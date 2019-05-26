There’s always something new to try in New Orleans.
And summer might be the best time to try out the new and established restaurants across the New Orleans area.
Gambit’s Summer Restaurant Guide includes 746 signature, recommended and popular dishes at all sorts of local places. The list includes everything from breakfast spots to steak and seafood houses to coffee shops and ice cream parlors.
Among the new dining options in the Warehouse District are Gianna, the Link Restaurant Group’s rustic Italian restaurant, and Otra Vez, chef Akhtar Nawab’s Mexican cantina.
Barracuda, a causal taco spot with outdoor seating, recently opened in Uptown. Addis Nola serves Ethiopian food in Mid-City.
A new team of partners has reopened the gastropub The Franklin in Faubourg Marigny, and the former Slavic soul food spot inside the Siberia Lounge music spot, Kukhnya, now has its own space on St. Bernard Avenue called The Green Room Kukhnya.
Our listings include menu items, hours of operation, reservation policies and more.
Enjoy!
Scroll down to view our complete rundown of restaurants. Or click a letter below to explore all the restaurants that, say, start with the letter 'R!'
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W Y Z
Editor's note: Dollar signs indicate the price of a dinner entree. $ = $1-$10; $$ = $11-$20; $$$ = $21+
123s
13
517 Frenchmen St., (504) 942-1345; www.13monaghan.com
A Bird wrap includes chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, jalapenos and Sriracha mayonnaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $
14 Parishes
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; www.14parishes.com
Jamaican-style curry chicken is served with two sides such as plantains, jasmine rice, cabbage or rice and peas. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
1000 Figs
Little Fig, Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; 3141 Ponce de Leon St., (504) 301-0848; www.1000figs.com
A falafel platter includes hummus, roasted beet salad with feta and pepitas, fennel slaw with dates, and kale salad with cashew-lime vinaigrette. No reservations. Ponce de Leon: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Pythian Market: lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
A
Abita Brew Pub
72011 Holly St., Abita Springs, (985) 892-5837; www.abitabrewpub.com
Grilled chicken tops a salad of spinach, dried cranberries, pecans, mandarin orange, red onions and raspberry vinaigrette. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Acme Oyster House
Harrah’s New Orleans, 8 Canal St., (504) 708-2409; 724 Iberville St., (504) 522-5973; 1202 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 246-6155; 3000 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-4056; www.acmeoyster.com
A Peace Maker po-boy includes fried shrimp and oysters and Tabasco-infused mayonnaise on French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Acropolis Cuisine
3841 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-9046; www.acropoliscuisine.com
Braised lamb chops are finished on the grill and served with Caesar salad, pita bread and a side. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Addis NOLA
424 S. Broad St., (504) 218-5321; www.addisnola.site
Ethiopian doro wot is chicken cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, butter and hot sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Adolfo’s Restaurant
611 Frenchmen St., (504) 948-3800
Stuffed flounder is topped with ocean sauce, which is a mix of shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat and capers. No reservations. Dinner daily. Cash only. $$
Agave House
2549 Banks St., (504) 900-1190; www.agavehousenola.com
Blackened shrimp are served over pasta in Cajun Alfredo sauce and topped with Parmesan. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Aglio
611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 827-1090; www.aglionola.com
A M.E.A.T.S. sandwich includes fried portobello mushrooms, avocado, sprouts, tomato, a fried egg and chipotle aioli on ciabatta from Gracious Bakery. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Akira Sushi Hibachi
3326 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 304-8820; www.akirametairie.com
A Godzilla roll features salmon, tuna, snow crab, yellowtail, avocado, asparagus, cucumber and cream cheese in soy paper with eel sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant
1958 N. Highway 190, Suite A, Covington, (985) 867-8292; 3501 Severn Ave., Suite 1, Metairie, (504) 304-8441; www.albashabr.com
A vegetarian plate includes feta salad and items such as grape leaves, spinach pie, hummus, baba ghanoush, eggplant moussaka, falafel, tabbouleh salad and rice pilaf. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Ale
8124 Oak St., (504) 324-6558; www.aleonoak.com
Fried Brussels sprouts are served with a sweet glaze. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Alto
Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 900-1180; www.acehotel.com/neworleans/food-and-drink/alto
Hummus is served with garlic, lime, lemon and seasonal vegetables. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The American Sector
National World War II Museum, 1035 Magazine St., (504) 528-1940; www.ww2eats.com
An Italian Front salad includes romaine lettuce, roasted fennel, confit tomatoes, Parmesan, pepperoncini, olives, fried garlic and creamy balsamic vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
American Sports Saloon
1200 Decatur St., (504) 300-1782; www.theamericansportssaloon.com
Crawfish and spinach dip is served with tortilla chips. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Ancora Pizzeria & Salumeria
4508 Freret St., (504) 324-1636; www.ancorapizza.com
Putanesca pizza features tomato sauce, shaved garlic, capers, anchovies, olives, oregano and chili oil. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Andrea’s Restaurant
3100 19th St., Metairie, (504) 834-8583; www.andreasrestaurant.com
Speckled Trout Royale is topped with crabmeat and lemon cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Andy’s Bistro
3322 N. Turnbull Drive, Metairie, (504) 455-7363; www.andysbistro.com
A Colossal Crab cocktail features lump blue crabmeat, remoulade and drawn butter. Reservations recommended. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Angelo Brocato
214 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-0078; www.angelobrocatoicecream.com
Lemon ice is among the seasonal fruit flavors of traditional Italian ices. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Annunciation Restaurant
1016 Annunciation St., (504) 568-0245; www.annunciationrestaurant.com
Pan-seared Gulf fish is served with sweet potatoes, sauteed kale and mustard beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$
Antoine’s Annex
513 Royal St., (504) 525-8045; www.antoines.com
A breakfast sandwich of bacon, egg and cheese is served on a croissant. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Antoine’s Restaurant
713 St. Louis St., (504) 581-4422; www.antoines.com
Pompano Pontchartrain is a grilled fillet topped with sauteed crabmeat. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Apolline
4729 Magazine St., (504) 894-8881; www.apollinerestaurant.com
Eggs Apolline features crawfish tails, andouille, poached eggs and hollandaise over a biscuit. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for dinner. Brunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Arabella Casa di Pasta
2258 St. Claude Ave., (504) 267-6108; www.arabellanola.com
A John Lemon features shrimp, arugula and lemon-infused olive oil tossed with fettuccine. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$
Arana Taqueria y Cantina
3242 Magazine St., (504) 894-1233; www.aranataqueria.com
A fried open-faced tamale is topped with chicken tinga, queso fresco, roasted corn, pickled red onions and chili corn cream. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Arnaud’s Restaurant
813 Bienville St., (504) 523-5433; www.arnaudsrestaurant.com
Signature baked oysters Bienville are topped with shrimp, mushrooms, green onions, herbs and white wine sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Asakusa
1913 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 962-9365; www.asakusajapanese.com
Deep-fried jalapenos are stuffed with cream cheese, snow crab, spicy tuna and drizzled in spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Asuka Sushi & Hibachi
7912 Earhart Blvd., (504) 862-5555; www.asukaneworleans.com
Haru Maki features snow crab wrapped in crisp wontons and served with sweet chili sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Atchafalaya
901 Louisiana Ave., (504) 891-9626; www.atchafalayarestaurant.com
Louisianne Crawfish Nantua includes spring pea puree, tuxedo orzo and fried spring onions. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Thu.-Mon. $$$
The Atomic Burger
3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-7474; www.theatomicburger.com
A Jam burger is topped with American cheese, bacon-onion jam and mayonnaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Attiki Bar and Grill
230 Decatur St., (504) 587-3756; www.attikineworleans.com
Falafel is served with hummus, rice and salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Audubon Clubhouse Cafe
6500 Magazine St., (504) 212-5282; www.auduboninstitute.org/clubhouse-cafe
Boudin balls are stuffed with pepper Jack cheese and served with smoked tomato sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
August
301 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 299-9777; www.restaurantaugust.com
Belle River crawfish agnolotti is served with morel mushrooms, artichokes, spring peas and Benton’s bacon. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
August Moon
875 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 302-7977; www.augustmoonharvey.com; 3635 Prytania St., (504) 899-5129; www.augustmoonuptown.com/contact.php
Dragon wings are fried chicken wings tossed with peppers, carrots and onions and served with dumpling sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Manhattan Boulevard: lunch and dinner daily. Prytania Street: lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Austin’s Seafood & Steakhouse
5101 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-5533; www.mredsrestaurants.com/austins
Grilled marinated artichokes are served with olive oil, Parmesan and lemon garlic aioli. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
The Avenue Pub
1732 St. Charles Ave., (504) 586-9243; www.theavenuepub.com
A St. James Cheese Co. plate features a rotating selection of cheeses, cured meats, mustards, fruits and nuts. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Avery’s on Tulane
2510 Tulane Ave., (504) 821-4110; www.averysontulane.com
A Buffalo shrimp po-boy features fried shrimp, spicy Buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese, tomatoes and lettuce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat, early dinner Mon., Thu.-Sat. $$
Avo
5908 Magazine St., (504) 509-6550; www.restaurantavo.com
Squid ink fettuccine includes bacon, basil and corn carbonara. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
B
BB King’s Blues Club
1104 Decatur St., (504) 934-5464; www.bbkings.com/new-orleans
Pork ribs are served with barbecue sauce, coleslaw and baked beans. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Ba Mien Restaurant
13235 Chef Menteur Highway, Suite C, (504) 255-0500; www.bamien.com
Spicy bun bo Hue soup features lemon grass beef broth, vermicelli, beef and fried tofu. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Bacchanal Wine
600 Poland Ave., (504) 948-9111; www.bacchanalwine.com
Gulf shrimp are served in a sherry and red pepper sauce and served with bread. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Backatown Coffee Parlour
301 Basin St., Suite 1, (504) 372-4442; www.backatownnola.com
An ALT features avocado, lettuce and tomatoes on an English muffin. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and early dinner Mon.-Fri., lunch daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Backspace Bar & Kitchen
139 Chartres St., (504) 322-2245; www.backspacenola.com
A Bayou summer roll includes spicy boiled shrimp, mirliton and remoulade. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
The Backyard
244 W. Harrison Ave., (504) 309-8767; www.thebackyardnola.com
Smoked yellowfin tuna dip is served with crackers. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Bacobar
70437 Highway 21, Suite 100, Covington, (985) 893-2450; www.bacobarnola.com
Chipotle-agave brisket topped with the leaves of Brussels sprouts, fried shallots and lime-onion relish fill “bacos” — puffy rolls folded like tortillas. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Bad Wolf Bar & Grill
2010 O’Connor St., Gretna, (504) 516-2500; www.badwolfbar.com
A Bad Wolf burger is a quarter-pound patty topped with cheddar and Jack cheeses, hot sausage and a fried egg on a Leidenheimer bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner and late-night Tue.-Sun. $
Bakery Bar
1179 Annunciation St., (504) 513-8664; www.bakery.bar
Marinated fried chicken thighs are served over pandan waffles with Irish Channel Stout syrup. No reservations. Brunch, lunch, dinner and late-night Tue.-Sun. $$
Balise
640 Carondelet St., (504) 459-4449; www.balisenola.com
Chicken liver mousse is served with buttermilk biscuits and jam. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Bamboula’s
514 Frenchmen St., (504) 944-8461; www.bamboulasnola.com
Spicy meat pies are served with green onion remoulade. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Banana Blossom
500 Ninth St., Gretna, (504) 500-0997; www.bananablossom504.com
Panko- and coconut-breaded shrimp are served with sweet chili sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Banh Mi Boys
5001 Airline Drive, Suite B, Metairie, (504) 510-5360; www.bmbmetairie.com
A grilled lemon grass shrimp banh mi is topped with pickled carrots, radish, cucumber, tomatoes, green onions and roasted peanuts and served with house sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Bao & Noodle
2700 Chartres St., (504) 272-0004; www.baoandnoodle.com
Burmese tea salad includes green tea leaves, cabbage, herbs, sunflower and sesame seeds, peanuts and fried garlic. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Bar Frances
4525 Freret St., (504) 371-5043; www.barfrances.com
Lamb meatballs are served with grilled vegetables, chermoula and yogurt. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Fri.-Sun. $$$
Barcadia
601 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 335-1740; www.barcadianeworleans.com
A blackened chicken bowl includes broccoli, cauliflower rice, chickpeas and chili vinaigrette. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Mon.-Sat. $$
Barcelona Tapas
720 Dublin St., (504) 861-9696; www.barcelonanola.com
Fabada is a white bean stew with andouille, pork and vegetables. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Thu.-Sun. $$
The Barley Oak
2101 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 727-7420; www.thebarleyoak.com
A bratwurst is boiled in Abita Amber beer, grilled and served with sauerkraut, mustard and a pickle. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Barracuda
3984 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 266-2961; www.eatbarracuda.com
A fried Mississippi catfish taco is topped with cabbage, onions, cilantro, crema, salsa macha and pomegranate on a flour tortilla. No reservations. Breakfast Sat-Sun., lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Barrow’s Catfish
8300 Earhart Blvd., Suite 103, (504) 265-8995; www.barrowscatfish.com
A fried catfish plate is served with fries or potato salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Baru Bistro & Tapas
3700 Magazine St., (504) 895-2225; www.barutapasnola.com
Tiradito crudo features rare tuna, aji amarillo peppers, avocado, radish, chili oil and citrus. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Basin Seafood & Spirits
3222 Magazine St., (504) 302-7391; www.basinseafoodnola.com
Butternut squash risotto features sage brown butter and Parmesan. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Bayona
430 Dauphine St., (504) 525-4455; www.bayona.com
Goat cheese croutons feature toasted Wild Flour multigrain bread topped with mushrooms and Madeira cream. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Bayou Bar
Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1456; www.bayoubarneworleans.com
A 1&1 Burger is served with cheddar cheese curds and hickory sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Bayou Beer Garden
326 N. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 302-9357; www.bayoubeergarden.com
A grilled ahi tuna sandwich is served on ciabatta with remoulade. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Bayou Hot Wings
6221 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 662-9933; www.bayouhotwings.com
Hot wings come with a choice of sauces such as honey mustard, Korean barbecue, Sweat Heat and progressively spicy options including Sauce 4 and Bayou Beast. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Bayou Wine Garden
315 N. Rendon St., (504) 826-2925; www.bayouwinegarden.com
A kale grilled cheese sandwich features sweet-and-sour kale, miso- and sake-marinated mushrooms and fontina cheese. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
The Beach House Bar & Grill
124 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 624-9331; www.beachhousemandeville.com
Fish tacos feature grilled or fried fish with Beach House taco sauce, shredded cabbage and mango pico de gallo and are served with two sides. No reservations. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29
321 N. Peters St., (504) 609-3811; www.latitude29nola.com
Loco Moco includes a beef patty, a fried egg, shiitake mushrooms and soy sauce glaze served over coconut rice. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Beachcorner Bar & Grill
4905 Canal St., (504) 488-7357; www.beachcornerbarandgrill.com
May’s Burger of the Month is a 10-ounce patty topped with pimiento cheese and pickled jalapenos. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Bear’s Poboys at Gennaro’s
3206 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 833-9226; www.facebook.com/bearspoboys
A roast beef po-boy is topped with roast beef debris on Leidenheimer French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Bearcat Cafe
2521 Jena St., (504) 309-9011; www.bearcatcafe.com
A Cat Daddy biscuit includes chicken, a fried egg and Cajun gravy. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $$
Beignets & More
8700 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 459-9233; www.beignetsandmore.com
A lemon grass beef banh mi includes pickled carrots, radish, cilantro, cucumber, jalapenos and mayonnaise on Dong Phuong French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Belle’s Diner
1122 Decatur St., Suite 1, (504) 566-6003; www.bellesdinerneworleans.com
Preston’s patty melt is a blackened burger patty with cheddar and provolone cheeses and bacon on sourdough bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $
Ben’s Burgers
2008 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 889-2837; www.eatatbens.com
A Big Ben is a two-patty cheeseburger topped with bacon, chili-cheese fries and house sauce. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Bennachin
1212 Royal St., (504) 522-1230; www.bennachinrestaurant.com
Jama jama ni makondo is sauteed spinach served with fried plantains and coconut rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Betsy’s Pancake House
2542 Canal St., (504) 822-0213; www.facebook.com/ladybugbetsys
The breakfast special includes two eggs, bacon, toast and grits. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Sun.-Fri. $
Bevi Seafood Co.
236 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-7503; 4701 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 885-5003; www.beviseafoodco.com
A Peacemaker po-boy features fried Louisiana shrimp, roast beef debris and Swiss cheese. No reservations. Airline Drive: lunch Thu.-Sun., early dinner Fri. Carrollton Avenue: lunch daily, early dinner Tue.-Sat. $
The Big Cheezy
3232 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-5349; www.thebigcheezy.com
A Crawgator sandwich features alligator and crawfish sausage, caramelized onions, grilled bell peppers and cheddar and pepper Jack cheeses on sourdough bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Bijoux
Le Pavillon Hotel, 833 Poydras St., (844) 656-8636; www.lepavillon.com/dining
Pan-seared red snapper is served with rice, brown butter and celery petals. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
biscuits & buns on banks
4337 Banks St., (504) 273-4600; www.biscuitsandbunsonbanks.com
Andouille sausage hash cakes are served with egg and fondue sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $
Bistreaux at Maison Dupuy
Maison Dupuy, 1001 Toulouse St., (504) 586-8000; www.maisondupuy.com/dining
Barbecue shrimp and grits features Abita Amber barbecue sauce and grits made with Creole cream cheese and tasso. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Bistro Byronz
1901 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 951-7595; www.bistrobyronzmandeville.com
Grilled redfish amandine is topped with almonds and garlic-lemon butter and served with brabant potatoes and grilled asparagus. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Bistro Daisy
5831 Magazine St., (504) 899-6987; www.bistrodaisy.com
Gulf shrimp are sauteed with lemon, basil and garlic beurre blanc and served with goat cheese grits, roasted peppers, mirliton and proscuitto. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Bistro Orleans
3216 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 304-1469; www.bistroorleansmetairie.com
Oysters Pontchartrain are topped with lump crabmeat and mango salsa. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Bittersweet Confections
639 S. Hennessey St., (504) 407-3332; 725 Magazine St., (504) 523-2626; www.bittersweetconfections.com
Prosciutto and ricotta are served on toast and drizzled with honey. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Blaze Pizza
611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 323-4259; 5001 Freret St., (504) 603-3085; www.blazepizza.com
A Green Stripe pie includes chicken, red peppers, garlic, mozzarella, arugula and a drizzle of pesto sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
The Blue Crab Restaurant & Oyster Bar
7900 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 284-2898; www.thebluecrabnola.com
Barbecue shrimp and grits includes spicy rosemary-garlic butter sauce and a cheese biscuit. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast Sat.-Sun., lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Blue Line Sandwich Co.
