaurants.com
Kafta kebab includes beef, parsley, onions and Mediterranean spices served with hummus, Greek salad, rice pilaf and pita bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Bywater American Bistro
2900 Chartres St., (504) 605-3827; www.bywateramericanbistro.com
Pickled Gulf shrimp are served with avocado, radish, jalapeno, celery, herbs, chili oil and rye croutons. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
C
CC’s Coffee House
Citywide; www.ccscoffee.com
A Mochasippi is a creamy frozen espresso drink in flavors such as chocolate, caramel, peppermint and hazelnut and is topped with whipped cream. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Cafe Abyssinia
3511 Magazine St., (504) 894-6238; www.cafeabyssinianola.com
Ethiopian doro tibs features chicken breast sauteed with tomatoes, onion, jalapenos and rosemary served with injera bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Cafe Amelie
912 Royal St., (504) 412-8965; www.cafeamelie.com
At brunch, chicken and waffles is served with andouille gravy. Reservations accepted. Delivery available. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Cafe Aquarius
2101 Paris Road, Chalmette, (504) 510-3080; www.facebook.com/eataquarius
A vegan Buffalo wrap includes cauliflower, cashew blue cheese, cabbage, Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing in a sun-dried tomato tortilla. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Cafe at the Square
Blake Hotel New Orleans, 500 St. Charles Ave., (504) 304-7831; www.cafeatthesquare.com
Chicken breast Lafayette is topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, peppers, onions and cream sauce and served with potatoes and vegetables. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Cafe Beignet
311 Bourbon St., (504) 525-2611; 334 Royal St., (504) 524-5530; Shops at Jax Brewery, 600 Decatur St.; www.cafebeignet.com
An andouille omelet includes white cheddar cheese and is served with grits and French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Bourbon Street: Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Cafe Dauphine
5229 Dauphine St., (504) 309-6391; www.nolacafedauphine.com
Lizardi rolls are egg rolls filled with cabbage, crabmeat, shrimp and crawfish seasoned with Asian and Cajun spices and served with sweet chili sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Cafe Degas
3127 Esplanade Ave., (504) 945-5635; www.cafedegas.com
Seared Gulf fish, shrimp and Prince Edward Island mussels are served with citrus-poached Yukon gold potatoes, choucroute, sauteed asparagus and pinot gris and garlic sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Cafe Du Monde
Citywide; www.cafedumonde.com
Cafe Du Monde is known for beignets topped with powdered sugar. No reservations. Hours vary by location. Some locations accept cash only. $
Cafe Fleur-De-Lis
307 Chartres St., (504) 529-9641; www.cafefleurdelis.com
A boudin omelet includes onions and pepper Jack cheese and is served with grits and hash browns and toast. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Cafe Maspero
601 Decatur St., (504) 523-6250; www.cafemaspero.com
A muffuletta features ham, salami, pastrami, melted Swiss cheese and olive salad on a seeded bun and is served with french fries. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Cafe NOMA
New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, (504) 482-1264; www.cafenoma.com
An Americana grain bowl includes chicken breast over wild rice, sweet potatoes, cranberries and baby spinach with warm bacon vinaigrette. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun. $$
Cafe Navarre
800 Navarre Ave., (504) 483-8828; www.cafenavarre.com
Eggs cochon features slow-cooked pulled pork, poached eggs and hollandaise on an English muffin, served with potatoes or grits. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Cafe Reconcile
1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 568-1157; www.cafereconcile.org
Fried catfish is topped with crawfish sauce. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Cafe Roma
1800 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 524-2419; www.caferomauptown.com
Pesto artichoke pizza includes tomatoes, mozzarella and pesto sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Cafe Rose Nicaud
632 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-3300; www.caferosenicaud.com
Avocado toast is a brioche bun topped with avocado spread and pico de gallo served with salad. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Cafe Sbisa
1011 Decatur St., (504) 522-5565; www.cafesbisanola.com
Trout Eugene is a fillet topped with Gulf shrimp, crawfish tails and crabmeat in Champagne sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$
Caffe! Caffe!
3547 N. Hullen St., Metairie, (504) 267-9190; 4301 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 885-4845; www.caffecaffe.com
A chipotle chicken wrap includes Swiss cheese and mixed greens in a whole wheat tortilla. No reservations. North Hullen Street: breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. Clearview Parkway: breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. $
Camellia Grill
626 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-2679
Joujou’s omelet includes shrimp, grilled red onions, spinach and cheese. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Canal Street Bistro
3903 Canal St., (504) 482-1225; www.canalstreetbistro.com
Burger Benedict features a potato latke, a house-ground burger patty, poached eggs, hollandaise, crumbled bacon and green onions. Reservations recommended. Brunch and lunch Wed.-Sun. $$
Cane & Table
1113 Decatur St., (504) 581-1112; www.caneandtablenola.com
Swordfish a la Plancha comes with candied carrot puree, buttered cabbage and cashews. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Canseco’s Market
1519 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 835-5979; 3125 Esplanade Ave., (504) 322-2594; 5217 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 218-8426; 6723 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 266-2059; www.cansecos.com
The deli counter serves a Cuban sandwich filled with roast pork, ham, cheese and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Capulet
3014 Dauphine St., (504) 507-0691; www.capuletbywater.com
A bloody mary roast beef sandwich features grass-fed beef brisket slow-braised in bloody mary sauce served on toasted Bellegarde Bakery rye with roasted cherry tomatoes, pickled green beans, fermented celery relish and horseradish and Worcestershire aioli. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., early dinner Thu. $
Carousel Bar & Lounge
Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com
Blue crab and Louisiana crawfish beignets are served with remoulade. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
4641 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 779-2252: www.carrabbas.com
Shrimp and scallop spiedino features wood-grilled seafood topped with Italian breadcrumbs served with lemon butter and a side. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Carreta’s Grill
137 Taos St., Slidell, (985) 847-0020; 1821 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 305-4833; 2320 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 837-6696; 70380 Highway 21, Covington, (985) 871-6674; www.carretasgrillrestaurant.com
Carnitas platters include slow-cooked pork shoulder, grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and beans. Reservations accepted. Hours vary by location. $$
Carrollton Market
8132 Hampson St., (504) 252-9928; www.carrolltonmarket.com
Oysters Goodenough features fried oysters, Benton’s bacon and bearnaise on a bed of creamed leeks. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat., lunch Thu.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Casa Borrega
1719 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 427-0654; www.casaborrega.com
Gordita de huitlacoche o flor de calabaza is a masa pastry stuffed with Mexican corn truffle or squash blossoms, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema and queso fresco. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., $$
Casa Garcia
8814 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 464-0354; www.casa-garcia.com
Chiles rellenos include two fried poblano peppers — one stuffed with cheese and topped with chili con carne and one filled with beef and topped with Spanish sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Casablanca
3030 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-2209; www.kosherneworleans.com
Moroccan “cigars” are phyllo dough rolls filled with Mediterranean-seasoned beef. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner Sun.-Thu. $$
Casamento’s Restaurant
4330 Magazine St., (504) 462-1774; www.casamentosrestaurant.com
Char-grilled oysters are topped with butter, garlic and Parmesan. No reservations. Lunch Thu.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Sun. Cash only. $$
Catalino’s
7724 Maple St., (504) 518-6735; www.facebook.com/catalinosllc
Kak’ik is Guatemalan turkey stew made with tomatoes, onions and cinnamon served with corn tortillas and rice. No Reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $
Cate Street Seafood Station
308 S. Cate St., Hammond, (985) 340-3891; www.catestreet308.com
A wasabi pea-crusted tuna steak is served with wasabi aioli, ponzu sauce and a sweet soy reduction. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Catty Shack
1839 Gentilly Blvd., (504) 372-3150; www.facebook.com/cattyshacktexmex
Smoked brisket tacos are topped with avocado verde, Cotija cheese, onions and cilantro. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner Thu.-Tue. $
Cavan
3607 Magazine St., (504) 509-7655; www.cavannola.com
Three-cheese lasagna includes mushroom ragu, crawfish and Creole tomato sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Fri.-Sun. $$
CellarDoor
916 Lafayette St., (504) 265-8392; www.cellardoornola.com
Blue crab is served with bucatini in creamy lemon-tarragon sauce. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Cello’s
3401 N. Hullen St., Metairie, (504) 456-5596; www.cellosrestaurant.com
A Sicilian burger features a patty made from a meatball recipe topped with mozzarella and red gravy on Leidenheimer bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $
Central City BBQ
1201 S. Rampart St., (504) 558-4276; www.centralcitybbq.com
Brisket chili cheese fries are topped with green onions and sour cream. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Central Grocery & Deli
923 Decatur St., (504) 523-1620; www.centralgrocery.com
The Italian grocery only serves muffulettas, which feature meats sliced in-house, locally baked bread and house-made Italian olive salad. No reservations. Lunch daily. $$
Chais Delachaise
7708 Maple St., (504) 510-4509; www.chaisdelachaise.com
Pan-roasted half chicken is served with crispy skin over mushroom, ham and potato hash and topped with rosemary mushroom cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Chap’s Chicken Restaurant & Catering
206 W. Harrison Ave., Suite C, (504) 371-5546; www.facebook.com/chapschicken
A fried chicken Parmesan po-boy is dressed with marinara, provolone and Parmesan sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Charles Seafood
8311 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 405-5263; www.charlesseafood14.com
A Charlie platter includes catfish, shrimp, oysters, stuffed crab, salad or coleslaw, toast and a cup of gumbo. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Charlie’s Steak House
4510 Dryades St., (504) 895-9323; www.charliessteakhousenola.com
A Charlie is a grilled 32-ounce T-bone steak served on a sizzling platter, and a 26-ounce cut also is available. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Chartres House
601 Chartres St., (504) 586-8383; www.chartreshouse.com
Crawfish pasta Estrellita features sauteed crawfish tails in cream sauce over penne pasta topped with a crawfish cake and Parmesan. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Chef D’z Cafe
1535 Basin St., (504) 265-8091; www.facebook.com/chefdzcafe
Blackened chicken is served over fettuccine in Parmesan cream sauce. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Chef Ron’s Gumbo Stop
2309 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-2022; www.gumbostop.com
Mumbo gumbo includes chicken, shrimp, crabmeat, crawfish, sausage, tomato, okra and rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Cherry Espresso Bar
1581 Magazine St., (504) 267-4722; 4877 Laurel St., (504) 875-3699; www.cherrycoffeeroasters.com
A breakfast sandwich features scrambled eggs, bacon, spinach and cheddar cheese. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Chez Pierre French Bakery and Cafe
Citywide; www.chezpierreneworleans.com
A grilled pork banh mi is topped with cucumber, pickled carrots, green onions, cilantro and Sriracha. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Chiba
8312 Oak St., (504) 826-9119; www.chiba-nola.com
A St. Charles Avenue roll includes salmon, yellowtail, avocado, mango, crunchy flakes, spicy mayonnaise and tobiko. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
China Orchid Restaurant
704 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 865-1428; www.chinaorchidneworleans.com
An orange peel beef combo platter includes an egg roll, fried rice and egg drop or hot and sour soup. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
China Rose
3501 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 887-3295; www.chinaroseno.com
Fish is cooked with hot peppers and vegetables and served with rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Chompers BBQ Den
69399 Highway 59, Abita Springs, (985) 892-0205; www.chompersbbqden.com
Half and full racks of ribs are served with two sides such as Brunswick stew, potato salad, coleslaw or baked beans and cornbread or a roll. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Chophouse New Orleans
322 Magazine St., (504) 522-7902; www.chophousenola.com
The steakhouse offers an a la carte selection of rib-eyes, New York strips, filet mignons and porterhouses. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
Churros Cafe
3100 Kingman St., Metairie, (504) 885-6516
Lechon asado is slow-roasted pork marinated in sour orange, garlic and herbs. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Thu., dinner Fri.-Sat. $$
Ciro’s Cote Sud Restaurant
7918 Maple St., (504) 866-9551; www.cotesudrestaurant.com
Steamed mussels are served with french fries and marinieres sauce. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Checks and cash only. $$
City Diner
3116 S. I-10 Service Road E., Metairie, (504) 831-1030; www.citydiner.biz
Crawfish and andouille are served over hashbrowns with Cajun cream sauce. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Clancy’s
6100 Annunciation St., (504) 895-1111; www.clancysneworleans.com
Fried oysters are served on sauteed spinach and topped with melted brie. Reservations recommended. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Cleo’s Mediterranean Cuisine & Grocery
940 Canal St., (504) 522-4504; www.facebook.com/cleosnola
Hummus is topped with fried cauliflower, pine nuts and herbs. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Clesi’s Restaurant & Catering
4323 Bienville St., (504) 909-0108; www.clesicatering.com
A fried seafood platter includes catfish, oysters, head-on shrimp, remoulade and cocktail sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Clover Grill
900 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1010; www.clovergrill.com
Sausage gravy is served over a biscuit. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Cochon
930 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 588-2123; www.cochonrestaurant.com
Wood grill-fired oysters are topped with chili-garlic butter. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Cochon Butcher
930 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 588-7675; www.cochonbutcher.com
Le Pig Mac features two pork patties, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions and special sauce on a sesame seed bun. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Columbia Street Tap Room and Grill
434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-0899; www.columbiastreettaproom.com
A chili cheeseburger is an 8-ounce beef patty topped with chili, pepper Jack cheese, jalapenos, onions and mayonnaise and is served with french fries. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Mon., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
The Columns Hotel
3811 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-9308; www.thecolumns.com
At brunch, shrimp and grits are served with bacon and mushroom Creole gravy. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, brunch Sun. $$
Commander’s Palace
1403 Washington Ave., (504) 899-8221; www.commanderspalace.com
Duck fat-seared bluefin tuna is served with Meyer lemon grilled greens and sweet potato boulangere with miso-lemon grass veal bone jus and foie gras ganache. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
The Company Burger
611 O’Keefe Ave., Suite C7, (504) 309-9422; 4600 Freret St., (504) 267-0320; www.thecompanyburger.com
A Company burger features two Creekstone Farm beef patties, American cheese, bread-and-butter pickles and red onions. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Compere Lapin
Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, 535 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 599-2119; www.comperelapin.com
Curried goat is served with sweet potato gnocchi, cashews, cherry tomatoes, arugula and cilantro. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Coop’s Place
1109 Decatur St., (504) 525-9053; www.coopsplace.net
Jambalaya is made with rabbit, smoked sausage, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Cooter Brown’s Tavern
509 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-9104; www.cooterbrowns.com
A Manager’s special po-boy includes Chisesi ham, roast beef, Swiss cheese and debris gravy. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Copper Monkey Grill
725 Conti St., (504) 527-0869; www.coppermonkeygrill.com
A BLT wrap features bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing in a flour tortilla served with fries, pasta salad or mashed potatoes. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Copper Vine Wine Pub
1001 Poydras St., (504) 208-9535; www.coppervinewine.com
Gulf fish bouillabaisse includes blackened shrimp, jumbo lump crabmeat and vegetables in seafood broth. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Coquette
2800 Magazine St., (504) 265-0421; www.coquettenola.com
Smoked beef short rib is served with green mole, cashews and crispy rice. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Corner Oyster House
500 St. Peter St., (504) 522-2999; www.corneroysterhousefrenchquarter.com
Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan and herbs and served with French bread. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Coscino’s Italian Grill
1809 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 727-4984; www.coscinositaliangrill.com
Spinach pizza includes tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, feta and mozzarella cheeses and garli-herb sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Costera
4938 Prytania St., (504) 302-2332; www.costerarestaurant.com
Gambas al ajillo is shrimp cooked with oregano, sherry and lemon. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
The Country Club
634 Louisa St., (504) 945-0742; www.thecountryclubneworleans.com
Fried Gulf oysters are served with pickled mustard seed and fontina cream. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Country Flame
620 Iberville St., (504) 522-1138; www.countryflamerestaurant.com
A Mexican combination platter includes a chicken, beef or seafood taco, an enchilada, lettuce, tomato, saffron rice and beans. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Court of Two Sisters
613 Royal St., (504) 522-7261; www.courtoftwosisters.com
A crawfish Napoleon features Louisiana crawfish tails in Creole cream reduction, an andouille grit cake and fried green tomatoes. Reservations recommended. Brunch and dinner daily. $$$
Couvant
317 Magazine St., (504) 324-5400; www.couvant.com
Skate a la grenobloise features a sauce of brown butter, lemon, parsley and capers. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Cowbell
8801 Oak St., (504) 866-4222; www.cowbell-nola.com
A Cowbell burger is a grass-fed beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup and agogo sauce on a potato bun and is served with hand-cut french fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Crabby Jack’s
428 Jefferson Highway, (504) 833-2722; www.crabbyjacksnola.com
Fried green tomatoes and shrimp remoulade fill a po-boy. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $$
Crave
3201 E. Judge Perez Drive, Meraux, (504) 676-3697; www.facebook.com/cravestb
Firecrackers are fried wontons filled with shrimp and Sriracha served with Crave sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Creole House Restaurant & Oyster Bar
509 Canal St., (504) 323-2109; www.creolehouserestaurant.com
Canal Street redfish is a panko-crusted fillet topped with sauteed shrimp and Cajun garlic sauce and served with sauteed vegetables. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Crepes a la Cart
1039 Broadway St., (504) 866-2362; www.crepesalacartnola.com
A Monte Cristo crepe is filled with chicken, ham, cheese and honey-Dijon sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Crescent City Brewhouse
527 Decatur St., (504) 522-0571; www.crescentcitybrewhouse.com
Crabmeat-stuffed shrimp is served with ratatouille and tomato beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Crescent City Pizza Works
407 Bourbon St., (504) 569-3664; www.crescentcitypizza.com
A Chizzaburger includes Angus beef, onions, mozzarella, pickles, ketchup and mustard. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Crescent City Steakhouse
1001 N. Broad St., (504) 821-3271; www.crescentcitysteaks.com
The selection of steaks includes rib-eyes, filet mignons, T-bones, strips and porterhouses. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri. and Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Criollo Restaurant
Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 681-4444; www.criollonola.com
A shrimp, blue crab and avocado stack features chilled shrimp over guacamole, crabmeat and tomato coulis. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Croissant d’Or Patisserie
617 Ursulines St., (504) 524-4663; www.croissantdornola.com
Chicken salad is topped with lettuce and tomato and served on a croissant or baguette. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $
Cru by Chef Marlon Alexander
535 Franklin Ave., (504) 266-2856; www.crunola.com
