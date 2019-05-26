House_of_Blue_Executive_Chef_Bradly_Green_CR_CherylGerber.jpg

Chef Bradley Green serves brisket nachos and a fried chicken sandwich at House of Blues.

 Cheryl Gerber

There’s always something new to try in New Orleans.

And summer might be the best time to try out the new and established restaurants across the New Orleans area.

Gambit’s Summer Restaurant Guide includes 746 signature, recommended and popular dishes at all sorts of local places. The list includes everything from breakfast spots to steak and seafood houses to coffee shops and ice cream parlors. 

Among the new dining options in the Warehouse District are Gianna, the Link Restaurant Group’s rustic Italian restaurant, and Otra Vez, chef Akhtar Nawab’s Mexican cantina.

Barracuda, a causal taco spot with outdoor seating, recently opened in Uptown. Addis Nola serves Ethiopian food in Mid-City.

A new team of partners has reopened the gastropub The Franklin in Faubourg Marigny, and the former Slavic soul food spot inside the Siberia Lounge music spot, Kukhnya, now has its own space on St. Bernard Avenue called The Green Room Kukhnya.

Our listings include menu items, hours of operation, reservation policies and more.

Enjoy!

Scroll down to view our complete rundown of restaurants. Or click a letter below to explore all the restaurants that, say, start with the letter 'R!'

Editor's note: Dollar signs indicate the price of a dinner entree. $ = $1-$10; $$ = $11-$20; $$$ = $21+

123s

13

517 Frenchmen St., (504) 942-1345; www.13monaghan.com

A Bird wrap includes chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, jalapenos and Sriracha mayonnaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $

14 Parishes

Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; www.14parishes.com

Jamaican-style curry chicken is served with two sides such as plantains, jasmine rice, cabbage or rice and peas. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

1000 Figs

Little Fig, Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; 3141 Ponce de Leon St., (504) 301-0848; www.1000figs.com

A falafel platter includes hummus, roasted beet salad with feta and pepitas, fennel slaw with dates, and kale salad with cashew-lime vinaigrette. No reservations. Ponce de Leon: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Pythian Market: lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

A

Abita Brew Pub

72011 Holly St., Abita Springs, (985) 892-5837; www.abitabrewpub.com

Grilled chicken tops a salad of spinach, dried cranberries, pecans, mandarin orange, red onions and raspberry vinaigrette. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Acme Oyster House

Harrah’s New Orleans, 8 Canal St., (504) 708-2409; 724 Iberville St., (504) 522-5973; 1202 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 246-6155; 3000 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-4056; www.acmeoyster.com

A Peace Maker po-boy includes fried shrimp and oysters and Tabasco-infused mayonnaise on French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Acropolis Cuisine

3841 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-9046; www.acropoliscuisine.com

Braised lamb chops are finished on the grill and served with Caesar salad, pita bread and a side. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Addis NOLA

424 S. Broad St., (504) 218-5321; www.addisnola.site

Ethiopian doro wot is chicken cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, butter and hot sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Adolfo’s Restaurant

611 Frenchmen St., (504) 948-3800

Stuffed flounder is topped with ocean sauce, which is a mix of shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat and capers. No reservations. Dinner daily. Cash only. $$

Agave House

2549 Banks St., (504) 900-1190; www.agavehousenola.com

Blackened shrimp are served over pasta in Cajun Alfredo sauce and topped with Parmesan. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Aglio

611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 827-1090; www.aglionola.com

A M.E.A.T.S. sandwich includes fried portobello mushrooms, avocado, sprouts, tomato, a fried egg and chipotle aioli on ciabatta from Gracious Bakery. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Akira Sushi Hibachi

3326 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 304-8820; www.akirametairie.com

A Godzilla roll features salmon, tuna, snow crab, yellowtail, avocado, asparagus, cucumber and cream cheese in soy paper with eel sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant

1958 N. Highway 190, Suite A, Covington, (985) 867-8292; 3501 Severn Ave., Suite 1, Metairie, (504) 304-8441; www.albashabr.com

A vegetarian plate includes feta salad and items such as grape leaves, spinach pie, hummus, baba ghanoush, eggplant moussaka, falafel, tabbouleh salad and rice pilaf. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Ale

8124 Oak St., (504) 324-6558; www.aleonoak.com

Fried Brussels sprouts are served with a sweet glaze. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Alto

Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 900-1180; www.acehotel.com/neworleans/food-and-drink/alto

Hummus is served with garlic, lime, lemon and seasonal vegetables. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

The American Sector

National World War II Museum, 1035 Magazine St., (504) 528-1940; www.ww2eats.com

An Italian Front salad includes romaine lettuce, roasted fennel, confit tomatoes, Parmesan, pepperoncini, olives, fried garlic and creamy balsamic vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

American Sports Saloon

1200 Decatur St., (504) 300-1782; www.theamericansportssaloon.com

Crawfish and spinach dip is served with tortilla chips. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Ancora Pizzeria & Salumeria

4508 Freret St., (504) 324-1636; www.ancorapizza.com

Putanesca pizza features tomato sauce, shaved garlic, capers, anchovies, olives, oregano and chili oil. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Andrea’s Restaurant

3100 19th St., Metairie, (504) 834-8583; www.andreasrestaurant.com

Speckled Trout Royale is topped with crabmeat and lemon cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Andy’s Bistro

3322 N. Turnbull Drive, Metairie, (504) 455-7363; www.andysbistro.com

A Colossal Crab cocktail features lump blue crabmeat, remoulade and drawn butter. Reservations recommended. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$

Angelo Brocato

214 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-0078; www.angelobrocatoicecream.com

Lemon ice is among the seasonal fruit flavors of traditional Italian ices. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $

Annunciation Restaurant

1016 Annunciation St., (504) 568-0245; www.annunciationrestaurant.com

Pan-seared Gulf fish is served with sweet potatoes, sauteed kale and mustard beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$

Antoine’s Annex

513 Royal St., (504) 525-8045; www.antoines.com

A breakfast sandwich of bacon, egg and cheese is served on a croissant. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Antoine’s Restaurant

713 St. Louis St., (504) 581-4422; www.antoines.com

Pompano Pontchartrain is a grilled fillet topped with sauteed crabmeat. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$

Apolline

4729 Magazine St., (504) 894-8881; www.apollinerestaurant.com

Eggs Apolline features crawfish tails, andouille, poached eggs and hollandaise over a biscuit. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for dinner. Brunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$

Arabella Casa di Pasta

2258 St. Claude Ave., (504) 267-6108; www.arabellanola.com

A John Lemon features shrimp, arugula and lemon-infused olive oil tossed with fettuccine. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$

Arana Taqueria y Cantina

3242 Magazine St., (504) 894-1233; www.aranataqueria.com

A fried open-faced tamale is topped with chicken tinga, queso fresco, roasted corn, pickled red onions and chili corn cream. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Arnaud’s Restaurant

813 Bienville St., (504) 523-5433; www.arnaudsrestaurant.com

Signature baked oysters Bienville are topped with shrimp, mushrooms, green onions, herbs and white wine sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Asakusa

1913 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 962-9365; www.asakusajapanese.com

Deep-fried jalapenos are stuffed with cream cheese, snow crab, spicy tuna and drizzled in spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Asuka Sushi & Hibachi

7912 Earhart Blvd., (504) 862-5555; www.asukaneworleans.com

Haru Maki features snow crab wrapped in crisp wontons and served with sweet chili sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Atchafalaya

901 Louisiana Ave., (504) 891-9626; www.atchafalayarestaurant.com

Louisianne Crawfish Nantua includes spring pea puree, tuxedo orzo and fried spring onions. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Thu.-Mon. $$$

The Atomic Burger

3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-7474; www.theatomicburger.com

A Jam burger is topped with American cheese, bacon-onion jam and mayonnaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Attiki Bar and Grill

230 Decatur St., (504) 587-3756; www.attikineworleans.com

Falafel is served with hummus, rice and salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Audubon Clubhouse Cafe

6500 Magazine St., (504) 212-5282; www.auduboninstitute.org/clubhouse-cafe

Boudin balls are stuffed with pepper Jack cheese and served with smoked tomato sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

August

301 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 299-9777; www.restaurantaugust.com

Belle River crawfish agnolotti is served with morel mushrooms, artichokes, spring peas and Benton’s bacon. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

August Moon

875 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 302-7977; www.augustmoonharvey.com; 3635 Prytania St., (504) 899-5129; www.augustmoonuptown.com/contact.php

Dragon wings are fried chicken wings tossed with peppers, carrots and onions and served with dumpling sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Manhattan Boulevard: lunch and dinner daily. Prytania Street: lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Austin’s Seafood & Steakhouse

5101 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-5533; www.mredsrestaurants.com/austins

Grilled marinated artichokes are served with olive oil, Parmesan and lemon garlic aioli. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

The Avenue Pub

1732 St. Charles Ave., (504) 586-9243; www.theavenuepub.com

A St. James Cheese Co. plate features a rotating selection of cheeses, cured meats, mustards, fruits and nuts. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Avery’s on Tulane