514 S. Rampart St., (504) 581-4966; 2023 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 309-3773; www.bluelinesandwichco.com
A St. Patty’s Day Massacre sandwich includes corned beef, duck pastrami, beer-braised cabbage and remoulade aioli on marble rye. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Blue Oak BBQ
900 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 822-2583; www.blueoakbbq.com
A smoked brisket Doobin Loobin sandwich is topped with coleslaw, onions, pickles and barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon
4101 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 324-6841; www.bobbyheberts.com
Who Dat crab cakes are topped with crawfish and mushroom cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
BOIL Seafood House
3340 Magazine St., (504) 309-4532; www.boilseafoodhouse.com
A Shack combo includes a pound of boiled shrimp, a pound of snow crab legs, andouille sausage, corn and potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily. $$
The Bombay Club
Prince Conti Hotel, 830 Conti St., (504) 577-2237; www.bombayclubneworleans.com
Ginger beer-braised beef short ribs are served with brown butter, ginger-garlic fried rice, caramelized Savoy cabbage and curry-roasted peanut and herb salad. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Bon Ton Cafe
401 Magazine St., (504) 524-3386; www.thebontoncafe.com
Red Fish Bon Ton is a grilled fillet topped with lemon butter and jumbo lump crabmeat and topped with fried onion rings. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $$$
Bonnets NOLA
1910 Magazine St., (504) 827-1959; www.bonnetsnola.com
Fish and chips features fried catfish, yuca fries and tartar sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
The Boot Bar & Grill
1039 Broadway St., (504) 866-9008; www.thebootnola.com
A Boot burger features a half-pound chuck patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Boot sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Bordeaux
4734 Magazine St., (504) 273-5747; www.bordeauxnola.com
French-style rotisserie-cooked pheasant is served with gnocchi, sauteed squash and jus. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Borgne
Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave., (504) 613-3860; www.borgnerestaurant.com
Shrimp Pontchartrain features sauteed Gulf shrimp in fumet tossed with linguine and Parmesan. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Bosco’s Italian Cafe
2040 Highway 59, Mandeville, (985) 624-5066; www.boscositalian.com
Fish Giovanna features pan-fried fillets topped with crabmeat, artichokes, mushrooms and lemon butter cream sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Boswell’s Jamaican Grill
3521 Tulane Ave., (504) 482-6600
Jerk chicken comes with plantains and two sides such as rice and peas, callaloo, french fries or steamed vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat., early dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Boucherie
8115 Jeannette St., (504) 862-5514; www.boucherie-nola.com
Duck confit is served with greens, radishes and cilantro crema. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Boulevard American Bistro
4241 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-2301; www.boulevardbistro.com
Pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes are served with french fries and coleslaw. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Bouligny Tavern
3641 Magazine St., (504) 891-1810; www.boulignytavern.com
Littleneck clams are topped with breadcrumbs, confit shallots, garlic and bacon and served with lemon. No reservations. Dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$
Bourbon House
144 Bourbon St., (504) 522-0111; www.bourbonhouse.com
Redfish on the “half-shell” is served skin-on with jumbo lump crabmeat and lemon beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Bourree
1510 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 510-4040; www.bourreenola.com
Smoked chicken wings are served with sweet mango barbecue sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Brasa Churrasqueria
2037 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 570-6338; www.brasachurrasqueria.com
Roasted whole Gulf fish is stuffed with lemon slices, thyme and rosemary and served with chimichurri mesa. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Bratz Y’all!
617 Piety St., (504) 301-3222; www.bratzyall.com
A King Brat is a smoked pork sausage stuffed with cheddar, wrapped in bacon and topped with sweet apricot-chili sauce and fried onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Sat. $$
Bravo! Cucina Italiana
3413 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 828-8828; www.bravoitalian.com
A pizza is topped with chicken, creamed spinach, fresh mozzarella and green onions. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Brazilian Market & Cafe
2424 Williams Blvd., Suite N, Kenner, (504) 468-3533; www.brazilianmarketcafe.com
Traditional feijoada — a black bean stew with pork sausage, ribs and shoulder served with collard greens, orange slices and farofa — is a Saturday special. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Breads on Oak
8640 Oak St., Suite A, (504) 324-8271; www.breadsonoak.com
A Happy Hen sandwich features garbanzo bean salad, avocado and Dijon on multigrain sourdough bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Breaux Mart
315 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 262-0750; 2904 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 885-5565; 3233 Magazine St., (504) 262-6019; 9647 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-8146; www.breauxmart.com
Fried catfish is served with sides such as baked macaroni and cheese, hushpuppies or okra. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Brennan’s New Orleans
417 Royal St., (504) 525-9711; www.brennansneworleans.com
Eggs Hussarde features poached eggs over house-baked English muffins with Canadian bacon, hollandaise and marchands de vin. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Brewster’s
8751 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 309-7548; www.brewstersrestaurant.com
A Brewster burger is a 10-ounce beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles and served with a choice of french fries, onion rings, sweet potato fries, potato salad, a baked potato, jambalaya, chili, salad or vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Brick Oven Cafe
2805 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 466-2097; www.brickovencafe.biz
Redfish is topped with crabmeat in lemon butter sauce with capers. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$
Brigtsen’s Restaurant
723 Dante St., (504) 861-7610; www.brigtsens.com
Broiled Gulf fish is topped with crabmeat and served with lemon-crab sauce, mushrooms, asparagus and leeks. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Briquette
701 S. Peters St., (504) 302-7496; www.briquette-nola.com
Broiled oysters are topped with smelt roe bechamel and chili butter. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Brooklyn Pizzeria
4301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 833-1288; www.eatbrooklyn.net
A Maui pizza is topped with Canadian bacon, pineapple, bacon and bell peppers. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Brotherly Love
Lost Love Lounge, 2529 Dauphine St., (504) 949-2009
A pressed Cuban sandwich features roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, spicy pickles and yellow mustard. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night Wed.-Mon. $
Brothers Cafe
1502 Lapalco Blvd., Harvey, (504) 366-1073; www.brotherscafe.net
A stuffed crab platter comes with salad, garlic bread and fries, onion rings or potato salad. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $$
Broussard’s
819 Conti St., (504) 581-3866; www.broussards.com
Bronzed redfish is served with crabmeat, mirliton-celeriac salad and lemon beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Brunch and dinner daily. $$$
Brown Butter Southern Kitchen & Bar
231 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite C, (504) 609-3871; www.brownbutterrestaurant.com
A pimiento cheese sandwich features apples, arugula and apple-pecan jam on toasted multigrain bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Bruno’s Tavern
7538 Maple St., (504) 861-7615; www.brunostavern.com
A Black Jack chicken club sandwich features a blackened chicken breast topped with bacon, pepper Jack cheese and fried onion rings. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. Checks accepted. $
Buffa’s Bar & Restaurant
1001 Esplanade Ave., (504) 949-0038; www.buffasbar.com
Jambalaya is made with beer-soaked Johnsonville bratwursts. Reservations accepted for large parties. Open 24 hours daily. $$
The Bulldog
3236 Magazine St., (504) 891-1516; 5135 Canal Blvd., (504) 488-4191; www.draftfreak.com
Pulled pork nachos include mixed cheeses, refried beans, jalapenos, sour cream and pico de gallo over tortilla chips. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Wed.-Sat. $
Buster’s Place Restaurant & Oyster Bar
519 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 809-3880; www.bustersplaceonline.com
A soft-shell crab platter includes fries, salad and corn fritters. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Buttermilk Drop Bakery
1781 N. Dorgenois St., (504) 252-4538; www.buttermilkdrop.com
Egg and cheese fill a breakfast sandwich served on a croissant. Breakfast and lunch daily. No reservations. $
Byblos
1501 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 834-9773; 2020 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 837-9777; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 830-7333; www.byblosrestaurants.com
A beef and lamb gyro wrap is served with hummus and Greek salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Bywater American Bistro
2900 Chartres St., (504) 605-3827; www.bywateramericanbistro.com
Pickled Gulf shrimp are served with avocado, radish, jalapeno, celery, herbs, chili oil and rye croutons. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
C
CC’s Coffee House
Citywide; www.ccscoffee.com
A chocolate Mochasippi is a creamy frozen espresso drink topped with whipped cream. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Cafe Abyssinia
3511 Magazine St., (504) 894-6238; www.cafeabyssinianola.com
Ethiopian doro alicha wot features chicken breast simmered in a turmeric, onion and garlic sauce and is served with injera bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Cafe Amelie
912 Royal St., (504) 412-8965; www.cafeamelie.com
A cochon de lait sandwich is topped with pickles and mayonnaise on ciabatta. Reservations accepted. Delivery available. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Cafe Aquarius
2101 Paris Road, Chalmette, (504) 510-3080; www.facebook.com/eataquarius
A pulled pork burrito features refried beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro rice and is served with salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue., brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Cafe at the Square
Blake Hotel New Orleans, 500 St. Charles Ave., (504) 304-7831; www.cafeatthesquare.com
Crab cakes are served with french fries, salad and remoulade. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Cafe Beignet
311 Bourbon St., (504) 525-2611; 334 Royal St., (504) 524-5530; Shops at Jax Brewery, 600 Decatur St.; www.cafebeignet.com
Cajun hash browns are made with andouille, bell pepper and onion and served with scrambled eggs and French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Bourbon Street: Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Cafe Dauphine
5229 Dauphine St., (504) 309-6391; www.nolacafedauphine.com
Lizardi rolls are egg rolls filled with cabbage, crabmeat, shrimp and crawfish seasoned with Asian and Cajun spices and served with sweet chili sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Mon., dinner Wed.-Sat. and Mon. $$
Cafe Degas
3127 Esplanade Ave., (504) 945-5635; www.cafedegas.com
Roasted quail is served over baby greens with citrus-honey vinaigrette, fruit, spiced pecans, goat cheese-stuffed raspberries, a quail egg and red onion. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Cafe Du Monde
Citywide; www.cafedumonde.com
Cafe Du Monde is known for beignets topped with powdered sugar. No reservations. Hours vary by location. Some locations accept cash only. $
Cafe Fleur-De-Lis
307 Chartres St., (504) 529-9641; www.cafefleurdelis.com
Oyster Benedict includes poached eggs, fried oysters, a biscuit, creamed spinach and hollandaise served with hash browns. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Cafe Maspero
601 Decatur St., (504) 523-6250; www.cafemaspero.com
A muffuletta features ham, salami, pastrami, melted Swiss cheese and olive salad on a seeded bun and is served with french fries. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Cafe NOMA
New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park, (504) 482-1264; www.cafenoma.com
A Baja grain bowl includes Southwest-seasoned chicken breast, avocado, roasted poblano peppers, radishes, spinach and tomato salsa over cilantro rice. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun. $$
Cafe Navarre
800 Navarre Ave., (504) 483-8828; www.cafenavarre.com
Eggs cochon features slow-cooked pulled pork, poached eggs and hollandaise on an English muffin, served with potatoes or grits. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Cafe Reconcile
1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 568-1157; www.cafereconcile.org
Fried catfish is topped with crawfish sauce and served with green beans and sweet potatoes. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Cafe Roma
1800 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 524-2419; www.caferomauptown.com
Spinach pizza includes mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and feta and mozzarella cheeses. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Cafe Rose Nicaud
632 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-3300; www.caferosenicaud.com
Rose Benedict features fried eggs, portobello mushrooms, avocado, tomato, caramelized onions, arugula and Asiago cheese over a biscuit with rosemary cheese grits. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Cafe Sbisa
1011 Decatur St., (504) 522-5565; www.cafesbisanola.com
Trout Eugene is a fillet topped with Gulf shrimp, crawfish tails and crabmeat in Champagne sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$
Caffe! Caffe!
3547 N. Hullen St., Metairie, (504) 267-9190; 4301 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 885-4845; www.caffecaffe.com
A chipotle chicken wrap includes Swiss cheese and mixed greens in a whole wheat tortilla. No reservations. North Hullen Street: breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. Clearview Parkway: breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. $
Camellia Grill
626 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-2679
Joujou’s omelet includes shrimp, grilled red onions, spinach and cheese. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Canal Street Bistro
3903 Canal St., (504) 482-1225; www.canalstreetbistro.com
Chicken boudin Benedict includes two house-made boudin cakes, tomato slices, poached eggs and hollandaise. Reservations recommended. Brunch and lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner Fri. $$
Cane & Table
1113 Decatur St., (504) 581-1112; www.caneandtablenola.com
Arroz con pollo features an annatto-marinated half chicken with saffron bomba rice. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Canseco’s Market
1519 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 835-5979; 3125 Esplanade Ave., (504) 322-2594; 5217 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 218-8426; 6723 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 266-2059; www.cansecos.com
The deli counter serves a Cuban sandwich filled with roasted pork, ham, cheese and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Capulet
3014 Dauphine St., (504) 507-0691; www.capuletbywater.com
A bloody mary roast beef sandwich features grass-fed beef brisket slow-braised in bloody mary sauce and served on toasted Bellegarde Bakery rye with roasted cherry tomatoes, pickled green beans, fermented celery relish and horseradish and Worcestershire aioli. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu. $
Carousel Bar & Lounge
Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com
Blue crab and Louisiana crawfish beignets are served with remoulade. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
4641 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 779-2252: www.carrabbas.com
Shrimp Parmesan features breaded shrimp with pomodoro sauce and Romano and mozzarella cheeses. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Carreta’s Grill
137 Taos St., Slidell, (985) 847-0020; 1821 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 305-4833; 2320 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 837-6696; 70380 Highway 21, Covington, (985) 871-6674; www.carretasgrillrestaurant.com
Mayan tacos are filled with grilled mahi mahi, cabbage and chipotle dressing. Reservations accepted. Hours vary by location. $$
Carrollton Market
8132 Hampson St., (504) 252-9928; www.carrolltonmarket.com
Oysters Goodenough features flash-fried oysters, Benton’s bacon and bearnaise on a bed of creamed leeks. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Casa Borrega
1719 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 427-0654; www.casaborrega.com
Flautas de Borrega features two flautas stuffed with lamb, crema, avocado and queso fresco. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Casa Garcia
8814 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 464-0354; www.casa-garcia.com
Chiles rellenos include two fried poblano peppers — one stuffed with cheese and topped with chili con carne and one filled with beef and topped with Spanish sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Casablanca
3030 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-2209; www.kosherneworleans.com
Moroccan “cigars” are phyllo dough rolls filled with Mediterranean-seasoned beef. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner Sun.-Thu. $$
Catalino’s
7724 Maple St., (504) 518-6735; www.facebook.com/catalinosllc
Jocon is fried chicken in a stew of potatoes, mirliton, tomatillo, bell peppers, onion and cilantro served with corn tortillas and rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Catty Shack
1839 Gentilly Blvd., (504) 372-3150; www.facebook.com/cattyshacktexmex
Smoked brisket tacos are topped with avocado verde, Cotija cheese, onions and cilantro. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner Thu.-Tue. $
Cavan
3607 Magazine St., (504) 509-7655; www.cavannola.com
Three-cheese lasagna includes mushroom ragu, crawfish and Creole tomato sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Fri.-Sun. $$
CellarDoor
916 Lafayette St., (504) 265-8392; www.cellardoornola.com
A wagyu flatiron steak is served with chimichurri, bearnaise aioli and roasted spring vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Central City BBQ
1201 S. Rampart St., (504) 558-4276; www.centralcitybbq.com
A Kickin’ Hog sandwich features pulled pork, smoked bacon and coleslaw and is served with a side such as Creole slaw, fries or Brussels sprouts. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Central Grocery & Deli
923 Decatur St., (504) 523-1620; www.centralgrocery.com
The Italian grocery only serves muffulettas, which feature meats sliced in-house, locally baked bread and house-made Italian olive salad. No reservations. Lunch daily. $$
Chais Delachaise
7708 Maple St., (504) 510-4509; www.chaisdelachaise.com
Mussels are steamed with lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, ginger and coconut milk and served with fries or grilled bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Chap’s Chicken Restaurant & Catering
206 W. Harrison Ave., Suite C, (504) 371-5546; www.facebook.com/chapschicken
A fried chicken Parmesan po-boy is dressed with marinara, provolone and Parmesan sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Charles Seafood
8311 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 405-5263; www.charlesseafood14.com
A Charlie platter includes catfish, shrimp, oysters, stuffed crab, salad or coleslaw, toast and a cup of gumbo. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Charlie’s Steak House
4510 Dryades St., (504) 895-9323; www.charliessteakhousenola.com
A Charlie is a grilled 32-ounce T-bone steak served on a sizzling platter. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Chartres House
540 Chartres St., (504) 586-8383; www.chartreshouse.com
Crawfish Mac N’ Cheese includes crawfish tails in Creole cream sauce with provolone, cheddar and Parmesan cheeses. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Chef D’z Cafe
1535 Basin St., (504) 265-8091; www.facebook.com/chefdzcafe
Blackened chicken is served over fettuccine in Parmesan cream sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Cherry Espresso Bar
1581 Magazine St., Suite 2, (504) 267-4722; 4877 Laurel St., (504) 875-3699; www.cherrycoffeeroasters.com
A squash waffle is served with curried vegetables and lime. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Chez Pierre French Bakery and Cafe
1801 Hickory Ave., (504) 324-5477; 2901 David Drive, Metairie, (504) 267-5839; 3208 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 467-3176; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Drive, Metairie, (504) 356-3026; www.chezpierreneworleans.com
A shrimp vermicelli bowl includes cucumber, pickled carrots, lettuce and fish sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Chiba
8312 Oak St., (504) 826-9119; www.chiba-nola.com
An Oak Street roll features yellowtail, pickled jalapenos, scallions and blackberries topped with fried yams and blackberry-habanero sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$
China Orchid Restaurant
704 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 865-1428; www.chinaorchidneworleans.com
An orange peel beef combo platter includes an egg roll, fried rice and egg drop or hot-and-sour soup. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
China Rose
3501 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 887-3295; www.chinaroseno.com
Fish is cooked with hot peppers and vegetables and served with rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Chompers BBQ Den
69399 Highway 59, Abita Springs, (985) 892-0205; www.chompersbbqden.com
Smoked pulled pork is topped with coleslaw on a sandwich and served with a side such as potato salad, coleslaw or baked beans. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Chophouse New Orleans
322 Magazine St., (504) 522-7902; www.chophousenola.com
Baked shrimp are topped with Parmesan, garlic butter and breadcrumbs. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
Churros Cafe
3100 Kingman St., Metairie, (504) 885-6516
Lechon asado is slow-roasted pork marinated in sour orange, garlic and herbs. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Thu., dinner Fri.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Ciro’s Cote Sud Restaurant
7918 Maple St., (504) 866-9551; www.cotesudrestaurant.com
A Napolitana pizza includes Italian sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives and mozzarella. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Checks and cash only. $$
City Diner
3116 S. I-10 Service Road E., Metairie, (504) 831-1030; www.citydiner.biz
Shrimp and andouille are served over hash browns with Cajun cream sauce. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Clancy’s
6100 Annunciation St., (504) 895-1111; www.clancysneworleans.com
A veal chop is served with roasted tomatoes and demi-glace. Reservations recommended. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Cleo’s Mediterranean Cuisine & Grocery
117 Decatur St., (504) 218-5874; 940 Canal St., (504) 522-4504; www.facebook.com/cleosnola
Egyptian-style fried schnitzel kofta is breaded ground beef seasoned with allspice, served with pita and sides such as hummus, basmati rice or salad. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Clesi’s Restaurant & Catering
4323 Bienville St., (504) 909-0108; www.clesicatering.com
A fried seafood platter includes catfish, oysters, head-on shrimp, remoulade and cocktail sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Clover Grill
900 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1010; www.clovergrill.com
Chicken-fried steak is served on a sandwich. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Cochon
930 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 588-2123; www.cochonrestaurant.com
Smoked pork ribs are served with watermelon pickles. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Cochon Butcher
930 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 588-7675; www.cochonbutcher.com
A Gambino sandwich includes ham, salami and greens in herb vinaigrette on ciabatta. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Columbia Street Tap Room and Grill
434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-0899; www.columbiastreettaproom.com
A chili cheeseburger is an 8-ounce beef patty topped with chili, pepper Jack cheese, jalapenos, onions and mayonnaise and is served with french fries. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Mon., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
The Columns Hotel
3811 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-9308; www.thecolumns.com