The fish of the day is a pan-seared fillet served with rainbow fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, citrus-ponzu glaze, vegetables, edible flowers and house-pickled red onion. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Cupcake Fairies
2511 Bayou Road, (504) 333-9356; www.cupcakefairies.com
Cupcake flavors include chocolate, lemon, almond, strawberry, vanilla and red velvet. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat. $
Cure
4905 Freret St., (504) 302-2357; www.curenola.com
Deviled eggs cacio e pepe-style are topped with Parmesan and black pepper. Reservations accepted. Dinner and late-night daily. $$
Curio
301 Royal St., (504) 717-4198; www.curionola.com
Coriander blackened redfish is served with lump crabmeat salad and honey creamed mustard greens. Reservations recommended. Breakfast Mon.-Fri., lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Cuzco Peruvian Cuisine
4714 Freret St., (504) 345-2884; www.facebook.com/grupo5rest
Lomo saltado is steak served with red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, french fries and rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
D
d’Juice
4838 Magazine St., (504) 302-1965; www.d-juice.com
A Berry-Berry Good juice includes beets, kale, spinach, apple, pear, orange, strawberry, blueberries and mango. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
DTB
8201 Oak St., Suite 1, (504) 518-6889; www.dtbnola.com
Mushroom boudin balls are served with eggplant, collard pickles and smoked mayonnaise. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
The Daily Beet
1000 Girod St., (504) 605-4413; St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave.; www.thedailybeetnola.com
An Acai breakfast bowl includes acai, fruit, almond milk, granola, coconut flakes, goji berries and honey. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Daisy Dukes
Citywide; www.daisydukesrestaurant.com
An Ultimate seafood platter includes fried shrimp, oysters, fish, Cajun-seasoned fries and a biscuit. Delivery available in the French Quarter and CBD. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $
Daiwa Sushi Bar & Japanese Cuisine
5033 Lapalco Blvd., Suite B6, Marrero, (504) 875-4203; www.daiwasushi.com
Spicy City is a deep-fried sushi roll filled with marinated crawfish, snow crab, cream cheese, avocado and jalapeno and topped with eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Dakota Restaurant
629 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 892-3712; www.thedakotarestaurant.com
Crabmeat and brie soup is made with a touch of brandy and white wine. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Dat Dog
601 Frenchmen St., (504) 309-3362; 3336 Magazine St., (504) 324-2226; 5030 Freret St., (504) 899-6883; www.datdog.com
A crawfish etouffee dog is a crawfish sausage topped with crawfish etouffee, onions, tomatoes, mustard and sour cream. Reservations accepted for large parties. Freret and Magazine streets: lunch and dinner daily. Frenchmen Street: lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Dave & Buster’s
1200 Poydras St., Suite 601, (504) 226-3300; www.daveandbusters.com/locations/new-orleans
A fried chicken sandwich is topped with applewood-smoked bacon, manchego and cheddar cheeses, fried onions, candied jalapenos, lettuce, pickles and sweet and smoky sauce and served with fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
De-No Seafood Restaurant
505 Gretna Blvd., Gretna, (504) 362-4608; www.de-noseafood.com
Blackened redfish De-No is topped with crab stuffing and Alfredo sauce and served with two sides. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Deanie’s Seafood
841 Iberville St., (504) 581-1316; 1713 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 831-4141; 2200 Magazine St., (504) 962-7760; www.deanies.com
Head-on Gulf shrimp are sauteed in New Orleans-style barbecue sauce and served with French bread and salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Deja Vieux Food Park
1681 Religious St., (504) 356-9900; www.dejavieuxfoodpark.com
At the food truck park’s resident Soulsation Kitchen, chicken wings are tossed in sweet and spicy sauce and served with fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $
Deja Vu Bar & Grill
400 Dauphine St., (504) 523-1931; www.dejavunola.com
A Tuesday and Thursday night steak special features an 8-ounce New York strip served with a side. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Del Fuego Taqueria
4518 Magazine St., (504) 309-5797; www.delfuegotaqueria.com
A Los Tres Hermanos burrito is filled with carnitas, carne asada, chicken tinga, pinto beans, guacamole, salsa fresca, Chihuahua and Jack cheeses, onion, cilantro, crema and rice. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat. $$
Del Porto Ristorante
501 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 875-1006; www.delportoristorante.com
Bolognese is served over tagliatelle pasta with Parmesan. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
The Delachaise
3442 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-0858; www.thedelachaise.com
Steak frites features a grilled rib-eye topped with Shropshire butter served with duck fat fries. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $$
Desi Vega’s Steakhouse
628 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-7600; www.desivegasteaks.com
Who Dat shrimp are bacon-wrapped Gulf shrimp stuffed with crabmeat and served with sweet Thai chili sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Desire Oyster Bar
Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 300 Bourbon St., (504) 553-2281; www.sonesta.com/desireoysterbar
Char-grilled oysters are topped with Parmesan, herbs and butter and served with French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Deuce McAllister’s Ole Saint Kitchen and Tap
132 Royal St., (504) 309-4797; www.olesaint.com
A 12-ounce pork chop is served with molasses-glazed sweet potatoes, bacon, mustard greens and honey butter. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Dian Xin
1218 Decatur St., (504) 266-2828; www.facebook.com/dianxinnola
Walnut shrimp is served with tangy sauce. No reservations. Late lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Dick & Jenny’s
4501 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 894-9880; www.dickandjennys.com
Paneed veal is served with crabmeat cream sauce, truffle mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
Citywide; www.dickeys.com
A pork rib plate includes sauce, a roll and two sides such as coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, Caesar salad, barbecue beans or potato chips. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse
716 Iberville St., (504) 522-2467; www.dickiebrennanssteakhouse.com
A grilled 12-ounce rib-eye is topped with Gulf shrimp and New Orleans-style barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$
DiCristina’s Italian and Seafood Restaurant
810 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 875-0160; www.dicristinas.com
Soft-shell crab Emily features a fried crab on a bed of angel hair pasta with crawfish sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
DiMartino’s Famous New Orleans Muffulettas
700 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 276-6460; 1788 Carol Sue Ave., Terrytown, (504) 392-7589; 3900 General De Gaulle Drive, (504) 367-0227; 6641 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, (504) 341-4096; www.dimartinos.com
A muffuletta includes ham, salami, provolone cheese and olive salad on a seeded roll. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Dino’s Bar & Grill
1128 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 558-0900; www.dinosnola.com
Dino’s bacon-blue cheeseburger is served with waffle fries, chips or salad. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Dirty South Sammich & Soft Serve Co.
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (504) 481-9599; www.pythianmarket.com
A Nashville hot chicken sandwich features a fried chicken breast dunked in Nashville-style hot sauce on a toasted sesame bun with house-made pickles. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
District Donuts.Sliders.Brew
527 Harrison Ave., (504) 827-1152; 1126 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite D, Jefferson, (504) 605-7944; 2209 Magazine St., (504) 570-6945; 5637 Magazine St., (504) 313-1316; www.districtdonuts.com
Creative doughnut flavors include hibiscus, lemon icebox, red velvet, white chocolate-strawberry-Champagne, strawberry cheesecake, Chocolate milk and cookie dough. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily; 5637 Magazine St.: breakfast and lunch daily. $
Ditali’s Pizza Cafe
1650 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 361-0058; www.ditalis.com
A Greek pizza is topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, spinach, black olives, red onions and mozzarella and feta cheeses. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Domenica
The Roosevelt New Orleans, 123 Baronne St., (504) 648-6020; www.domenicarestaurant.com
Tortellini is served with wild mushrooms, asparagus and robiola cheese. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Domilise’s Po-Boys & Bar
5240 Annunciation St., (504) 899-9126; www.domilisespoboys.com
The Half and Half po-boy includes fried oysters and shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and hot sauce. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Don’s Seafood
126 Lake Drive, Covington, (985) 327-7111; 4801 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-1550; www.donsseafoodonline.com
Char-broiled Jacked-Up oysters are topped with bacon, jalapenos and pepper Jack cheese. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Dong Phuong Bakery & Restaurant
14207 Chef Menteur Highway, (504) 254-1568; www.dpbakeshop.com
A grilled pork banh mi includes pickled carrots, jalapenos, cilantro and mayonnaise. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $
Dooky Chase’s Restaurant
2301 Orleans Ave., (504) 821-0600; www.dookychaserestaurant.com
Sauteed shrimp Clemenceau includes mushrooms, peas and brabant potatoes in garlicky sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Fri. $$
Dorignac’s Food Center
710 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 834-8216; www.dorignacs.com
Weekly specials include seafood-stuffed bell peppers and barbecued pulled pork. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. Checks accepted. $
Doris Metropolitan
620 Chartres St., (504) 267-3500; www.dorismetropolitan.com
The selection of steaks includes porterhouses, tenderloin, hanger steaks, Japanese wagyu beef and bone-in strips and rib-eyes. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Doson Noodle House
135 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-7283; www.dosonnoodlehousela.com
Bun thit is Vietnamese-style grilled pork served over rice or vermicelli. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Down the Hatch Bar & Grill
1921 Sophie Wright Place, (504) 522-0909; www.downthehatchnola.com
A falafel sandwich is served on pita bread with couscous salad. Delivery available for dinner. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Drago’s Seafood Restaurant
Hilton New Orleans Riverside, 2 Poydras St., (504) 584-3911; 3232 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 888-9254; www.dragosrestaurant.com
Signature char-broiled oysters are topped with garlic, parsley, Parmesan and butter. No reservations. N. Arnoult Road: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Poydras Street: lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Dunbar’s Creole Cuisine
7834 Earhart Blvd., (504) 509-6287; www.dunbarscreolecuisine.com
A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, catfish, crab balls, hushpuppies and french fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Dry Dock Cafe
133 Delaronde St., (504) 361-8240
New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp is served in peppery sauce with french bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
E
Eat New Orleans
900 Dumaine St., (504) 522-7222; www.eatnola.com
Smoked chicken salad is made with spring greens, boiled egg, avocado, Wayne Jacob’s Smokehouse bacon, blue cheese and blue cheese dressing. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Fri-Sun. $$
Echo’s Pizza
3200 Banks St., (504) 267-3231; www.echospizza.com
Arugula pizza includes mozzarella and ricotta cheeses and preserved lemon. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch Mon. and Wed.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Mon., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Effervescence
1036 N. Rampart St., (504) 509-7644; www.nolabubbles.com
A Gulf seafood Plateau includes West Indies crab salad, snapper ceviche, royal red shrimp, Murder Point oysters and bowfin Cajun caviar. Reservations recommended. Lunch Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$$
El Gato Negro
81 French Market Place, (504) 525-9752; 300 Harrison Ave., (504) 488-0107; 800 S. Peters St., (504) 309-8864; www.elgatonegronola.com
An El Mega burrito is filled with chicken, ground beef, pulled pork, queso, onions, rice and beans and topped with queso fundido, tomatillo salsa and chorizo salsa. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
El Libre
3151 Calhoun St., (504) 309-2699; www.ellibrenola.com
A ropa vieja debris po-boy is dressed with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
El Paso
Citywide; www.elpasomex.com
Bistec a la Mexicana is a grilled steak served with onions, tomatoes, rice, refried beans, guacamole salad and flour tortillas. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
El Pavo Real
4401 S. Broad St., (504) 266-2022; www.elpavorealnola.com
Sauteed Gulf shrimp and vegetables are served with chipotle and coconut milk sauce with plantains and cilantro rice. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Elizabeth’s Restaurant
601 Gallier St., (504) 944-9272; www.elizabethsrestaurantnola.com
For brunch, sweet potato and duck hash tops a cornbread waffle served with pepper jelly. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Elysian Bar
Hotel Peter & Paul, 2317 Burgundy St., (504) 356-6769; www.theelysianbar.com
A confit chicken leg is served with braised white beans, escarole, roasted apples, shallots and lemon-thyme vinaigrette. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Elysian Seafood
Auction House Market, 801 Magazine St., (504) 372-4321; St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave., (504) 609-3813; www.elysianseafood.com
Char-broiled oysters are topped with Grana Padano cheese, roasted garlic and herbs. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Emeril’s Delmonico
1300 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-4937; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-delmonico
Smoked trout ravioli are served with trout caviar, cucumber, lemon and dill butter sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
Emeril’s New Orleans
800 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 528-9393; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-new-orleans
Sweet barbecued salmon is served with fingerling potatoes and andouille hash, fried onions and house-made Worcestershire sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Empire State Delicatessen
701 Poydras St., Suite 130, (504) 412-8326; www.empirestatedeli.com
A Bronx Bomber features Boar’s Head Genoa salami, pepperoni, sweet capocollo, sharp picante provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato. Pepperoncini peppers are an optional addition. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
The English Tea Room & Eatery
734 E. Rutland St., Covington, (985) 898-3988; www.englishtearoom.com
Chicken Korma is a curry made with chicken and vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Ernst Cafe
600 South Peters St., (504) 525-8544; www.ernstcafe.com
An Ernst burger is an 8-ounce Angus beef patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles served with fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Thu.-Sat. $
Espiritu Mezcaleria
520 Capdeville St., (504) 267-4975; www.espiritunola.com
Baja fish tacos are topped with Napa cabbage slaw and chipotle aioli. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Estano
2266 St. Claude Ave., (504) 930-8038; www.estanonola.com
Croquetas de jamon are filled with Serrano ham and fiore sardo cheese and served with Dijon mustard cream. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $
Estralita’s
1022 Westbank Expressway, Westwego, (504) 340-8517; www.estralitas.com
A shrimp po-boy is dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., early dinner Thu.-Fri. $
Estrella Steak & Lobster House
237 Decatur St., (504) 525-6151; www.estrellasteaklobsterhouse.us
A filet mignon is stuffed with crawfish, shrimp and crabmeat and topped with mushrooms in red wine reduction. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
F
Fat Boy Pantry
1302 Magazine St., (504) 239-9514; www.facebook.com/thefatboypantry
A fried lobster po-boy is served with remoulade and drawn butter. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Fat Harry’s
4330 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-9582
Buffalo wings are served with celery and blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Fausto’s Bistro
530 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 833-7121; www.faustosbistro.com
Italian sausage is sauteed with bell peppers, onions, garlic, Italian herbs and marinara sauce and served over angel hair pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Fazzio’s Restaurant
1841 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 624-9704; www.fazziosrestaurant.com
Veal Anne features veal sauteed with mushrooms, artichoke hearts and capers in light cream sauce served over pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Felipe’s Taqueria
301 N. Peters St., (504) 288-8226; 411 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite 1, (504) 288-8226; 6215 S. Miro St., (504) 288-8226; www.felipestaqueria.com
Baja tacos feature fish or shrimp in flour or corn tortillas with choices of toppings including pico de gallo, cabbage, jalapenos, lettuce, sour cream, Cotija cheese, Baja sauce, salsa rojo or salsa verde. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar
739 Iberville St., (504) 522-4440; 7400 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 304-4125; www.felixs.com
A fried shrimp, oyster and fish platter comes with fries, hushpuppies and coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Fete au Fete StrEATery
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave.; (504) 475-7979; www.feteaufete.com
Crawfish poutine features crawfish-boil potatoes topped with crawfish etouffee and pepper Jack cheese. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Fharmacy
2540 Banks St., (504) 324-6090; www.fharmacyrestaurant.com
A Dr. Tan burger is topped with Jack cheese, bacon, grilled onions, jalapenos, coleslaw and aioli and served with fries and a pickle spear. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Five Guys Burgers and Fries
Citywide; www.fiveguys.com
Bacon cheeseburgers are served with a choice of toppings such as jalapenos, grilled onions, mushrooms, pickles and barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Five Happiness
3605 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 482-3935
Chicken sauteed with snow peas, black mushrooms and bamboo shoots is served with white or brown rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Flambeaux Smokehouse & BBQ
209 Decatur St., (504) 510-2973; 301 N. Broad St., (504) 402-8799; www.flambeauxbbq.com
A skillet of macaroni and cheese is topped with bacon, caramelized onions, barbecue sauce and a choice of smoked brisket, pork, ribs, chicken or sausage. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Broad Street: lunch and dinner daily. Decatur Street: lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Flamingo A-Go-Go
869 Magazine St., (504) 577-2202; www.flamingonola.com
Shrimp a Go-Go is served with roasted red pepper aioli, macadamia nuts, green onions, grilled pineapple and corn salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat-Sun. $$
Fogo de Chao
JW Marriott Hotel, 614 Canal St., (504) 412-8900; www.fogodechao.com/location/new-orleans
The Brazilian steakhouse offers a buffetlike option of roasted beef, chicken, lamb and pork sliced tableside. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Fong’s Chinese & Cantonese Restaurant
2101 Williams Blvd., Suite G, Kenner, (504) 467-9928
Triple Treat combines pork, chicken, beef and Chinese vegetables. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Forks & Corks
141 TerraBella Blvd., Covington, (985) 273-3663; www.forksandcorkscovington.com
Redfish Pontchartrain is served with crabmeat, mushrooms, scallions in lemon butter, brabant potatoes and haricots verts. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Fountain Lounge
The Roosevelt New Orleans, 130 Roosevelt Way, (504) 648-5486; www.therooseveltneworleans.com
A Rossini burger includes a Snake River wagyu beef patty, onion jam, seared fois gras and black truffle mayonnaise. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Francesca by Katie’s
515 Harrison Ave., (504) 266-2511; www.francescadeli.com
A Moon sandwich includes ham, roast beef, provolone and Swiss cheeses, coleslaw and Russian dressing. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Frank’s Restaurant
933 Decatur St., (504) 525-1602; www.franksnola.com
A muffuletta is filled with ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese and olive salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Frankie and Johnny’s Restaurant
321 Arabella St., (504) 243-1234; www.frankieandjohnnys.net
A seafood combo platter includes fried shrimp, catfish, oysters, a crab cake, french fries and salad. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
French Press Coffeehouse
2120 David Drive, Metairie, (504) 456-7835; 3236 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-0276; 3238 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 598-5274; 4205 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 325-5653; www.frenchpresscoffeehouse.net
A turkey and avocado sandwich includes bacon, lettuce and tomato on wheatberry bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
French Truck Coffee
Citywide; www.frenchtruckcoffee.com
The coffee shop has a selection of pastries from La Louisiane Bakery, Maple Street Patisserie and Windowsill Pies. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $
Freret Beer Room
5018 Freret St., (504) 298-7468; www.freretbeerroom.com
Chicken leg quarter confit is served with ricotta gnocchi, Marsala mushroom sauce and kale. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Fresco Cafe & Pizzeria
7625 Maple St., (504) 862-6363; www.frescocafe.us
A gyro lavash roll is stuffed with gyro meat, hummus, tomato, red onion, roasted red pepper, feta and house-made tzatziki sauce and is served with rosemary roasted potatoes. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Frey Smoked Meat Co.