2510 Tulane Ave., (504) 821-4110; www.averysontulane.com

A Buffalo shrimp po-boy features fried shrimp, spicy Buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese, tomatoes and lettuce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat, early dinner Mon., Thu.-Sat. $$

Avo

5908 Magazine St., (504) 509-6550; www.restaurantavo.com

Squid ink fettuccine includes bacon, basil and corn carbonara. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

B

BB King’s Blues Club

1104 Decatur St., (504) 934-5464; www.bbkings.com/new-orleans

Pork ribs are served with barbecue sauce, coleslaw and baked beans. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Ba Mien Restaurant

13235 Chef Menteur Highway, Suite C, (504) 255-0500; www.bamien.com

Spicy bun bo Hue soup features lemon grass beef broth, vermicelli, beef and fried tofu. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sun. $

Bacchanal Wine

600 Poland Ave., (504) 948-9111; www.bacchanalwine.com

Gulf shrimp are served in a sherry and red pepper sauce and served with bread. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Backatown Coffee Parlour

301 Basin St., Suite 1, (504) 372-4442; www.backatownnola.com

An ALT features avocado, lettuce and tomatoes on an English muffin. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and early dinner Mon.-Fri., lunch daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Backspace Bar & Kitchen

139 Chartres St., (504) 322-2245; www.backspacenola.com

A Bayou summer roll includes spicy boiled shrimp, mirliton and remoulade. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

The Backyard

244 W. Harrison Ave., (504) 309-8767; www.thebackyardnola.com

Smoked yellowfin tuna dip is served with crackers. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Bacobar

70437 Highway 21, Suite 100, Covington, (985) 893-2450; www.bacobarnola.com

Chipotle-agave brisket topped with the leaves of Brussels sprouts, fried shallots and lime-onion relish fill “bacos” — puffy rolls folded like tortillas. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Bad Wolf Bar & Grill

2010 O’Connor St., Gretna, (504) 516-2500; www.badwolfbar.com

A Bad Wolf burger is a quarter-pound patty topped with cheddar and Jack cheeses, hot sausage and a fried egg on a Leidenheimer bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner and late-night Tue.-Sun. $

Bakery Bar

1179 Annunciation St., (504) 513-8664; www.bakery.bar

Marinated fried chicken thighs are served over pandan waffles with Irish Channel Stout syrup. No reservations. Brunch, lunch, dinner and late-night Tue.-Sun. $$

Balise

640 Carondelet St., (504) 459-4449; www.balisenola.com

Chicken liver mousse is served with buttermilk biscuits and jam. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Bamboula’s

514 Frenchmen St., (504) 944-8461; www.bamboulasnola.com

Spicy meat pies are served with green onion remoulade. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Banana Blossom

500 Ninth St., Gretna, (504) 500-0997; www.bananablossom504.com

Panko- and coconut-breaded shrimp are served with sweet chili sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Banh Mi Boys

5001 Airline Drive, Suite B, Metairie, (504) 510-5360; www.bmbmetairie.com

A grilled lemon grass shrimp banh mi is topped with pickled carrots, radish, cucumber, tomatoes, green onions and roasted peanuts and served with house sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Bao & Noodle

2700 Chartres St., (504) 272-0004; www.baoandnoodle.com

Burmese tea salad includes green tea leaves, cabbage, herbs, sunflower and sesame seeds, peanuts and fried garlic. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Bar Frances

4525 Freret St., (504) 371-5043; www.barfrances.com

Lamb meatballs are served with grilled vegetables, chermoula and yogurt. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Fri.-Sun. $$$

Barcadia

601 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 335-1740; www.barcadianeworleans.com

A blackened chicken bowl includes broccoli, cauliflower rice, chickpeas and chili vinaigrette. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Mon.-Sat. $$

Barcelona Tapas

720 Dublin St., (504) 861-9696; www.barcelonanola.com

Fabada is a white bean stew with andouille, pork and vegetables. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Thu.-Sun. $$

The Barley Oak

2101 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 727-7420; www.thebarleyoak.com

A bratwurst is boiled in Abita Amber beer, grilled and served with sauerkraut, mustard and a pickle. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Barracuda

3984 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 266-2961; www.eatbarracuda.com

A fried Mississippi catfish taco is topped with cabbage, onions, cilantro, crema, salsa macha and pomegranate on a flour tortilla. No reservations. Breakfast Sat-Sun., lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $

Barrow’s Catfish

8300 Earhart Blvd., Suite 103, (504) 265-8995; www.barrowscatfish.com

A fried catfish plate is served with fries or potato salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Baru Bistro & Tapas

3700 Magazine St., (504) 895-2225; www.barutapasnola.com

Tiradito crudo features rare tuna, aji amarillo peppers, avocado, radish, chili oil and citrus. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Basin Seafood & Spirits

3222 Magazine St., (504) 302-7391; www.basinseafoodnola.com

Butternut squash risotto features sage brown butter and Parmesan. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Bayona

430 Dauphine St., (504) 525-4455; www.bayona.com

Goat cheese croutons feature toasted Wild Flour multigrain bread topped with mushrooms and Madeira cream. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Bayou Bar

Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1456; www.bayoubarneworleans.com

A 1&1 Burger is served with cheddar cheese curds and hickory sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Bayou Beer Garden

326 N. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 302-9357; www.bayoubeergarden.com

A grilled ahi tuna sandwich is served on ciabatta with remoulade. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Bayou Hot Wings

6221 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 662-9933; www.bayouhotwings.com

Hot wings come with a choice of sauces such as honey mustard, Korean barbecue, Sweat Heat and progressively spicy options including Sauce 4 and Bayou Beast. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Bayou Wine Garden

315 N. Rendon St., (504) 826-2925; www.bayouwinegarden.com

A kale grilled cheese sandwich features sweet-and-sour kale, miso- and sake-marinated mushrooms and fontina cheese. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

The Beach House Bar & Grill

124 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 624-9331; www.beachhousemandeville.com

Fish tacos feature grilled or fried fish with Beach House taco sauce, shredded cabbage and mango pico de gallo and are served with two sides. No reservations. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29

321 N. Peters St., (504) 609-3811; www.latitude29nola.com

Loco Moco includes a beef patty, a fried egg, shiitake mushrooms and soy sauce glaze served over coconut rice. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Beachcorner Bar & Grill

4905 Canal St., (504) 488-7357; www.beachcornerbarandgrill.com

May’s Burger of the Month is a 10-ounce patty topped with pimiento cheese and pickled jalapenos. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Bear’s Poboys at Gennaro’s

3206 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 833-9226; www.facebook.com/bearspoboys

A roast beef po-boy is topped with roast beef debris on Leidenheimer French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Bearcat Cafe

2521 Jena St., (504) 309-9011; www.bearcatcafe.com

A Cat Daddy biscuit includes chicken, a fried egg and Cajun gravy. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $$

Beignets & More

8700 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 459-9233; www.beignetsandmore.com

A lemon grass beef banh mi includes pickled carrots, radish, cilantro, cucumber, jalapenos and mayonnaise on Dong Phuong French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Belle’s Diner

1122 Decatur St., Suite 1, (504) 566-6003; www.bellesdinerneworleans.com

Preston’s patty melt is a blackened burger patty with cheddar and provolone cheeses and bacon on sourdough bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $

Ben’s Burgers

2008 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 889-2837; www.eatatbens.com

A Big Ben is a two-patty cheeseburger topped with bacon, chili-cheese fries and house sauce. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $

Bennachin

1212 Royal St., (504) 522-1230; www.bennachinrestaurant.com

Jama jama ni makondo is sauteed spinach served with fried plantains and coconut rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Betsy’s Pancake House

2542 Canal St., (504) 822-0213; www.facebook.com/ladybugbetsys

The breakfast special includes two eggs, bacon, toast and grits. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Sun.-Fri. $

Bevi Seafood Co.