At brunch, shrimp and grits are served with bacon and mushroom Creole gravy. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, brunch Sun. $$
Commander’s Palace
1403 Washington Ave., (504) 899-8221; www.commanderspalace.com
Bluefin tuna is served with fried sweet potatoes, spicy wilted greens and green garlic chimichurri. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
The Company Burger
611 O’Keefe Ave., Suite C7, (504) 309-9422; 4600 Freret St., (504) 267-0320; www.thecompanyburger.com
A Company burger features two Creekstone Farm beef patties, American cheese, bread-and-butter pickles and red onions. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Compere Lapin
Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, 535 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 599-2119; www.comperelapin.com
Adobo pork tenderloin is served with charred okra and plantain crema. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Coop’s Place
1109 Decatur St., (504) 525-9053; www.coopsplace.net
Jambalaya is made with rabbit, smoked sausage, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Cooter Brown’s Tavern
509 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-9104; www.cooterbrowns.com
An Irish Channel special po-boy includes corned beef, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, buttermilk slaw and Crystal remoulade on semolina bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Copper Vine Wine Pub
1001 Poydras St., (504) 208-9535; www.coppervinewine.com
Gulf fish bouillabaisse includes blackened shrimp, jumbo lump crabmeat and vegetables in seafood broth. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Coquette
2800 Magazine St., (504) 265-0421; www.coquettenola.com
Smoked beef short rib is served with English peas, cherry tomatoes and jalapenos. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Corner Oyster House
500 St. Peter St., (504) 522-2999; www.corneroysterhousefrenchquarter.com
Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan and herbs and served with French bread. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Coscino’s Italian Grill
1809 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 727-4984; www.coscinositaliangrill.com
Spinach pizza includes tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, feta and mozzarella cheeses and garlic-herb sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
The Country Club
634 Louisa St., (504) 945-0742; www.thecountryclubneworleans.com
Fried Gulf oysters are served with pickled mustard seed and fontina cream. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Country Flame
620 Iberville St., (504) 522-1138; www.countryflamerestaurant.com
A Mexican combination platter includes a chicken, beef or seafood taco, an enchilada, lettuce, tomato, saffron rice and beans. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Court of Two Sisters
613 Royal St., (504) 522-7261; www.courtoftwosisters.com
Louisiana crabmeat au gratin is jumbo lump crabmeat and Mornay sauce baked in a casserole and served with asparagus and tasso hollandaise. Reservations recommended. Brunch and dinner daily. $$$
Couvant
The Eliza Jane Hotel, 317 Magazine St., (504) 324-5400; www.couvant.com
Skate a la grenobloise features a sauce of brown butter, lemon, parsley and capers. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Cowbell
8801 Oak St., (504) 866-4222; www.cowbell-nola.com
Grilled fish is served with kale salad, Meyer lemon butter and crab-boiled potatoes. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Crabby Jack’s
428 Jefferson Highway, (504) 833-2722; www.crabbyjacksnola.com
Fried green tomato salad includes romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, red onion and carrots. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $$
Crave
3201 E. Judge Perez Drive, Meraux, (504) 676-3697; www.facebook.com/cravestb
Fried oyster tacos are topped with lettuce, cheese and house taco sauce and served in flour tortillas. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Creole Creamery
4924 Prytania St., (504) 894-8680; 6260 Vicksburg St., (504) 482-2924; www.creolecreamery.com
A Cookie Monster sundae is Cookie Monster ice cream topped with hot fudge and crumbled Oreos and chocolate chip cookies. No reservations. Prytania Street: lunch and dinner daily. Vicksburg Street: lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner daily. $
Creole House Restaurant & Oyster Bar
509 Canal St., (504) 323-2109; www.creolehouserestaurant.com
Canal Street redfish is a panko-crusted fillet topped with sauteed shrimp and Cajun garlic sauce and served with sauteed vegetables. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Crepes a la Cart
1039 Broadway St., (504) 866-2362; www.crepesalacartnola.com
A S’mores crepe is filled with Nutella or chocolate chips, marshmallow and graham cracker crumbs. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Crescent City Brewhouse
527 Decatur St., (504) 522-0571; www.crescentcitybrewhouse.com
Louisiana crabmeat-stuffed shrimp is served with ratatouille and tomato beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Crescent City Pizza Works
407 Bourbon St., (504) 569-3664; www.crescentcitypizza.com
A Chizzaburger includes Angus beef, onions, mozzarella, pickles, ketchup and mustard. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Criollo Restaurant
Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 681-4444; www.criollonola.com
A shrimp, blue crab and avocado stack features chilled shrimp over guacamole, crabmeat and tomato coulis. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Croissant d’Or Patisserie
617 Ursulines Ave., (504) 524-4663; www.croissantdornola.com
Almond croissants are filled with almond paste and topped with almond slivers. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $
Cru by Chef Marlon Alexander
535 Franklin Ave., (504) 266-2856; www.crunola.com
The fish of the day is a pan-seared fillet served with rainbow fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, citrus-ponzu glaze, vegetables, edible flowers and pickled red onion. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sat. and Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Cupcake Fairies
2511 Bayou Road, (504) 333-9356; www.cupcakefairies.com
Grilled chicken tops Caesar salad with Parmesan and croutons. No reservations. Breakfast and Lunch Tue.-Sat. $
Cure
4905 Freret St., (504) 302-2357; www.curenola.com
Deviled eggs cacio e pepe-style are topped with Parmesan and black pepper. Reservations accepted. Dinner and late-night daily. $$
Curio
301 Royal St., (504) 717-4198; www.curionola.com
Coriander blackened redfish is served with lump crabmeat salad and honey creamed mustard greens. Reservations recommended. Breakfast daily, lunch and dinner daily. $$
D
d’Juice
4838 Magazine St., (504) 302-1965; www.d-juice.com
An It’s Not Easy Being Green juice includes cucumber, green apple, kale, spinach, bell pepper, mango, peach and banana. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
DTB
8201 Oak St., Suite 1, (504) 518-6889; www.dtbnola.com
Duck confit is served with charred cabbage, sweet potato and pecan vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
The Daily Beet
1000 Girod St., (504) 605-4413; St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave.; www.thedailybeetnola.com
An Orbit bowl includes an egg, avocado, kimchi, edamame, carrots, scallions, seaweed, brown rice, greens and sesame-ginger dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Daisy Dukes
Citywide; www.daisydukesrestaurant.com
An alligator sausage po-boy is dressed with tomato, lettuce, pickles, mayonnaise and mustard. Delivery available in the French Quarter and CBD. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $
Daiwa Sushi Bar & Japanese Cuisine
5033 Lapalco Blvd., Suite B6, Marrero, (504) 875-4203; www.daiwasushi.com
Spicy City is a deep-fried sushi roll filled with marinated crawfish, snow crab, cream cheese, avocado and jalapeno and topped with eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise. Reservations available Mon.-Thu. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Dakota Restaurant
629 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 892-3712; www.thedakotarestaurant.com
Crabmeat and brie soup is made with a touch of brandy and white wine. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Dat Dog
601 Frenchmen St., (504) 309-3362; 3336 Magazine St., (504) 324-2226; 5030 Freret St., (504) 899-6883; www.datdog.com
A bacon Werewolf dog is a smoked bratwurst topped with bacon, sauerkraut, dill relish, grilled onions, tomatoes and Creole mustard. Reservations accepted for large parties. Freret and Magazine streets: lunch and dinner daily. Frenchmen Street: lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Deanie’s Seafood
841 Iberville St., (504) 581-1316; 1713 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 831-1225; 2200 Magazine St., (504) 962-7760; www.deanies.com
Shell-on Gulf shrimp are sauteed in New Orleans-style garlic-butter sauce and served with French bread and salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Deja Vu Bar & Grill
400 Dauphine St., (504) 523-1931; www.dejavunola.com
A Tuesday and Thursday night steak special features an 8-ounce New York strip served with a side. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Del Fuego Taqueria
4518 Magazine St., (504) 309-5797; www.delfuegotaqueria.com
Blistered shishito fundido features broiled Chihuahua and Jack cheese, salsa Mexicana and house-made heirloom Oaxacan corn tortillas. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat. $$
Del Porto Ristorante
501 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 875-1006; www.delportoristorante.com
House-made cavatelli is served with Gulf shrimp, Alabama sweet corn, roasted peppers, arugula and chili oil. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
The Delachaise
3442 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-0858; www.thedelachaise.com
Grilled eggplant cannoli are filled with chevre and ricotta cheeses and served with muhammara dipping sauce. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $$
Desi Vega’s Steakhouse
628 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-7600; www.desivegasteaks.com
Who Dat shrimp are bacon-wrapped Gulf shrimp stuffed with crabmeat and served with sweet Thai chili sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Desire Oyster Bar
Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 300 Bourbon St., (504) 553-2281; www.sonesta.com/desireoysterbar
Char-grilled oysters are topped with Parmesan, herbs and butter and served with French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Deuce McAllister’s Ole Saint Kitchen and Tap
132 Royal St., (504) 309-4797; www.olesaint.com
Southern-style fried catfish is served with white beans and shrimp and Crystal beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Dian Xin
1218 Decatur St., (504) 266-2828; www.facebook.com/dianxinnola
Walnut shrimp are served with tangy sauce. No reservations. Dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Dick & Jenny’s
4501 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 894-9880; www.dickandjennys.com
Creole-style barbecue Gulf shrimp is served with organic stone-ground grits. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
Citywide; www.dickeys.com
A sliced or chopped brisket sandwich includes pickles, onions and Dickey’s original sweet or spicy sauce on a brioche roll. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse
716 Iberville St., (504) 522-2467; www.dickiebrennanssteakhouse.com
A grilled 12-ounce rib-eye is topped with Gulf shrimp and New Orleans-style barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$
DiCristina’s Italian and Seafood Restaurant
810 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 875-0160; www.dicristinas.com
Soft-shell crab Emily features a fried crab on a bed of angel hair pasta with crawfish sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
DiMartino’s Famous New Orleans Muffulettas
700 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 276-6460; 1788 Carol Sue Ave., Terrytown, (504) 392-7589; 3900 General De Gaulle Drive, (504) 367-0227; 6641 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, (504) 341-4096; www.dimartinos.com
A muffuletta includes ham, salami, provolone cheese and olive salad on a seeded roll. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. Carol Sue Avenue: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Dino’s Bar & Grill
1128 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 558-0900
Dino’s bacon-blue cheeseburger is served with waffle fries, chips or salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
District Donuts.Sliders.Brew
527 Harrison Ave., (504) 827-1152; 1126 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite D, Jefferson, (504) 605-7944; 2209 Magazine St., (504) 570-6945; 5637 Magazine St., (504) 313-1316; www.districtdonuts.com
A roasted pork belly slider is topped with pickled onion, radish sprouts and garlic-anise Creole mustard. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. 5637 Magazine St.: breakfast and lunch daily. $
Ditali’s Pizza Cafe
1650 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 361-0058; www.ditalis.com
A Ditali deluxe pizza is topped with Italian sausage, beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, black olives and bell peppers. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Domenica
The Roosevelt New Orleans, 123 Baronne St., (504) 648-6020; www.domenicarestaurant.com
Tortellini is served with sweet peas, Rocket’s robiola cheese and lemon. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat-Sun. $$$
Domilise’s Po-Boys & Bar
5240 Annunciation St., (504) 899-9126; www.domilisespoboys.com
The Half and Half po-boy includes fried oysters and shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and hot sauce. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Don’s Seafood
126 Lake Drive, Covington, (985) 327-7111; 4801 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-1550; www.donsseafoodonline.com
Grilled Gulf shrimp and grits is served with creamy garlic butter sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Dong Phuong Bakery & Restaurant
14207 Chef Menteur Highway, (504) 254-1568; www.dpbakeshop.com
A rotisserie chicken banh mi includes pickled carrots, jalapenos, cilantro and mayonnaise. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $
Dooky Chase’s Restaurant
2301 Orleans Ave., (504) 821-0600; www.dookychaserestaurant.com
Sauteed shrimp Clemenceau includes mushrooms, peas and brabant potatoes in garlicky sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Fri. $$
Dorignac’s Food Center
710 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 834-8216; www.dorignacs.com
Red beans and rice is a Monday special. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. Checks accepted. $
Doris Metropolitan
620 Chartres St., (504) 267-3500; www.dorismetropolitan.com
Tuna tartare includes radish, avocado, tobiko, soy pearls and ginger emulsion. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Doson Noodle House
135 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-7283; www.dosonnoodlehousela.com
Bun thit is Vietnamese-style grilled pork served over rice or vermicelli. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Down the Hatch Bar & Grill
1921 Sophie Wright Place, (504) 522-0909; www.downthehatchnola.com
A falafel sandwich is served on pita bread with couscous salad. Delivery available for dinner. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Drago’s Seafood Restaurant
Hilton New Orleans Riverside, 2 Poydras St., (504) 584-3911; 3232 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 888-9254; www.dragosrestaurant.com
Char-broiled oysters are topped with garlic, parsley, Parmesan and butter. No reservations. N. Arnoult Road: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Poydras Street: lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Dry Dock Cafe
133 Delaronde St., (504) 361-8240
New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp are served in peppery sauce with french bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
Dunbar’s Creole Cuisine
7834 Earhart Blvd., (504) 509-6287; www.dunbarscreolecuisine.com
A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, catfish, crab balls, hushpuppies and french fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
E
Eat New Orleans
900 Dumaine St., (504) 522-7222; www.eatnola.com
The Trio includes a cup of gumbo made with chicken and Wayne Jacob’s andouille sausage, River Road butter beans with shrimp, and a pepper stuffed with roast beef and shrimp. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Fri.-Sun. $$
Echo’s Pizza
3200 Banks St., (504) 267-3231; www.echospizza.com
Chorizo pizza includes mozzarella, cured olives and tomato sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast Wed.-Fri., lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Effervescence
1036 N. Rampart St., (504) 509-7644; www.nolabubbles.com
A Gulf Seafood Plateau includes West Indies crab salad, snapper ceviche, royal red shrimp, Murder Point oysters and bowfin Cajun caviar. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$$
El Gato Negro
81 French Market Place, (504) 525-9752; 300 Harrison Ave., (504) 488-0107; 800 S. Peters St., (504) 309-8864; www.elgatonegronola.com
Pulled pork tamales are served with rice, beans and orange-oregano salsa. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
El Libre
3151 Calhoun St., (504) 309-2699; www.ellibrenola.com
A breakfast bowl features ropa vieja, a fried egg and brabant potatoes over cheddar cheese grits. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
El Paso
Citywide; www.elpasomex.com
Pollo asada includes a grilled chicken breast, rice, refried beans and guacamole salad. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
El Pavo Real
4401 S. Broad St., (504) 266-2022; www.elpavorealnola.com
Sauteed Gulf shrimp and vegetables are served with chipotle and coconut milk sauce with plantains and cilantro rice. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Elizabeth’s Restaurant
601 Gallier St., (504) 944-9272; www.elizabethsrestaurantnola.com
For brunch, sweet potato and duck hash tops a cornbread waffle served with pepper jelly. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
The Elysian Bar
Hotel Peter & Paul, 2317 Burgundy St., (504) 356-6769; www.theelysianbar.com
Home Place Pastures pork scallopini is made with fennel soubise, new potato confit, roasted eggplant salad and pickled mustard seeds. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Elysian Seafood
Auction House Market, 801 Magazine St., (504) 372-4321; St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave., (504) 609-3813; www.elysianseafood.com
A Louisiana crab cake is served with Creole potato hash and corn and charred scallion cream. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Emeril’s Delmonico
1300 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-4937; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-delmonico
North Carolina chicken is roasted with Delmonico bacon, cremini mushrooms, potatoes and pearl onions and topped with persillade. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
Emeril’s New Orleans
800 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 528-9393; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-new-orleans
Seared scallops are served with Benton’s country ham and chili butter and topped with herbed breadcrumbs. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Empire State Delicatessen
701 Poydras St., Suite 130, (504) 412-8326; www.empirestatedeli.com
A Mason-Dixon sandwich includes Cajun-seasoned roast beef, melted American cheese, onion rings, jalapenos and ranch dressing. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Ernst Cafe
600 S. Peters St., (504) 525-8544; www.ernstcafe.com
An Ernst burger is an 8-ounce Angus beef patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles and served with fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Thu.-Sat. $
Espiritu Mezcaleria
520 Capdeville St., (504) 267-4975; www.espiritunola.com
Blackened fish tacos are topped with jicama slaw. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Estrella Steak & Lobster House
237 Decatur St., (504) 525-6151; www.estrellasteaklobsterhouse.us
A filet mignon is stuffed with crawfish, shrimp and crabmeat and topped with mushrooms in red wine reduction. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
F
Fat Boy Pantry
1302 Magazine St., (504) 239-9514; www.facebook.com/thefatboypantry
A fried lobster po-boy is served with remoulade and drawn butter. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Fat Harry’s
4330 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-9582
Buffalo wings are served with celery and blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Fausto’s Bistro
530 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 833-7121; www.faustosbistro.com
Italian sausage is sauteed with bell peppers, onions, garlic, Italian herbs and marinara sauce and served over angel hair pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Fazzio’s Restaurant
1841 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 624-9704; www.fazziosrestaurant.com
Veal Anne features veal sauteed with mushrooms, artichoke hearts and capers in cream sauce served over pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Felipe’s Taqueria
301 N. Peters St., (504) 288-8226; 411 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite 1, (504) 288-8226; 6215 S. Miro St., (504) 288-8226; www.felipestaqueria.com
Chicken flautas are served with Cotija cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and salsa. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar
739 Iberville St., (504) 522-4440; 7400 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 304-4125; www.felixs.com
A fried shrimp, oyster and fish platter comes with fries, hushpuppies and coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Fete au Fete StrEATery
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave.; (504) 475-7979; www.feteaufete.com
Crawfish poutine features crawfish-boiled potatoes topped with crawfish etouffee and pepper Jack cheese. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Fharmacy
2540 Banks St., (504) 324-6090; www.fharmacyrestaurant.com
A Dr. Tan burger is topped with Jack cheese, bacon, grilled onions, jalapenos, coleslaw and aioli and served with fries and a pickle spear. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Five Guys Burgers and Fries
Citywide; www.fiveguys.com
Bacon cheeseburgers are served with a choice of toppings such as jalapenos, grilled onions, mushrooms, pickles and barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Five Happiness
3605 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 482-3935
Sizzling beef includes string beans, mushrooms and onions and is served on a hot plate. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Flamingo A-Go-Go
869 Magazine St., (504) 577-2202; www.flamingonola.com
Shrimp A Go-Go is served with roasted red pepper aioli, macadamia nuts, green onions, grilled pineapple and corn salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Fong’s Chinese & Cantonese Restaurant
2101 Williams Blvd., Suite G, Kenner, (504) 467-9928
Triple Treat combines pork, chicken, beef and Chinese vegetables. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Fountain Lounge
The Roosevelt New Orleans, 130 Roosevelt Way, (504) 648-5486; www.therooseveltneworleans.com
A Rossini burger includes a Snake River wagyu beef patty, onion jam, seared foie gras and black truffle mayonnaise. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Francesca by Katie’s
515 Harrison Ave., (504) 266-2511; www.francescadeli.com
A Legend po-boy includes cochon de lait and barbecue shrimp. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Frank’s Restaurant
933 Decatur St., (504) 525-1602; www.franksnola.com
A muffuletta is filled with ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese and olive salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Frankie & Johnny’s
321 Arabella St., (504) 243-1234; www.frankieandjohnnys.net
A seafood combo platter includes fried shrimp, catfish, oysters, a crab cake, french fries and salad. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Franklin
2600 Dauphine St., (504) 267-0640; www.thefranklinnola.com
Pork neck schnitzel is served with a sunny side up egg and Creole mustard sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$
French Press Coffeehouse
2120 David Drive, Metairie, (504) 456-7835; 3236 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-0276; 3238 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 598-5274; 4205 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 325-5653; www.frenchpresscoffeehouse.com
A turkey and avocado sandwich includes bacon, lettuce and tomato on wheatberry bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Freret Beer Room
5018 Freret St., (504) 298-7468; www.freretbeerroom.com
Confit chicken leg quarter is served with ricotta gnocchi, Marsala mushroom sauce and kale. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Fresco Cafe & Pizzeria
7625 Maple St., (504) 862-6363; www.frescocafe.us
A gyro lavash roll is stuffed with gyro meat, hummus, tomato, red onion, roasted red pepper, feta and tzatziki sauce and served with rosemary roasted potatoes. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Frey Smoked Meat Co.