4141 Bienville St., Suite 110, (504) 488-7427; www.freysmokedmeat.com
Platters of brisket, pulled pork, sausage or beef ribs are served with two sides such as baked beans, Brussels sprouts, coleslaw, french fries, grilled cabbage and potato salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
FullBlast Brunch
139 S. Cortez St., (504) 302-2800; www.fullblastbrunch.com
Andouille Benedict includes poached eggs, sauteed onions and peppers and Creole mustard hollandaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and brunch Thu.-Mon. $$
Fulton Street Bistro
Omni Riverfront Hotel, 701 Convention Center Blvd., (504) 681-1034; www.omnihotels.com/hotels/new-orleans-riverfront
Seafood fettuccine includes sauteed crawfish and shrimp, seafood Mornay sauce and house-made fettuccine. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Fury’s Restaurant
724 Martin Behrman Ave., Metairie, (504) 834-5646; www.furysrestaurant.com
Trout Carrie comes with sauteed lump crabmeat, salad, vegetables and potatoes or spaghetti. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
G
G’s Pizza
833 Howard Ave., (504) 299-8792; G’s Kitchen Spot, Balcony Bar, 3201 Magazine St., (504) 894-8888; 4840 Bienville St., (504) 483-6464; www.gspizzas.com
A Bienville Supreme pie includes pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, black olives, mozzarella and tomato sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Hours vary by location. $
GW Fins
808 Bienville St., (504) 581-3467; www.gwfins.com
“Scalibut” includes halibut, sea scallops, lobster risotto, snow peas and pea-shoot butter. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
Gabrielle Restaurant
2441 Orleans Ave., (504) 603-2344; www.gabriellerestaurant.com
Braised rabbit is served with wilted greens, grapes, caramelized onions, rose petal syrup and Stilton cheese fries. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Galatoire’s 33 Bar & Steak
215 Bourbon St., (504) 335-3932; www.galatoires33barandsteak.com
Goute 33 includes Gulf shrimp remoulade and six deviled eggs with toppings including smoked trout, crab ravigote and ghost pepper caviar. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Galatoire’s Restaurant
209 Bourbon St., (504) 525-2021; www.galatoires.com
Crawfish au gratin features Louisiana crawfish in bechamel sauce topped with cheddar cheese, green onions and breadcrumbs. Reservations accepted for the second floor dining room. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Gallagher’s Grill
509 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 892-9992; www.gallaghersgrill.com
Pan-seared pompano is served with jumbo lump crabmeat and citrus beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
The Galley Seafood
2535 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 832-0955; www.thegalleyseafood.net
A combination seafood platter includes fried shrimp, oysters and catfish, salad and a side. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Galliano
200 Julia St., (504) 218-5753; www.gallianorestaurant.com
Old World tournedos are bacon-wrapped tenderloin medallions served on toasted French bread with marchands de vin, bearnaise, mashed potatoes and Southern-style greens. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Gambino’s Bakery
4821 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 885-7500; www.gambinos.com
Lemon and chocolate doberge cakes feature six layers of buttermilk cake, buttercream filling and fondant icing. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Gattuso’s Neighborhood Bar & Restaurant
435 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-1114; www.gattusos.net
A Black N’ Bleu burger is topped with bacon and blue cheese. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Gautreau’s Restaurant
1728 Soniat St., (504) 899-7397; www.gautreausrestaurant.com
Roasted duck breast is served with mole reduction, corn truffle, cipollini onions and English pea risotto. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Gendusa’s Italian Market
405 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-5305; www.gendusasitalian.com
A Carlo Gambino pizza is topped with mozzarella, cremini mushrooms and roasted garlic. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Gerald’s Donuts
2101 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 252-9498; 6901 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 277-0030; www.geraldsdonuts.com
Gerald’s Dozen includes any 12 ring doughnuts plus doughnut holes. No reservations. Open 24 hours. $
Gin Korean BBQ
3012 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 309-7007; www.ginkoreanbbq.com
Diners can use tabletop grills to cook beef, beef tongue, pork or chicken and orders include rice, salad, lettuce, vegetables and banchan. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Gio’s Villa Vancheri
690 Lafitte St., Mandeville, (985) 624-2597; www.facebook.com/giosvillavancheri
Orecchio di elefante is a pounded and breaded veal chop sauteed with clarified butter and herbs and served with arugula. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Giorlando’s Restaurant
741 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-8593; www.giorlandos.com
Mama G’s battered and fried eggplant medallions are served atop angel hair pasta with shrimp au gratin sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $$
Gogi Korean Restaurant
4620 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 872-9992; www.gogirestaurantnola.com
Thuk poki features rice cakes stir-fried in a spicy sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Goldberg Fine Foods
925 Common St., (504) 267-3564; www.goldbergbagel.com
A New York po-boy includes corned beef, pastrami, salami, turkey, Swiss cheese and kosher pickles on a Leidenheimer roll and is served with fries, onion rings, potato salad, coleslaw or fruit. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Good Bird
5031 Freret St., (504) 516-2307; www.goodbirdnola.com
A Larry Bird sandwich features roasted Springer Mountain Farms chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce and aioli on ciabatta from Breads on Oak. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Gordon Biersch
200 Poydras St., (504) 552-2739; www.gordonbiersch.com
A Marzen barbecue burger is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and Marzen beer barbecue sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
The Governor Restaurant and Seafood Bar
301 Chartres St., (504) 291-1860; www.governorrestaurant.com
Shrimp Clemenceau includes sweet peas, mushrooms, brabant potatoes, roasted garlic and sweet cream corn grits. Reservations accepted. Brunch, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Gracious Bakery & Cafe
New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, 725 Howard Ave., Suite 102, (504) 635-0033; 1000 S. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 321-6233; 2854 St. Charles Ave., (504) 301-9949; 4930 Prytania St., (504) 300-8135; www.graciousbakery.com
Tarragon chicken salad is served on house-baked green onion bread and dressed with pickled red onions. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $
Green Goddess
307 Exchange Place, (504) 301-3347; www.greengoddessrestaurant.com
Beet hummus is served with chili sauce, vegetables and bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Green to Go
400 Poydras St., Suite 130; 2633 Napoleon Ave., (504) 460-3160; www.greentogonola.com
A turkey avocado wrap includes romaine lettuce and aioli in a whole grain tortilla. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
The Grill Room
Windsor Court Hotel, 300 Gravier St., (504) 522-1994; www.grillroomneworleans.com
Seared scallops are served with pappardelle pasta, crawfish, shimeji mushrooms and beurre monte. Reservations recommended. Breakfast daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
The Grille
2949 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 304-3304; www.thegrillemetairie.com
Doc’s special is a two-patty burger topped with American and Swiss cheeses and grilled onions on rye bread and is served with chili. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Gris-Gris
1800 Magazine St., (504) 272-0241; www.grisgrisnola.com
Chicken and dumplings features hand-pulled chicken, roasted carrots, fresh herbs and house-made dumplings served with bread and butter. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Ground Pat’i Grille & Bar
11 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, (504) 367-9512; 3124 David Drive, Metairie, (504) 454-9449; www.groundpati.com
Applewood-smoked bacon and cheddar cheese top a burger served with french fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Guillory’s Deli & Tamales
3708 Derbigny St., Metairie, (504) 833-1390; www.guillorysdeliandtamales.com
Fried chicken combo meals include a drink and a side such as fries, fried okra, potato salad or baked macaroni and cheese. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $
Gumbo Shop
630 St. Peter St., (504) 525-1486; www.gumboshop.com
Chicken and andouille gumbo includes okra and is served with rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Gumbo Ya-Ya
Shops at Jax Brewery, 600 Decatur St., (504) 291-8600; www.gumbonola.com
Blackened chicken tops spicy chicken and sausage jambalaya. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
H
Habanero’s
69305 Highway 21, Suite 600, Covington, (985) 871-8760; www.habaneroscovington.com
Mezcaleros tacos are filled with red snapper, mezcal glaze, pico de gallo, avocados, red cabbage, lettuce and feta cheese. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Haiku
4430 Magazine St., (504) 301-0850; www.haikunola.com
A Haiku roll includes spicy tuna, snow crab and asparagus topped with salmon and tuna and served with vegetables, ponzu and spicy mayonnaise. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Halal Guys
301 St. Charles Ave., (504) 302-2918; www.thehalalguys.com
A combination platter includes gyro meat, chicken, rice, pita and white sauce or the chain’s signature hot sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Hana Japanese Restaurant
8116 Hampson St., (504) 865-1634
A Hana special roll combines tuna, salmon, crab stick, tempura-fried shrimp, avocado, tamago and smelt roe. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Happy Italian Pizzeria
7105 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 305-4666; www.happyitalian.com
Spinach and artichoke pizza includes bechamel sauce and mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Checks accepted. $$
The Harbor Bar & Grill
3024 17th St., Metairie, (504) 832-4117; www.theharborbarandgrill.com
A Harbor burger is a 12-ounce beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and mayonnaise on a toasted white or wheat bun or French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Harbor Seafood & Oyster Bar
3203 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 443-6454; www.fishermanscoveseafood.com
A Swamp platter includes fried alligator, crawfish tails and frog legs, crawfish etouffee and turtle soup. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Hard Rock Cafe
125 Bourbon St., (504) 529-5617; www.hardrock.com/cafes/new-orleans
A Legendary burger features a half-pound Angus beef patty topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings, lettuce and tomato. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Heads & Tails Seafood & Oyster Bar
1820 Dickory Ave., Suite A, Harahan, (504) 533-9515; www.headsandtailsrestaurant.com
Blackened or sauteed redfish is topped with crabmeat and lemon beurre blanc and served with mashed potatoes and asparagus. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Herbsaint Bar and Restaurant
701 St. Charles Ave., (504) 524-4114; www.herbsaint.com
House-made spaghetti is served with guanciale and a fried poached farm egg. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Hey! Cafe & Coffee Roastery
2606 St. Louis St.; 4332 Magazine St.; www.heycafe.biz
The limited selection of baked goods includes bagels from Humble Bagels and items such as rosemary-fig scones and spinach-feta turnovers. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Hickory Cafe & Grill
1313 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 737-0033; www.hickorycafe.com
A focaccia burger is an 8-ounce beef patty topped with pepper Jack cheese, bacon, spinach, roasted red pepper and basil mayonnaise on focaccia. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat. $$
High Hat Cafe
4500 Freret St., (504) 754-1336; www.highhatcafe.com
A High Hat burger is topped with pimiento cheese and served with fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Hippie Kitchen
3741 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, (504) 444-4113; www.hknola.com
A Big Smokey sandwich is made with house-smoked pastrami, Swiss cheese, olive salad and Russian dressing on house-baked whole wheat sourdough toast. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Homegrown Pizza
6325 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 644-4762; www.homegrown.pizza
Creole shrimp pizza is topped with Gulf shrimp sauteed in garlic butter, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, green onions and Creole mustard sauce. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Horn’s
1940 Dauphine St., (504) 459-4676; www.hornsnola.com
The Crabby Wife features two eggs and crawfish etouffee over a crab cake served with a biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Hoshun Restaurant
1601 St. Charles Ave., (504) 302-9716; www.hoshunrestaurant.com
Kung pao chicken includes peanuts, chilies and celery in brown sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
House of Blues
225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4999; www.houseofblues.com/neworleans/restaurant
Shrimp and grits features sauteed shrimp over a Cotija cheese grit cake with chipotle cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
Houston’s Restaurant
1755 St. Charles Ave., (504) 524-1578; www.houstons.com
Fried oysters St. Charles are served over creamed spinach and artichokes with lemon aioli. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
The Howlin’ Wolf Den
907 S. Peters St., (504) 529-5844; www.thehowlinwolf.com
Bacon-cheddar beignets are served with chipotle crema. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Humble Bagel
4716 Freret St., (504) 355-3535; www.humblebagel.com
House-made bagels are topped with poppy seeds, salt, onion, garlic or a combination of all of them. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Mon. $
Hummus & More
3363 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-9228; www.facebook.com/hummusandmore
Mediterranean nachos are pita chips topped with gyro, feta and Jack cheeses, tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives and tzatziki. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
I
Iacovone Kitchen
5033 Freret St., (504) 533-9742; www.iacovonekitchen.com
Mediterranean rice bowl comes with sun-dried tomatoes, olives, capers and basil pesto. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Ikura Sushi + Hibachi
310 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 485-5658; www.ikuranola.net
An assorted sushi dinner includes tuna, salmon, yellowtail, eel, shrimp, a snow crab roll and more. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Impastato’s Restaurant
3400 16th St., Metairie, (504) 455-1545; www.impastatos.com
Fish Payton is a breaded fillet topped with crabmeat, crawfish, artichoke hearts, mushrooms and lemon butter. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Irene’s Cuisine
529 Bienville St., (504) 529-8811; www.facebook.com/irenesnola
Oysters Irene are baked on the half shell with pancetta, pimento and Pecorino Romano cheese. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Isabella’s Pizzeria
2660 Florida St., Mandeville, (985) 674-5700; 70452 Highway 21, Suite 500, Covington, (985) 875-7620; www.isabellapizzeria.net
A muffuletta pizza is topped with Genoa salami, ham, olive salad and mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Italian Barrel
1240 Decatur St., (504) 569-0198; www.theitalianbarrel.com
Prince Edward Island mussels are sauted with white wine, garlic and parsley. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
Citywide; www.izzos.com
A build-your-own burrito includes a choice of meat (steak, ground beef, chicken, pork, shrimp), vegetables, cheeses, salsa, sour cream and other toppings. Delivery available from some locations. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
J
Jack Dempsey’s Restaurant
738 Poland Ave., (504) 943-9914; www.jackdempseys.net
A Jack Dempsey platter for two features gumbo, shrimp, catfish, crab balls, crawfish pies and two sides. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
Jack Rose
Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1500; www.jackroserestaurant.com
Pompano en papillote includes saffron, bok choy and sunchokes. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$
Jacques-Imo’s Cafe
8324 Oak St., (504) 861-0886; www.jacques-imos.com
Shrimp and alligator sausage cheesecake is topped with sauce and cheese. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Jaeger’s Seafood & Oyster House
901 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson, (504) 818-2200; www.jaegersseafood.com
A King’s platter includes snow crab, Maine lobster, boiled shrimp, jambalaya, potatoes, corn, garlic bread and salad. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Jamila’s Cafe Tunisian and Mediterranean Bistro
7808 Maple St., (504) 866-4366; www.jamilascafe.com
Tagine of lamb is braised, boneless lamb served with basmati rice and harissa sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Jewel of the South