236 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-7503; 4701 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 885-5003; www.beviseafoodco.com

A Peacemaker po-boy features fried Louisiana shrimp, roast beef debris and Swiss cheese. No reservations. Airline Drive: lunch Thu.-Sun., early dinner Fri. Carrollton Avenue: lunch daily, early dinner Tue.-Sat. $

The Big Cheezy

3232 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-5349; www.thebigcheezy.com

A Crawgator sandwich features alligator and crawfish sausage, caramelized onions, grilled bell peppers and cheddar and pepper Jack cheeses on sourdough bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Bijoux

Le Pavillon Hotel, 833 Poydras St., (844) 656-8636; www.lepavillon.com/dining

Pan-seared red snapper is served with rice, brown butter and celery petals. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$

biscuits & buns on banks

4337 Banks St., (504) 273-4600; www.biscuitsandbunsonbanks.com

Andouille sausage hash cakes are served with egg and fondue sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $

Bistreaux at Maison Dupuy

Maison Dupuy, 1001 Toulouse St., (504) 586-8000; www.maisondupuy.com/dining

Barbecue shrimp and grits features Abita Amber barbecue sauce and grits made with Creole cream cheese and tasso. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Bistro Byronz

1901 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 951-7595; www.bistrobyronzmandeville.com

Grilled redfish amandine is topped with almonds and garlic-lemon butter and served with brabant potatoes and grilled asparagus. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Bistro Daisy

5831 Magazine St., (504) 899-6987; www.bistrodaisy.com

Gulf shrimp are sauteed with lemon, basil and garlic beurre blanc and served with goat cheese grits, roasted peppers, mirliton and proscuitto. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Bistro Orleans

3216 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 304-1469; www.bistroorleansmetairie.com

Oysters Pontchartrain are topped with lump crabmeat and mango salsa. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Bittersweet Confections

639 S. Hennessey St., (504) 407-3332; 725 Magazine St., (504) 523-2626; www.bittersweetconfections.com

Prosciutto and ricotta are served on toast and drizzled with honey. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Blaze Pizza

611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 323-4259; 5001 Freret St., (504) 603-3085; www.blazepizza.com

A Green Stripe pie includes chicken, red peppers, garlic, mozzarella, arugula and a drizzle of pesto sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

The Blue Crab Restaurant & Oyster Bar

7900 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 284-2898; www.thebluecrabnola.com

Barbecue shrimp and grits includes spicy rosemary-garlic butter sauce and a cheese biscuit. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast Sat.-Sun., lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Blue Line Sandwich Co.

514 S. Rampart St., (504) 581-4966; 2023 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 309-3773; www.bluelinesandwichco.com

A St. Patty’s Day Massacre sandwich includes corned beef, duck pastrami, beer-braised cabbage and remoulade aioli on marble rye. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Blue Oak BBQ

900 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 822-2583; www.blueoakbbq.com

A smoked brisket Doobin Loobin sandwich is topped with coleslaw, onions, pickles and barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon

4101 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 324-6841; www.bobbyheberts.com

Who Dat crab cakes are topped with crawfish and mushroom cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

BOIL Seafood House

3340 Magazine St., (504) 309-4532; www.boilseafoodhouse.com

A Shack combo includes a pound of boiled shrimp, a pound of snow crab legs, andouille sausage, corn and potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily. $$

The Bombay Club

Prince Conti Hotel, 830 Conti St., (504) 577-2237; www.bombayclubneworleans.com

Ginger beer-braised beef short ribs are served with brown butter, ginger-garlic fried rice, caramelized Savoy cabbage and curry-roasted peanut and herb salad. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Bon Ton Cafe

401 Magazine St., (504) 524-3386; www.thebontoncafe.com

Red Fish Bon Ton is a grilled fillet topped with lemon butter and jumbo lump crabmeat and topped with fried onion rings. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $$$

Bonnets NOLA

1910 Magazine St., (504) 827-1959; www.bonnetsnola.com

Fish and chips features fried catfish, yuca fries and tartar sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$

The Boot Bar & Grill

1039 Broadway St., (504) 866-9008; www.thebootnola.com

A Boot burger features a half-pound chuck patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Boot sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Bordeaux

4734 Magazine St., (504) 273-5747; www.bordeauxnola.com

French-style rotisserie-cooked pheasant is served with gnocchi, sauteed squash and jus. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Borgne

Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave., (504) 613-3860; www.borgnerestaurant.com

Shrimp Pontchartrain features sauteed Gulf shrimp in fumet tossed with linguine and Parmesan. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Bosco’s Italian Cafe

2040 Highway 59, Mandeville, (985) 624-5066; www.boscositalian.com

Fish Giovanna features pan-fried fillets topped with crabmeat, artichokes, mushrooms and lemon butter cream sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Boswell’s Jamaican Grill

3521 Tulane Ave., (504) 482-6600

Jerk chicken comes with plantains and two sides such as rice and peas, callaloo, french fries or steamed vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat., early dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$

Boucherie

8115 Jeannette St., (504) 862-5514; www.boucherie-nola.com

Duck confit is served with greens, radishes and cilantro crema. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Boulevard American Bistro

4241 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-2301; www.boulevardbistro.com

Pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes are served with french fries and coleslaw. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Bouligny Tavern

3641 Magazine St., (504) 891-1810; www.boulignytavern.com

Littleneck clams are topped with breadcrumbs, confit shallots, garlic and bacon and served with lemon. No reservations. Dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$

Bourbon House

144 Bourbon St., (504) 522-0111; www.bourbonhouse.com

Redfish on the “half-shell” is served skin-on with jumbo lump crabmeat and lemon beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Bourree

1510 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 510-4040; www.bourreenola.com

Smoked chicken wings are served with sweet mango barbecue sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Brasa Churrasqueria

2037 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 570-6338; www.brasachurrasqueria.com

Roasted whole Gulf fish is stuffed with lemon slices, thyme and rosemary and served with chimichurri mesa. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Bratz Y’all!

617 Piety St., (504) 301-3222; www.bratzyall.com

A King Brat is a smoked pork sausage stuffed with cheddar, wrapped in bacon and topped with sweet apricot-chili sauce and fried onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Sat. $$

Bravo! Cucina Italiana

3413 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 828-8828; www.bravoitalian.com

A pizza is topped with chicken, creamed spinach, fresh mozzarella and green onions. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Brazilian Market & Cafe

2424 Williams Blvd., Suite N, Kenner, (504) 468-3533; www.brazilianmarketcafe.com

Traditional feijoada — a black bean stew with pork sausage, ribs and shoulder served with collard greens, orange slices and farofa — is a Saturday special. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Breads on Oak

8640 Oak St., Suite A, (504) 324-8271; www.breadsonoak.com

A Happy Hen sandwich features garbanzo bean salad, avocado and Dijon on multigrain sourdough bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Breaux Mart

315 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 262-0750; 2904 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 885-5565; 3233 Magazine St., (504) 262-6019; 9647 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-8146; www.breauxmart.com

Fried catfish is served with sides such as baked macaroni and cheese, hushpuppies or okra. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Brennan’s New Orleans

417 Royal St., (504) 525-9711; www.brennansneworleans.com

Eggs Hussarde features poached eggs over house-baked English muffins with Canadian bacon, hollandaise and marchands de vin. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Brewster’s

8751 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 309-7548; www.brewstersrestaurant.com

A Brewster burger is a 10-ounce beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles and served with a choice of french fries, onion rings, sweet potato fries, potato salad, a baked potato, jambalaya, chili, salad or vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Brick Oven Cafe

2805 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 466-2097; www.brickovencafe.biz

Redfish is topped with crabmeat in lemon butter sauce with capers. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$

Brigtsen’s Restaurant

723 Dante St., (504) 861-7610; www.brigtsens.com

Broiled Gulf fish is topped with crabmeat and served with lemon-crab sauce, mushrooms, asparagus and leeks. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Briquette

701 S. Peters St., (504) 302-7496; www.briquette-nola.com

Broiled oysters are topped with smelt roe bechamel and chili butter. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Brooklyn Pizzeria

4301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 833-1288; www.eatbrooklyn.net

A Maui pizza is topped with Canadian bacon, pineapple, bacon and bell peppers. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Brotherly Love

Lost Love Lounge, 2529 Dauphine St., (504) 949-2009

A pressed Cuban sandwich features roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, spicy pickles and yellow mustard. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night Wed.-Mon. $

Brothers Cafe

1502 Lapalco Blvd., Harvey, (504) 366-1073; www.brotherscafe.net

A stuffed crab platter comes with salad, garlic bread and fries, onion rings or potato salad. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $$

Broussard’s

819 Conti St., (504) 581-3866; www.broussards.com

Bronzed redfish is served with crabmeat, mirliton-celeriac salad and lemon beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Brunch and dinner daily. $$$

Brown Butter Southern Kitchen & Bar

231 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite C, (504) 609-3871; www.brownbutterrestaurant.com

A pimiento cheese sandwich features apples, arugula and apple-pecan jam on toasted multigrain bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Bruno’s Tavern

7538 Maple St., (504) 861-7615; www.brunostavern.com

A Black Jack chicken club sandwich features a blackened chicken breast topped with bacon, pepper Jack cheese and fried onion rings. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. Checks accepted. $

Buffa’s Bar & Restaurant

1001 Esplanade Ave., (504) 949-0038; www.buffasbar.com

Jambalaya is made with beer-soaked Johnsonville bratwursts. Reservations accepted for large parties. Open 24 hours daily. $$

The Bulldog

3236 Magazine St., (504) 891-1516; 5135 Canal Blvd., (504) 488-4191; www.draftfreak.com

Pulled pork nachos include mixed cheeses, refried beans, jalapenos, sour cream and pico de gallo over tortilla chips. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Wed.-Sat. $

Buster’s Place Restaurant & Oyster Bar

519 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 809-3880; www.bustersplaceonline.com

A soft-shell crab platter includes fries, salad and corn fritters. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Buttermilk Drop Bakery

1781 N. Dorgenois St., (504) 252-4538; www.buttermilkdrop.com

Egg and cheese fill a breakfast sandwich served on a croissant. Breakfast and lunch daily. No reservations. $

Byblos

1501 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 834-9773; 2020 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 837-9777; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 830-7333; www.byblosrestaurants.com