4141 Bienville St., Suite 110, (504) 488-7427; www.freysmokedmeat.com
A Bar-B-Cuban sandwich includes pulled pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and New Orleans Gold sauce on a hoagie roll. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
FullBlast Brunch
139 S. Cortez St., (504) 302-2800; www.fullblastbrunch.com
Andouille Benedict includes poached eggs, sauteed onions and peppers and Creole mustard hollandaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and brunch Thu.-Mon. $$
Fulton Alley
600 Fulton St., (504) 208-5569; www.fultonalley.com
Crawfish and pork fill boudin balls are served with pickles and Creole mustard vinaigrette. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Fulton Street Bistro & Bar
Omni Riverfront Hotel, 701 Convention Center Blvd., (504) 681-1034; www.omnihotels.com/hotels/new-orleans-riverfront
Seafood fettuccine includes sauteed crawfish and shrimp, seafood Mornay sauce and house-made pasta. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Fury’s Restaurant
724 Martin Behrman Ave., Metairie, (504) 834-5646; www.furysrestaurant.com
Trout Carrie is served with sauteed lump crabmeat, salad, vegetables and potatoes or spaghetti. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
G
G’s Pizza
833 Howard Ave., (504) 299-8792; G’s Kitchen Spot, Balcony Bar, 3201 Magazine St., (504) 894-8888; 4840 Bienville St., (504) 483-6464; www.gspizzas.com
A NOLA Green Roots pie includes spinach, tomatoes, roasted garlic, black olives, red onions and marinara. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Hours vary by location. $
GW Fins
808 Bienville St., (504) 581-3467; www.gwfins.com
“Scalibut” includes halibut, sea scallops, lobster risotto, snow peas and pea-shoot butter. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
Gabrielle Restaurant
2441 Orleans Ave., (504) 603-2344; www.gabriellerestaurant.com
Slow-roasted duck comes with cremini mushrooms, roasted red peppers and orange-sherry sauce served over shoestring potatoes. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Galatoire’s 33 Bar & Steak
215 Bourbon St., (504) 335-3932; www.galatoires33barandsteak.com
Goute 33 includes Gulf shrimp remoulade and six deviled eggs with toppings including smoked trout, crab ravigote and ghost pepper caviar. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Galatoire’s Restaurant
209 Bourbon St., (504) 525-2021; www.galatoires.com
Shrimp remoulade is served over iceberg lettuce. Reservations accepted for the second floor dining room. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Gallagher’s Grill
509 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 892-9992; www.gallaghersgrill.com
Pan-seared pompano is served with jumbo lump crabmeat and citrus beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
The Galley Seafood
2535 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 832-0955; www.thegalleyseafood.net
A combination seafood platter includes fried shrimp, oysters and catfish, salad and a side. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Galliano Restaurant
200 Julia St., (504) 218-5753; www.gallianorestaurant.com
Catfish Creole is a fried fillet served with shrimp and andouille over rice. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Gambino’s Bakery
4821 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 885-7500; www.gambinos.com
A lemon doberge cake features six layers of buttermilk cake, buttercream filling and fondant icing. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Gattuso’s Neighborhood Bar, Restaurant & Catering
435 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-1114; www.gattusos.net
A summer salad features romaine lettuce, avocado, Parmesan, cucumber and pecans. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Gautreau’s Restaurant
1728 Soniat St., (504) 899-7397; www.gautreausrestaurant.com
Roasted duck breast is served with mole reduction, corn truffle, cipollini onions and English pea risotto. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Gendusa’s Italian Market
405 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-5305; www.gendusasitalian.com
A Carlo Gambino pizza is topped with mozzarella, cremini mushrooms and roasted garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Gianna
700 Magazine St., (504) 399-0816; www.giannarestaurant.com
Roasted pork shoulder is cooked with fennel and orange. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Gin Korean BBQ
3012 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 309-7007; www.ginkoreanbbq.com
Diners can cook marinated beef bulgogi at a tabletop grill and an order includes rice, salad, lettuce, vegetables and banchan. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Gio’s Villa Vancheri
690 Lafitte St., Mandeville, (985) 624-2597; www.facebook.com/giosvillavancheri
Orecchio di elefante is a pounded and breaded veal chop sauteed with clarified butter and herbs and served with arugula. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Giorlando’s Restaurant
741 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-8593; www.giorlandos.com
A muffuletta includes salami, ham, mortadella, mozzarella and Swiss cheeses and olive salad on a seeded bun and is served warm. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $$
Gogi Korean Restaurant
4620 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 872-9992; www.gogirestaurantnola.com
Haemul pajeon is a seafood pancake filled with shrimp, clams, mussels, squid, octopus, scallions and bell peppers and served with dipping sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Good Bird
5031 Freret St., (504) 516-2307; www.goodbirdnola.com
A Bird Man Jr. sandwich features roasted Springer Mountain Farms chicken, melted Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, pickles and spicy aioli on sourdough bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Gordon Biersch
200 Poydras St., (504) 552-2739; www.gordonbiersch.com
A Marzen barbecue burger is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and Marzen beer barbecue sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
The Governor Restaurant and Seafood Bar
301 Chartres St., (504) 291-1860; www.governorrestaurant.com
Shrimp Clemenceau includes sweet peas, mushrooms, brabant potatoes, roasted garlic and sweet cream corn grits. Reservations accepted. Brunch, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Gracious Bakery & Cafe
New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, 725 Howard Ave., Suite 102, (504) 635-0033; 1000 S. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 321-6233; 2854 St. Charles Ave., (504) 301-9949; 4930 Prytania St., (504) 300-8135; www.graciousbakery.com
Tarragon chicken salad is served on house-baked green onion bread and dressed with pickled red onions. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $
Green Goddess
307 Exchange Place, (504) 301-3347; www.greengoddessrestaurant.com
Beet hummus is served with chili sauce, vegetables and bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
The Green Room Kukhnya
1300 St. Bernard Ave., (504) 766-1613; www.greenroomnola.com
Spiced apple salad includes goat cheese, toasted almonds, carrots, mixed greens and honey-dill vinaigrette. No reservations. Dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Thu.-Sat. $
Green to Go
400 Poydras St., Suite 130; 2633 Napoleon Ave., (504) 460-3160; www.greentogonola.com
A turkey avocado wrap includes romaine lettuce and aioli in a whole grain tortilla. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
The Grill Room
Windsor Court Hotel, 300 Gravier St., (504) 522-1994; www.grillroomneworleans.com
Seared scallops are served with pappardelle pasta, crawfish, shimeji mushrooms and beurre monte. Reservations recommended. Breakfast daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
The Grille
2949 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 304-3304; www.thegrillemetairie.com
Red beans and rice is served with a hot sausage patty. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Gris-Gris
1800 Magazine St., (504) 272-0241; www.grisgrisnola.com
Seafood-stuffed crab includes shrimp, oysters and blue crab dressing served with mixed greens, tomatoes and remoulade. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Guillory’s Deli & Tamales
3708 Derbigny St., Metairie, (504) 833-1390; www.guillorysdeliandtamales.com
A fried chicken combo meal includes a drink and a side such as fries, fried okra, potato salad or baked macaroni and cheese. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $
Gumbo Shop
630 St. Peter St., (504) 525-1486; www.gumboshop.com
Chicken and andouille gumbo includes okra and is served with rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Gumbo Ya-Ya
Shops at Jax Brewery, 600 Decatur St., (504) 291-8600; www.gumbonola.com
Blackened chicken tops spicy chicken and sausage jambalaya. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
H
Habanero’s
69305 Highway 21, Suite 600, Covington, (985) 871-8760; www.habaneroscovington.com
Playeros tacos are filled with shrimp, bacon, cream cheese-stuffed jalapenos, red cabbage and chipotle mayonnaise. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Haiku
4430 Magazine St., (504) 301-0850; www.haikunola.com
A Tchoupitoulas roll includes tuna, escolar, cream cheese, avocado, asparagus, mango and eel sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Halal Guys
301 St. Charles Ave., (504) 302-2918; www.thehalalguys.com
A falafel sandwich includes onions, peppers, lettuce and white and hot sauces in pita. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Hana Japanese Restaurant
8116 Hampson St., (504) 865-1634
A Hana special roll combines tuna, salmon, crab stick, tempura-fried shrimp, avocado, tamago and smelt roe. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Happy Italian Pizzeria
7105 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 305-4666; www.happyitalian.com
Pancetta-wrapped Gulf shrimp are served over baby spinach with lemon zest. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Mon., dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat. $$
The Harbor Bar & Grill
3024 17th St., Metairie, (504) 835-6111; www.theharborbarandgrill.com
A Harbor burger is a 12-ounce beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and mayonnaise on a toasted white or wheat bun or French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Harbor Seafood & Oyster Bar
3203 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 443-6454; www.fishermanscoveseafood.com
A Swamp platter includes fried alligator, crawfish tails and frog legs, crawfish etouffee, turtle soup and Cajun alligator sausage. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Hard Rock Cafe
125 Bourbon St., (504) 529-5617; www.hardrock.com/cafes/new-orleans
A Legendary burger features a half-pound Angus beef patty topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings, lettuce and tomato. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Heads & Tails Seafood & Oyster Bar
1820 Dickory Ave., Suite A, Harahan, (504) 533-9515; www.headsandtailsrestaurant.com
Blackened or sauteed redfish is topped with crabmeat and lemon beurre blanc and served with mashed potatoes and asparagus. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Herbsaint Bar and Restaurant
701 St. Charles Ave., (504) 524-4114; www.herbsaint.com
House-made spaghetti is served with guanciale and a fried poached farm egg. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Hickory Cafe & Grill
1313 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 737-0033; www.hickorycafe.com
A focaccia burger is an 8-ounce beef patty topped with pepper Jack cheese, bacon, spinach, roasted red pepper and basil mayonnaise on focaccia. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat. $$
High Hat Cafe
4500 Freret St., (504) 754-1336; www.highhatcafe.com
Fried catfish is served with coleslaw, pickles, french fries and hushpuppies. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Hippie Kitchen
3741 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, (504) 444-4113; www.hknola.com
Braised beef short ribs are served with seasonal vegetables and whipped potatoes. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Homegrown Pizza
6325 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 644-4762; www.homegrown.pizza
A Summertime pie is topped with tomato, squash, zucchini, feta and mozzarella cheeses, garlic, olive oil and lemon. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Horn’s
1940 Dauphine St., (504) 459-4676; www.hornsnola.com
A Creole slammer is hash browns topped with fried eggs and crawfish etouffee served with a biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Thu.-Mon. $
Hoshun Restaurant
1601 St. Charles Ave., (504) 302-9716; www.hoshunrestaurant.com
An Uptown sushi roll includes white fish, snow crab, avocado, cream cheese, eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise. Limited delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
House of Blues
225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4999; www.houseofblues.com/neworleans/restaurant
Shrimp and grits features sauteed shrimp over a Cotija cheese grit cake with chipotle cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
Houston’s Restaurant
1755 St. Charles Ave., (504) 524-1578; www.houstons.com
Barbecued pork ribs are served with french fries and coleslaw. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
The Howlin’ Wolf Den
907 S. Peters St., (504) 529-5844; www.thehowlinwolf.com
A Cuban sandwich includes roasted pork, Chisesi ham, pickles, mozzarella and Creole mustard. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Humble Bagel
4716 Freret St., (504) 355-3535; www.humblebagel.com
A house-made bagel and lox is served with tomato, red onion, capers and cream cheese. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Mon. $
Hummus & More
3363 Severn Ave., Suite 7, Metairie, (504) 833-9228; www.facebook.com/hummusandmore
A beef shawarma wrap includes tomatoes, red onion, tahini and parsley and is served with a side such as fries, hummus or salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
I
Iacovone Kitchen
5033 Freret St., (504) 533-9742; www.iacovonekitchen.com
A Mediterranean rice bowl includes sun-dried tomatoes, olives, capers and basil pesto. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Ikura Sushi + Hibachi
310 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 485-5658; www.ikuranola.net
An assorted sushi dinner includes tuna, salmon, yellowtail, eel, shrimp, a snow crab roll and more. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Impastato’s Restaurant
3400 16th St., Metairie, (504) 455-1545; www.impastatos.com
Fish Payton is a breaded fillet topped with crabmeat, crawfish, artichoke hearts, mushrooms and lemon butter. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Irene’s Cuisine
529 Bienville St., (504) 529-8811; www.irenesnola.com
Shrimp and crab papparadelle includes spinach, Roma tomatoes, basil and Italian herbs in Parmesan cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Isabella’s Pizzeria
2660 Florida St., Mandeville, (985) 674-5700; 70452 Highway 21, Suite 500, Covington, (985) 875-7620; www.isabellaspizzeria.net
A shrimp pesto pizza includes Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onion, roasted garlic and pesto sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Italian Barrel
1240 Decatur St., (504) 569-0198; www.theitalianbarrel.com
Prince Edward Island mussels are sauteed with white wine, garlic and parsley. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
Citywide; www.izzos.com
A super steak quesadilla includes cheddar and Jack cheeses, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. Delivery available from some locations. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
J
Jack Dempsey’s Restaurant
738 Poland Ave., (504) 943-9914; www.jackdempseys.net
A Jack Dempsey platter for two features gumbo, shrimp, catfish, crab balls, crawfish pies and two sides. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
Jack Rose
Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1500; www.jackroserestaurant.com
Pompano en papillote includes bok choy, sunchokes and saffron. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$
Jacques-Imo’s Cafe
8324 Oak St., (504) 861-0886; www.jacques-imos.com
Blackened redfish is topped with crab-chili hollandaise and served with two sides. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Jaeger’s Seafood & Oyster House
901 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson, (504) 818-2200; www.jaegersseafood.com
A King’s platter includes snow crab, Maine lobster, boiled shrimp, jambalaya, potatoes, corn, garlic bread and salad. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Jamila’s Cafe Tunisian and Mediterranean Bistro
7808 Maple St., (504) 866-4366; www.jamilascafe.com
Grilled lamb chops are served with Lyonnaise potatoes and asparagus. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Jewel of the South
1026 St. Louis St., (504) 265-8816; www.jewelnola.com
Mozzarella is served with bitter lemon puree, cucumber, herbs and seeds. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$
Joey K’s Restaurant & Bar
3001 Magazine St., (504) 891-0997; www.joeyksrestaurant.com
Fried eggplant Napoleon includes shrimp and crawfish cream sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Johnny’s Po-Boy Restaurant
511 St. Louis St., (504) 524-8129; www.johnnyspoboy.com
A surf and turf po-boy is filled with roast beef, fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. Cash only. $
Johnny Sanchez
930 Poydras St., (504) 304-6615; www.johnnysanchezrestaurant.com
Duck enchiladas are topped with salsa verde and roasted corn salsa. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Joint
701 Mazant St., (504) 949-3232; www.alwayssmokin.com
A “W” special includes pulled pork, brisket, two ribs and a side such as potato salad, macaroni and cheese or green salad with smoked tomato dressing. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Josephine Estelle
Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3070; www.josephineestelle.com
Fried Brussels sprouts salad includes lima beans, golden raisins and yogurt. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Juan’s Flying Burrito
515 Baronne St., (504) 529-5825; 2018 Magazine St., (504) 569-0000; 4724 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-9950; 5538 Magazine St., (504) 897-4800; www.juansflyingburrito.com
Pork and slaw tacos are topped with red cabbage. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Junction
3021 St. Claude Ave., (504) 272-0205; www.junctionnola.com
A New York & Atlantic burger features a patty made with Louisiana pasture-raised beef topped with pepper Jack cheese, fried onions and garlic and black pepper compound butter. Patrons must be 21 to enter the bar. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Jung’s Golden Dragon
3009 Magazine St., (504) 891-8280; www.jungsgoldendragonii.com
Grand Marnier shrimp comes with broccoli and honey pecans. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Justine
225 Chartres St., (504) 218-8533; www.justinenola.com
Lobster tartine features lobster meat and caviar atop brioche with tarragon emulsion. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
K
K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen
416 Chartres St., (504) 596-2530; www.kpauls.com
A Louisiana drum fillet is blackened in a cast-iron skillet and served with crabmeat-chipotle compote, potatoes and vegetables. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
KY’s Olde Towne Bicycle Shop Restaurant
2267 Carey St., Slidell, (985) 641-1911; www.kysoldetowne.com
Roast beef cooked in house fills a po-boy served dressed. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
Kais
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (941) 527-2294; www.pythianmarket.com
A Very Vegan bowl includes tofu, edamame, mango, cucumbers, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, nori seaweed strips, cilantro and vinaigrette. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Kanno California Sushi Bar
3517 20th St., Metairie, (504) 455-5730; www.kannosushi.com
A 911 tuna roll includes spicy snow crab inside and seared Cajun-seasoned tuna on top. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
Katie’s Restaurant & Bar
3701 Iberville St., (504) 488-6582; www.katiesinmidcity.com
A Terranova pizza includes Terranova Brothers Italian sausage, pepperoni, red onions, black olives, bell peppers and marinara. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Kebab
2315 St. Claude Ave., (504) 383-4328; www.kebabnola.com
A doner kebab sandwich features Springer Mountain Farms chicken thighs, pickled cucumber, cabbage, red onions, garlic aioli and mustard on house-baked bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Keith Young’s Steakhouse
165 Highway 21, Madisonville, (985) 845-9940; www.keithyoungs.net
A 14-ounce strip comes with a baked potato, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes or sauteed green beans. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$$
Kenner Seafood
3140 Loyola Drive, Kenner, (504) 466-4701; www.kennerseafood.net
A seafood boat includes fried shrimp, oysters, fish and french fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Killer Poboys
219 Dauphine St., (504) 462-2731; Erin Rose Bar, 811 Conti St., (504) 252-6745; www.killerpoboys.com
A roasted sweet potato po-boy features black-eyed pea and pecan spread, pickled shallots and wilted greens. No reservations. Conti Street: lunch, dinner and late-night Wed.-Mon. Dauphine Street: lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Cash only at Conti Street location. $
Kin
4600 Washington Ave., (504) 304-8557; www.facebook.com/kinfordindin
The “fish bowl” features roasted Verlasso salmon, kimchi, greens, sauteed mushrooms and niboshi tare in chicken and clam broth. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Kingfish
337 Chartres St., (504) 598-5005; www.kingfishneworleans.com
Seared scallops are served with spicy New Orleans barbecue-style butter sauce and fettuccine. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
The Kitchen Table Cafe
7005 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 301-2285; www.kitchentablearabi.com
Fried Gulf oysters are served with applewood-smoked bacon and blue cheese vinaigrette over greens. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
The Kolache Kitchen
4701 Freret St., (504) 218-5341; www.kolachekitchenbr.com
Brisket, poblano peppers and provolone cheese fill an empanada. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Korea House
3547 18th St., Metairie, (504) 888-0654
Heamul dolsot bibimbap is seafood, vegetables, an egg and rice in a hot clay pot. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Tue. and Thu.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Tue. $$
Kosher Cajun New York Deli & Grocery
3519 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-2010; www.koshercajun.com
The J&N sandwich features corned beef, pastrami, coleslaw, horseradish and mustard on rye bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Sun.-Fri., early dinner Mon.-Thu. Checks accepted. $$
Koz’s
6215 Wilson St., Harahan, (504) 737-3933; www.kozcooks.com
A Chamber sandwich includes roast beef, turkey, ham, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mustard and Italian dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Fri. $
L
Click here to return to the top of the page.