1026 St. Louis St.; www.crustapunks.org
Beef tongue pastrami is served with hazelnut pesto. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$
Joey K’s Restaurant & Bar
3001 Magazine St., (504) 891-0997; www.joeyksrestaurant.com
Fried green tomatoes are served with shrimp and remoulade. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Johnny’s Po-Boy Restaurant
511 St. Louis St., (504) 524-8129; www.johnnyspoboy.com
A Judge Bosetta po-boy includes ground beef, Italian and hot sausages and Swiss cheese. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. Cash only. $
Johnny Sanchez
930 Poydras St., (504) 304-6615; www.johnnysanchezrestaurant.com
Louisiana crawfish enchiladas are topped with salsa verde and roasted corn salsa. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Joint
701 Mazant St., (504) 949-3232; www.alwayssmokin.com
A two meat combo plates include choices of pulled pork, brisket, chicken, ribs and sausage and comes with two sides such as potato salad, macaroni and cheese and green salad with smoked tomato dressing. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Josephine Estelle
Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3070; www.josephineestelle.com
Fried Brussels sprouts salad includes lima beans, golden raisins and yogurt. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Juan’s Flying Burrito
515 Baronne St., (504) 529-5825; 2018 Magazine St., (504) 569-0000; 4724 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-9950; 5538 Magazine St., (504) 897-4800; www.juansflyingburrito.com
Banh mi tacos feature beef, chicken, pork or tofu topped with pickled carrots, radishes, cucumbers, jalapenos and Sriracha sour cream. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Junction
3021 St. Claude Ave., (504) 272-0205; www.junctionnola.com
A Central Vermont burger is topped with applewood-smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese and creamy maple sauce. Patrons must be 21 to enter the bar. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Jung’s Golden Dragon
3009 Magazine St., (504) 891-8280; www.jungsgoldendragonii.com
The Happy Family includes beef, chicken, shrimp and pork cooked with vegetables in brown sauce served with fried noodles. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Justine
225 Chartres St., (504) 218-8533; www.justinenola.com
Sauteed Gulf fish amandine is topped with toasted almond brown butter sauce and served with haricots verts. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
K
K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen
416 Chartres St., (504) 596-2530; www.kpauls.com
A Louisiana drum fillet is blackened in a cast-iron skillet and served with crabmeat-chipotle compote, potatoes and vegetables. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
KY’s Olde Towne Bicycle Shop Restaurant
2267 Carey St., Slidell, (985) 641-1911; www.kysoldetowne.com
Roast beef cooked in-house fills a po-boy served dressed. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
Kais
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (941) 527-2294; www.pythianmarket.com
A Very Vegan bowl includes tofu, edamame, mango, cucumbers, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, nori seaweed strips, cilantro and house vinaigrette. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Kanno California Sushi Bar
3517 20th St., Metairie, (504) 455-5730; www.kannosushi.com
A 911 tuna roll features spicy snow crab with seared Cajun-seasoned tuna on top. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
Katie’s Restaurant & Bar
3701 Iberville St., (504) 488-6582; www.katiesinmidcity.com
A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, crawfish, oysters, onion rings and fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Kebab
2315 St. Claude Ave., (504) 383-4328; www.kebabnola.com
A falafel plate includes Spanish garlic and tahini sauce, couscous salad, greens, pickled cucumbers, cabbage, red onions, hummus and house-baked bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Keith Young’s Steakhouse
165 Highway 21, Madisonville, (985) 845-9940; www.keithyoungs.net
A 14-ounce strip comes with a choice of baked potato, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes or sauteed green beans. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$$
Kenner Seafood
3140 Loyola Drive, Kenner, (504) 466-4701; www.kennerseafood.net
A seafood boat includes fried shrimp, oysters, fish and french fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Killer Poboys
219 Dauphine St., (504) 462-2731; Erin Rose Bar, 811 Conti St., (504) 252-6745; www.killerpoboys.com
A seared Gulf shrimp po-boy features carrots, cucumber, marinated radish, herbs and special sauce. No reservations. Conti Street: lunch, dinner and late-night Wed.-Mon. Dauphine Street: lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Cash only at Conti Street location. $
Kin
4600 Washington Ave., (504) 304-8557; www.facebook.com/kinfordindin
The “fish bowl” features roasted Verlasso salmon, kimchi, greens, sauteed mushrooms and niboshi tare in chicken and clam broth. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Kingfish
337 Chartres St., (504) 598-5005; www.kingfishneworleans.com
Seared scallops are served with spicy New Orleans-style barbecue butter sauce and fettuccine. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
The Kitchen Table Cafe
7005 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 301-2285; www.kitchentablearabi.com
Fried Gulf oysters are served with applewood-smoked bacon and blue cheese vinaigrette over greens. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Knuckleheads Sports Bar & Grill
3535 Severn Ave., Suite 10, Metairie, (504) 888-5858
Darren’s Knuckle Sandwich is a burger topped with blue cheese and bacon and served with french fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
The Kolache Kitchen
4701 Freret St., (504) 218-5341; www.kolachekitchenbr.com
Patton’s hot sausage and cheese fill a kolache. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Korea House
3547 18th St., Metairie, (504) 888-0654
Hea mul pajun is a pancake filled with seafood and vegetables and served with soy dipping sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Tue. and Thu.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Tue. $$
Kosher Cajun New York Deli & Grocery
3519 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-2010; www.koshercajun.com
The J&N sandwich features corned beef, pastrami, coleslaw, horseradish and mustard on rye bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Thu. Checks accepted. $$
Koz’s
6215 Wilson St., Harahan, (504) 737-3933; www.kozcooks.com
A Chamber sandwich includes roast beef, turkey, ham, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mustard and Italian dressing. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Fri. $
Kukhnya
Siberia, 2227 St. Claude Ave., (504) 265-8855; www.siberialounge.com
Beef stroganoff is a stew with mushrooms, peas and carrots in creamy sauce served with noodles, fries or potato salad and a roll. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $
L
La Boca
870 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 525-8205; www.labocasteaks.com
Bife La Boca is a lime- and garlic-marinated Angus sirloin flap served with avocado. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Thu.-Sat. $$$
La Boulangerie
4600 Magazine St., (504) 269-3777; www.laboulangerienola.com
A L’Atlantique sandwich includes smoked salmon, avocado, arugula and lemon mayonnaise on toasted olive bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
La Carreta
812 Highway 190, Covington, (985) 400-5202; 1200 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, (985) 624-2990; 1814 Magazine St., (504) 304-7063; www.carretarestaurant.com
Carnitas nachos are topped with cheese, lettuce, jalapenos and sour cream. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
La Casita Taqueria
8400 Oak St., (504) 826-9913; www.eatlacasita.com
Elote is Mexican-style grilled corn on the cob with cheese, chili powder and lime juice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
La Cocinita
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (504) 309-5344; www.lacocinitafoodtruck.com
A Venezuelan sampler includes a brisket and cheese arepita, pork pataconcito, a cheese empanada and avocado salsa. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
La Crepe Nanou
1410 Robert St., (504) 899-2670; www.lacrepenanou.com
Cotelettes d’agneau is lamb chops served with cognac reduction, pommes frites and haricots verts. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
La Macarena Pupuseria & Latin Cafe
8120 Hampson St., (504) 862-5252; www.pupusasnola.com
A pupusa platter features three pupusas stuffed with pork, cheese and beans. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Cash only. $$
La Madeleine
601 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-8662; 3300 Severn Ave., Suite 201, Metairie, (504) 456-1624; 3434 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 626-7004; www.lamadeleine.com
Strawberry, bacon and spinach salad includes toasted pecans, red bell peppers and balsamic vinaigrette. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
La Petite Grocery
4238 Magazine St., (504) 891-3377; www.lapetitegrocery.com
Turtle Bolognese is served with bucatini, sherry, parsley and a fried soft-boiled egg. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
The Lakehouse
2025 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 626-3006; www.lakehousecuisine.com
Seared shrimp and jumbo lump crabmeat ravigote top fried green tomatoes served with Tabasco butter and arugula. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sun. Checks accepted. $$$
Lakeview Brew Coffee Cafe
5606 Canal Blvd., (504) 483-7001; www.lakeviewbrew.com
Cobb salad includes grilled chicken breast, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, cheddar, Monterey Jack and blue cheeses, apple, carrots, green onions, croutons, romaine lettuce, cabbage and a choice of dressing. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. $
Lakeview Burgers and Seafood
872 Harrison Ave., (504) 289-1032; www.lakeviewburgersandseafood.com
A seafood pirogue includes fish, shrimp, oysters, fries and garlic bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$
Lakeview Harbor
8550 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 486-4887; www.facebook.com/lakeviewharbor
A cheeseburger can be topped with cheddar, pepper Jack, American, mozzarella, Swiss or blue cheese and is served with a baked potato. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Landry’s Seafood House
620 Decatur St., Suite 1A, (504) 581-9825; 8000 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 283-1010; www.landrysseafood.com
A lobser tail is served with drawn butter and a baked potato or sweet potato. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Laurel Street Bakery
2701 S. Broad St., (504) 897-0576; www.laurelstreetbakery.com
Grilled salmon nicoise salad includes tomato, hard-boiled egg, roasted red potatoes, green beans, shaved red onion, olives and mixed greens in apple cider vinaigrette with ciabatta toast. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Le Bayou
503 Bourbon St., (504) 529-4256; www.lebayourestaurant.com
Gulf shrimp Ya-Ya pasta includes grape tomatoes sauteed in Cajun pesto over penne pasta and is served with garlic toast. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Le’s Baguette Banh Mi Cafe
4607 Dryades St., (504) 895-2620; www.facebook.com/lesbaguettenola
A five-spice barbecued pork belly banh mi is topped with cucumber, pickled carrots, daikon radish, cilantro, jalapenos and Sriracha aioli. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Legacy Kitchen
Steak + Chop, 91 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, (504) 513-2606; Craft Tavern, 700 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 613-2350; 759 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-5231; TackleBox, Renaissance New Orleans Pere Marquette French Quarter Area Hotel, 817 Common St., (504) 827-1651; www.legacykitchen.com
Redfish St. Charles features a seared fillet topped with garlic-herb butter, seared asparagus and baby portobello mushrooms served with crawfish cornbread. Reservations accepted. Hours vary by location. $$$
LemonShark Poke
2901 Magazine St., (504) 518-6665; www.lemonsharkpoke.com
A California Roll bowl includes crab salad, avocado, cucumber salad, carrots, onions, ginger eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Li’l Dizzy’s Cafe
1500 Esplanade Ave., (504) 569-8997; Rendon Inn, 4501 Eve St.; www.lildizzyscafe.net
Southern fried chicken is seasoned with dried onion, garlic, red pepper and paprika. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, brunch Sun. $$
Liberty Cheesesteaks
5039 Freret St., (504) 875-4447; www.libertycheesesteaks.com
An Original Philadelphia-style cheese steak is filled with chopped New York strip steak, provolone or American cheese and Sriracha or garlic mayonnaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Thu.-Sat. $
Lilette
3637 Magazine St., (504) 895-1636; www.liletterestaurant.com
Braised lamb shoulder is served with semolina gnocchi and wilted spinach. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Lilly’s Cafe
1813 Magazine St., (504) 599-9999
Spicy chicken bun is served over vermicelli in a bowl with cucumber, lettuce, ground peanuts, green onions, shallots and fish sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Little Gem Saloon
445 S. Rampart St., (504) 267-4863; www.littlegemsaloon.com
Parmesan-crusted catfish is topped with Creole-spiced jumbo Gulf shrimp and oven-roasted tomato. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Little Korea BBQ
2240 Magazine St., (504) 821-5006; www.littlekoreabbq.flavorplate.com
Kimchi jjigae is a stew of kimchi and tofu in pork broth. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Little Tokyo
590 Asbury Drive, Mandeville, (985) 727-1532
A crunchy Phoenix roll features spicy tuna, salmon, avocado, mango, misago, spicy mayonnaise and pepper tuna. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Little Tokyo
2300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, (504) 831-6788; Izakaya Little Tokyo, 4704 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 101, Metairie, (504) 885-6125; www.littletokyonola.com
Hibachi rice is grilled with a choice of chicken or beef with onions, carrots, egg and garlic butter. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Liuzza’s by the Track
1518 N. Lopez St., (504) 218-7888; www.liuzzasnola.com
A garlic oyster po-boy is dressed with lettuce and tomato. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Liuzza’s Restaurant and Bar
3636 Bienville St., (504) 482-9120; www.liuzzas.com
A Frenchuletta features cold cuts, cheese and olive salad on French bread. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Live Oak Cafe
8140 Oak St., (504) 265-0050; www.liveoakcafenola.com
A bacon-basil grilled cheese sandwich features Gruyere cheese, grilled tomatoes and red onion on multigrain bread and is served with a side. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Tue. $$
Lola
517 N. New Hampshire St., Covington, (985) 892-4992; www.lolacovington.com
Gulf shrimp and grits is served with pork belly, roasted mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, celery and shrimp broth. Reservations accepted for dinner. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu.-Sat. $$$
Lola’s
3312 Esplanade Ave., (504) 488-6946; www.lolasneworleans.com
Seafood paella includes mussels, shrimp, fish, calamari, scallops, vegetables, garlic, saffron and herbs in Arborio rice. No reservations. Dinner daily. Checks accepted. $$
Longway Tavern
719 Toulouse St., (504) 962-9696; www.longwaytavern.com
Bolognese features pork and beef and is served with spaghetti squash, ricotta and sage. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Fri.-Sun. $$
Los Jefes Tortilleria & Grill
3224 Edenborn Ave., Metairie, (504) 516-2861; www.losjefesgrill.com
Grilled redfish fajitas include bell peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, refried beans and rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Louisiana Pizza Kitchen
95 French Market Place, (504) 522-9500
A Four Seasons pizza includes artichoke hearts, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus and Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Louisiana Pizza Kitchen Uptown
615 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-5900; www.louisianapizzakitchenuptown.com
A Kitchen Sink pie is topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, Kalamata olives, red onions, bell peppers and mozzarella cheese. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Love & Pie
401 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 309-5668; www.loveandpienola.com
A Cajun Persuasion pizza is topped with lemon-pepper shrimp, andouille, balsamic roasted onions, peppers, mozzarella and marinara. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Luca Eats
7329 Cohn St., (504) 866-1166; www.lucaeats.com
The pressed muffuletta includes house-made olive salad on ciabatta. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant
701 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 523-8995; www.lucysretiredsurfers.com/neworleans
A Juicy Lucy burger is an 8-ounce patty topped with tomato, lettuce, onion, pickles and Lucy’s sauce on a Dong Phuong roll. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Luke
333 St. Charles Ave., (504) 378-2840; www.lukeneworleans.com
Hot buttered crawfish bread includes burrata on grilled ciabatta. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Lula Restaurant Distillery