A beef and lamb gyro wrap is served with hummus and Greek salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Bywater American Bistro

2900 Chartres St., (504) 605-3827; www.bywateramericanbistro.com

Pickled Gulf shrimp are served with avocado, radish, jalapeno, celery, herbs, chili oil and rye croutons. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

C

CC’s Coffee House

Citywide; www.ccscoffee.com

A chocolate Mochasippi is a creamy frozen espresso drink topped with whipped cream. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Cafe Abyssinia

3511 Magazine St., (504) 894-6238; www.cafeabyssinianola.com

Ethiopian doro alicha wot features chicken breast simmered in a turmeric, onion and garlic sauce and is served with injera bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Cafe Amelie

912 Royal St., (504) 412-8965; www.cafeamelie.com

A cochon de lait sandwich is topped with pickles and mayonnaise on ciabatta. Reservations accepted. Delivery available. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Cafe Aquarius

2101 Paris Road, Chalmette, (504) 510-3080; www.facebook.com/eataquarius

A pulled pork burrito features refried beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro rice and is served with salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue., brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Cafe at the Square

Blake Hotel New Orleans, 500 St. Charles Ave., (504) 304-7831; www.cafeatthesquare.com

Crab cakes are served with french fries, salad and remoulade. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Cafe Beignet

311 Bourbon St., (504) 525-2611; 334 Royal St., (504) 524-5530; Shops at Jax Brewery, 600 Decatur St.; www.cafebeignet.com

Cajun hash browns are made with andouille, bell pepper and onion and served with scrambled eggs and French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Bourbon Street: Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Cafe Dauphine

5229 Dauphine St., (504) 309-6391; www.nolacafedauphine.com

Lizardi rolls are egg rolls filled with cabbage, crabmeat, shrimp and crawfish seasoned with Asian and Cajun spices and served with sweet chili sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Mon., dinner Wed.-Sat. and Mon. $$

Cafe Degas

3127 Esplanade Ave., (504) 945-5635; www.cafedegas.com

Roasted quail is served over baby greens with citrus-honey vinaigrette, fruit, spiced pecans, goat cheese-stuffed raspberries, a quail egg and red onion. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Cafe Du Monde

Citywide; www.cafedumonde.com

Cafe Du Monde is known for beignets topped with powdered sugar. No reservations. Hours vary by location. Some locations accept cash only. $

Cafe Fleur-De-Lis

307 Chartres St., (504) 529-9641; www.cafefleurdelis.com

Oyster Benedict includes poached eggs, fried oysters, a biscuit, creamed spinach and hollandaise served with hash browns. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Cafe Maspero

601 Decatur St., (504) 523-6250; www.cafemaspero.com

A muffuletta features ham, salami, pastrami, melted Swiss cheese and olive salad on a seeded bun and is served with french fries. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Cafe NOMA

New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park, (504) 482-1264; www.cafenoma.com

A Baja grain bowl includes Southwest-seasoned chicken breast, avocado, roasted poblano peppers, radishes, spinach and tomato salsa over cilantro rice. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun. $$

Cafe Navarre

800 Navarre Ave., (504) 483-8828; www.cafenavarre.com

Eggs cochon features slow-cooked pulled pork, poached eggs and hollandaise on an English muffin, served with potatoes or grits. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Cafe Reconcile

1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 568-1157; www.cafereconcile.org

Fried catfish is topped with crawfish sauce and served with green beans and sweet potatoes. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri. $

Cafe Roma

1800 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 524-2419; www.caferomauptown.com

Spinach pizza includes mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and feta and mozzarella cheeses. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Cafe Rose Nicaud

632 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-3300; www.caferosenicaud.com

Rose Benedict features fried eggs, portobello mushrooms, avocado, tomato, caramelized onions, arugula and Asiago cheese over a biscuit with rosemary cheese grits. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Cafe Sbisa

1011 Decatur St., (504) 522-5565; www.cafesbisanola.com

Trout Eugene is a fillet topped with Gulf shrimp, crawfish tails and crabmeat in Champagne sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$

Caffe! Caffe!

3547 N. Hullen St., Metairie, (504) 267-9190; 4301 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 885-4845; www.caffecaffe.com

A chipotle chicken wrap includes Swiss cheese and mixed greens in a whole wheat tortilla. No reservations. North Hullen Street: breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. Clearview Parkway: breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. $

Camellia Grill

626 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-2679

Joujou’s omelet includes shrimp, grilled red onions, spinach and cheese. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Canal Street Bistro

3903 Canal St., (504) 482-1225; www.canalstreetbistro.com

Chicken boudin Benedict includes two house-made boudin cakes, tomato slices, poached eggs and hollandaise. Reservations recommended. Brunch and lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner Fri. $$

Cane & Table

1113 Decatur St., (504) 581-1112; www.caneandtablenola.com

Arroz con pollo features an annatto-marinated half chicken with saffron bomba rice. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Canseco’s Market

1519 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 835-5979; 3125 Esplanade Ave., (504) 322-2594; 5217 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 218-8426; 6723 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 266-2059; www.cansecos.com

The deli counter serves a Cuban sandwich filled with roasted pork, ham, cheese and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Capulet

3014 Dauphine St., (504) 507-0691; www.capuletbywater.com

A bloody mary roast beef sandwich features grass-fed beef brisket slow-braised in bloody mary sauce and served on toasted Bellegarde Bakery rye with roasted cherry tomatoes, pickled green beans, fermented celery relish and horseradish and Worcestershire aioli. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu. $

Carousel Bar & Lounge

Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com

Blue crab and Louisiana crawfish beignets are served with remoulade. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

4641 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 779-2252: www.carrabbas.com

Shrimp Parmesan features breaded shrimp with pomodoro sauce and Romano and mozzarella cheeses. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Carreta’s Grill

137 Taos St., Slidell, (985) 847-0020; 1821 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 305-4833; 2320 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 837-6696; 70380 Highway 21, Covington, (985) 871-6674; www.carretasgrillrestaurant.com

Mayan tacos are filled with grilled mahi mahi, cabbage and chipotle dressing. Reservations accepted. Hours vary by location. $$

Carrollton Market

8132 Hampson St., (504) 252-9928; www.carrolltonmarket.com

Oysters Goodenough features flash-fried oysters, Benton’s bacon and bearnaise on a bed of creamed leeks. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Casa Borrega

1719 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 427-0654; www.casaborrega.com

Flautas de Borrega features two flautas stuffed with lamb, crema, avocado and queso fresco. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Casa Garcia

8814 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 464-0354; www.casa-garcia.com

Chiles rellenos include two fried poblano peppers — one stuffed with cheese and topped with chili con carne and one filled with beef and topped with Spanish sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Casablanca

3030 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-2209; www.kosherneworleans.com

Moroccan “cigars” are phyllo dough rolls filled with Mediterranean-seasoned beef. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner Sun.-Thu. $$

Catalino’s

7724 Maple St., (504) 518-6735; www.facebook.com/catalinosllc

Jocon is fried chicken in a stew of potatoes, mirliton, tomatillo, bell peppers, onion and cilantro served with corn tortillas and rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $

Catty Shack

1839 Gentilly Blvd., (504) 372-3150; www.facebook.com/cattyshacktexmex

Smoked brisket tacos are topped with avocado verde, Cotija cheese, onions and cilantro. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner Thu.-Tue. $

Cavan

3607 Magazine St., (504) 509-7655; www.cavannola.com

Three-cheese lasagna includes mushroom ragu, crawfish and Creole tomato sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Fri.-Sun. $$

CellarDoor

916 Lafayette St., (504) 265-8392; www.cellardoornola.com

A wagyu flatiron steak is served with chimichurri, bearnaise aioli and roasted spring vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Central City BBQ

1201 S. Rampart St., (504) 558-4276; www.centralcitybbq.com

A Kickin’ Hog sandwich features pulled pork, smoked bacon and coleslaw and is served with a side such as Creole slaw, fries or Brussels sprouts. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Central Grocery & Deli

923 Decatur St., (504) 523-1620; www.centralgrocery.com

The Italian grocery only serves muffulettas, which feature meats sliced in-house, locally baked bread and house-made Italian olive salad. No reservations. Lunch daily. $$

Chais Delachaise

7708 Maple St., (504) 510-4509; www.chaisdelachaise.com

Mussels are steamed with lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, ginger and coconut milk and served with fries or grilled bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Chap’s Chicken Restaurant & Catering

206 W. Harrison Ave., Suite C, (504) 371-5546; www.facebook.com/chapschicken

A fried chicken Parmesan po-boy is dressed with marinara, provolone and Parmesan sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Charles Seafood

8311 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 405-5263; www.charlesseafood14.com

A Charlie platter includes catfish, shrimp, oysters, stuffed crab, salad or coleslaw, toast and a cup of gumbo. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Charlie’s Steak House

4510 Dryades St., (504) 895-9323; www.charliessteakhousenola.com

A Charlie is a grilled 32-ounce T-bone steak served on a sizzling platter. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Chartres House