La Boca
870 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 525-8205; www.labocasteaks.com
Bife La Boca is a lime- and garlic-marinated Angus sirloin flap served with avocado. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Thu.-Sat. $$$
La Boulangerie
4600 Magazine St., (504) 269-3777; www.laboulangerienola.com
Le Dindon is a turkey and avocado sandwich with arugula, tomato and basil mayonnaise on six-grain bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
La Carreta
812 Highway 190, Covington, (985) 400-5202; 1200 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, (985) 624-2990; 1814 Magazine St., (504) 304-7063; www.carretarestaurant.com
La Mexicana includes a tinga quesadilla, a cheese enchilada and Spanish rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
La Cocinita
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (504) 309-5344; www.lacocinitafoodtruck.com
A Venezuelan sampler includes a brisket and cheese arepita, pork pataconcito, a cheese empanada and avocado salsa. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
La Crepe Nanou
1410 Robert St., (504) 899-2670; www.lacrepenanou.com
Cotelettes d’agneau is lamb chops served with cognac reduction, pommes frites and haricots verts. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
La Macarena Pupuseria & Latin Cafe
8120 Hampson St., (504) 862-5252; www.pupusasnola.com
Shrimp and avocado salad includes hearts of palm, cucumber, tomato and salsa. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., brunch Sat.-Sun. Cash only. $$
La Madeleine
601 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-8662; 3300 Severn Ave., Suite 201, Metairie, (504) 456-1624; 3434 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 626-7004; www.lamadeleine.com
A warm croque monsieur sandwich includes smoked ham, cheese and garlic cream sauce on seven-grain bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
La Petite Grocery
4238 Magazine St., (504) 891-3377; www.lapetitegrocery.com
A LPG burger is topped with Gruyere cheese, pickles, onion marmalade, arugula, whole-grain mustard and aioli on a brioche bun and is served with french fries. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
The Lakehouse
2025 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 626-3006; www.lakehousecuisine.com
Fried chicken is served with mashed Yukon gold potatoes, Brussels sprouts and lemon-caper butter. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sun. Checks accepted. $$$
Lakeview Brew Coffee Cafe
5606 Canal Blvd., (504) 483-7001; www.lakeviewbrew.com
Cobb salad includes grilled chicken breast, bacon, egg, avocado, tomato, cheddar, Monterey Jack and blue cheeses, apple, carrots, green onions, croutons, romaine lettuce, cabbage and a choice of dressing. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. $
Lakeview Burgers and Seafood
872 Harrison Ave., (504) 289-1032; www.lakeviewburgersandseafood.com
Mahi mahi fish tacos are topped with pico de gallo. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$
Lakeview Harbor
8550 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 486-4887; www.lakeviewharbor.us
A cheeseburger can be topped with cheddar, pepper Jack, American, mozzarella, Swiss or blue cheese and is served with a baked potato. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Landry’s Seafood House
620 Decatur St., Suite 1A, (504) 581-9825; 8000 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 283-1010; www.landrysseafood.com
Crawfish bread features toast points topped with crawfish tails, mozzarella, tomatoes and garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Laurel Street Bakery
2701 S. Broad St., (504) 897-0576; www.laurelstreetbakery.com
Grilled salmon nicoise salad includes tomato, hard-boiled egg, roasted red potatoes, green beans, shaved red onion, olives and mixed greens in apple cider vinaigrette with ciabatta toast. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Le Bayou
503 Bourbon St., (504) 529-4256; www.lebayourestaurant.com
Gulf shrimp Ya-Ya pasta includes grape tomatoes sauteed in Cajun pesto over penne pasta and is served with garlic toast. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Le’s Baguette Banh Mi Cafe
4607 Dryades St., (504) 895-2620; www.facebook.com/lesbaguettenola
A five-spice barbecued pork belly banh mi is topped with cucumber, pickled carrots, daikon radish, cilantro, jalapenos and Sriracha aioli. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Legacy Kitchen
Steak + Chop, 91 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, (504) 513-2606; Craft Tavern, 700 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 613-2350; 759 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-5231; TackleBox, Renaissance New Orleans Pere Marquette French Quarter Area Hotel, 817 Common St., (504) 827-1651; www.legacykitchen.com
A shrimp Louie wedge salad includes tomato, avocado and creamy dressing. Reservations accepted. Hours vary by location. $$$
LemonShark Poke
2901 Magazine St., (504) 518-6665; www.lemonsharkpoke.com
A Maui Heat Wave bowl includes spicy tuna, salmon, cucumber salad, avocado, serrano chilies, green onions, carrots and a base of greens or white or brown rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Li’l Dizzy’s Cafe
1500 Esplanade Ave., (504) 569-8997; www.lildizzyscafe.net
A hot sausage po-boy is dressed with lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise on French bread. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, brunch Sun. $$
Liberty Cheesesteaks
5041 Freret St., (504) 875-4447; www.libertycheesesteaks.com
A Cajun Chick sandwich features crab boil-seasoned chicken tenderloins topped with provolone, American or Wiz cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Thu.-Sat. $
Lilette
3637 Magazine St., (504) 895-1636; www.liletterestaurant.com
Braised lamb shoulder is served with semolina gnocchi and wilted spinach. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Lilly’s Cafe
1813 Magazine St., (504) 599-9999
Spicy sauteed beef is served over jasmine rice with cucumber, lettuce, ground peanuts, green onions, shallots and fish sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Little Gem Saloon
445 S. Rampart St., (504) 267-4863; www.littlegemsaloon.com
Hot crab dip includes lump crabmeat in herbed cheese sauce served with crostini. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Little Korea BBQ
2240 Magazine St., (504) 821-5006; www.littlekoreabbq.flavorplate.com
Japchae features sweet potato glass noodles and vegetables. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Little Tokyo
590 Asbury Drive, Mandeville, (985) 727-1532
A crunchy Phoenix roll features spicy tuna, salmon, avocado, mango, misago, spicy mayonnaise and pepper tuna. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Little Tokyo
2300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, (504) 831-6788; Izakaya Little Tokyo, 4704 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 101, Metairie, (504) 885-6125; www.littletokyonola.com
Hibachi rice includes onions, carrots, egg, garlic butter and chicken or beef. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Liuzza’s by the Track
1518 N. Lopez St., (504) 218-7888; www.liuzzasnola.com
New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp sauteed in peppery sauce fill a pistolette. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Liuzza’s Restaurant and Bar
3636 Bienville St., (504) 482-9120; www.liuzzas.com
A Frenchuletta features cold cuts, cheese and olive salad on French bread. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Live Oak Cafe
8140 Oak St., (504) 265-0050; www.liveoakcafenola.com
Sweet potato bacon benedict features roasted sweet potato medallions, marinated tomatoes, bacon, poached eggs, herb hollandaise and basil. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Tue. $$
Loft 18
3128 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 827-1059; www.loft18.com
Loaded nachos are topped with chicken or pulled pork, a melted queso blend, corn, beans, jalapenos, pickled onions and tomato. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Lola
517 N. New Hampshire St., Covington, (985) 892-4992; www.lolacovington.com
Korean barbecue flank steak is served with fingerling potatoes, charred rapini, kimchi, yum yum sauce and sesame. Reservations accepted for dinner. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu.-Sat. $$$
Lola’s
3312 Esplanade Ave., (504) 488-6946; www.lolasneworleans.com
Shrimp ceviche is served with tortilla chips. No reservations. Dinner daily. Checks accepted. $$
Longway Tavern
719 Toulouse St., (504) 962-9696; www.longwaytavern.com
A fried chicken cutlet sandwich is topped with spicy coppa, arugula, olives, pickled peppers and Parmesan and pecorino cheeses on ciabatta. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Fri.-Sun. $$
Los Jefes Grill
3224 Edenborn Ave., Metairie, (504) 516-2861; www.losjefesgrillmetairie.com
A carne asada torta Azteca is served on a toasted bun with refried bean spread, avocado, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream and jalapeno, with french fries on the side. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Louisiana Pizza Kitchen
95 French Market Place, (504) 522-9500
A Hangover pizza includes bacon, prosciutto, two yard eggs, bell pepper, red onion and jalapenos. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Louisiana Pizza Kitchen Uptown
615 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-5900; www.louisianapizzakitchenuptown.com
Warm duck salad includes sauteed Roma tomatoes and scallions over mixed greens with balsamic vinegar and walnut oil. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Luca Eats
7329 Cohn St., (504) 866-1166; www.lucaeats.com
A Cubano sandwich is served with house-made rosemary-sea salt chips. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant
701 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 523-8995; www.lucysretiredsurfers.com/neworleans
Barbecued pork sliders are topped with tropical slaw and chipotle ranch dressing on brioche buns. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Luke
333 St. Charles Ave., (504) 378-2840; www.lukeneworleans.com
Citrus-cured Gulf tuna tartare includes avocado, cucumber, shrimp chips and chili-garlic vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Lula Restaurant Distillery
1532 St. Charles Ave., (504) 267-7624; www.lulanola.com
Tea-brined, buttermilk-battered Cornish hen is served with Creole slaw and fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
LUVI
5236 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 605-3340; www.luvirestaurant.com
Mala Holla is spicy beef with cilantro, peanuts and ghost chili oil. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
M
Click here to return to the top of the page.
M Bistro
The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, 921 Canal St., (504) 670-2828; www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/new-orleans/dining/m-bistro
Blackened redfish is served with shrimp etouffee, black-eyed peas, fried okra and dirty rice. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Ma Momma’s House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles
5741 Crowder Blvd., (504) 244-0021; www.mamommashouse.com
A Belgian waffle is served with fried chicken wings. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Mon. $
Madam’s Modern Kitchen & Bar
1300 Canal St., (504) 226-2993; www.madamsmodernkitchen.com
Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan and garlic and served with drawn butter and French bread. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Magazine Pizza
1068 Magazine St., (504) 568-0211; www.magazinepizza.com
A farmers market pizza includes mozzarella cheese, artichoke, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, bell peppers, spinach, zucchini, squash, black olives, onion and roasted garlic. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Mahony’s Original Po-Boys & Seafood
901 Iberville St., (504) 717-2422; 3454 Magazine St., (504) 899-3374; www.mahonyspoboys.com
Abita beer-braised short ribs fill a po-boy served with arugula, tomato, garlic mayonnaise and fried onion rings. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Iberville Street: Lunch and dinner daily. Magazine Street: Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Mais Arepas
1200 Carondelet St., (504) 523-6247; www.facebook.com/maisarepas
A chori arepa features grilled chorizo, avocado puree, melted mozzarella and Colombian garlic sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Mandina’s Restaurant
3800 Canal St., (504) 482-9179; Azalea Shopping Center, 4240 Highway 22, Mandeville, (985) 674-9883; www.mandinasrestaurant.com
Gulf fish amandine is served with french fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mangu
2112 Belle Chasse Highway, Suite 7, Gretna, (504) 324-9870; www.letsmangu.com
Chivo guisado is braised goat served with salad and mashed green plantains topped with onion vinaigrette. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Manning’s Eat-Drink-Cheer
519 Fulton St., (504) 593-8118; www.facebook.com/manningsnola
An Archie burger is an Angus beef patty topped with bacon-onion jam and pimiento cheese and is served with fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mano’s Po-Boys
6943 Saints Drive, Metairie, (504) 734-0922; www.manospoboys.com
A Super Saint special includes two eggs, two choices of meat, two slices of cheese and a hash brown patty on a bun, toast or French bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Fri.-Sat. $
Manolito
508 Dumaine St., (504) 603-2740; www.manolitonola.com
Ropa vieja tops arepas served with pickles. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner daily. $$
Maple Street Patisserie
7638 Maple St., (504) 304-1526; www.cargocollective.com/maplestreetpatisserie
Belgian chocolate is used in a dense fudge cake. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $
Marcello’s Wine Market Cafe
715 St. Charles Ave., (504) 581-6333; www.marcelloscafe.com
Chicken parmigiana is topped with mozzarella and served with linguine marinara. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Mardi Gras Zone
2706 Royal St., (504) 947-8787; www.mardigraszone.com
Pepperoni pizza is baked in a wood-burning oven. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Marie’s Bar & Kitchen
2483 Burgundy St., (504) 267-5869; www.mariesbarandkitchen.com
A Double Stuffed sandwich features an Italian sausage-stuffed pork loin medallion topped with provolone cheese, red onion marmalade, fennel aioli, lettuce and tomato on a sesame seed bun. No reservations. Dinner and late-night Fri.-Sun. $$
Marjie’s Grill
320 S. Broad St., (504) 603-2234; www.marjiesgrill.com
Mirliton and root vegetable som tam salad includes farmers market vegetables, dried shrimp, herbs and chili-garlic vinaigrette. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Mark Twain’s Pizza Landing
2035 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 832-8032; www.marktwainpizza.com
A Life on the Mississippi pizza is topped with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, black olives, jalapenos and anchovies. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
The Market Cafe
1000 Decatur St., (504) 527-5000; www.marketcafenola.com
An alligator sausage po-boy is served with french fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Martin Wine Cellar
714 Elmeer Ave., Metairie, (504) 896-7350; 3827 Baronne St., (504) 894-7444; www.martinwine.com
Baronne salad includes roasted chicken, tomato, roasted red peppers, avocado, romaine lettuce and green goddess dressing. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Masterp1ece
1340 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-6088; www.facebook.com/masterp1ecejapanesecuisine
Tuna tataki is topped with mango salsa. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Fri., dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Mon. and Wed.-Sat. $$
Max Well New Orleans
6101 Magazine St., (504) 301-0510; www.maxwellneworleans.com
Beet and kale salad includes quinoa, flax seed and a choice of dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Mayas Restaurant
2027 Magazine St., (504) 309-3401; www.mayasonmagazine.com
Pabellon Venezolano features shredded brisket, black beans, fried eggs, sweet plantains, avocado, arepa and jasmine rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Maypop
611 O’Keefe Ave., Suite C2, (504) 518-6345; www.maypoprestaurant.com
Slow-roasted duckling is served with green garlic curry, dirty sticky rice, spiced peanuts, pickled beets and strawberry. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
McClure’s Barbecue
NOLA Brewing Company, 3001 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 301-2367; www.mccluresbarbecue.com
A chopped brisket cheese steak is topped with provolone cheese and smoked onions and peppers and served with a side. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Meals From the Heart Cafe
1100 N. Peters St., Bay 13, (504) 525-1953; www.mealsfromtheheartcafe.com
Poached eggs top crab cakes on an English muffin. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Meauxbar
942 N. Rampart St., (504) 569-9979; www.meauxbar.com
Steak tartare is served with gaufrettes, horseradish, creme fraiche and capers. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Melius Bar & Grill
1701 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 828-9446; www.meliusbarbucktown.com
A Lafourche burger features a patty of ground sirloin, Cajun spices, green onions and garlic. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Mellow Mushroom
1645 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 327-5407; 8227 Oak St., (504) 345-8229; www.mellowmushroom.com
A Holy Shiitake pizza is topped with shiitake, button and portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, MontAmore and Parmesan cheeses, garlic aioli and black truffle oil. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
MeMe’s Bar & Grille
712 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 644-4992; www.memesbarandgrille.com
Fried eggplant is served with crawfish Lafitte sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Mena’s Palace
200 Chartres St., (504) 525-0217; www.menaspalace.com
Red beans and rice is served with fried chicken. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast daily, lunch Mon.-Sat. $$
Meribo
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; 326 Lee Lane, Covington, (985) 302-5533; www.meribopizza.com
A Meridionale pie is topped with smoked pork, ricotta, mozzarella, collard greens and Calabrian chilies. Delivery available and reservations accepted in Covington. Lee Lane: Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. Pythian Market: lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Meril
424 Girod St., (504) 526-3745; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/meril
Fried chicken breast is served over a salad of romaine lettuce, bacon, grape tomatoes, feta cheese, Crystal hot sauce syrup and ranch dressing. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Messina’s Runway Cafe
New Orleans Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd., (504) 241-5300; www.messinasrunwaycafe.com
Claire Chennault pasta includes sauteed Gulf shrimp, artichokes, spinach and diced tomatoes tossed with angel hair pasta and white wine sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $$
Mid City Pizza
4400 Banks St., (504) 483-8609; 6307 S. Miro St., (504) 509-6224; www.midcitypizza.com
A T-bird pizza includes pepperoni, Italian sausage, chicken, asparagus and roasted red peppers. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Mid City Yacht Club
440 S. St. Patrick St., (504) 483-2517; www.midcityyachtclub.com
Steamed mussels are served with garlic, fennel, onion, bacon and white wine broth. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $
Middendorf’s
30160 Highway 51 S., Akers, (985) 386-6666; www.middendorfsrestaurant.com
Thin-sliced, cornmeal-crusted fried catfish is served with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Midway Pizza
4725 Freret St., (504) 322-2815; www.midwaypizzanola.com
A Money pie includes spinach, cheese, pepperoni, house-made meatballs, roasted garlic, grape tomatoes and basil. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Mike Serio’s Po-Boys
133 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-2668; www.seriospoboys.com
A muffuletta is filled with mortadella, Italian salami, ham, provolone and Swiss cheeses and olive salad. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $
Mikimoto Japanese Restaurant
3301 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-1881; www.mikimotosushi.com
Who Dat poppers are deep-fried jalapeno peppers stuffed with snow crab, spicy salmon and cream cheese. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner daily. $$
Milano Pizzeria
3002 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 218-2469; www.ordermilanosmetairie.com
Artichoke heart salad includes tomatoes, Spanish onions, Greek olives, feta cheese, romaine and iceberg lettuces and sun-dried tomato dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $$
The Milk Bar
710 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-3310; www.themilkbarneworleans.com
A Clooney’s Choice chicken sandwich is topped with avocado, tomato, roasted red pepper, red onion, mozzarella and lemon mayonnaise on ciabatta. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Mimi’s in the Marigny
2601 Royal St., (504) 872-9868; www.mimismarigny.com
A trio of goat cheese croquettes is served with honey and roasted peppers. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. Cash only. $
Mint Modern Bistro
5100 Freret St., (504) 218-5534
A lemon grass chicken vermicelli bowl includes cucumber, lettuce, pickled carrots, peanuts and fish sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Mr. B’s Bistro
201 Royal St., (504) 523-2078; www.mrbsbistro.com
Shell-on Gulf shrimp are served in a New Orleans-style butter and Worcestershire barbecue sauce with French bread. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar & Fish House
Citywide; www.mredsrestaurants.com/oyster-bar
A Fish House seafood platter for two includes butterflied jumbo shrimp, Gulf oysters, Des Allemands catfish, a crab cake, onion rings and jambalaya or french fries. Reservations accepted. Hours vary by location. $$