1532 St. Charles Ave., (504) 267-7624; www.lulanola.com
Tea-brined, buttermilk battered Cornish hen is served with Creole slaw and fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
LUVI
5236 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 605-3340; www.luvirestaurant.com
Mala Holla is spicy beef with cilantro, peanuts and ghost chili oil. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
M
M Bistro
The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, 921 Canal St., (504) 524-1331; www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/new-orleans/dining/m-bistro
Blackened redfish is served with shrimp etouffee, black-eyed peas, fried okra and dirty rice. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Ma Momma’s House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles
5741 Crowder Blvd., (504) 244-0021; www.mamommashouse.com
A Belgian waffle is served with fried chicken wings. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Mon. $
Madam’s Modern Kitchen & Bar
1300 Canal St., (504) 226-2993; www.madamsmodernkitchen.com
Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan and garlic and served with drawn butter and French bread. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Magazine Pizza
1068 Magazine St., (504) 568-0211; www.magazinepizza.com
A chicken pesto calzone includes mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, onion, roasted garlic and marinara on the side. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Mahony’s Original Po-Boys & Seafood
901 Iberville St., (504) 717-2422; 3454 Magazine St., (504) 899-3374; www.mahonyspoboys.com
A Fried Green BLT includes cornmeal-coated fried green tomatoes, bacon, lettuce and mayonnaise. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Iberville Street: Lunch and dinner daily. Magazine Street: Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Mais Arepas
1200 Carondelet St., (504) 523-6247; www.facebook.com/maisarepas
A chori arepa features grilled chorizo, avocado puree, melted mozzarella and Colombian garlic sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Mandina’s Restaurant
3800 Canal St., (504) 482-9179; Azalea Shopping Center, 4240 Highway 22, Mandeville, (985) 674-9883; www.mandinasrestaurant.com
A fried shrimp and oyster platter is served with french fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mangu
2112 Belle Chasse Highway, Suite 7, Gretna, (504) 324-9870; www.facebook.com/letsmangu
Bandeja frita features fried pork, cheese, sausage, chicken cracklings and green plantains. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Manning’s Eat-Drink-Cheer
519 Fulton St., (504) 593-8072; www.facebook.com/manningsnola
An Archie burger is an Angus beef patty topped with bacon-onion jam and pimiento cheese and is served with fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mano’s Po-Boys
6943 Saints Drive, Metairie, (504) 734-0922; www.manospoboys.com
A Super Saint special includes two eggs, two choices of meat, two slices of cheese and a hash brown patty on a bun, toast or French bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Fri.-Sat. $
Manolito
508 Dumaine St., (504) 603-2740; www.manolitonola.com
A Cuban sandwich includes roast pork, ham and cheese on pressed bread. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner daily. $$
Maple Street Patisserie
7638 Maple St., (504) 304-1526; www.cargocollective.com/maplestreetpatisserie
The selection of European pastries, cakes and breads include Belgian chocolate fudge cake. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $
Marcello’s Restaurant & Wine Bar
715 St. Charles Ave., (504) 581-6333; www.marcelloscafe.com
Eggplant parmigiana is topped with mozzarella and served with linguine marinara. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Mardi Gras Zone
2706 Royal St., (504) 947-8787; www.mardigraszone.com
Toppings for wood-oven baked pizzas include cheese, pepperoni, salami, sausage and vegetables. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Marjie’s Grill
320 S. Broad St., (504) 603-2234; www.marjiesgrill.com
Honey-buttered Yard Bird is a slow-cooked locally raised chicken basted with Louisiana honey butter. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Mark Twain’s Pizza Landing
2035 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 832-8032; www.marktwainpizza.com
A Life on the Mississippi pizza is topped with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, black olives, jalapenos and anchovies. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
The Market Cafe
1000 Decatur St., (504) 527-5000; www.marketcafenola.com
A muffuletta includes ham, salami, mortadella, provolone and Swiss cheeses and olive salad on an Italian bun. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Martin Wine Cellar
714 Elmeer Ave., Metairie, (504) 896-7350; 3827 Baronne St., (504) 894-7444; www.martinwine.com
Sena salad includes roasted chicken, blue cheese, pecans, golden raisins and field greens tossed in Tabasco pepper jelly vinaigrette. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Masterp1ece
1340 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-6088; www.facebook.com/masterp1ecejapanesecuisine
A New Orleans roll features crawfish, avocado, snow crab, spicy tuna, crunchy flakes, tobiko and eel sauce. No reservations. Dinner and late-night Wed-Mon. $$
Max Well New Orleans
6101 Magazine St., (504) 301-0510; www.maxwellneworleans.com
A La Bonita bowl includes avocado, cherry tomatoes, spiced black beans, refried beans, brown rice, romaine lettuce, green onion and cilantro cream sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Mayas Restaurant
2027 Magazine St., (504) 309-3401; www.mayasonmagazine.com
Boiled or fried yuca is served over salad and topped with mango salsa and pico de gallo. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Maypop
611 O’Keefe Ave., Suite C2, (504) 518-6345; www.maypoprestaurant.com
Hand-pulled noodles are tossed with spicy pork sausage, local tofu, sweet dates and blue crabmeat. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
McClure’s Barbecue
NOLA Brewing Co., 3001 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 301-2367; www.mccluresbarbecue.com
Pulled-pork and pimiento cheese fill a sandwich dressed with lettuce on a brioche bun. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Meauxbar
942 N. Rampart St., (504) 569-9979; www.meauxbar.com
Steak tartare is served with gaufrettes, horseradish, creme fraiche and capers. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Melba’s Old School Po-Boys
1525 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 267-7765; www.eatatmelbas.com
A shrimp and catfish plate is served with cornbread and a side such as fries, green beans, jambalaya or macaroni and cheese. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Melius Bar & Grill
1701 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 828-9446; www.meliusbarbucktown.com
Potato tots are topped with melted Swiss cheese, brown gravy, chives and sour cream. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Mellow Mushroom
1645 Highway 190, Covington, (985) 327-5407; 8227 Oak St., (504) 345-8229; www.mellowmushroom.com
A Kosmic Karma pizza is topped with Roma tomatoes, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, feta and mozzarella cheeses and a swirl of pesto on a red sauce base. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
MeMe’s Bar & Grille
712 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 644-4992; www.memesbarandgrille.com
Fried eggplant is served with crawfish Lafitte sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Mena’s Palace
200 Chartres St., (504) 525-0217; www.menaspalace.com
Red beans and rice is served with fried chicken. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast daily, lunch Mon.-Sat. $$
Meribo
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (504) 481-9599; 326 Lee Lane, Covington, (985) 302-5533; www.meribopizza.com
Margherita pizza is topped with mozzarella, basil and red sauce. Delivery available and reservations accepted in Covington. Lee Lane: Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. Pythian Market: lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Meril
424 Girod St., (504) 526-3745; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/meril
A lightly breaded lobster cake is served with Sriracha mayonnaise, tobiko caviar and eel sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Messina’s Runway Cafe
New Orleans Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd., (504) 241-5300; www.messinasrunwaycafe.com
Claire Chennault pasta includes sauteed Gulf shrimp, artichokes, spinach and diced tomatoes tossed with angel hair pasta and white wine sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $$
Mid City Pizza
4400 Banks St., (504) 483-8609; www.midcitypizza.com
Barbecue chicken pizza includes herb-roasted chicken, cheddar cheese, red onions, bell peppers and barbecue sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Mid City Yacht Club
440 S. St. Patrick St., (504) 483-2517; www.midcityyachtclub.com
Fried crab balls are served with horseradish remoulade. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $
Middendorf’s
30160 Highway 51 S., Akers, (985) 386-6666; www.middendorfsrestaurant.com
Thin-sliced, cornmeal-crusted fried catfish is served with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Midway Pizza
4725 Freret St., (504) 322-2815; www.midwaypizzanola.com
A Thunderbird pie is topped with roasted chicken, Chisesi ham, applewood-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, green onions and roasted red pepper aioli. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Mike Serio’s Po-Boys
133 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-2668; www.seriospoboys.com
A muffuletta is filled with mortadella, Italian salami, ham, provolone and Swiss cheeses and olive salad. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $
Mikimoto Japanese Restaurant
3301 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-1881; www.mikimotosushi.com
Who Dat poppers are deep-fried jalapeno peppers stuffed with snow crab, spicy salmon and cream cheese. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner daily. $$
Milano Pizzeria
3002 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 780-7500; www.ordermilanosmetairie.com
Artichoke heart salad includes tomatoes, Spanish onions, Greek olives, feta cheese, romaine and iceberg lettuces and sun-dried tomato dressing. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $$
The Milk Bar
710 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-3310; www.themilkbarneworleans.com
A Psycho chicken sandwich is topped with sun-dried tomatoes, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta and mozzarella cheeses on ciabatta. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Mimi’s in the Marigny
2601 Royal St., (504) 872-9868; www.mimismarigny.com
The tapas menu includes goat cheese croquettas, sweet potato empanadas, duck poutine and patatas bravas. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. Cash only. $
Mint Modern Bistro
5100 Freret St., (504) 218-5534
A Vietnames-style Moon crepe is filled with shrimp, pork, onions and bean sprouts. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Mr. B’s Bistro
201 Royal St., (504) 523-2078; www.mrbsbistro.com
Shell-on Gulf shrimp are served in a New Orleans-style butter and Worcestershire barbecue sauce with French bread. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar & Fish House
Citywide; www.mredsrestaurants.com/oyster-bar
A Fish House seafood platter for two includes butterflied jumbo shrimp, Gulf oysters, Des Allemands catfish, a crab cake, onion rings and jambalaya or french fries. Reservations accepted. Hours vary by location. $$
Mr. Ed’s Seafood & Italian Restaurant
910 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 463-3030; 1001 Live Oak St., Metairie, (504) 838-0022; www.mredsrestaurants.com/mr-eds
A super seafood platter includes fried oysters, shrimp, catfish, a stuffed crab, french fries and salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Mr. John’s Steakhouse
2111 St. Charles Ave., (504) 679-7697; www.mrjohnssteakhouse.com
Who Dat shrimp features bacon-wrapped Gulf shrimp stuffed with crabmeat and served with sweet Thai chili sauce and chipotle remoulade. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Mr. Poor Boy Restaurant
10202 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-1170
Slow-cooked roast beef is served on French bread and dressed with roast beef gravy. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Miyako Hibachi & Sushi
1403 St. Charles Ave., (504) 410-9997; www.miyakonola.com
A Tropical roll includes tempura-fried shrimp, cream cheese, mango and eel sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner daily. $$
Mo’s Pizza
1112 Avenue H, Westwego, (504) 341-9650; www.mospizzanola.com
An Alfredo pizza is topped with chicken, spinach and Alfredo sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Moe’s Original Bar B Que
3150 Calhoun St., (504) 301-3790; www.moesoriginalbbq.com/lo/nola
Smoked turkey breast is topped with coleslaw, pickles, Alabama-style white sauce and sweet-and-tangy barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mona Lisa
1212 Royal St., (504) 522-6746; www.monalisaneworleans.com
Mardi Gras pasta includes shrimp and andouille in creamy red sauce over linguine. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Mona’s Cafe
504 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-4115; 3901 Banks St., (504) 482-7743; 4126 Magazine St., (504) 894-9800; www.monascafefrenchmen.com
A gyro platter includes spiced lamb and beef, hummus, salad, tahini sauce and pita. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mondo
900 Harrison Ave., (504) 224-2633; www.mondoneworleans.restaurant
A wood oven-cooked pizza is topped with pancetta, mushrooms and leeks. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Monkey Board
The Troubadour Hotel, 1111 Gravier St., (504) 518-5800; www.monkeyboardnola.com
Smoked Asian-style wings are served with honey barbecue glaze. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $
Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea
4641 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 324-4899; www.monkeymonkeynola.com
A grilled cheese sandwich combines cheddar, Parmesan, Monterey Jack and goat cheeses on sourdough bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $
MoPho
514 City Park Ave., (504) 482-6845; www.mophonola.com
A glazed pork belly bowl includes smoked pork shoulder, pork belly, spiced peanuts, cracklings and cured strawberries over rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Morrow’s
2438 St. Claude Ave., (504) 827-1519; www.morrowsnola.com
Char-grilled oysters Morrow are topped with crabmeat dressing and French bread. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Mosca’s Restaurant
4137 Highway 90 W., Westwego, (504) 436-8950; www.moscasrestaurant.com
Oysters Mosca features oysters baked with Italian seasoning and breadcrumbs. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. Cash only. $$$
Mother’s Restaurant
401 Poydras St., (504) 523-9656; www.mothersrestaurant.net
A Famous Ferdi po-boy includes ham, roast beef debris, shredded cabbage, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mulate’s
201 Julia St., (504) 522-1492; www.mulates.com
Catfish Mulate’s is grilled catfish topped with crawfish etouffee and served with jambalaya, coleslaw and a twice-baked potato. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Munch Factory
1901 Sophie Wright Place, (504) 324-5372; www.themunchfactory.net
Blackened redfish is served with grit cakes and crawfish cream sauce. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Muriel’s Jackson Square
801 Chartres St., (504) 568-1885; www.muriels.com
Crawfish and goat cheese crepes are served with chardonnay sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
N
N7
1117 Montegut St.; www.n7nola.com
Sake-cured salmon is served with goat cheese and cilantro. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
NOSH
752 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 581-7101; www.noshneworleans.com
Roasted Louisiana oysters are topped with garlic-chili butter, bacon and Parmesan. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$$
Nacho Mama’s
Elmwood Shopping Center, 1000 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite 1016, Harahan, (504) 736-1188; www.nachomamasmexicangrill.com
Mamachitas are fried tortillas filled with cheese, tomato and roasted habanero, jalapeno, serrano and red bell peppers and served with ancho pepper aioli. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Namese
4077 Tulane Ave., (504) 483-8899; www.namese.net
Papaya salad includes pork belly, grilled shrimp and citrus dressing. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Napoleon House
500 Chartres St., (504) 524-9752; www.napoleonhouse.com
A muffuletta includes ham, Genoa salami, pastrami, Swiss and provolone cheeses and house-made olive salad on a seeded loaf and is served warm. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
New Orleans Cake Cafe & Bakery
2440 Chartres St., (504) 943-0010; www.nolacakes.com
A crab sandwich features local crab, bacon, brie and spinach on house-made challah bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $
New Orleans Creole Cookery
508 Toulouse St., (504) 524-9632; www.neworleanscreolecookery.com
Pan-seared snapper Pontchartrain is topped with crabmeat and hollandaise and served with Creole green beans and potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Co.