540 Chartres St., (504) 586-8383; www.chartreshouse.com

Crawfish Mac N’ Cheese includes crawfish tails in Creole cream sauce with provolone, cheddar and Parmesan cheeses. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Chef D’z Cafe

1535 Basin St., (504) 265-8091; www.facebook.com/chefdzcafe

Blackened chicken is served over fettuccine in Parmesan cream sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Cherry Espresso Bar

1581 Magazine St., Suite 2, (504) 267-4722; 4877 Laurel St., (504) 875-3699; www.cherrycoffeeroasters.com

A squash waffle is served with curried vegetables and lime. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Chez Pierre French Bakery and Cafe

1801 Hickory Ave., (504) 324-5477; 2901 David Drive, Metairie, (504) 267-5839; 3208 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 467-3176; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Drive, Metairie, (504) 356-3026; www.chezpierreneworleans.com

A shrimp vermicelli bowl includes cucumber, pickled carrots, lettuce and fish sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Chiba

8312 Oak St., (504) 826-9119; www.chiba-nola.com

An Oak Street roll features yellowtail, pickled jalapenos, scallions and blackberries topped with fried yams and blackberry-habanero sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$

China Orchid Restaurant

704 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 865-1428; www.chinaorchidneworleans.com

An orange peel beef combo platter includes an egg roll, fried rice and egg drop or hot-and-sour soup. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

China Rose

3501 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 887-3295; www.chinaroseno.com

Fish is cooked with hot peppers and vegetables and served with rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Chompers BBQ Den

69399 Highway 59, Abita Springs, (985) 892-0205; www.chompersbbqden.com

Smoked pulled pork is topped with coleslaw on a sandwich and served with a side such as potato salad, coleslaw or baked beans. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sat. $

Chophouse New Orleans

322 Magazine St., (504) 522-7902; www.chophousenola.com

Baked shrimp are topped with Parmesan, garlic butter and breadcrumbs. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$

Churros Cafe

3100 Kingman St., Metairie, (504) 885-6516

Lechon asado is slow-roasted pork marinated in sour orange, garlic and herbs. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Thu., dinner Fri.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$

Ciro’s Cote Sud Restaurant

7918 Maple St., (504) 866-9551; www.cotesudrestaurant.com

A Napolitana pizza includes Italian sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives and mozzarella. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Checks and cash only. $$

City Diner

3116 S. I-10 Service Road E., Metairie, (504) 831-1030; www.citydiner.biz

Shrimp and andouille are served over hash browns with Cajun cream sauce. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $

Clancy’s

6100 Annunciation St., (504) 895-1111; www.clancysneworleans.com

A veal chop is served with roasted tomatoes and demi-glace. Reservations recommended. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Cleo’s Mediterranean Cuisine & Grocery

117 Decatur St., (504) 218-5874; 940 Canal St., (504) 522-4504; www.facebook.com/cleosnola

Egyptian-style fried schnitzel kofta is breaded ground beef seasoned with allspice, served with pita and sides such as hummus, basmati rice or salad. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $

Clesi’s Restaurant & Catering

4323 Bienville St., (504) 909-0108; www.clesicatering.com

A fried seafood platter includes catfish, oysters, head-on shrimp, remoulade and cocktail sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Clover Grill

900 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1010; www.clovergrill.com

Chicken-fried steak is served on a sandwich. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $

Cochon

930 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 588-2123; www.cochonrestaurant.com

Smoked pork ribs are served with watermelon pickles. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Cochon Butcher

930 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 588-7675; www.cochonbutcher.com

A Gambino sandwich includes ham, salami and greens in herb vinaigrette on ciabatta. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Columbia Street Tap Room and Grill

434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-0899; www.columbiastreettaproom.com

A chili cheeseburger is an 8-ounce beef patty topped with chili, pepper Jack cheese, jalapenos, onions and mayonnaise and is served with french fries. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Mon., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

The Columns Hotel

3811 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-9308; www.thecolumns.com

At brunch, shrimp and grits are served with bacon and mushroom Creole gravy. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, brunch Sun. $$

Commander’s Palace

1403 Washington Ave., (504) 899-8221; www.commanderspalace.com

Bluefin tuna is served with fried sweet potatoes, spicy wilted greens and green garlic chimichurri. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

The Company Burger

611 O’Keefe Ave., Suite C7, (504) 309-9422; 4600 Freret St., (504) 267-0320; www.thecompanyburger.com

A Company burger features two Creekstone Farm beef patties, American cheese, bread-and-butter pickles and red onions. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Compere Lapin

Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, 535 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 599-2119; www.comperelapin.com

Adobo pork tenderloin is served with charred okra and plantain crema. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Coop’s Place

1109 Decatur St., (504) 525-9053; www.coopsplace.net

Jambalaya is made with rabbit, smoked sausage, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Cooter Brown’s Tavern

509 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-9104; www.cooterbrowns.com

An Irish Channel special po-boy includes corned beef, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, buttermilk slaw and Crystal remoulade on semolina bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Copper Vine Wine Pub

1001 Poydras St., (504) 208-9535; www.coppervinewine.com

Gulf fish bouillabaisse includes blackened shrimp, jumbo lump crabmeat and vegetables in seafood broth. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Coquette

2800 Magazine St., (504) 265-0421; www.coquettenola.com

Smoked beef short rib is served with English peas, cherry tomatoes and jalapenos. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Corner Oyster House

500 St. Peter St., (504) 522-2999; www.corneroysterhousefrenchquarter.com

Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan and herbs and served with French bread. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Coscino’s Italian Grill

1809 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 727-4984; www.coscinositaliangrill.com

Spinach pizza includes tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, feta and mozzarella cheeses and garlic-herb sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

The Country Club

634 Louisa St., (504) 945-0742; www.thecountryclubneworleans.com

Fried Gulf oysters are served with pickled mustard seed and fontina cream. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Country Flame

620 Iberville St., (504) 522-1138; www.countryflamerestaurant.com

A Mexican combination platter includes a chicken, beef or seafood taco, an enchilada, lettuce, tomato, saffron rice and beans. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Court of Two Sisters

613 Royal St., (504) 522-7261; www.courtoftwosisters.com

Louisiana crabmeat au gratin is jumbo lump crabmeat and Mornay sauce baked in a casserole and served with asparagus and tasso hollandaise. Reservations recommended. Brunch and dinner daily. $$$

Couvant

The Eliza Jane Hotel, 317 Magazine St., (504) 324-5400; www.couvant.com

Skate a la grenobloise features a sauce of brown butter, lemon, parsley and capers. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Cowbell

8801 Oak St., (504) 866-4222; www.cowbell-nola.com

Grilled fish is served with kale salad, Meyer lemon butter and crab-boiled potatoes. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Crabby Jack’s

428 Jefferson Highway, (504) 833-2722; www.crabbyjacksnola.com

Fried green tomato salad includes romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, red onion and carrots. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $$

Crave

3201 E. Judge Perez Drive, Meraux, (504) 676-3697; www.facebook.com/cravestb

Fried oyster tacos are topped with lettuce, cheese and house taco sauce and served in flour tortillas. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Creole Creamery

4924 Prytania St., (504) 894-8680; 6260 Vicksburg St., (504) 482-2924; www.creolecreamery.com

A Cookie Monster sundae is Cookie Monster ice cream topped with hot fudge and crumbled Oreos and chocolate chip cookies. No reservations. Prytania Street: lunch and dinner daily. Vicksburg Street: lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner daily. $

Creole House Restaurant & Oyster Bar

509 Canal St., (504) 323-2109; www.creolehouserestaurant.com

Canal Street redfish is a panko-crusted fillet topped with sauteed shrimp and Cajun garlic sauce and served with sauteed vegetables. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Crepes a la Cart

1039 Broadway St., (504) 866-2362; www.crepesalacartnola.com

A S’mores crepe is filled with Nutella or chocolate chips, marshmallow and graham cracker crumbs. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Crescent City Brewhouse

527 Decatur St., (504) 522-0571; www.crescentcitybrewhouse.com

Louisiana crabmeat-stuffed shrimp is served with ratatouille and tomato beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Crescent City Pizza Works

407 Bourbon St., (504) 569-3664; www.crescentcitypizza.com

A Chizzaburger includes Angus beef, onions, mozzarella, pickles, ketchup and mustard. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Criollo Restaurant

Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 681-4444; www.criollonola.com

A shrimp, blue crab and avocado stack features chilled shrimp over guacamole, crabmeat and tomato coulis. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Croissant d’Or Patisserie

617 Ursulines Ave., (504) 524-4663; www.croissantdornola.com

Almond croissants are filled with almond paste and topped with almond slivers. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $

CRU_By_Chef_Marlon_Alexander_001_CR_CherylGerber.jpg

Chef/owner Marlon Alexander serves seared scallops at Cru by Chef Marlon Alexander.