Mr. Ed’s Seafood & Italian Restaurant
910 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 463-3030; 1001 Live Oak St., Metairie, (504) 838-0022; www.mredsrestaurants.com/mr-eds
A super seafood platter includes fried oysters, shrimp, catfish, a stuffed crab, french fries and salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Mr. John’s Steakhouse
2111 St. Charles Ave., (504) 679-7697; www.mrjohnssteakhouse.com
Who Dat shrimp features bacon-wrapped Gulf shrimp stuffed with crabmeat and served with sweet Thai chili sauce and chipotle remoulade. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Mr. Poor Boy Restaurant
10202 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-1170
Slow-cooked roast beef is served on French bread with roast beef gravy. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Miyako Hibachi & Sushi
1403 St. Charles Ave., (504) 410-9997; www.miyakonola.com
A Louisiana roll includes fried crawfish, avocado, cucumber and jalapeno inside and snow crab, boiled shrimp and spicy mayonnaise on top. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner daily. $$
Mo’s Pizza
1112 Avenue H, Westwego, (504) 341-9650; www.mospizzanola.com
Lasagna features layers of house-made meat sauce, Italian Grande cheese and ricotta. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Moe’s Original Bar B Que
3150 Calhoun St., (504) 301-3790; www.moesoriginalbbq.com/lo/nola
Slow-smoked pulled pork shoulder is dressed with pickles and sweet-and-tangy barbecue sauce on a toasted bun. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mona Lisa
1212 Royal St., (504) 522-6746; www.monalisaneworleans.com
Pasta Bolognese features veal, beef and pork meat sauce over linguine served with salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Mona’s Cafe
504 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-4115; 3901 Banks St., (504) 482-7743; 4126 Magazine St., (504) 894-9800; www.monascafefrenchmen.com
A char-broiled lamb shish kebab platter includes hummus, salad and pita. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mondo
900 Harrison Ave., (504) 224-2633; www.mondoneworleans.restaurant
A wood oven-cooked pizza is topped with pancetta, mushrooms and leeks. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea
4641 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 324-4899; www.monkeymonkeynola.com
A grilled cheese sandwich combines cheddar, Parmesan, Monterey Jack and goat cheeses on sourdough bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $
MoPho
514 City Park Ave., (504) 482-6845; www.mophonola.com
Chicken wings are tossed with nuac mam caramel sauce, lemon grass, ginger and Thai chilies. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Morrow’s
2438 St. Claude Ave., (504) 827-1519; www.morrowsnola.com
Cajun crawfish pasta is rotini in Cajun cream sauce topped with a fried fillet of Louisiana catfish fillet. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Mosca’s Restaurant
4137 Highway 90 W., Westwego, (504) 436-8950; www.moscasrestaurant.com
Chicken a la Grande is a whole chicken cut into pieces and sauteed with rosemary, garlic and white wine. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. Cash only. $$$
Mother’s Restaurant
401 Poydras St., (504) 523-9656; www.mothersrestaurant.net
A Ralph po-boy includes ham, roast beef debris, cheese, shredded cabbage, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mulate’s
201 Julia St., (504) 522-1492; www.mulates.com
A Cajun seafood platter includes a stuffed crab, a fried catfish fillet, fried oysters, calamari, shrimp, coleslaw and a twice-baked potato. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Munch Factory
1901 Sophie Wright Place, (504) 324-5372; www.themunchfactory.net
Fried or roasted chicken wings are served with Buffalo, barbecue or a sweet-and-spicy Asian-style sauce. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Muriel’s Jackson Square
801 Chartres St., (504) 568-1885; www.muriels.com
Gorgonzola cheesecake is a blue cheese and prosciutto terrine topped with crisped prosciutto, honeyed pecans and green apple. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
N
Click here to return to the top of the page.
N7
1117 Montegut St.; www.n7nola.com
Wagyu beef tataki is served with anchoiade sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
NOSH
752 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 581-7101; www.noshneworleans.com
Roasted Louisiana oysters are topped with garlic-chili butter, bacon and Parmesan. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$$
Nacho Mama’s
Elmwood Shopping Center, 1000 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite 1016, (504) 736-1188; www.nachomamasmexicangrill.com
California club nachos include chicken, bacon, cheddar Jack cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo over tortilla chips. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Namese
4077 Tulane Ave., (504) 483-8899; www.namese.net
Brisket shaken pho bac is bone marrow broth soup with beef, flat noodles, onions and garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Napoleon House
500 Chartres St., (504) 524-9752; www.napoleonhouse.com
A muffuletta includes ham, Genoa salami, pastrami, Swiss and provolone cheeses and house-made olive salad on a seeded loaf, served warm. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
New Orleans Cake Cafe & Bakery
2440 Chartres St., (504) 943-0010; www.nolacakes.com
Boudin and eggs includes a sausage patty, two eggs, stone-ground grits and a biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $
New Orleans Creole Cookery
508 Toulouse St., (504) 524-9632; www.neworleanscreolecookery.com
Pan-seared snapper Pontchartrain is topped with crabmeat and hollandaise and served with Creole green beans and potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Co.
Citywide; www.nohsc.com
A fried catfish platter includes hushpuppies, Mardi Gras slaw and garlic-herb fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
New York Pizza
4418 Magazine St., (504) 891-2376; www.newyorkpizzanola.com
A Brooklyn barbecue pizza features onions and chicken in barbecue sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Neyow’s Creole Cafe
3332 Bienville St., (504) 827-5474; www.neyowscreole.com
A combination po-boy includes fried shrimp and oysters, lettuce, tomato and pickles. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Nine Roses
620 Conti St., (504) 324-9450; 1100 Stephens St., Gretna, (504) 366-7665; www.ninerosesrestaurant.com
Roasted pork belly fills a banh mi dressed with pickled carrots, radish, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro and aioli. Reservations accepted. Conti Street: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Stephens Street: lunch and dinner Thu.-Tue. $
Nirvana Indian Cuisine
4308 Magazine St., (504) 894-9797; www.insidenirvana.com
A Flag of India platter includes butter chicken, malai kebab and saag paneer. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
NOLA Beans
762 Harrison Ave., (504) 267-0783; www.nolabeans.com
A stuffed avocado salad includes chicken, tuna or egg salad with tomatoes, greens and a choice of dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
NOLA Restaurant
534 St. Louis St., (504) 522-6652; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/nola
Wood oven-roasted octopus “elote” is served with charred corn salsa, Cotija cheese and chili-lime mayonnaise. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
NolaNica
16 W. Airline Highway, Suite B, Kenner, (504) 405-0375; Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., Suite 212, (504) 702-8867; www.nolanica.com
A NOLA Nica burger is topped with fried cheese, sweet plantains, vinaigrette coleslaw and house sauce on coconut bread and served with fries or plantain chips. No reservations. Airline Drive: lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sun. St. Charles Avenue: lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Nole
2001 St. Charles Ave., (504) 593-9955; www.nolerestaurant.com
Al’s Southern fried or grilled bone-in chicken fajitas are served with pickled cabbage ad habanero ranch dressing. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Nomiya
4226 Magazine St.; www.nomiyaramen.com
Tonkotsu ramen includes pork broth, pork shoulder, egg, leeks and ginger. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Nonna Mia Cafe & Pizzeria
3125 Esplanade Ave., (504) 948-1717; www.nonnamianola.com
A Divine portobello appetizer features roasted red pepper dip with chicken, spinach and crostini. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Mon., dinner daily. $$
Nonna Randazzo’s Italian Bakery
925 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 684-0090; 2033 N. Highway 190, Suite 5, Covington, (985) 893-1488; 22022 Marshall Road, Mandeville, (985) 898-2444; www.nonnaskingcakes.com
A verdura cotta panino includes grilled zucchini, squash, eggplant, mushrooms, red pepper, crumbled feta and salsa on house-baked bread. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat. $
Nor-Joe Imports
505 Frisco Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-9240; www.norjoe.com
A Little Joe sandwich features turkey, provolone cheese and house-made artichoke salad. No reservations. Lunch daily, early dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Nuvolari’s Ristorante
246 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 626-5619; www.nuvolaris.com
Sauteed scallops, shrimp and crabmeat come with sherry cream sauce or spicy marinara and is served over linguine with warm bread and soup or salad. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Checks accepted. $$$
O
Click here to return to the top of the page.
Oak
8118 Oak St., (504) 302-1485; www.oaknola.com
Steamed mussels are served in broth and come with french fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Tue.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Oceana Grill
739 Conti St., (504) 525-6002; www.oceanagrill.com
Sauteed Gulf shrimp are served over fettuccine Alfredo. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Old Rail Brewing Company
639 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 612-1828; www.oldrailbrewing.com
Pork belly is served with Korean-style barbecue sauce and kimchi. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$
The Olive Branch Cafe
1995 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, (504) 348-2008; 5145 Gen. De Gaulle Drive, (504) 393-1107; www.olivebranchcafe.com
A garden turkey wrap features turkey, baby spinach, cucumber, mozzarella, tomato and garden dressing. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
One Stone Restaurant
323 Verret St., (504) 405-0457; www.onestonenola.com
Bayou taquitos are corn tortillas filled with pork boudin served with jalapeno-tomatillo salsa and Louisiana cane syrup. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon. and Fri.-Sat. $
The Original Fiorella’s Cafe
5325 Franklin Ave., (504) 309-0352; www.originalfiorellas.com
Fried chicken platters come with two sides such as salad, fries, potato salad or mashed potatoes. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
The Original French Market Restaurant & Bar
1001 Decatur St., (504) 525-7879; www.frenchmarketrestaurant.com
A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, catfish, a stuffed crab, fries, hushpuppies and French bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Original Pierre Maspero’s
440 Chartres St., (504) 524-8990; www.originalpierremasperos.com
A seafood pistolette is filled with crawfish, Gulf shrimp, bell peppers and onions in creamy cheese sauce and topped with Parmesan. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Orleans Grapevine Wine Bar & Bistro
720 Orleans Ave., (504) 523-1930; www.orleansgrapevine.com
New Orleans barbecue shrimp are served heads-on with French bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner daily. $$
Oscar’s
2027 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-9540; www.oscarsoldmetairie.com
A burger features a grilled half-pound beef patty and is served with a stuffed baked potato. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Tue.-Sat. $
Otra Vez
1001 Julia St., (504) 354-8194; www.otraveznola.com
Tempura-fried shrimp tacos are topped with celery root remoulade and chorizo dust. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$
Outlaw Pizza Co.
814 S. Peters St., (504) 528-2743; www.outlawpizzanola.com
A muffuletta calzone is filled with ham, salami, cheese and olive salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Oxlot 9
Southern Hotel, 428 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 400-5663; www.oxlot9.com
Seared redfish is served with Louisiana crawfish risotto, manchego, corn and jalapeno relish. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
P
Click here to return to the top of the page.
P&G Restaurant & Bar
345 Baronne St., (504) 525-9678
For a weekly lunch special, red beans and rice is served with hot or smoked sausage. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $
PJ’s Coffee
Citywide; www.pjscoffee.com
Caramel flavored granita is a slushy frozen coffee drink. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $
Pagoda Cafe
1430 N. Dorgenois St., (504) 644-4178; www.pagodacafe.net
A bacon breakfast taco includes refried beans, potatoes and egg in a flour tortilla with green hot sauce on the side. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Palace Cafe
605 Canal St., (504) 523-1661; www.palacecafe.com
Andouille-crusted Gulf fish is served with Crystal hot sauce beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Paladar 511
511 Marigny St., (504) 509-6782; www.paladar511.com
Beef carpaccio is topped with fried oysters, Parmesan, chervil and remoulade. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Mon., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Palm Court Jazz Cafe
1204 Decatur St., (504) 525-0200; www.palmcourtjazzcafe.com
Shrimp Creole includes vegetables and rice. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$
Palmettos on the Bayou
1901 Bayou Lane, Slidell, (985) 643-0050; www.palmettosrestaurant.com
Catch Pontchartrain is the fish of the day served with blue crabmeat, artichokes, haricots verts, fingerling potatoes, bacon and tarragon butter. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$
The Palms Too
8001 W. St. Bernard Highway, Suite B, Arabi, (504) 277-6996; www.thepalmstoo.com
Soft-shell crab Camille is a grilled or fried crab topped with lemon-caper-butter sauce and served with salad and a side. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Paloma Cafe
800 Louisa St., (504) 304-3062; www.palomanola.com
Yuca fries are served with garlic-cilantro aioli. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Parkway Bakery & Tavern
538 Hagan Ave., (504) 482-3047; www.parkwaypoorboys.com
A surf-and-turf po-boy includes fried shrimp, roast beef and gravy. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $
Parran’s Po-Boys & Restaurant
2321 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 305-6422; 3939 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 885-3416; 4920 Prytania St., (504) 875-4620; www.parranspoboys.com
A fried chicken po-boy is topped with provolone cheese and red sauce. Delivery available from Kenner location. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Pascal’s Manale Restaurant
1838 Napoleon Ave., (504) 895-4877; www.pascalsmanale.com
Signature New Orleans barbecue shrimp features heads-on Gulf shrimp in tangy butter sauce served with French bread. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Patois
6078 Laurel St., (504) 895-9441; www.patoisnola.com
Mushroom risotto features lion’s mane mushroom confit, sauteed mushrooms, Parmesan and white truffle oil. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Peche Seafood Grill
800 Magazine St., (504) 522-1744; www.pecherestaurant.com
Beer-battered fish sticks are served with tartar sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
The Pelican Club
312 Exchange Place, (504) 523-1504; www.pelicanclub.com
Fried whole Gulf fish is topped with sea scallops and jumbo shrimp and served with citrus-chili sauce and jasmine rice. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
Pepperoni’s Cafe
8123 Hampson St., (504) 865-0336; www.pepperoniscafe.com
A pulled pork Benedict features roasted pork, roasted potatoes, biscuits and hollandaise. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Pere Antoine Restaurant
741 Royal St., (504) 581-4478; www.pereantoinefrenchquarter.com
Gumbolaya combines jambalaya with chicken and sausage gumbo. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Petite Amelie
900 Royal St., (504) 412-8065; www.cafeamelie.com/petite-amelie
A barbecue chicken sandwich features grilled chicken thigh with house-made barbecue sauce topped with jalapeno coleslaw on ciabatta. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Pho Cam Ly
3814 Magazine St., (504) 644-4228; www.phocamly.com
Banh mi ga nuong xa includes lemon grass chicken, cucumber, carrot, cilantro and butter on French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Pho Hoa Restaurant
1308 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 302-2094; www.facebook.com/phohoaneworleans
Grilled lemon grass chicken tops a vermicelli bowl with cucumbers, lettuce, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried onions and peanuts served with fish sauce on the side. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $
Pho Michael Vietnamese Cuisine
3559 18th St., Metairie, (504) 304-4301; www.phomichael.com
Michael’s buns are banh bao, or steamed sweet buns, filled with grilled pork or chicken, pickled carrots, daikon radish and cilantro. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Pho Noi Viet
2005 Magazine St., (504) 522-3399; www.facebook.com/phonoivietrestaurant
Curried tofu is served over vermicelli with cilantro. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Pho NOLA
3320 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 941-7690; www.pho-nola.com
Pho dac biet features rare steak, brisket, beef tendon, tripe, vermicelli, onions, scallions and cilantro and is served with a basket of bean sprouts, basil, jalapenos and lime. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Pho Orchid
Pho Orchid Express, 1401 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 301-3368; 3117 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 457-4188; www.pho-orchid.com
Lemon grass chicken is served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts and dipping sauce. Reservations accepted at Houma Boulevard location. Airline Drive: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Houma Boulevard: lunch and dinner daily. $
Pho Tau Bay
1565 Tulane Ave., (504) 368-9846; www.photaubayrestaurant.com
Goi cuon ga nuong is a rice paper spring roll filled with char-grilled chicken, vermicelli, bean sprouts, lettuce and herbs and served with hoisin peanut sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Fri. $
Phoenicia Restaurant
4201 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite C, Metairie, (504) 889-9950; www.phoenicianola.com
A combo kebab platter includes three skewers of meat and two choices of hummus, salad, french fries, vegetables or rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
741 State St., (504) 266-2810; www.nolapicnic.com
Spicy fried chicken is made with light and dark chicken meat seasoned with crawfish boil spices and served with a warm cornbread cake biscuit and Crystal hot sauce pulp. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Piece of Meat
3301 Bienville St., (504) 372-2289; www.pieceofmeatbutcher.com
Deep-fried boudin egg rolls feature boudin wrapped in pepper Jack cheese and an egg-roll wrapper and served with Sriracha dipping sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Tue., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Pier 424 Seafood Market
424 Bourbon St., (504) 309-1574; www.pier424seafoodmarket.com
Spicy crawfish lettuce wraps are filled with Louisiana crawfish tails tossed in Cajun cream sauce with herbs, cucumber, carrot, avocado and tempura flakes. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Pirogues
2565 Bayou Road, (504) 883-1858; www.piroguesnola.com
O.G. Tots are potatoes topped with melted cheddar cheese, jalapenos, banana peppers and spicy crema. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Pizza Delicious
617 Piety St., (504) 676-8482; www.pizzadelicious.com
Baked garlic knots are served with marinara. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Pizza Domenica
4933 Magazine St., (504) 301-4978; www.pizzadomenica.com
Crawfish stromboli includes Louisiana crawfish, mozzarella and Creole spices. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Pizza Man of Covington
1248 Collins Blvd., Covington, (985) 892-9874; www.the-pizza-man.com
A vegetarian pie is topped with spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and garlic. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$
Poke-Chan
2809 St. Claude Ave., (504) 571-5446; www.poke-chan.com
A Thai Spice poke bowl includes yellowtail, spicy Thai marinade, mixed greens, edamame, seaweed salad, cucumbers, mango, sweet onions, seaweed salad, lotus root chips and fried garlic. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Poke Loa
Citywide; www.eatpokeloa.com
A King Loa poke bowl includes salmon, tuna, crab salad, seaweed salad, edamame, tobiko, cucumbers, chili paste, sesame seeds, Sriracha and tamari over brown rice or spring greens. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Pokeworks
3413 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 119, Metairie, (504) 218-5352; www.pokeworks.com/new-orleans
A wasabi shrimp and scallop poke bowl includes cucumber, sweet onions, scallions, masago and sesame seeds over greens or white or brown rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Polly’s Bywater Cafe
3325 St. Claude Ave., (504) 459-4571; www.pollysbywatercafe.com
Corned beef hash is topped with two eggs and served with a biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $$
Port of Call
838 Esplanade Ave., (504) 523-0120; www.portofcallnola.com
A cheeseburger is topped with grated cheddar cheese, mushrooms and onions and served with a baked potato. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Port Orleans Brewing Co.