Citywide; www.nohsc.com
A Big Ch-Easy burger is topped with cheddar, pepper Jack or Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato and served with garlic-herb fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
New York Pizza
4418 Magazine St., (504) 891-2376; www.newyorkpizzanola.com
A Queens pizza features artichokes, spinach, mushrooms and feta cheese on an olive oil-brushed crust. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Neyow’s Creole Cafe
3332 Bienville St., (504) 827-5474; www.neyowscreole.com
Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan, garlic and herbs and served with French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Nine Roses
620 Conti St., (504) 324-9450; 1100 Stephens St., Gretna, (504) 366-7665; www.ninerosesrestaurant.com
Flank steak, meatballs and vermicelli fill pho served with a basket of bean sprouts, basil and cilantro. Reservations accepted. Conti Street: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Stephens Street: lunch and dinner Thu.-Tue. $
Nirvana Indian Cuisine
4308 Magazine St., (504) 894-9797; www.insidenirvana.com
A Flag of India platter includes butter chicken, malai kebab and saag paneer. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
NOLA Beans
762 Harrison Ave., (504) 267-0783; www.nolabeans.com
An Argonne sandwich is made with roasted turkey, sprouts, Havarti cheese, avocado, tomato and house-made spread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
NolaNica
16 W. Airline Drive, Suite B, Kenner, (504) 405-0375; Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., Suite 212; www.facebook.com/nolanica
Nicaraguan mombacho nachos are plantain chips topped with ground beef, caramelized onions, jalapenos, queso fresco, tomatoes and NolaNica sauce. No reservations. Airline Drive: lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sun. St. Charles Avenue: lunch Mon.-Fri. $
NOLA Restaurant
534 St. Louis St., (504) 522-6652; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/nola
Wood oven-roasted octopus “elote” is served with charred corn salsa, Cotija cheese and chili-lime mayonnaise. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Nomiya
4226 Magazine St.; www.nomiyaramen.com
Pork buns are topped with cucumber, pickled onion and Japanese mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Nonna Mia Cafe & Pizzeria
3125 Esplanade Ave., (504) 948-1717; www.nonnamianola.com
A Divine portobello appetizer features roasted red pepper dip with chicken, spinach and crostini. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Mon., dinner daily. $$
Nonna Randazzo’s Italian Bakery
925 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 684-0090; 2033 N. Highway 190, Suite 5, Covington, (985) 893-1488; 22022 Marshall Road, Mandeville, (985) 898-2444; www.nonnaskingcakes.com
A verdura cotta panino includes grilled zucchini, squash, eggplant, mushrooms, red pepper, crumbled feta and salsa on baked bread. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat. $
Nor-Joe Imports
505 Frisco Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-9240; www.norjoe.com
A muffuletta is filled with Italian salami, mortadella, ham, prosciutto, provolone cheese and olive salad. No reservations. Lunch daily, early dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Nuvolari’s Ristorante
246 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 626-5619; www.nuvolaris.com
Cioppino is a seafood stew of clams, shrimp, squid, mussels, fennel, peppers, onions herbs and saffron with linguine. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Checks accepted. $$$
O
Oak
8118 Oak St., (504) 302-1485; www.oaknola.com
Fried oyster tacos include guacamole, curtido, hot sauce and jalapenos in flour torillas. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Tue.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Oceana Grill
739 Conti St., (504) 525-6002; www.oceanagrill.com
Sauteed redfish Oceana is topped with crawfish-mushroom cream sauce and served with garlic mashed potatoes and vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Old Rail Brewing Company
639 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 612-1828; www.oldrailbrewing.com
Pork belly is served with Korean-style barbecue sauce and kimchi. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$
The Olive Branch Cafe
1995 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, (504) 348-2008; 5145 Gen. De Gaulle Drive, (504) 393-1107; www.olivebranchcafe.com
Breaded ravioli are served with crawfish sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Original Fiorella’s Cafe
5325 Franklin Ave., (504) 309-0352; www.originalfiorellas.com
Fried chicken platters come with two sides such as salad, fries, potato salad or mashed potatoes. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
The Original French Market Restaurant & Bar
1001 Decatur St., (504) 525-7879; www.frenchmarketrestaurant.com
Fried crab cakes are made with lump crabmeat, corn, peppers, onions and celery and topped with crawfish cream sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Sat.-Sun. $$
The Original Pierre Maspero’s
440 Chartres St., (504) 524-8990; www.originalpierremasperos.com
A seafood pistolette is filled with crawfish, Gulf shrimp, bell peppers and onions in creamy cheese sauce and topped with Parmesan. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Orleans Grapevine Wine Bar & Bistro
720 Orleans Ave., (504) 523-1930; www.orleansgrapevine.com
New Orleans barbecue shrimp are served head-on with French bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner daily. $$
Oscar’s
2027 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-9540; www.oscarsoldmetairie.com
A burger features a grilled half-pound beef patty served with a stuffed baked potato. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Tue.-Sat. $
Outlaw Pizza Co.
814 S. Peters St., (504) 528-2743; www.outlawpizzanola.com
A Wild Bunch pizza is topped with grilled chicken, pesto, tomatoes and onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Oxlot 9
Southern Hotel, 428 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 400-5663; www.oxlot9.com
Pescado asado features amberjack, black bean puree, charred corn, okra, smoked tomatillo butter and cilantro. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
P
P&G Restaurant & Bar
345 Baronne St., (504) 525-9678
For a weekly lunch special, red beans and rice is served with hot or smoked sausage. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $
PJ’s Coffee
Citywide; www.pjscoffee.com
Granitas are slushy frozen coffee drinks available in chocolate or caramel flavors. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $
Pagoda Cafe
1430 N. Dorgenois St., (504) 644-4178; www.pagodacafe.net
An Indian banh mi is served with mint coconut chutney on Dong Phoung French bread with roasted beets, pickled carrots, cucumbers and greens and comes with bacon, hard-boiled egg or fried lemon grass tofu. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Palace Cafe
605 Canal St., (504) 523-1661; www.palacecafe.com
Andouille-crusted Gulf fish is served with Crystal hot sauce beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Paladar 511
511 Marigny St., (504) 509-6782; www.paladar511.com
A pizza is topped with collard greens, Gruyere cheese, applewood-smoked bacon and a farm egg. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Mon., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Palm Court Jazz Cafe
1204 Decatur St., (504) 525-0200; www.palmcourtjazzcafe.com
Pork chop Maconnais is served with white wine sauce, potatoes and vegetables. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$
Palmettos on the Bayou
901 Bayou Lane, Slidell, (985) 643-0050; www.palmettosrestaurant.com
Catch Pontchartrain is the fish of the day served with blue crabmeat, artichokes, haricots verts, fingerling potatoes, bacon and tarragon butter. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Thu., dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$
The Palms Too
8001 W. St. Bernard Highway, Suite B, Arabi, (504) 277-6996; www.thepalmstoo.com
Soft-shell crab Camille is a grilled or fried crab topped with lemon-caper-butter sauce and served with salad and a side. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Paloma Cafe
800 Louisa St., (504) 304-3062; www.palomanola.com
Confit chicken is served with potatoes, watercress salad and Peruvian Huancaina sauce. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Parkway Bakery & Tavern
538 Hagan Ave., (504) 482-3047; www.parkwaypoorboys.com
A caprese po-boy includes tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $
Parran’s Po-Boys & Restaurant
2321 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 305-6422; 3939 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 885-3416; 4920 Prytania St., (504) 875-4620; www.parranspoboys.com
A veal Parran po-boy features a fried cutlet topped with provolone cheese and red sauce. Delivery available from Kenner location. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Pascal’s Manale Restaurant
1838 Napoleon Ave., (504) 895-4877; www.pascalsmanale.com
Signature New Orleans barbecue shrimp features head-on Gulf shrimp in tangy butter sauce served with French bread. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Patois
6078 Laurel St., (504) 895-9441; www.patoisnola.com
Mushroom risotto features lion’s mane mushrooms confit, sauteed mushrooms, Parmesan and white truffle oil. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Peche Seafood Grill
800 Magazine St., (504) 522-1744; www.pecherestaurant.com
Baked drum is served with mushroom broth and calas. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
The Pelican Club
312 Exchange Place, (504) 523-1504; www.pelicanclub.com
Louisiana cioppino features Gulf fish, shrimp, mussels and little neck clams in tomato basil sauce served with linguine. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
Pepperoni’s Cafe
8123 Hampson St., (504) 865-0336; www.pepperoniscafe.com
Crawfish pasta includes crabmeat, mushrooms and vegetables in lemon-dill cream sauce over fettuccine. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Pere Antoine Restaurant
741 Royal St., (504) 581-4478; www.pereantoinefrenchquarter.com
Gumbolaya combines jambalaya with chicken and sausage gumbo. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Perez Latin Grocery
9212 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 475-5545
Mexican-style flautas feature fried corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, cheese, salsa and lettuce. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Petite Amelie
900 Royal St., (504) 412-8065; www.cafeamelie.com/petite-amelie
A garlic chicken sandwich is topped with warm garlic sauce, greens and rosemary mayonnaise on ciabatta. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Pho Cam Ly
3814 Magazine St., (504) 644-4228; www.phocamly.com
Goi cuon bo nuong is a grilled beef spring roll wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli served with peanut sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Pho Hoa Restaurant
1308 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 302-2094; www.facebook.com/phohoaneworleans
Grilled lemon grass chicken tops a vermicelli bowl with cucumbers, lettuce, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried onions and peanuts served with fish sauce on the side. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $
Pho Michael Vietnamese Cuisine
3559 18th St., Metairie, (504) 304-4301; www.phomichael.com
Fire Cracker fried egg rolls are stuffed with jumbo shrimp and seasoned cream cheese and served with sweet chili sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Pho Noi Viet
2005 Magazine St., (504) 522-3399; www.facebook.com/phonoivietrestaurant
Curried tofu is served over vermicelli with cilantro. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Pho NOLA
3320 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 941-7690; www.pho-nola.com
A NOLA combination banh mi includes roast pork, barbecued minced pork, Vietnamese ham, pickled carrots, daikon radish, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos and aioli. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Pho Orchid
Pho Orchid Express, 1401 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 301-3368; 3117 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 457-4188; www.pho-orchid.com
Bun bo Hue is a spicy beef noodle soup. Reservations accepted at Houma Boulevard location. Airline Drive: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Houma Boulevard: lunch and dinner daily. $
Pho Tau Bay
1565 Tulane Ave., (504) 368-9846; www.photaubayrestaurant.com
Pho tai is beef broth soup with sliced beef and vermicelli served with a basket of herbs, bean sprouts, jalapenos and lime. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Fri. $
Phoenicia Restaurant
4201 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite C, Metairie, (504) 889-9950; www.phoenicianola.com
A lamb kebab platter comes with two sides such as hummus, salad, french fries, vegetables or rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
741 State St., (504) 266-2810; www.nolapicnic.com
A spicy fried chicken sandwich is made with light and dark chicken meat seasoned with crawfish boil spices and includes mirliton dill pickles and white miso-lemon mayonnaise on a sesame bun. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Piece of Meat
3301 Bienville St., (504) 372-2289; www.pieceofmeatbutcher.com
A hot pastrami sandwich is topped with coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Thu.-Tue. $$
Pier 424 Seafood Market
424 Bourbon St., (504) 309-1574; www.pier424seafoodmarket.com
Spicy crawfish lettuce wraps are filled with Louisiana crawfish tails tossed in Cajun cream sauce with herbs, cucumber, carrot, avocado and tempura flakes. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Pirogues
2565 Bayou Road, (504) 883-1858; www.piroguesnola.com
Asparagus a la Plancha is grilled asparagus wrapped with Serrano ham. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Pizza Delicious
617 Piety St., (504) 676-8482; www.pizzadelicious.com
Margherita pizza is topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, basil and marinara. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Pizza Domenica
4933 Magazine St., (504) 301-4978; www.pizzadomenica.com
Burrata caprese includes basil pesto, cherry tomatoes and aged balsamic. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Pizza Man of Covington
1248 Collins Blvd., Covington, (985) 892-9874; www.the-pizza-man.com
A vegetarian pie is topped with spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and garlic. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$
Please-U-Restaurant
1751 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-9131; www.pleaseunola.com
Southern-style fried chicken is served with salad and potato salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $
The Poboy Company
1817 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 778-2460; www.facebook.com/poboyco
A hot sausage po-boy is topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Sat. $
Poke-Chan
2809 St. Claude Ave., (504) 571-5446; www.poke-chan.com
A tamarind scallion poke bowl includes yellowtail, bay scallops, mixed greens, rice, seaweed salad, cucumbers, mango, sweet onions, fried onions and jalapeno. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Poke Loa
Citywide; www.eatpokeloa.com
A vegetarian poke bowl includes tofu over brown rice or spring greens and toppings choices including avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, mango, ginger, cilantro, onion, wasabi aioli, tamari, sesame and chili paste. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Pokeworks
3413 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 119, Metairie, (504) 218-5352; www.pokeworks.com
A Hawaiian Classic poke bowl includes tuna, ogo seaweed, cucumber, chili flakes, sesame seeds, sesame oil and Pokeworks sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Polly’s Bywater Cafe
3325 St. Claude Ave., (504) 459-4571; www.pollysbywatercafe.com
Corned beef hash is topped with two eggs and served with a biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Port of Call
838 Esplanade Ave., (504) 523-0120; www.portofcallnola.com
A cheeseburger is topped with grated cheddar cheese, mushrooms and onions and served with a baked potato. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Port Orleans Brewing Co.