Cru by Chef Marlon Alexander

535 Franklin Ave., (504) 266-2856; www.crunola.com

The fish of the day is a pan-seared fillet served with rainbow fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, citrus-ponzu glaze, vegetables, edible flowers and pickled red onion. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sat. and Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Cupcake Fairies

2511 Bayou Road, (504) 333-9356; www.cupcakefairies.com

Grilled chicken tops Caesar salad with Parmesan and croutons. No reservations. Breakfast and Lunch Tue.-Sat. $

Cure

4905 Freret St., (504) 302-2357; www.curenola.com

Deviled eggs cacio e pepe-style are topped with Parmesan and black pepper. Reservations accepted. Dinner and late-night daily. $$

Curio

301 Royal St., (504) 717-4198; www.curionola.com

Coriander blackened redfish is served with lump crabmeat salad and honey creamed mustard greens. Reservations recommended. Breakfast daily, lunch and dinner daily. $$

D

d’Juice

4838 Magazine St., (504) 302-1965; www.d-juice.com

An It’s Not Easy Being Green juice includes cucumber, green apple, kale, spinach, bell pepper, mango, peach and banana. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

DTB

8201 Oak St., Suite 1, (504) 518-6889; www.dtbnola.com

Duck confit is served with charred cabbage, sweet potato and pecan vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

The Daily Beet

1000 Girod St., (504) 605-4413; St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave.; www.thedailybeetnola.com

An Orbit bowl includes an egg, avocado, kimchi, edamame, carrots, scallions, seaweed, brown rice, greens and sesame-ginger dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Daisy Dukes

Citywide; www.daisydukesrestaurant.com

An alligator sausage po-boy is dressed with tomato, lettuce, pickles, mayonnaise and mustard. Delivery available in the French Quarter and CBD. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $

Daiwa Sushi Bar & Japanese Cuisine

5033 Lapalco Blvd., Suite B6, Marrero, (504) 875-4203; www.daiwasushi.com

Spicy City is a deep-fried sushi roll filled with marinated crawfish, snow crab, cream cheese, avocado and jalapeno and topped with eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise. Reservations available Mon.-Thu. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Dakota Restaurant

629 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 892-3712; www.thedakotarestaurant.com

Crabmeat and brie soup is made with a touch of brandy and white wine. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Dat Dog

601 Frenchmen St., (504) 309-3362; 3336 Magazine St., (504) 324-2226; 5030 Freret St., (504) 899-6883; www.datdog.com

A bacon Werewolf dog is a smoked bratwurst topped with bacon, sauerkraut, dill relish, grilled onions, tomatoes and Creole mustard. Reservations accepted for large parties. Freret and Magazine streets: lunch and dinner daily. Frenchmen Street: lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Deanie’s Seafood

841 Iberville St., (504) 581-1316; 1713 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 831-1225; 2200 Magazine St., (504) 962-7760; www.deanies.com

Shell-on Gulf shrimp are sauteed in New Orleans-style garlic-butter sauce and served with French bread and salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Deja Vu Bar & Grill

400 Dauphine St., (504) 523-1931; www.dejavunola.com

A Tuesday and Thursday night steak special features an 8-ounce New York strip served with a side. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $

Del Fuego Taqueria

4518 Magazine St., (504) 309-5797; www.delfuegotaqueria.com

Blistered shishito fundido features broiled Chihuahua and Jack cheese, salsa Mexicana and house-made heirloom Oaxacan corn tortillas. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat. $$

Del Porto Ristorante

501 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 875-1006; www.delportoristorante.com

House-made cavatelli is served with Gulf shrimp, Alabama sweet corn, roasted peppers, arugula and chili oil. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

The Delachaise

3442 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-0858; www.thedelachaise.com

Grilled eggplant cannoli are filled with chevre and ricotta cheeses and served with muhammara dipping sauce. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $$

Desi Vega’s Steakhouse

628 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-7600; www.desivegasteaks.com

Who Dat shrimp are bacon-wrapped Gulf shrimp stuffed with crabmeat and served with sweet Thai chili sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Desire Oyster Bar

Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 300 Bourbon St., (504) 553-2281; www.sonesta.com/desireoysterbar

Char-grilled oysters are topped with Parmesan, herbs and butter and served with French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Deuce McAllister’s Ole Saint Kitchen and Tap

132 Royal St., (504) 309-4797; www.olesaint.com

Southern-style fried catfish is served with white beans and shrimp and Crystal beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Dian Xin

1218 Decatur St., (504) 266-2828; www.facebook.com/dianxinnola

Walnut shrimp are served with tangy sauce. No reservations. Dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Dick & Jenny’s

4501 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 894-9880; www.dickandjennys.com

Creole-style barbecue Gulf shrimp is served with organic stone-ground grits. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Citywide; www.dickeys.com

A sliced or chopped brisket sandwich includes pickles, onions and Dickey’s original sweet or spicy sauce on a brioche roll. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse

716 Iberville St., (504) 522-2467; www.dickiebrennanssteakhouse.com

A grilled 12-ounce rib-eye is topped with Gulf shrimp and New Orleans-style barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$

DiCristina’s Italian and Seafood Restaurant

810 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 875-0160; www.dicristinas.com

Soft-shell crab Emily features a fried crab on a bed of angel hair pasta with crawfish sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

DiMartino’s Famous New Orleans Muffulettas

700 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 276-6460; 1788 Carol Sue Ave., Terrytown, (504) 392-7589; 3900 General De Gaulle Drive, (504) 367-0227; 6641 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, (504) 341-4096; www.dimartinos.com

A muffuletta includes ham, salami, provolone cheese and olive salad on a seeded roll. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. Carol Sue Avenue: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Dino’s Bar & Grill

1128 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 558-0900

Dino’s bacon-blue cheeseburger is served with waffle fries, chips or salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

District_Donuts_sliders_002_CR_CherylGerber.jpg

Diners eat sliders at District: Donuts.Sliders.Brew in the Lower Garden District.

District Donuts.Sliders.Brew

527 Harrison Ave., (504) 827-1152; 1126 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite D, Jefferson, (504) 605-7944; 2209 Magazine St., (504) 570-6945; 5637 Magazine St., (504) 313-1316; www.districtdonuts.com

A roasted pork belly slider is topped with pickled onion, radish sprouts and garlic-anise Creole mustard. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. 5637 Magazine St.: breakfast and lunch daily. $

Ditali’s Pizza Cafe

1650 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 361-0058; www.ditalis.com

A Ditali deluxe pizza is topped with Italian sausage, beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, black olives and bell peppers. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Domenica

The Roosevelt New Orleans, 123 Baronne St., (504) 648-6020; www.domenicarestaurant.com

Tortellini is served with sweet peas, Rocket’s robiola cheese and lemon. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat-Sun. $$$

Domilise’s Po-Boys & Bar

5240 Annunciation St., (504) 899-9126; www.domilisespoboys.com

The Half and Half po-boy includes fried oysters and shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and hot sauce. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Don’s Seafood

126 Lake Drive, Covington, (985) 327-7111; 4801 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-1550; www.donsseafoodonline.com

Grilled Gulf shrimp and grits is served with creamy garlic butter sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Dong Phuong Bakery & Restaurant

14207 Chef Menteur Highway, (504) 254-1568; www.dpbakeshop.com

A rotisserie chicken banh mi includes pickled carrots, jalapenos, cilantro and mayonnaise. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $

Dooky Chase’s Restaurant

2301 Orleans Ave., (504) 821-0600; www.dookychaserestaurant.com

Sauteed shrimp Clemenceau includes mushrooms, peas and brabant potatoes in garlicky sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Fri. $$

Dorignac’s Food Center

710 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 834-8216; www.dorignacs.com

Red beans and rice is a Monday special. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. Checks accepted. $

Doris Metropolitan

620 Chartres St., (504) 267-3500; www.dorismetropolitan.com

Tuna tartare includes radish, avocado, tobiko, soy pearls and ginger emulsion. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Doson Noodle House

135 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-7283; www.dosonnoodlehousela.com

Bun thit is Vietnamese-style grilled pork served over rice or vermicelli. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Down the Hatch Bar & Grill

1921 Sophie Wright Place, (504) 522-0909; www.downthehatchnola.com

A falafel sandwich is served on pita bread with couscous salad. Delivery available for dinner. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Drago’s Seafood Restaurant

Hilton New Orleans Riverside, 2 Poydras St., (504) 584-3911; 3232 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 888-9254; www.dragosrestaurant.com

Char-broiled oysters are topped with garlic, parsley, Parmesan and butter. No reservations. N. Arnoult Road: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Poydras Street: lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Dry Dock Cafe

133 Delaronde St., (504) 361-8240

New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp are served in peppery sauce with french bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$

Dunbar’s Creole Cuisine

7834 Earhart Blvd., (504) 509-6287; www.dunbarscreolecuisine.com

A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, catfish, crab balls, hushpuppies and french fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

E

Click here to return to the top of the page.