4124 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 266-2332; www.portorleansbrewingco.com
House-made boudin balls are fried with a Parmesan breadcrumb coating and served with stone-ground grits and pepper jelly. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Porter & Luke’s Restaurant
1517 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 875-4555; www.porterandlukes.com
Grilled redfish is served with asparagus and brabant potatoes. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
Poseidon
2100 St. Charles Ave., (504) 509-6675; www.poseidonnola.com
Peppered tuna tataki salad includes spring greens, tomato, cucumber, smelt roe, Sriracha and ponzu sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner and late-night daily. $$
Pyramids Cafe
3149 Calhoun St., (504) 861-9602; www.pyramidscafeonline.com
A combination plate includes chicken shawarma, gyro meat, hummus and salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Q
Click here to return to the top of the page.
Quartermaster Deli
1100 Bourbon St., (504) 529-1416; www.quartermasterdeli.net
A muffuletta includes ham, salami, provolone cheese and olive salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. Cash only. $
Que Rico Cuban Cafe
4200 Magazine St., (504) 827-1398; www.facebook.com/quericocubancafe
Tamal Cubano is a sweet corn and pork tamale topped with roasted pork, sauteed onions and garlic mojo sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Qwik Chek Deli & Catering
2018 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 456-6362; www.qwikchekdeliandcatering.com
Fried oyster po-boys are topped with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles and tartar or cocktail sauce are optional additions. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
R
Click here to return to the top of the page.
R&O’s Restaurant & Catering
216 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie, (504) 831-1248; www.r-opizza.com
An eggplant Parmesan po-boy is topped with melted cheese and tomato sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Radosta’s Restaurant
249 Aris Ave., Metairie, (504) 831-1537
A Don’s special po-boy includes house-made Italian sausage, provolone cheese and olive salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
Citywide; www.raisingcanes.com
A Caniac combo includes six fried chicken tenders, tangy Cane’s sauce, french fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and a large drink. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $
Ralph’s on the Park
900 City Park Ave., (504) 488-1000; www.ralphsonthepark.com
Redfish is served with brown butter glaze, lemon gelee, almond water and green beans with almond butter. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Red Fish Grill
115 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1200; www.redfishgrill.com
Flash-fried oysters are tossed in Crystal barbecue sauce and served with blue cheese dressing. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Red Gravy
125 Camp St., (504) 561-8844; www.redgravycafe.com
Breakfast spaghetti is served with sausage sugo, ricotta and a sunny side up egg. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $$
The Red Maple
1036 Lafayette St., Gretna, (504) 367-0935; www.theredmaple.com
Grilled redfish Pontchartrain is topped with crabmeat and served with sherry-mushroom cream sauce and haricots verts. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Red’s Chinese
3048 St. Claude Ave., (504) 304-6030; www.redschinese.com
Hawaiian fried rice includes fried chicken, pineapple, bacon, curry and cilantro. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Red Star
8330 Earhart Blvd., (504) 861-1933; www.redstarnola.com
Hunan Three Treasures is a combination of chicken, shrimp and beef sauteed in Hunan sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Reginelli’s Pizzeria
Citywide; www.reginellis.com
A chopped Bacon and Blue salad includes romaine lettuce, pancetta, Gorgonzola, roasted tomatoes and avocado dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Remoulade
309 Bourbon St., (504) 523-0377; www.remoulade.com
Blackened catfish is served with crab-boiled potatoes and French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Restaurant des Familles
7163 Barataria Blvd., Crown Point, (504) 689-7834; www.desfamilles.com
Alligator-stuffed mushrooms are served with alligator sauce piquant. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Restaurant R’evolution
777 Bienville St., (504) 553-2277; www.revolutionnola.com
Death by Gumbo includes roasted quail, andouille, oysters and file rice. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Restaurant Rebirth
857 Fulton St., (504) 522-6863; www.restaurantrebirth.com
A double-cut Cheshire pork chop is served with Nueske’s bacon-braised haricots verts, brabant potatoes, fried shallots and sugarcane Creole glaze. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Rib Room
Omni Royal Orleans Hotel, 621 St. Louis St., (504) 529-7045; www.ribroomneworleans.com
Smoked boneless short rib pasta includes sun-dried tomatoes and pine nuts. Reservations recommended. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Riccobono’s Panola Street Cafe
7801 Panola St., (504) 314-1810; www.panolastreetcafe.com
A Sausalito omelet includes sauteed spinach, mushrooms, green onions, garlic and mozzarella cheese and is served with grits or potatoes and toast or a biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Riccobono’s Peppermill
3524 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 455-2266; www.riccobonospeppermill.com
Sauteed veal Josephine is topped with lump crabmeat and shrimp and served with brabant potatoes. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Riverboat City of New Orleans
400 Toulouse St., (504) 569-1401; www.riverboatcityofneworleans.com
Firecracker shrimp are served with stone-ground grits. Reservations required. Brunch and dinner daily. $$$
Rivershack Tavern
3449 River Road, Jefferson, (504) 834-4938; www.rivershacktavern.com
A cochon de lait po-boy is topped with pepper Jack cheese and jalapeno coleslaw on French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Rizzuto’s Ristorante & Chop House
6262 Fleur de Lis Drive, (504) 300-1804; www.rizzutosristorantecom
Gulf fish piccata includes lemon, caper and white wine butter sauce and pasta agliolio. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Rock ’N’ Bowl
3016 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-1700; www.rocknbowl.com
Fried po-boy bread pudding is Rock ’n’ Bowl’s spin on the classic dessert. Reservations recommended. Dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$
Rock-n-Sake
823 Fulton St., (504) 581-7253; 2913 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 267-9761; www.rocknsake.com
A Margarita sushi roll includes tuna, asparagus and snow crab in soy paper with yellowtail, thin-sliced lime, sea salt and Sriracha on top and ponzu sauce on the side. Delivery available. No reservations. Fulton Street: lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. Metairie Road: lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Rocky & Carlo’s
613 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette, (504) 279-8323
A stuffed bell pepper is served with rice and salad. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Rolls N Bowls
605 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 309-0519; www.facebook.com/rollsnbowlsnola
Grilled pork fills steamed bun sliders topped with carrot, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro and aioli. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Rosedale
801 Rosedale Drive, (504) 309-9595; www.rosedalerestaurant.com
Allie’s meatloaf sandwich is topped with bacon jam, arugula and aioli and served with chips. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Rouses
Citywide; www.rouses.com
Shrimp and spinach pasta is made with ziti and cream sauce. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Royal House Oyster Bar
441 Royal St., (504) 528-2601; www.royalhouserestaurant.com
Baked shrimp tortellini features Gulf shrimp in seafood cream sauce topped with breadcrumbs. No reservations. Breakfast Fri.-Sun., lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Royal Sushi & Bar
1913 Royal St., (504) 827-1900; www.royalsushinola.com
A Grasshopper roll features rice paper filled with barbecued eel, tempura flakes, cucumber and avocado and topped with eel sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
The Ruby Slipper
Citywide; www.therubyslippercafe.net
A grilled fish of the day is served with a skewer of grilled shrimp, a cheesy grits cake, sauteed spinach and tomatoes and Creole mustard hollandaise. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Rue de la Course
1140 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-4343; www.ruedelacourse.com
A CBD club sandwich includes ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
The Rum House
3128 Magazine St., (504) 941-7560; www.therumhouse.com
Duck Duck Goose tacos are filled with twice-cooked duck, duck cracklings, vinegar slaw and tamarind sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Russell’s Marina Grill
8555 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 282-9980; www.russellsmarinagrill.net
Catfish Monica is grilled catfish topped with crab Monica sauce over angel hair pasta served with vegetables. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Fri.-Sat. $$
Rusty Pelican
500 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 778-0364; www.sippinstation.com
A pair of lump crabmeat cakes are served with remoulade. No reservations. Delivery available. Lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Harrah’s Hotel, 525 Fulton St., (504) 587-7099; 3633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-3600; www.ruthschris.com
Ruth’s chopped salad includes bacon, egg, hearts of palm, blue cheese, spinach, radicchio, iceberg lettuce, mushrooms, red onion, green olives, fried onions, croutons and lemon-basil dressing. Reservations recommended. Fulton Street: lunch and dinner daily. Veterans Memorial Boulevard: lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
S
Click here to return to the top of the page.
SWEGS Kitchen
210 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite A, Metairie, (504) 826-9008; 231 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite B, (504) 301-9196; Benson Tower, 1450 Poydras St., (504) 581-3555; 4350 Highway 22, Suite H, Mandeville, (985) 951-2064; www.swegskitchen.com
An Asian shrimp wrap includes spring greens, red and green cabbage, carrots and Asian dressing in a whole wheat wrap. Delivery available. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $
Saba
5757 Magazine St., (504) 324-7770; www.eatwithsaba.com
Hummus is topped with Brussels sprouts, chilies, caramelized onions and black garlic. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Saffron
4128 Magazine St., (504) 323-2626; www.saffronnola.com
Crabmeat pudha is served on a lentil pancake with date-tamarind chutney and mint chutney. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Saigon Noodle House
925 Behrman Highway, Suite 9, Gretna, (504) 393-8883; www.facebook.com/saigonnh
Mi xao gion thap cam includes beef, pork, chicken, shrimp, squid, a fish patty and vegetables with fried egg noodles. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Thu.-Tue. $$
Saint Cecilia
91 French Market Place, (504) 522-5851; www.stcecilianola.com
Pain perdu is New Orleans-style stuffed French toast filled with sweet cream cheese and is served with fruit. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Thu.-Mon. $$
St. James Cheese Company
641 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 304-1485; 5004 Prytania St., (504) 899-4737; www.stjamescheese.com
A grilled cheese sandwich includes Hook’s white cheddar cheese on Bellegarde Bakery country sourdough bread served with chips or salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Thu.-Sat., early dinner Mon.-Wed. $
Saint Lawrence
219 N. Peters St., (504) 525-4111; www.saintlawrencenola.com
A fried chicken plate includes a leg, a breast, a thigh, collard greens with tasso and mashed potatoes with roast beef gravy. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Sake Cafe
817 W. Esplanade Ave., Suite B, Kenner, (504) 468-8829; 1130 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite A, Harahan, (504) 733-8879; Independence Mall, 4201 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite A4, Metairie, (504) 779-7253; www.sakecafela.com
A Clearview Roll features snow crab, avocado, crawfish, cream cheese, tempura-fried shrimp, smelt roe and eel sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Sake Cafe Uptown
2830 Magazine St., (504) 894-0033; www.sakecafeonmagazine.com
A Cherry Blossom roll has spicy tuna and crunchy tempura flakes inside and is topped with tuna, tobiko, black sesame seeds, scallions and spicy ponzu and eel sauces. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Sala Restaurant & Bar
124 Lake Marina Ave., (504) 513-2670; www.salanola.com
Broiled Gulf fish is served with beurre blanc, grilled asparagus and new potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Salon by Sucre
622 Conti St., second floor, (504) 267-7098; www.restaurantsalon.com
At brunch, an S.O.B. burger features a wagyu beef patty, cheddar cheese, soubise onions, bacon jam and a fried egg. Reservations accepted. Brunch and early dinner Thu.-Sun., $$
Salvo’s Seafood
7742 Highway 23, Belle Chasse, (504) 393-7303; www.salvosseafood.com
The Half and Half plate includes two choices of fried shrimp, catfish, oysters, clams or stuffed crab. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Sammy’s Food Service & Deli
3000 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 947-0675; www.sammysfood.com
A Ray Ray sandwich is fried chicken topped with ham and Swiss cheese on Leidenheimer bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $
Sammy’s Po-Boys & Catering
901 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-0916; www.sammyspoboys.com
A fried or grilled shrimp po-boy is topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $
Sandro’s Trattoria
6601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-7784; www.sandrostrattoria.com
Ostriche al Forno features oysters topped with crabmeat, Parmesan, Italian breadcrumbs and leeks and white wine sauce and is served with salsa rossa pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Santa Fe
3201 Esplanade Ave., (504) 948-0077; www.santafenola.com
Rueda de huevo is a flour tortilla filled with poblano chicken and sweet potato puree and topped with cheese and a fried egg. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Sarita’s Grill
4520 Freret St., (504) 324-3562; www.facebook.com/saritasgrilllatinfusion
A Mexi bowl features chopped grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, guacamole, cheddar cheese, black beans and yellow rice over a bed of lettuce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Sassafras Restaurant
201 Baronne St., Suite B, (504) 218-7632; 6600 Franklin Ave., Suite B4, (504) 288-3939; www.sassafrascreolekitchen.com
St. Roch seafood pasta features sauteed crawfish tails and Gulf shrimp over angel hair pasta with cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Baronne Street: breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Franklin Avenue: Lunch daily, dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Satsuma
3218 Dauphine St., (504) 304-5962; 7901 Maple St., (504) 309-5557; www.satsumacafe.com
A special BLT features Nueske’s bacon, tomato, avocado, goat cheese and arugula on sourdough or wheat bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Seaworthy
630 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3071; www.seaworthynola.com
Scallops are served with almonds, onions, fingerling potatoes, chervil and buttermilk. Reservations accepted. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Secret Thai Restaurant
9212 W. Judge Perez Drive, Suite C, Chalmette, (504) 345-2487; www.facebook.com/secretthairestaurant
Drunken noodles are flat rice noodles stir-fried with onions and flat leaf basil with a choice of chicken, pork, shrimp, beef or tofu. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Seed
1330 Prytania St., (504) 302-2599; www.seedyourhealth.com
Cornmeal-battered and fried eggplant fills a po-boy topped with grilled red peppers and onions. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
The Seiler Bar
Columbia Street Tap Room & Grill, 434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-3424; www.columbiastreettaproom.com/seiler-bar-food-menu
Blackened pompano is topped with barbecue shrimp. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sat. $$$
Seither’s Seafood
279 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 738-1116; www.seithersseafood.com
Delacroix nachos feature blackened Gulf fish, boiled shrimp, salsa, avocado and spicy mayonnaise over chips. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Semolina
Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 37, Metairie, (504) 454-7930; www.semolina.com
Malibleu Beach salad includes Gorgonzola, green apple, raisins, walnuts, sesame seeds, sun-dried tomatoes and lettuce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Shack
1204 W. 21st Ave., Covington, (985) 888-6288; www.theshackcovington.com
A char-grilled pork burrito includes Cotija cheese, black beans, herbed rice, cilantro crema and pineapple-habanero salsa. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Shahrazad Cafe
4739 Magazine St., (504) 571-5003
Hummus is topped with fried cauliflower and herbs. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Shake Sugary
3304 St. Claude Ave., (504) 355-9345; www.shakesugary.com
The Woodsman plate features sweet potato and pastrami hash topped with two eggs, cheese and mushroom gravy. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Sun. $
Shamrock Bar + Grill + Games
4133 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 301-0938; www.shamrockparty.com
Angus rib-eye steak comes with fries and salad. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $
Shank Charcuterie
2352 St. Claude Ave., (504) 218-5281; www.shankcharcuterie.com
A choripan sausage po-boy is topped with provolone and pickled red onions. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Shawarma on the Go
Jetgo Gas Station, 3720 Magazine St., (504) 269-6427; www.shawarmaonthego.com
A fried eggplant sandwich includes feta and mozzarella cheeses, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, onion and garlic mayonnaise on a roll. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Shawarma on the Run
93 Terry Parkway, Gretna, (504) 373-6669
A chicken shawarma platter includes hummus, Greek salad, rice, pita bread and garlic sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Shaya
4213 Magazine St., (504) 891-4213; www.shayarestaurant.com
Seafood chermoula features shrimp, mussels, Gulf fish, lemon, onion and olive oil. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
The Shimmy Shack
1855 Dock St., Harahan, (504) 729-4442; www.shimmyshack.net
House-made chili is topped with cheddar cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Short Stop Po-Boys
119 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 885-4572; www.shortstoppoboysno.com
A barbecue beef po-boy includes roast beef, barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Shyan’s Kitchen
3320 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 302-9901; www.eatshyans.com
Aloo gobi features sauteed cauliflower, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, garlic and ginger. Reservations accepted. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Silk Road
2483 Royal St., (504) 944-6666; www.silkroadnola.com
Indian-style red curry features chicken, shrimp or vegetables in mild curry sauce made with coconut milk, chilies and cilantro. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Silver Whistle Cafe
Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1455; www.silverwhistlecafe.com
A pimiento cheese omelet is served with hash browns and hollandaise. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Simone’s Market
8201 Oak St., Suite 2, (504) 273-7706; www.simonesmarket.com
A mojo pork bun features Cuban-style braised pork shoulder, mojo criollo vinaigrette, jalapeno-cabbage slaw, garlic aioli and pickled red onion. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Fri.-Wed. $
Slice Pizzeria
1513 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-7437; www.slicepizzeria.com
A H.A.P.P. pie includes ham, arugula, provolone, pepper jelly and tomato. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Slim Goodies Diner
3322 Magazine St., (504) 891-3447; www.slimgoodiesdiner.com
A Jewish Coonass features two eggs, grilled spinach and crawfish etouffee over potato latkes. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Smashburger
Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 79A, Metairie, (504) 833-7906; www.smashburger.com
A barbecue, bacon and cheddar burger is topped with fried onions on an egg bun. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Smoked
6626 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 577-0199; www.smokedbysteve.com
A half rack of ribs is served with two sides such as potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw or mashed potoatoes. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro
626 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-0696; www.snugjazz.com
Fried fish Marigny is topped with Gulf shrimp in Creole cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
SoBou
310 Chartres St., (504) 552-4095; www.sobounola.com
NOLA-style barbecue shrimp shortcake comes with toasted garlic, crushed lemon and a buttermilk cornbread biscuit. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
Sofia
516 Julia St., (504) 322-3216; www.sofianola.com
Bucatini pasta is served with guanciale, fennel sausage, tomato sauce, Grana Padano cheese and basil. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
South Market Pub and Grill
735 St. Joseph St., (504) 302-9079; www.southmarketpub.com
A bacon barbecue cheddar burger is served on a toasted bun with french fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Southside Cafe
3154 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-6133; www.southsidecafe.net
A muffuletta includes ham, mortadella, Genoa salami, melted provolone cheese and olive salad on a seeded roll. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Specialty Italian Bistro
2330 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 391-1090
Blackened shrimp pizza includes tomatoes, green bell peppers and onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Spitale’s Deli
3309 Division St., Metairie, (504) 837-9912; www.spitalesdeli.com
An oyster BLT includes fried oysters, bacon, lettuce, tomato and aioli. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
The Standard
4206 Magazine St., (504) 509-7306; www.facebook.com/thestandardeatinghouse
Buttermilk fried chicken is served with smashed potatoes and black pepper gravy. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Station 6 Seafood & Oyster Bar
105 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie, (504) 345-2936; www.station6nola.com
Seared pompano comes with curried brown butter, toasted cashews and roasted asparagus. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$
The Steak Knife Restaurant & Bar
888 Harrison Ave., (504) 488-8981; www.steakkniferestaurant.com
Shrimp bordelaise features shrimp sauteed with mushrooms, garlic, butter, white wine and brandy. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
The Steakhouse
Harrah’s New Orleans, 8 Canal St., (504) 533-6111; www.caesars.com
Gulf shrimp cocktail is served with wasabi cocktail sauce and remoulade. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$
Steamboat Natchez
Toulouse Street Wharf, 400 Toulouse St., (504) 569-1401; www.steamboatnatchez.com
Bread pudding is topped with white chocolate sauce. Reservations required. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Stein’s Market and Deli
2207 Magazine St., (504) 527-0771; www.steinsdeli.com
A Fernando sandwich includes prosciutto, house-made mozzarella and pesto on ciabatta. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., early dinner Tue.-Fri. Checks accepted. $$
Stepbrothers Sports Bar & Grill
4971 W. Napoleon Ave., Suite A, Metairie, (504) 889-9856
A Cowboy burger is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, an onion ring and barbecue sauce and served with chips or fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Steve’s Diner
Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., (504) 522-8198; www.stevesdiner.net
A BLT salad includes bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, croutons and tomato ranch dressing. No reservations. Delivery available. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Stingray’s Restaurant
1303 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 443-4040; www.stingraysseafoodrestaurant.com
Captain Sal’s seafood platter includes fried shrimp, oysters, catfish, a stuffed crab and two sides such as fries, onion rings, potato salad, hushpuppies or vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Sucre
622 Conti St., (504) 267-7098; 3025 Magazine St., (504) 520-8311; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 834-2277; www.shopsucre.com
A chocolate box features Swiss milk and dark chocolate mousse over chocolate shortbread with dark chocolate truffle almond cake. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Suis Generis
3219 Burgundy St., (504) 309-7850; www.suisgeneris.com
The changing menu features dishes such as short rib and duck ravioli with lemon-dill-horseradish cream, fried Brussels sprouts and garlic bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Wed.-Sun., late-night Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
SukhoThai
2200 Royal St., (504) 948-9309; 4519 Magazine St., (504) 373-6471; www.sukhothai-nola.com
Grilled beef salad includes cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, lettuce, cilantro, scallions and chili-lime dressing. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Sun Ray Grill
2600 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 391-0053; www.sunraygrill.com
Plaquemines oyster bread is made with oysters, artichoke, spinach, tomato and basil and topped with garlic cream sauce and fried oysters. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Superior Grill
3636 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-4200; www.neworleans.superiorgrill.com
Chicken tinga street tacos are topped with onions, jalapenos, cilantro and salsa verde. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar
4338 St. Charles Ave., (504) 293-3474; www.superiorseafoodnola.com
Pasta Vieux Carre includes grilled Gulf shrimp, andouille, crawfish, spinach and tomatoes in tomato cream sauce over angel hair pasta. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Surrey’s Cafe & Juice Bar
1418 Magazine St., (504) 524-3828; 4807 Magazine St., (504) 895-5757; www.surreysnola.com
Sauteed Louisiana shrimp in New Orleans-style barbecue sauce are served with bacon and green onions over grits with French bread croutons. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Sweet Daddy’s BBQ
420 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 898-2166; www.sweetdaddysbarbq.com
For a Friday special, fried catfish is served with two sides such as barbecue beans, corn, potato salad, fried okra, coleslaw or fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Sylvain
625 Chartres St., (504) 265-8123; www.sylvainnola.com
Fried oysters are served with green goddess dressing. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
T
Click here to return to the top of the page.