4124 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 266-2332; www.portorleans.com
A spent grain pretzel is served with Slackwater beer cheese sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Porter & Luke’s Restaurant
1517 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 875-4555; www.porterandlukes.com
Eggplant Vincent is a paneed eggplant cup filled with shrimp and crawfish in cream sauce served with angel hair pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Public Service Restaurant
NOPSI Hotel, 311 Baronne St., (504) 962-6527; www.publicservicenola.com
Slow-braised beef short rib glazed with ancho barbecue sauce is served with grilled vegetables, red pepper tortilla hash and queso fresco. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Pulp and Grind
644 Camp St., (504) 510-4037; www.pulpandgrind.com
A Popeye juice includes apple, spinach, kale and lemon. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Pyramids Cafe
3149 Calhoun St., (504) 861-9602; www.pyramidscafeonline.com
A combination plate includes chicken shawarma, gyro meat, hummus and salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Q
Quarter View Restaurant
613 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 887-3456; www.quarterview.net
Grilled chicken tops fettuccine in creamy Parmesan sauce. No reservations. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Quartermaster Deli
1100 Bourbon St., (504) 529-1416; www.quartermasterdeli.net
A muffuletta includes ham, salami, provolone cheese and olive salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. Cash only. $
Que Rico Cuban Cafe
4200 Magazine St., (504) 827-1398; www.facebook.com/quericocubancafe
Lechon asado is Cuban-style slow-roasted pork served with sauteed onions and garlic mojo sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Qwik Chek Deli & Catering
2018 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 456-6362; www.qwikchekdeliandcatering.com
Fried oyster po-boys are served dressed and tartar or cocktail sauce are optional additions. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
R
R&O’s Restaurant & Catering
216 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie, (504) 831-1248; www.r-opizza.com
A chicken Parmesan po-boy is topped with melted cheese and tomato sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Radosta’s Restaurant
249 Aris Ave., Metairie, (504) 831-1537
A Grand Slam po-boy includes thinly sliced rib-eye, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms and wine sauce. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $$
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
Citywide; www.raisingcanes.com
A Caniac combo includes six fried chicken tenders, tangy Cane’s sauce, french fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and a large drink. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $
Ralph’s on the Park
900 City Park Ave., (504) 488-1000; www.ralphsonthepark.com
Louisiana crawfish tails are tossed with house-made pasta, gremolata, asparagus, cherry tomatoes and Parmesan. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Red Dog Diner
3122 Magazine St., (504) 934-3333; www.reddogdiner.com
Duck waffles are topped with duck cracklings, braised duck, cilantro, coleslaw and five-spice maple syrup. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Red Fish Grill
115 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1200; www.redfishgrill.com
Flash-fried oysters are tossed in Crystal barbecue sauce and served with blue cheese dressing. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Red Gravy
125 Camp St., (504) 561-8844; www.redgravycafe.com
Breakfast spaghetti is served with sausage sugo, ricotta and a sunny side up egg. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $$
The Red Maple
1036 Lafayette St., Gretna, (504) 367-0935; www.theredmaple.com
Grilled redfish Pontchartrain is topped with crabmeat and served with sherry mushroom cream sauce and haricots verts. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Red’s Chinese
3048 St. Claude Ave., (504) 304-6030; www.redschinese.com
Kung pao pastrami includes rice cakes, onions, peppers, celery, scallions, sesame seeds and rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Red Star
8330 Earhart Blvd., (504) 861-1933; www.redstarnola.com
Salt and pepper shrimp is served with vegetables, bean curd and white rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Reginelli’s Pizzeria
Citywide; www.reginellis.com
A Tony’s Pick pizza is topped with pepperoni, pancetta, hot capicola, mushrooms, onions, capers, mozzarella and marinara. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Remoulade
309 Bourbon St., (504) 523-0377; www.remoulade.com
Natchitoches meat pies feature ground beef, pork and vegetables in puff pastry. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Restaurant des Familles
7163 Barataria Blvd., Crown Point, (504) 689-7834; www.desfamilles.com
Alligator-stuffed mushrooms are served with alligator sauce piquant. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Restaurant R’evolution
777 Bienville St., (504) 553-2277; www.revolutionnola.com
Seared sea scallops and foie gras is served with truffle white bean puree, celery salad and bacon vinaigrette. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Restaurant Rebirth
857 Fulton St., (504) 522-6863; www.restaurantrebirth.com
A double-cut Cheshire pork chop is served with Nueske’s bacon-braised haricots verts, brabant potatoes, fried shallots and sugarcane Creole glaze. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Rib Room
Omni Royal Orleans Hotel, 621 St. Louis St., (504) 529-7045; www.ribroomneworleans.com
Pan-seared Gulf fish amandine is served with sauteed garlic kale and parsley potatoes. Reservations recommended. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Riccobono’s Panola Street Cafe
7801 Panola St., (504) 314-1810; www.panolastreetcafe.com
A Sausalito omelet includes sauteed spinach, mushrooms, green onions, garlic and mozzarella cheese and is served with grits or potatoes, toast or biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Riccobono’s Peppermill
3524 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 455-2266; www.riccobonospeppermill.com
Sauteed veal Josephine is topped with lump crabmeat and shrimp and served with brabant potatoes. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Ristorante Filippo
1917 Ridgelake Drive, Metairie, (504) 835-4008
Sauteed veal Sorrentina is topped with prosciutto, eggplant, mozzarella and marinara and served with spaghetti. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Rivershack Tavern
3449 River Road, Jefferson, (504) 834-4938; www.rivershacktavern.com
A cochon de lait po-boy is topped with pepper jack cheese and jalapeno coleslaw on French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Rock ’N’ Bowl
3016 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-1700; www.rocknbowl.com
Shrimp remoulade is served atop house-made kettle chips. No reservations. Dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$
Rock-n-Sake
823 Fulton St., (504) 581-7253; 2913 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 267-9761; www.rocknsake.com
Pork belly lettuce wraps include Granny Smith apple, carrots and hoisin-cilantro glaze. Delivery available. No reservations. Fulton Street: lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. Metairie Road: lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Rocky & Carlo’s
613 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette, (504) 279-8323
A fried oyster po-boy is dressed with lettuce and tomato. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Rolls N Bowls
605 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 309-0519; www.facebook.com/rollsnbowlsnola
Shrimp and avocado spring rolls include vermicelli, lettuce and carrots in rice paper served with peanut sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Rosedale
801 Rosedale Drive, (504) 309-9595; www.rosedalerestaurant.com
A cochon de lait po-boy is topped with Creolaise sauce and served with fried pickles. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Rouses
Citywide; www.rouses.com
A Zydeco Fest panino includes blackened chicken salad, tomato and aioli. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Royal House Oyster Bar
441 Royal St., (504) 528-2601; www.royalhouserestaurant.com
Baked shrimp tortellini features Gulf shrimp in seafood cream sauce topped with bread crumbs. No reservations. Breakfast Fri.-Sun., lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Royal Sushi & Bar
1913 Royal St., (504) 827-1900; www.royalsushinola.com
Chicken, shrimp, beef or pork top spicy miso broth ramen with naruto fish cake, egg, seaweed, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and green onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
The Ruby Slipper
Citywide; www.therubyslippercafe.net
White chocolate bread pudding pancakes are served with white chocolate whiskey sauce. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Rue de la Course
1140 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-4343; www.ruedelacourse.com
A CBD club sandwich includes ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
The Rum House
3128 Magazine St., (504) 941-7560; www.therumhouse.com
Duck Duck Goose tacos are filled with twice-cooked duck, duck cracklings, vinegar slaw and tamarind sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Russell’s Marina Grill
8555 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 282-9980; www.russellsmarinagrill.net
Lemon Dijon-glazed grilled salmon is served atop red quinoa with brown rice, edamame and mixed vegetables. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Fri.-Sat. $$
Rusty Pelican
500 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 778-0364; www.sippinstation.com
A fried chicken Parmesan po-boy is served with marinara and provolone cheese on a fried chicken breast. No reservations. Delivery available. Lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Harrah’s Hotel, 525 Fulton St., (504) 587-7099; 3633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-3600; www.ruthschris.com
Steaks such as New York strips, rib-eyes, porterhouses and filets are cooked in an 1,800-degree broiler. Reservations recommended. Fulton Street: lunch and dinner daily. Veterans Memorial Boulevard: lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
S
SWEGS Kitchen
210 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite A, Metairie, (504) 826-9008; 231 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite B, (504) 301-9196; Benson Tower, 1450 Poydras St., (504) 581-3555; 4350 Highway 22, Suite H, Mandeville, (985) 951-2064; www.swegskitchen.com
A Mediterranean shrimp bowl includes cucumbers, olives, feta cheese, caramelized onions, roasted bell peppers and brown rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $
Saba
5757 Magazine St., (504) 324-7770; www.eatwithsaba.com
Lamb tongue is served over hummus with pickled barberries, red onions and almonds. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Saffron
4128 Magazine St., (504) 323-2626; www.saffronnola.com
Tuna chaat is served with mango, cucumber, cilantro, puffed rice and chili oil. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Saigon Noodle House
925 Behrman Highway, Suite 9, Gretna, (504) 393-8883; www.facebook.com/saigonnh
Pho tai nam includes brisket, eye-of-round steak, vermicelli, onions, scallions and cilantro. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Thu.-Tue. $$
Saint Cecilia
91 French Market Place, (504) 522-5851; www.stcecilianola.com
Pain perdu is New Orleans-style stuffed French toast filled with sweet cream cheese and is served with fruit. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Thu.-Mon. $$
St. James Cheese Company
641 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 304-1485; 5004 Prytania St., (504) 899-4737; www.stjamescheese.com
A Hooks cheddar cheese sandwich includes turkey, avocado, tomato, basil and mayonnaise on WildFlour Breads ciabatta. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Thu.-Sat., early dinner Mon.-Wed. $
Saint Lawrence
219 N. Peters St., (504) 525-4111; www.saintlawrencenola.com
A fried chicken plate includes a leg, a breast and a thigh, collard greens with tasso and mashed potatoes with chicken gravy. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Sake Cafe
817 W. Esplanade Ave., Suite B, Kenner, (504) 468-8829; 1130 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite A, Harahan, (504) 733-8879; Independence Mall, 4201 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite A4, Metairie, (504) 779-7253; www.sakecafela.com
A Clearview Roll features snow crab, avocado, crawfish, cream cheese, tempura-fried shrimp, smelt roe and eel sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Sake Cafe Uptown
2830 Magazine St., (504) 894-0033; www.sakecafeuptown.us
A Cherry Blossom roll has spicy tuna and crunchy tempura flakes inside and is topped with tuna, tobiko, black sesame seeds, scallions and spicy ponzu and eel sauces. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Sal & Judy’s
27491 Highway 190, Lacombe, (985) 882-9443
Spitini features baked pork loin medallions stuffed with ham, provolone cheese, seasoned breadcrumbs and tomato relish and is served with sauteed mushrooms and pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$
Sala Restaurant & Bar
124 Lake Marina Ave., (504) 513-2670; www.salanola.com
Broiled Gulf fish is served with beurre blanc, grilled asparagus and new potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Salon by Sucre
622 Conti St., second floor, (504) 267-7098; www.restaurantsalon.com
Chicken poutine features fried chicken over french fries with a fried egg, Gruyere cheese, salsa and veloute. Reservations accepted. Brunch and early dinner Thu.-Sun., $$
Salvo’s Seafood
7742 Highway 23, Belle Chasse, (504) 393-7303; www.salvosseafood.com
The Half and Half plate includes two choices of fried shrimp, catfish, oysters, clams or stuffed crab. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Sammy’s Food Service & Deli
3000 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 947-0675; www.sammysfood.com
A Ray Ray sandwich is fried chicken topped with ham and Swiss cheese on Leidenheimer bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $
Sammy’s Po-Boys & Catering
901 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-0916; www.sammyspoboys.com
A fried or grilled shrimp po-boy is topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $
Sandro’s Trattoria
6601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-7784; www.sandrostrattoria.com
Ostriche al Forno features oysters topped with crabmeat, Parmesan, Italian breadcrumbs and leeks and white wine sauce and is served with salsa rossa pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Santa Fe
3201 Esplanade Ave., (504) 948-0077; www.santafenola.com
Rueda de huevo is a flour tortilla filled with poblano chicken and sweet potato puree and topped with cheese and a fried egg. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Sarita’s Grill
4520 Freret St., (504) 324-3562; www.facebook.com/saritasgrilllatinfusion
A Mexi bowl features chopped grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, guacamole, cheddar cheese, black beans and yellow rice over a bed of lettuce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Sassafras Restaurant
201 Baronne St., Suite B; 6600 Franklin Ave., Suite B4, (504) 288-3939; www.sassafrascreolekitchen.com
St. Roch seafood pasta features sauteed crawfish tails and Gulf shrimp over angel hair pasta with cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Baronne Street: breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Frankline Avenue: Lunch daily, dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Satsuma
3218 Dauphine St., (504) 304-5962; 7901 Maple St., (504) 309-5557; www.satsumacafe.com
A special BLT features Nueske’s bacon, tomato, avocado, goat cheese and arugula on sourdough or wheat bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Seaworthy
630 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3071; www.seaworthynola.com
Swordfish is served with sunchokes, rapini, mint and vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Secret Thai Restaurant
9212 W. Judge Perez Drive, Suite C, Chalmette, (504) 345-2487; www.facebook.com/secretthairestaurant
Massaman curry is a southern Thailand-style curry with potatoes, onions, peanuts and a choice of chicken, pork, shrimp, beef or tofu. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Seed
1330 Prytania St., (504) 302-2599; 2372 St. Claude Ave., (504) 827-1447; www.seedyourhealth.com
Cornmeal-battered and fried eggplant fills a po-boy dressed with grilled red peppers, onions, romaine lettuce and garlic aioli. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Seersucker Restaurant & Catering
938 Hancock St., Gretna, (504) 702-8040; www.seersuckercatering.com
A Surf N’ Turf po-boy includes fried shrimp, roast beef, gravy, lettuce and tomato. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri. $
The Seiler Bar
Columbia Street Tap Room & Grill, 434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-3424; www.columbiastreettaproom.com/seiler-bar-food-menu
Blackened pompano is topped with barbecue shrimp. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sat. $$$
Seither’s Seafood
279 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 738-1116; www.seithersseafood.com
Delacroix nachos feature blackened Gulf fish, boiled shrimp, salsa, avocado and spicy mayonnaise over chips. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Semolina
Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 37, Metairie, (504) 454-7930; www.semolina.com
Crawfish napoleon includes Parmesan-crusted eggplant medallions, smoked Gouda cheese, tasso and crawfish in spicy cream sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Shack
1204 W. 21st Ave., Covington, (985) 888-6288; www.theshackcovington.com
A char-grilled pork burrito includes Cotija cheese, black beans, wild rice, cilantro crema and pineapple-habanero salsa. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Shahrazads Cafe
4739 Magazine St., (504) 571-5003
A beef kebab platter includes hummus, salad and pita bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Shake Sugary
3304 St. Claude Ave., (504) 355-9345; www.shakesugary.com
The Woodsman is sweet potato and pastrami hash topped with two eggs, cheese and mushroom gravy. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Sun. $
Shamrock Bar + Grill + Games
4133 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 301-0938; www.shamrockparty.com
A half-pound beef burger is served with fries. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $
Shank Charcuterie
2352 St. Claude Ave., (504) 218-5281; www.shankcharcuterie.com
The butcher shop and deli serves a platter of house-made charcuterie with cheese, crostini and accoutrements. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Shawarma on the Go
Jetgo Gas Station, 3720 Magazine St., (504) 269-6427; www.shawarmaonthego.com
A gyro Philly includes provolone cheese, onions, bell peppers and garlic mayonnaise on a roll. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Shawarma on the Run
93 Terry Parkway, Terrytown, (504) 373-6669
A chicken shawarma platter includes hummus, Greek salad, rice, pita bread and sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Shaya
4213 Magazine St., (504) 891-4213; www.shayarestaurant.com
Seafood chermoula includes shrimp, mussels, Gulf fish, lemon, onion and olive oil. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
The Shimmy Shack
1855 Dock St., Harahan, (504) 729-4442; www.shimmyshack.net
House-made chili is topped with cheddar cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Short Stop Po-Boys
119 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 885-4572; www.shortstoppoboysno.com
A barbecue beef po-boy includes roast beef, barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Shyan’s Kitchen
3320 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 302-9901; www.eatshyans.com
Bhindi gosht is sauteed goat masala with okra, onions, garlic, ginger and cilantro served with naan or basmati rice. Reservations accepted. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Silk Road
2483 Royal St., (504) 944-6666; www.silkroadnola.com
Indian-style red curry features chicken, shrimp or vegetables in mild curry sauce made with coconut milk, chilies and cilantro. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Silver Whistle Cafe
Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1455; www.silverwhistlecafe.com
A pimiento cheese omelet is served with hash browns and hollandaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Slice Pizzeria
1513 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-7437; www.slicepizzeria.com
A Wicked Garden pie is a white pizza topped with sun-dried tomatoes, caramelized onions and roasted garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Simone’s Market
8201 Oak St., Suite 2, (504) 273-7706; www.simonesmarket.com
A smoked fried chicken thigh sandwich includes jalapeno buttermilk slaw and pickled sweet peppers on a brioche bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Slim Goodies Diner
3322 Magazine St., (504) 891-3447; www.slimgoodiesdiner.com
A Crabby Wife features crab balls, scrambled eggs and crawfish etouffee. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Smashburger
Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 79A, Metairie, (504) 833-7906; www.smashburger.com
A barbecue, bacon and cheddar burger is topped with fried onions on an egg bun. No reservations. Veterans Memorial Boulevard: lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Smoked
6626 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 577-0199; www.smokedbysteve.com
A half rack of ribs is served with two sides such as potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw or mashed potoatoes. Delivery available. Lunch and early dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro
626 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-0696; www.snugjazz.com
Fried fish Marigny is topped with Gulf shrimp in Creole cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
SoBou
310 Chartres St., (504) 552-4095; www.sobounola.com
Bananas Foster French toast features po-boy bread soaked in bourbon milk punch and is topped with bananas flambeed with Caribbean rum, brown sugar and toasted cinnamon. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
Sofia
516 Julia St., (504) 322-3216; www.sofianola.com
Tagliarini is squid ink pasta served with mussels, squid, greens, Calabrian chilies, orange zest and parsley. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Southside Cafe
3154 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-6133; www.southsidecafe.net
A muffuletta includes ham, mortadella, Genoa salami, melted provolone cheese and olive salad on a seeded roll. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Specialty Italian Bistro
2330 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 391-1090
Paneed chicken breast is served with lemon piccata sauce over angel hair pasta with garlic cheese bread and salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Spitale’s Deli
3309 Division St., Metairie, (504) 837-9912; www.spitalesdeli.com
An oyster BLT includes fried oysters, bacon, lettuce, tomato and aioli. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
The Standard
4206 Magazine St., (504) 509-7306; www.facebook.com/thestandardeatinghouse