Eat New Orleans

900 Dumaine St., (504) 522-7222; www.eatnola.com

The Trio includes a cup of gumbo made with chicken and Wayne Jacob’s andouille sausage, River Road butter beans with shrimp, and a pepper stuffed with roast beef and shrimp. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Fri.-Sun. $$

Echo’s Pizza

3200 Banks St., (504) 267-3231; www.echospizza.com

Chorizo pizza includes mozzarella, cured olives and tomato sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast Wed.-Fri., lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Effervescence

1036 N. Rampart St., (504) 509-7644; www.nolabubbles.com

A Gulf Seafood Plateau includes West Indies crab salad, snapper ceviche, royal red shrimp, Murder Point oysters and bowfin Cajun caviar. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$$

El Gato Negro

81 French Market Place, (504) 525-9752; 300 Harrison Ave., (504) 488-0107; 800 S. Peters St., (504) 309-8864; www.elgatonegronola.com

Pulled pork tamales are served with rice, beans and orange-oregano salsa. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

El Libre

3151 Calhoun St., (504) 309-2699; www.ellibrenola.com

A breakfast bowl features ropa vieja, a fried egg and brabant potatoes over cheddar cheese grits. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

El Paso

Citywide; www.elpasomex.com

Pollo asada includes a grilled chicken breast, rice, refried beans and guacamole salad. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

El Pavo Real

4401 S. Broad St., (504) 266-2022; www.elpavorealnola.com

Sauteed Gulf shrimp and vegetables are served with chipotle and coconut milk sauce with plantains and cilantro rice. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $

Elizabeth’s Restaurant

601 Gallier St., (504) 944-9272; www.elizabethsrestaurantnola.com

For brunch, sweet potato and duck hash tops a cornbread waffle served with pepper jelly. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

The Elysian Bar

Hotel Peter & Paul, 2317 Burgundy St., (504) 356-6769; www.theelysianbar.com

Home Place Pastures pork scallopini is made with fennel soubise, new potato confit, roasted eggplant salad and pickled mustard seeds. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Elysian Seafood

Auction House Market, 801 Magazine St., (504) 372-4321; St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave., (504) 609-3813; www.elysianseafood.com

A Louisiana crab cake is served with Creole potato hash and corn and charred scallion cream. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Emeril’s Delmonico

1300 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-4937; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-delmonico

North Carolina chicken is roasted with Delmonico bacon, cremini mushrooms, potatoes and pearl onions and topped with persillade. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$

Emeril’s New Orleans

800 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 528-9393; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-new-orleans

Seared scallops are served with Benton’s country ham and chili butter and topped with herbed breadcrumbs. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Empire State Delicatessen

701 Poydras St., Suite 130, (504) 412-8326; www.empirestatedeli.com

A Mason-Dixon sandwich includes Cajun-seasoned roast beef, melted American cheese, onion rings, jalapenos and ranch dressing. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $

Ernst Cafe

600 S. Peters St., (504) 525-8544; www.ernstcafe.com

An Ernst burger is an 8-ounce Angus beef patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles and served with fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Thu.-Sat. $

Espiritu Mezcaleria

520 Capdeville St., (504) 267-4975; www.espiritunola.com

Blackened fish tacos are topped with jicama slaw. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Estrella Steak & Lobster House

237 Decatur St., (504) 525-6151; www.estrellasteaklobsterhouse.us

A filet mignon is stuffed with crawfish, shrimp and crabmeat and topped with mushrooms in red wine reduction. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

F

Fat Boy Pantry

1302 Magazine St., (504) 239-9514; www.facebook.com/thefatboypantry

A fried lobster po-boy is served with remoulade and drawn butter. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Fat Harry’s

4330 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-9582

Buffalo wings are served with celery and blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Fausto’s Bistro

530 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 833-7121; www.faustosbistro.com

Italian sausage is sauteed with bell peppers, onions, garlic, Italian herbs and marinara sauce and served over angel hair pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Fazzio’s Restaurant

1841 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 624-9704; www.fazziosrestaurant.com

Veal Anne features veal sauteed with mushrooms, artichoke hearts and capers in cream sauce served over pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Felipe’s Taqueria

301 N. Peters St., (504) 288-8226; 411 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite 1, (504) 288-8226; 6215 S. Miro St., (504) 288-8226; www.felipestaqueria.com

Chicken flautas are served with Cotija cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and salsa. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar

739 Iberville St., (504) 522-4440; 7400 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 304-4125; www.felixs.com

A fried shrimp, oyster and fish platter comes with fries, hushpuppies and coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Fete au Fete StrEATery

Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave.; (504) 475-7979; www.feteaufete.com

Crawfish poutine features crawfish-boiled potatoes topped with crawfish etouffee and pepper Jack cheese. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Fharmacy

2540 Banks St., (504) 324-6090; www.fharmacyrestaurant.com

A Dr. Tan burger is topped with Jack cheese, bacon, grilled onions, jalapenos, coleslaw and aioli and served with fries and a pickle spear. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

Citywide; www.fiveguys.com

Bacon cheeseburgers are served with a choice of toppings such as jalapenos, grilled onions, mushrooms, pickles and barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Five Happiness

3605 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 482-3935

Sizzling beef includes string beans, mushrooms and onions and is served on a hot plate. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Flamingo A-Go-Go

869 Magazine St., (504) 577-2202; www.flamingonola.com

Shrimp A Go-Go is served with roasted red pepper aioli, macadamia nuts, green onions, grilled pineapple and corn salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Fong’s Chinese & Cantonese Restaurant

2101 Williams Blvd., Suite G, Kenner, (504) 467-9928

Triple Treat combines pork, chicken, beef and Chinese vegetables. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Fountain Lounge

The Roosevelt New Orleans, 130 Roosevelt Way, (504) 648-5486; www.therooseveltneworleans.com

A Rossini burger includes a Snake River wagyu beef patty, onion jam, seared foie gras and black truffle mayonnaise. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Francesca by Katie’s

515 Harrison Ave., (504) 266-2511; www.francescadeli.com

A Legend po-boy includes cochon de lait and barbecue shrimp. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Frank’s Restaurant

933 Decatur St., (504) 525-1602; www.franksnola.com

A muffuletta is filled with ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese and olive salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Frankie & Johnny’s

321 Arabella St., (504) 243-1234; www.frankieandjohnnys.net

A seafood combo platter includes fried shrimp, catfish, oysters, a crab cake, french fries and salad. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Franklin

2600 Dauphine St., (504) 267-0640; www.thefranklinnola.com

Pork neck schnitzel is served with a sunny side up egg and Creole mustard sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$

French Press Coffeehouse

2120 David Drive, Metairie, (504) 456-7835; 3236 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-0276; 3238 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 598-5274; 4205 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 325-5653; www.frenchpresscoffeehouse.com

A turkey and avocado sandwich includes bacon, lettuce and tomato on wheatberry bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Freret Beer Room

5018 Freret St., (504) 298-7468; www.freretbeerroom.com

Confit chicken leg quarter is served with ricotta gnocchi, Marsala mushroom sauce and kale. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Fresco Cafe & Pizzeria

7625 Maple St., (504) 862-6363; www.frescocafe.us

A gyro lavash roll is stuffed with gyro meat, hummus, tomato, red onion, roasted red pepper, feta and tzatziki sauce and served with rosemary roasted potatoes. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Frey Smoked Meat Co.

4141 Bienville St., Suite 110, (504) 488-7427; www.freysmokedmeat.com

A Bar-B-Cuban sandwich includes pulled pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and New Orleans Gold sauce on a hoagie roll. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$

FullBlast Brunch

139 S. Cortez St., (504) 302-2800; www.fullblastbrunch.com

Andouille Benedict includes poached eggs, sauteed onions and peppers and Creole mustard hollandaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and brunch Thu.-Mon. $$

Fulton Alley

600 Fulton St., (504) 208-5569; www.fultonalley.com

Crawfish and pork fill boudin balls are served with pickles and Creole mustard vinaigrette. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Fulton Street Bistro & Bar

Omni Riverfront Hotel, 701 Convention Center Blvd., (504) 681-1034; www.omnihotels.com/hotels/new-orleans-riverfront

Seafood fettuccine includes sauteed crawfish and shrimp, seafood Mornay sauce and house-made pasta. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Fury’s Restaurant

724 Martin Behrman Ave., Metairie, (504) 834-5646; www.furysrestaurant.com

Trout Carrie is served with sauteed lump crabmeat, salad, vegetables and potatoes or spaghetti. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

G

G’s Pizza

833 Howard Ave., (504) 299-8792; G’s Kitchen Spot, Balcony Bar, 3201 Magazine St., (504) 894-8888; 4840 Bienville St., (504) 483-6464; www.gspizzas.com

A NOLA Green Roots pie includes spinach, tomatoes, roasted garlic, black olives, red onions and marinara. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Hours vary by location. $

GW Fins

808 Bienville St., (504) 581-3467; www.gwfins.com

“Scalibut” includes halibut, sea scallops, lobster risotto, snow peas and pea-shoot butter. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$

Gabrielle Restaurant

2441 Orleans Ave., (504) 603-2344; www.gabriellerestaurant.com

Slow-roasted duck comes with cremini mushrooms, roasted red peppers and orange-sherry sauce served over shoestring potatoes. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Galatoire’s 33 Bar & Steak

215 Bourbon St., (504) 335-3932; www.galatoires33barandsteak.com

Goute 33 includes Gulf shrimp remoulade and six deviled eggs with toppings including smoked trout, crab ravigote and ghost pepper caviar. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Galatoire’s Restaurant