Tableau
616 St. Peter St., (504) 934-3463; www.tableaufrenchquarter.com
Redfish Bienville is served with blue crab butter sauce and white truffle oil, frisee salad and fingerling potatoes. Reservations accepted. Dinner and brunch daily. $$$
Taj Mahal Indian Cuisine
923 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 836-6859; www.tajnola.com
Masala dosa is a rice and lentil crepe stuffed with vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Tal’s Hummus
4800 Magazine St., (504) 267-7357; www.ordertalsonline.com
Mediterranean-style grilled chicken is served with lemon-garlic broccoli, hummus, salad and fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Tandoori Chicken
2916 Cleary Ave., Suite 1, Metairie, (504) 889-7880; www.facebook.com/tandoorichickennola
Lamb shish kebab features ground lamb mixed with spices, onion and garlic and cooked in a clay oven. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Taqueria Corona
1827 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 738-6722; 3535 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 885-5088; 5932 Magazine St., (504) 897-3974; www.taqueriacorona.com
A Numero Uno platter includes a chicken taco, a chicken burrito, a beef flauta topped with guacamole and sour cream and sides of rice and beans. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Tartine
7217 Perrier St., (504) 866-4860; www.tartineneworleans.com
An eggplant and mozzarella sandwich includes pistou, roasted tomatoes and argula. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Taste of Tokyo
10160 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-0688; www.tasteoftokyoriverridge.com
Grilled yellowtail collar is seasoned with black pepper and served with ponzu sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Tavolino Pizza & Lounge
141 Delaronde St., (504) 605-3365; www.facebook.com/tavolinolounge
Red Goat pizza features goat and mozzarella cheeses, hot coppa, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, garlic, parsley and honey. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$
Ted’s Frostop
3100 Calhoun St., (504) 861-3615; www.tedsfrostop.com
A Lot-O-Burger is dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Ted’s Smokehouse BBQ
3809 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-4393
A smoked pork rib platter includes two sides such as baked beans, corn, coleslaw or potato salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Terrazu Cafe
Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., (504) 287-0877; www.terrazu.net
A Terrazu salad is chopped romaine lettuce topped with beefsteak tomato, avocado, hearts of palm, cucumber, celery, shredded fontina cheese and hardboiled egg with pepper-tarragon vinaigrette. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Thai Mint
1438 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 862-9001; www.thaimintrestaurant.com
Shrimp pad thai features rice noodles, egg, sprouts, crushed peanuts, green onions and sweet-and-sour tamarind sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Thai Zaap Cafe
6601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 29-30, Metairie, (504) 454-8752; www.thaizaapcafe.com
Crab fried rice comes with egg, peas, carrots, onion, scallion, tomato and crabmeat. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Thanh Thanh Restaurant
131 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-8678; www.t2restaurant.com
Wild pork vermicelli salad includes rice noodles, green leaf and iceberg lettuces, cilantro, pickled carrots, cucumber, roasted peanuts and fried red onion. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
That’s Amore Pizzeria
1205 St. Charles Ave., (504) 324-7674; 4441 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie, (504) 454-5885; www.thatsamorepizzaonline.com
A Chicago-style deep-dish Meat Lovers pie includes pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon and meatballs. No reservations. W. Metairie Avenue: lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. St. Charles Avenue: dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Theo’s Neighborhood Pizza
Citywide; www.theospizza.com
An Expert pie is topped with spinach, tomatoes, bacon, purple onions, garlic and mozzarella. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Three Muses
536 Frenchmen St., (504) 252-4801; www.3musesnola.com
Israeli couscous comes with aged goat cheese, sweet peas, lemon-herb butter and green apple broth. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$
Tito’s Ceviche and Pisco
5015 Magazine St., (504) 267-7612; www.titoscevichepisco.com
Ceviche Nikkei combines Yellowfin tuna, aji limo, avocado, nori and sesame seeds. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Toast
1035 Decatur St., (504) 300-5518; 1845 Gentilly Blvd., (504) 351-3664; 5433 Laurel St., (504) 267-3260; www.toastneworleans.com
Monte Cristo French toast is a battered and grilled ham and cheese sandwich served with fruit or salad. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Tommy’s Cuisine
746 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 581-1103; www.tommyscuisine.com
Gulf fish Capri is served with Louisiana blue crabmeat, crawfish tails, artichokes and lemon-caper beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Tony Mandina’s Restaurant
1915 Pratt St., Gretna, (504) 362-2010; www.tonymandinas.com
Veal Classico is Italian-seasoned breaded veal topped with crabmeat and Alfredo sauce served with angel hair pasta. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Fri.-Sat. $$
Toups’ Meatery
845 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 252-4999; www.toupsmeatery.com
The Meatery Board features a changing spread of house-made charcuterie and accoutrements such as sausages, chicken liver mousse, rillons, daube glace, hog’s head cheese, cracklings, boudin balls and more. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Toups South
Southern Food & Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 304-2147; www.toupssouth.com
A stack of fried pork chops (for two) is served with pickled squash, coffee aioli and white bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Tracey’s
2604 Magazine St., (504) 897-5413; www.traceysnola.com
A fried catfish po-boy is topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Trenasse
444 St. Charles Ave., (504) 680-7000; www.trenasse.com
A Taste of Trenasse includes a crawfish pie, a lamb chop and pan-fried fish meuniere. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Tres Bon Cajun Meats
10316 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 405-5355; www.tresbonmeats.com
Brisket tips are burnt ends candied in brown sugar and braised in barbecue sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Trey Yuen Cuisine of China
600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 626-4476; www.treyyuen.com
Tong Cho trout is a deep-fried boneless whole fish served with sweet and spicy hot pepper-garlic sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner daily. $$
Trilly Cheesesteaks
4413 Banks St., (504) 784-8169; www.trillycheesesteaks.com
A Far East Philly is filled with steak seasoned with sweet ginger-soy sauce, cream cheese and fried pickled red onions on an Amoroso’s roll. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
The Trolley Stop Cafe
1923 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-0090; www.thetrolleystopcafe.com
A Trolley Breakfast includes two eggs, two pancakes, grits and ham, bacon or sausage. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Thu.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Tsunami Sushi
Pan American Life Center, 601 Poydras St., Suite B, (504) 608-3474; www.servingsushi.com/new_orleans
A Caterpillar roll includes grilled eel, asparagus, cucumber, avocado and Tsunami sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Tujague’s
823 Decatur St., (504) 525-8676; www.tujaguesrestaurant.com
Chicken Madison features a Joyce Farms airline chicken breast served with brisket dirty rice and green peppercorn jus. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Turkey and the Wolf
739 Jackson Ave., (504) 218-7428; www.turkeyandthewolf.com
A fried bologna sandwich is topped with American cheese, potato chips, shredded lettuce, hot mustard and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Mon. $$
Two Tony’s Restaurant
8536 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 282-0801; www.two-tonys.com
Gulf shrimp pasta Mediterranean is topped with grilled shrimp and features a sauce of plum tomatoes, capers, Kalamata olives, basil oil, garlic, caramelized onions and red wine. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
U
Click here to return to the top of the page.
Ugly Dog Saloon
401 Andrew Higgins Blvd., (504) 569-8459; 3020 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 304-8435; www.theuglydogsaloon.com
Lafitte Pig is a sandwich with sliced smoked ham, pulled pork and bacon topped with house-made coleslaw and cheddar cheese. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Upperline Restaurant
1413 Upperline St., (504) 891-9822; www.upperline.com
Duckling is roasted for 12 hours and served with garlic-port or ginger-peach sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$
V
Click here to return to the top of the page.
Vacherie
Hotel St. Marie, 827 Toulouse St., (504) 207-4532; www.vacherierestaurant.com
Blackened alligator bites are served with tartar sauce. Reservations recommended. Breakfast Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Vazquez Seafood & Po-boy Restaurant
515 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 893-9336; www.vazquezpoboy.com
A pressed Cuban sandwich includes roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and butter. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Fri. $$
The Velvet Cactus
6300 Argonne Blvd., (504) 301-2083; www.thevelvetcactus.com
A Cabo quesadilla includes grilled shrimp, applewood-smoked bacon, roasted corn, mango and Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Venezia Restaurant
134 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-7991; www.venezianeworleans.net
Paneed veal Pontchartrain is served with crabmeat, artichokes and mushrooms over pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri. and Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Verti Marte
1201 Royal St., (504) 525-4767
An All That Jazz po-boy includes grilled ham, turkey, shrimp, Swiss and American cheeses, grilled mushrooms and “Wow” sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. Cash only. $$
Vessel NOLA
3835 Iberville St., (504) 603-2775; www.vesselnola.com
Crawfish pappardelle features Louisiana crawfish tails, Tuscan kale, oyster and shiitake mushrooms, tomato, red pepper and lemon. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Vic’s Kangaroo Cafe
636 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 524-4329
Jambalaya is made with chicken, spicy sausage, vegetables and rice. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner and late-night daily. $
Vincent’s Italian Cuisine
4411 Chastant St., Metairie, (504) 885-2984; 7839 St. Charles Ave., (504) 866-9313; www.vincentsitaliancuisine.com
Tuna Basilico is grilled tuna topped with mushrooms, capers, tomatoes and fresh basil sauteed in lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. Reservations recommended. Chastant Street: lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. St. Charles Avenue: lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
The Vintage
3121 Magazine St., (504) 324-7144; www.thevintagenola.com
A cold noodle bowl includes tomato, asparagus, red onion, herbs and sweet chili vinaigrette over rice noodles. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Voleo’s Seafood
5134 Nunez St., Lafitte, (504) 689-2482
A fried seafood platter includes fried shrimp, oysters, fish and stuffed crab. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat. $$
VooDoo BBQ & Grill
Citywide; www.voodoobbq.com
A Carnival platter includes barbecued pork, chicken brisket, sausage, cornbread and two sides. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $$
Vyoone’s Restaurant
412 Girod St., (504) 518-6007; www.vyoone.com
Seared sea scallops are served with cilantro chimichurri and corn maque choux. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
W
Click here to return to the top of the page.
WOW Cafe
Citywide; www.wowcafe.com
A Buffalo wrap includes fried chicken, cheddar and Jack cheeses, lettuce, blue cheese dressing and Buffalo sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Hours vary by location. $
Wakin’ Bakin’
3625 Prytania St., (504) 534-5698; 4408 Banks St., (504) 252-0343; www.wakinbakin.com
A Toasted Parfait includes toasted hempseed granola with Greek yogurt and fresh berries topped with Louisiana honey. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar
1009 Poydras St., (504) 309-6530; Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 273-1233; 69796 Stirling Blvd., Covington, (985) 900-2234; www.walk-ons.com
A fried catfish po-boy is topped with tomato, lettuce, pickles and mayonnaise and served with waffle fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Walker’s Southern Style BBQ
10828 Hayne Blvd., (504) 241-8227; www.cochondelaitpoboys.com
A cochon de lait po-boy is topped with coleslaw in Creole mustard sauce. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Sat. $$
Warbucks
3218 Magazine St., (504) 309-5260; www.warbucksnola.com
That Burger includes two beef patties, American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a poppy seed bun. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. Brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Wasabi
900 Frenchmen St., (504) 943-9433; www.wasabinola.com
A chirashi sushi dinner includes raw tuna, salmon, yellowtail, whitefish, shrimp, octopus and egg custard over sushi rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $$
Wayfare
4510 Freret St., (504) 309-0069; www.wayfarenola.com
A Knuckle sandwich features roast beef, pickled red onion, fried potatoes and horseradish aioli on a pretzel bun. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Wayne Jacob’s Smokehouse & Restaurant
769 W. Fifth St., Laplace, (985) 652-9990; www.wjsmokehouse.com
Gumbo is made with house-smoked chicken and andouille and is served with rice and French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sun. $$
Welty’s Deli
336 Camp St., (504) 592-0223; www.weltysdeli.com
A muffuletta includes Genoa salami, ham, mortadella, provolone cheese and olive salad. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Who Dat Coffee Cafe
2401 Burgundy St., (504) 872-0360; www.facebook.com/whodatcoffeecafe
Not Yo Mama’s corn cakes are topped with creamy egg and cheese sauce, bacon bits and green onions. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Whole Foods Market
300 N. Broad St., (504) 434-3364; 3420 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-8225; 3450 Highway 190, Suite 8, Mandeville, (985) 231-3328; 5600 Magazine St., (504) 899-9119; www.wholefoodsmarket.com
Florentine pizza is topped with spinach, tomatoes and garlic. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Willa Jean
611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 509-7334; www.willajean.com
Cookies and milk includes chocolate chip cookies, a ball of cookie dough and vanilla-infused milk. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Willie Mae’s Scotch House
2401 St. Ann St., (504) 822-9503; www.williemaesnola.com
Willie Mae’s is known for its fried chicken. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Wit’s Inn
141 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-1600; www.witsinn.com
Creole Italian pizza is red sauce pie topped with spiced shrimp, Roma tomatoes, feta and mozzarella cheeses, red onions and pesto. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Y
Click here to return to the top of the page.
Ye Olde College Inn
3000 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-3683; www.collegeinn1933.com
The daily fish special is a Gulf fish served with Louisiana lump crabmeat, roasted corn sauce and maque choux made with vegetables from the restaurant’s garden. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Z
Click here to return to the top of the page.
Zara’s Lil’ Giant Supermarket & Po-boys
4838 Prytania St., (504) 895-0581; www.zarasmarket.com
Zara’s barbecued beef po-boy is topped with Creole coleslaw and sweet and spicy pickles. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Zasu
127 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 267-3233; www.zasunola.com
Grilled baby octopus is served with olives, sugar snap peas, almonds, roasted peppers and garlic aioli. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Zea Rotisserie & Bar
Citywide; www.zearestaurants.com
Rotisserie-cooked garlic-herb chicken is served with two sides such as french fries, roasted corn grits, sugar snap peas, braised cabbage and Thai snap beans. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Zimmer’s Seafood
4915 St. Anthony Ave., (504) 282-7150; www.facebook.com/zimmersseafood
Marinated crab claw salad includes celery, parsley, garlic, lemon and Italian dressing. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Zocalo
2051 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 252-9327; www.zocalo-nola.com
Elote asado is grilled corn on the cob with Cotija cheese, mayonnaise, epazote, chili powder and lime. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$