Lana’s crab melt is topped with grilled tomatoes, Havarti cheese and remoulade and served with fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Station 6 Seafood & Oyster Bar
105 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie, (504) 345-2936; www.station6nola.com
A fried oyster BLT includes pickles and 6 sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
The Steak Knife Restaurant & Bar
888 Harrison Ave., (504) 488-8981; www.steakkniferestaurant.com
Shrimp bordelaise features shrimp sauteed with mushrooms, garlic, butter, white wine and brandy. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
The Steakhouse
Harrah’s New Orleans, 8 Canal St., (504) 533-6111; www.caesars.com
Roasted tomato-crusted sea bass is served with field peas and lobster nage. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$
Steamboat Natchez
Toulouse Street Wharf, 400 Toulouse St., (504) 586-8777; www.steamboatnatchez.com
Paddlewheel primavera features fusilli pasta, zucchini, squash, mushrooms and cherry tomatoes in basil pesto sauce. Reservations required. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Stein’s Market and Deli
2207 Magazine St., (504) 527-0771; www.steinsdeli.com
A Sam sandwich includes grilled pastrami, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Russian dressing on seeded, unseeded or marble rye bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., early dinner Tue.-Fri. Checks accepted. $$
Stella Maris Cafe & Grocery
7555 W. Judge Perez Drive, Arabi, (504) 267-7137
A beef shawarma plate is served with salad, hummus and pita bread, rice or fries. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Stepbrothers Sports Bar & Grill
4971 W. Napoleon Ave., Suite A, Metairie, (504) 889-9856
A Cowboy burger is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, an onion ring and barbecue sauce and served with chips or fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Steve’s Diner
Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., (504) 522-8198; www.stevesdiner.net
Club salad includes chicken tenders, avocado, tomatoes, egg, bacon, pepper Jack cheese and honey-bacon Dijon dressing. No reservations. Delivery available. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Stingray’s Restaurant
1303 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 443-4040; www.stingraysseafoodrestaurant.com
Captain Sal’s seafood platter includes fried shrimp, oysters, fish, a stuffed crab and two sides such as fries, onion rings, potato salad, hush puppies or vegetables. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
The Store
814 Gravier St., (504) 322-2446; www.thestoreneworleans.com
A caprese sandwich includes tomato, mozzarella, pesto, spinach and balsamic reduction on wheat toast. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Sucre
622 Conti St., (504) 267-7098; 3025 Magazine St., (504) 520-8311; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 834-2277; www.shopsucre.com
French-style macarons come in flavors such as bananas Foster, salted caramel, lavender honey and pistachio. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Suis Generis
3219 Burgundy St., (504) 309-7850; www.suisgeneris.com
The menu changes weekly and features dishes such as short rib and duck ravioli with lemon-dill-horseradish cream, fried Brussels sprouts and garlic bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Wed.-Sun., late-night Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
SukhoThai
2200 Royal St., (504) 948-9309; 4519 Magazine St., (504) 373-6471; www.sukhothai-nola.com
Pineapple seafood curry includes shrimp in red coconut curry with pineapple, bell pepper, broccoli, zucchini and sweet basil. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Sun Ray Grill
2600 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 391-0053; www.sunraygrill.com
Plaquemines oyster bread is made with oysters, artichoke, spinach, tomato and basil and topped with garlic cream sauce and fried oysters. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Superior Grill
3636 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-4200; www.neworleans.superiorgrill.com
Street tacos filled with brisket, pork, duck or chicken tinga are topped with onions, jalapenos, cilantro and salsa verde. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar
4338 St. Charles Ave., (504) 293-3474; www.superiorseafoodnola.com
Grilled redfish Creole is served with corn maque choux, braised greens and Crystal beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Surrey’s Cafe & Juice Bar
1418 Magazine St., (504) 524-3828; 4807 Magazine St., (504) 895-5757; www.surreysnola.com
Sauteed Louisiana shrimp in New Orleans-style barbecue sauce are served with bacon and green onions over grits with French bread croutons. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Sweet Daddy’s BBQ
420 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 898-2166; www.sweetdaddysbarbq.com
For a Friday special, fried catfish is served with two sides such as barbecue beans, corn, potato salad, fried okra, coleslaw or fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Sylvain
625 Chartres St., (504) 265-8123; www.sylvainnola.com
Pan-fried pork shoulder is served with braised greens, Coosa Valley’s McEwen & Sons grits and mustard jus. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
T
Tableau
616 St. Peter St., (504) 934-3463; www.tableaufrenchquarter.com
Redfish Bienville is served with blue crab butter sauce and white truffle oil, frisee salad and fingerling potatoes. Reservations accepted. Dinner and brunch daily. $$$
Taj Mahal Indian Cuisine
923 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 836-6859; www.tajnola.com
Sauteed shrimp tikka masala includes tomatoes and bell peppers in cream sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Tal’s Hummus
4800 Magazine St., (504) 267-7357; www.facebook.com/talshummus
A falafel platter includes hummus, salad, fries, pickles and white or whole wheat pita. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Tandoori Chicken
2916 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 889-7880; www.tandoorichickennola.com
Baked chicken tikka is served in tamarind cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Taqueria Corona
1827 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 738-6722; 3535 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 885-5088; 5932 Magazine St., (504) 897-3974; www.taqueriacorona.com
Fried fish tacos are topped with red cabbage and spicy tartar sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Tartine
7217 Perrier St., (504) 866-4860; www.tartineneworleans.com
Salmon rillettes tartine includes egg, onion marmalade, capers and toasted baguette. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Taste of Tokyo
10160 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-0688; www.tasteoftokyoriverridge.com
Grilled yellowtail collar is seasoned with black pepper and served with ponzu sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
The Tasting Room
1906 Magazine St., (504) 581-3880; www.ttrneworleans.com
Truffle fries are drizzled with white truffle oil and sea salt and served with aioli. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Tavolino Pizza & Lounge
141 Delaronde St., (504) 605-3365; www.facebook.com/tavolinolounge
Prosciutto and brie pizza features San Marzano tomato sauce, arugula and mozzarella. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$
Ted’s Frostop
3100 Calhoun St., (504) 861-3615; www.tedsfrostop.com
A Lot-O-Burger is dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Ted’s Smokehouse BBQ
3809 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-4393
A chopped beef brisket sandwich is served with a side such as baked beans, corn, coleslaw or potato salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Terrazu Cafe
Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., (504) 287-0877; www.terrazu.net
A Terrazu Scoop salad features chicken, tuna or shrimp salad over mixed greens, red onion, tomato and cucumber. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Thai Mint
1438 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 862-9001; www.thaimintrestaurant.com
Shrimp pad thai features rice noodles, egg, sprouts, crushed peanuts, green onions and sweet-and-sour tamarind sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Thai Zaap Cafe
6601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 29-30, Metairie, (504) 454-8752; www.thaizaapcafe.com
Thai oyster “omelet” is a crispy pancake of battered and fried oysters topped with bean sprouts. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Thanh Thanh Restaurant
131 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-8678; www.t2restaurant.com
Banh xeo are rice flour crepes filled with pork, shrimp, bean sprouts and onions served with lettuce, pickled carrots, cucumbers and house-made fish sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
That’s Amore Pizzeria
1205 St. Charles Ave., (504) 324-7674; 4441 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie, (504) 454-5885; www.thatsamorepizzaonline.com
A Chicago-style deep dish Veggie Lovers pie includes artichoke, mushrooms, spinach, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, bell peppers and onions. No reservations. W. Metairie Avenue: lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. St. Charles Avenue: dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Theo’s Neighborhood Pizza
Citywide; www.theospizza.com
Jammer’s “O”riginal pie is topped with Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, goat and mozzarella cheeses, banana peppers and tomato sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Three Muses
536 Frenchmen St., (504) 252-4801; www.3musesnola.com
Lobster, cream cheese, lemon grass and sambal chili paste fill fried Rangoons served with mae ploy dipping sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$
Times Grill
1826 Front St., Suite 1, Slidell, (985) 639-3335; 1896 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 626-1161; www.timesgrill.com
An Executive burger includes bacon, spinach, candied onions and feta cheese. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Tito’s Ceviche and Pisco
5015 Magazine St., (504) 267-7612; www.titoscevichepisco.com
Arroz con pato features duck confit with cilantro rice, beer glaze and salsa criolla. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Toast
1035 Decatur St., (504) 300-5518; 1845 Gentilly Blvd., (504) 351-3664; 5433 Laurel St., (504) 267-3260; www.toastneworleans.com
Hanger steak and eggs is served with lyonnaise potatoes and tarragon aioli. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Tommy’s Cuisine
746 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 581-1103; www.tommyscuisine.com
Gulf fish Capri is served with local blue crabmeat, crawfish tails, artichokes and lemon-caper beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Tony Mandina’s Restaurant
1915 Pratt St., Gretna, (504) 362-2010; www.tonymandinas.com
Veal Classico is Italian-seasoned breaded veal topped with crabmeat and Alfredo sauce served with angel hair pasta. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Fri.-Sat. $$
Toups’ Meatery
845 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 252-4999; www.toupsmeatery.com
The Meatery Board features a changing spread of house-made charcuterie and accoutrements such as sausages, chicken liver mousse, rillons, daube glace, hog’s head cheese, cracklings, boudin balls and more. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Toups South
Southern Food & Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 304-2147; www.toupssouth.com
A stack of fried pork chops (for two) is served with pickled squash, coffee aioli and white bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Tracey’s
2604 Magazine St., (504) 897-5413; www.traceysnola.com
A roast beef po-boy is topped with garlicky gravy, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Trenasse
444 St. Charles Ave., (504) 680-7000; www.trenasse.com
A Linz rib-eye is served with blistered Brussels sprouts, onion rings, bearnaise and veal reduction. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Tres Bon Cajun Meats
10316 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 405-5355; www.tresbonmeats.com
A brisket plate includes a half-pound of beef and two sides such as andouille macaroni and cheese and chicken and sausage jambalaya. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Trey Yuen Cuisine of China
600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 626-4476; www.treyyuen.com
Marinated Louisiana alligator meat is sauteed with green onions and mushrooms and served with oyster sauce with a touch of hot pepper oil. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner daily. $$
Trilly Cheesesteaks
4413 Banks St., (504) 784-8169; www.trillycheesesteaks.com
A Buffalo chicken cheese steak includes Buffalo sauce and American and blue cheeses. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Trinity
1117 Decatur St., (504) 325-5789; www.trinityrestaurantneworleans.com
Duck and dumplings includes boursin cheese, andouille and chives. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Tue.-Sun. $$$
Truck Farm Tavern
11760 River Road, St. Rose, (504) 699-0099; www.truckfarmtavern.com
A St. Rose Peacemaker po-boy features fried oysters, pecan-smoked brisket, tomato jam and Creole cream cheese fondue on Leidenheimer bread. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Sat. $$
Tsunami Sushi
Pan American Life Center, 601 Poydras St., Suite B, (504) 608-3474; www.servingsushi.com/new_orleans
Asian chicken salad combines citrus-marinated chicken breast, arugula, spinach, spring greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, avocado, fried ramen noodles, roasted peanuts, radish, orange supremes, red onion, enoki mushrooms and yuzu cilantro vinaigrette. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Tujague’s
823 Decatur St., (504) 525-8676; www.tujaguesrestaurant.com
Seafood lasagna includes crabmeat, bay scallops, Gulf shrimp and Boursin cheese in cannelloni pasta with San Marzano tomato sauce and is served with fried calamari and a crawfish and fontina beignet. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Turkey and the Wolf
739 Jackson Ave., (504) 218-7428; www.turkeyandthewolf.com
A collard green melt is topped with Swiss cheese, coleslaw and pickled cherry pepper dressing on rye bread. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Mon. $$
Two Tony’s Restaurant
8536 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 282-0801; www.two-tonys.com
A seafood combination platter includes catfish, Gulf shrimp, oysters, crab cakes, french fries and a side. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
U
Ugly Dog Saloon
401 Andrew Higgins Drive, (504) 569-8459; 3020 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 304-8435; www.theuglydogsaloon.com
A smoked brisket panino includes grilled onions, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayonnaise and is served with a side. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Upperline Restaurant
1413 Upperline St., (504) 891-9822; www.upperline.com
Twelve-hour roasted duckling is served with garlic-port or ginger-peach sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$
V
Vacherie
Hotel St. Marie, 827 Toulouse St., (504) 207-4532; www.vacherierestaurant.com
Blackened alligator bites are served with tartar sauce. Reservations recommended. Breakfast Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Vazquez Seafood & Po-boy Restaurant
515 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 893-9336; www.vazquezpoboy.com
The Cuban sandwich includes roast pork, ham and cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Fri. $$
The Velvet Cactus
6300 Argonne Blvd., (504) 301-2083; www.thevelvetcactus.com
Cauliflower nachos are made with roasted cauliflower, tomato, bell pepper, jalapeno, cilantro, cheese and avocado. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Venezia Restaurant
134 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-7991; www.venezianeworleans.net
Fish Cynthia is the fish of the day topped with shrimp and crawfish in dill cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri. and Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Verti Marte
1201 Royal St., (504) 525-4767
An All That Jazz po-boy includes grilled ham, turkey, shrimp, Swiss and American cheese, grilled mushrooms and “Wow” sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. Cash only. $$
Vessel NOLA
3835 Iberville St., (504) 603-2775; www.vesselnola.com
Pan-seared Gulf fish is served with braised sumac beluga lentils, blistered cherry tomatoes, green onion, lardons and lemon-sage beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Vic’s Kangaroo Cafe
636 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 524-4329
Jambalaya is made with chicken, spicy sausage, vegetables and rice. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner and late-night daily. $
Vincent’s Italian Cuisine
4411 Chastant St., Metairie, (504) 885-2984; 7839 St. Charles Ave., (504) 866-9313; www.vincentsitaliancuisine.com
Chicken Parmesan is topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Reservations accepted. Chastant Street: lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. St. Charles Avenue: lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
The Vintage
3121 Magazine St., (504) 324-7144; www.thevintagenola.com
A pressed Italian sandwich is filled with pepperoni, prosciutto, salami, mozzarella, tomato and Creole sauce. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Voleo’s Seafood Restaurant
5134 Nunez St., Lafitte, (504) 689-2482
Flounder Lafitte is topped with crawfish Paradise sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat. $$
VooDoo BBQ & Grill
Citywide; www.voodoobbq.com
Barbecue jambalaya is filled with chicken, pork and Cajun sausage. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $$
Vyoone’s Restaurant
412 Girod St., (504) 518-6007; www.vyoone.com
A fried goat cheese caprese salad includes tomato, basil and balsamic gastrique. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
W
WOW Cafe
Citywide; www.wowcafe.com
A Shanghai fried shrimp po-boy is dressed with Asian slaw, cilantro, Shanghai Foo’s Gold sauce and ranch dressing. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Hours vary by location. $
Wah Kitchen
2401 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 4, Kenner, (504) 541-8612; www.facebook.com/wahkitchen
Chicken tikka masala is made with boneless chicken marinated in creamy sauce with tomatoes and spices and is served with basmati rice or naan. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Wakin’ Bakin’
3625 Prytania St., (504) 534-5698; 4408 Banks St., (504) 252-0343; www.wakinbakin.com
Gravy Train features eggs, bacon and two biscuits topped with sausage gravy. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar
1009 Poydras St., (504) 309-6530; Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 273-1233; 69796 Stirling Blvd., Covington, (985) 900-2234; www.walk-ons.com
Bayou pasta features fried shrimp over linguine with crawfish cream sauce, green onions and garlic bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Walker’s Southern Style BBQ
10828 Hayne Blvd., (504) 241-8227; www.cochondelaitpoboys.com
A cochon de lait po-boy is topped with coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Sat. $$
Warbucks
3218 Magazine St., (504) 309-5260; www.warbucksnola.com
That Burger includes two beef patties, American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a poppy seed bun. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. Brunch Sat-Sun. $$
Wasabi
900 Frenchmen St., (504) 943-9433; www.wasabinola.com
A chirashi sushi dinner includes raw tuna, salmon, yellowtail, whitefish, shrimp, octopus and egg custard over sushi rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $$
Wayfare
4510 Freret St., (504) 309-0069; www.wayfarenola.com
A Knuckle sandwich features roast beef, pickled red onion, fried potatoes and horseradish aioli on a pretzel bun. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Wayne Jacob’s Smokehouse & Restaurant
769 W. Fifth St., Laplace, (985) 652-9990; www.wjsmokehouse.com
Gumbo is made with house-smoked chicken and andouille and is served with rice and French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sun. $$
Welty’s Deli
336 Camp St., (504) 592-0223; www.weltysdeli.com
Curried chicken salad made with apples, walnuts, celery and raisins tops baby greens and tomatoes in roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Who Dat Coffee Cafe
2401 Burgundy St., (504) 872-0360; www.facebook.com/whodatcoffeecafe
Not Yo Mama’s corn cakes are topped with creamy egg and cheese sauce, bacon bits and green onions. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Whole Foods Market
300 N. Broad St., (504) 434-3364; 3420 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-8225; 3450 Highway 190, Suite 8, Mandeville, (985) 231-3328; 5600 Magazine St., (504) 899-9119; www.wholefoodsmarket.com
Florentine pizza is topped with spinach, tomatoes and garlic. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Willa Jean
611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 509-7334; www.willajean.com
Cookies and milk includes chocolate chip cookies, a ball of cookie dough and vanilla-infused milk. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Willie Mae’s Scotch House
2401 St. Ann St., (504) 822-9503; www.williemaesnola.com
Willie Mae’s is known for its fried chicken. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Wit’s Inn
141 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-1600; www.witsinn.com
A barbecued chicken pizza includes an herb sauce base, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, jalapenos and barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Wolfhound at Finn McCool’s Irish Pub
3701 Banks St., (504) 312-1701; www.finnmccools.com
Salmon “fries” are battered and fried strips of salmon served with Creole mustard, horseradish and garlic lemon juice. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Y
Ye Olde College Inn
3000 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-3683; www.collegeinn1933.com
Papa Tom’s Gulf shrimp and grits includes Monica sauce and Leidenheimer toast points. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Z
Zara’s Lil’ Giant Supermarket & Po-boys
4838 Prytania St., (504) 895-0581; www.zarasmarket.com
Zara’s Italian meatball po-boy is topped with red gravy and served hot. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Zasu
127 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 267-3233; www.zasunola.com
Curried grilled lobster is served with green mango-mint chutney, lime yogurt and naan. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Zea Rotisserie & Bar
Citywide; www.zearestaurants.com
Pepper-crusted bronzed Des Allemandes catfish is topped with roasted pecan butter and served with butternut squash hash and baby spinach. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Zimmer’s Seafood
4915 St. Anthony Ave., (504) 282-7150; www.facebook.com/zimmersseafood
A fried seafood combo plate includes shrimp, oysters, fish, french fries, garlic bread and salad or coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Zocalo
2051 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 252-9327; www.zocalo-nola.com
Chicken tortilla soup is roasted chicken in tomato chili broth with corn rib, onion, cilantro, crema and pico de gallo. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$