209 Bourbon St., (504) 525-2021; www.galatoires.com

Shrimp remoulade is served over iceberg lettuce. Reservations accepted for the second floor dining room. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$

Gallagher’s Grill

509 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 892-9992; www.gallaghersgrill.com

Pan-seared pompano is served with jumbo lump crabmeat and citrus beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

The Galley Seafood

2535 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 832-0955; www.thegalleyseafood.net

A combination seafood platter includes fried shrimp, oysters and catfish, salad and a side. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Galliano Restaurant

200 Julia St., (504) 218-5753; www.gallianorestaurant.com

Catfish Creole is a fried fillet served with shrimp and andouille over rice. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Gambino’s Bakery

4821 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 885-7500; www.gambinos.com

A lemon doberge cake features six layers of buttermilk cake, buttercream filling and fondant icing. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Gattuso’s Neighborhood Bar, Restaurant & Catering

435 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-1114; www.gattusos.net

A summer salad features romaine lettuce, avocado, Parmesan, cucumber and pecans. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Gautreau’s Restaurant

1728 Soniat St., (504) 899-7397; www.gautreausrestaurant.com

Roasted duck breast is served with mole reduction, corn truffle, cipollini onions and English pea risotto. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Gendusa’s Italian Market

405 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-5305; www.gendusasitalian.com

A Carlo Gambino pizza is topped with mozzarella, cremini mushrooms and roasted garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Gianna

700 Magazine St., (504) 399-0816; www.giannarestaurant.com

Roasted pork shoulder is cooked with fennel and orange. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Gin Korean BBQ

3012 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 309-7007; www.ginkoreanbbq.com

Diners can cook marinated beef bulgogi at a tabletop grill and an order includes rice, salad, lettuce, vegetables and banchan. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Gio’s Villa Vancheri

690 Lafitte St., Mandeville, (985) 624-2597; www.facebook.com/giosvillavancheri

Orecchio di elefante is a pounded and breaded veal chop sauteed with clarified butter and herbs and served with arugula. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Giorlando’s Restaurant

741 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-8593; www.giorlandos.com

A muffuletta includes salami, ham, mortadella, mozzarella and Swiss cheeses and olive salad on a seeded bun and is served warm. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $$

Gogi Korean Restaurant

4620 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 872-9992; www.gogirestaurantnola.com

Haemul pajeon is a seafood pancake filled with shrimp, clams, mussels, squid, octopus, scallions and bell peppers and served with dipping sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Good Bird

5031 Freret St., (504) 516-2307; www.goodbirdnola.com

A Bird Man Jr. sandwich features roasted Springer Mountain Farms chicken, melted Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, pickles and spicy aioli on sourdough bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Gordon Biersch

200 Poydras St., (504) 552-2739; www.gordonbiersch.com

A Marzen barbecue burger is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and Marzen beer barbecue sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

The Governor Restaurant and Seafood Bar

301 Chartres St., (504) 291-1860; www.governorrestaurant.com

Shrimp Clemenceau includes sweet peas, mushrooms, brabant potatoes, roasted garlic and sweet cream corn grits. Reservations accepted. Brunch, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Gracious Bakery & Cafe

New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, 725 Howard Ave., Suite 102, (504) 635-0033; 1000 S. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 321-6233; 2854 St. Charles Ave., (504) 301-9949; 4930 Prytania St., (504) 300-8135; www.graciousbakery.com

Tarragon chicken salad is served on house-baked green onion bread and dressed with pickled red onions. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $

Green Goddess

307 Exchange Place, (504) 301-3347; www.greengoddessrestaurant.com

Beet hummus is served with chili sauce, vegetables and bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$

The Green Room Kukhnya

1300 St. Bernard Ave., (504) 766-1613; www.greenroomnola.com

Spiced apple salad includes goat cheese, toasted almonds, carrots, mixed greens and honey-dill vinaigrette. No reservations. Dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Thu.-Sat. $

Green to Go

400 Poydras St., Suite 130; 2633 Napoleon Ave., (504) 460-3160; www.greentogonola.com

A turkey avocado wrap includes romaine lettuce and aioli in a whole grain tortilla. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $

The Grill Room

Windsor Court Hotel, 300 Gravier St., (504) 522-1994; www.grillroomneworleans.com

Seared scallops are served with pappardelle pasta, crawfish, shimeji mushrooms and beurre monte. Reservations recommended. Breakfast daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

The Grille

2949 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 304-3304; www.thegrillemetairie.com

Red beans and rice is served with a hot sausage patty. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Gris-Gris

1800 Magazine St., (504) 272-0241; www.grisgrisnola.com

Seafood-stuffed crab includes shrimp, oysters and blue crab dressing served with mixed greens, tomatoes and remoulade. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Guillory’s Deli & Tamales

3708 Derbigny St., Metairie, (504) 833-1390; www.guillorysdeliandtamales.com

A fried chicken combo meal includes a drink and a side such as fries, fried okra, potato salad or baked macaroni and cheese. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $

Gumbo Shop

630 St. Peter St., (504) 525-1486; www.gumboshop.com

Chicken and andouille gumbo includes okra and is served with rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Gumbo Ya-Ya

Shops at Jax Brewery, 600 Decatur St., (504) 291-8600; www.gumbonola.com

Blackened chicken tops spicy chicken and sausage jambalaya. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

H

Habanero’s

69305 Highway 21, Suite 600, Covington, (985) 871-8760; www.habaneroscovington.com

Playeros tacos are filled with shrimp, bacon, cream cheese-stuffed jalapenos, red cabbage and chipotle mayonnaise. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Haiku

4430 Magazine St., (504) 301-0850; www.haikunola.com

A Tchoupitoulas roll includes tuna, escolar, cream cheese, avocado, asparagus, mango and eel sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Halal Guys

301 St. Charles Ave., (504) 302-2918; www.thehalalguys.com

A falafel sandwich includes onions, peppers, lettuce and white and hot sauces in pita. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Hana Japanese Restaurant

8116 Hampson St., (504) 865-1634

A Hana special roll combines tuna, salmon, crab stick, tempura-fried shrimp, avocado, tamago and smelt roe. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Happy Italian Pizzeria

7105 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 305-4666; www.happyitalian.com

Pancetta-wrapped Gulf shrimp are served over baby spinach with lemon zest. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Mon., dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat. $$

The Harbor Bar & Grill

3024 17th St., Metairie, (504) 835-6111; www.theharborbarandgrill.com

A Harbor burger is a 12-ounce beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and mayonnaise on a toasted white or wheat bun or French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Harbor Seafood & Oyster Bar

3203 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 443-6454; www.fishermanscoveseafood.com

A Swamp platter includes fried alligator, crawfish tails and frog legs, crawfish etouffee, turtle soup and Cajun alligator sausage. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Hard Rock Cafe

125 Bourbon St., (504) 529-5617; www.hardrock.com/cafes/new-orleans

A Legendary burger features a half-pound Angus beef patty topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings, lettuce and tomato. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Heads & Tails Seafood & Oyster Bar

1820 Dickory Ave., Suite A, Harahan, (504) 533-9515; www.headsandtailsrestaurant.com

Blackened or sauteed redfish is topped with crabmeat and lemon beurre blanc and served with mashed potatoes and asparagus. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Herbsaint Bar and Restaurant

701 St. Charles Ave., (504) 524-4114; www.herbsaint.com

House-made spaghetti is served with guanciale and a fried poached farm egg. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Hickory Cafe & Grill

1313 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 737-0033; www.hickorycafe.com

A focaccia burger is an 8-ounce beef patty topped with pepper Jack cheese, bacon, spinach, roasted red pepper and basil mayonnaise on focaccia. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat. $$

High Hat Cafe

4500 Freret St., (504) 754-1336; www.highhatcafe.com

Fried catfish is served with coleslaw, pickles, french fries and hushpuppies. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Hippie Kitchen

3741 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, (504) 444-4113; www.hknola.com

Braised beef short ribs are served with seasonal vegetables and whipped potatoes. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Homegrown Pizza

6325 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 644-4762; www.homegrown.pizza

A Summertime pie is topped with tomato, squash, zucchini, feta and mozzarella cheeses, garlic, olive oil and lemon. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Horn’s

1940 Dauphine St., (504) 459-4676; www.hornsnola.com

A Creole slammer is hash browns topped with fried eggs and crawfish etouffee served with a biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Thu.-Mon. $

Hoshun Restaurant

1601 St. Charles Ave., (504) 302-9716; www.hoshunrestaurant.com

An Uptown sushi roll includes white fish, snow crab, avocado, cream cheese, eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise. Limited delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

House of Blues

225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4999; www.houseofblues.com/neworleans/restaurant

Shrimp and grits features sauteed shrimp over a Cotija cheese grit cake with chipotle cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$

Houston’s Restaurant

1755 St. Charles Ave., (504) 524-1578; www.houstons.com

Barbecued pork ribs are served with french fries and coleslaw. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

The Howlin’ Wolf Den

907 S. Peters St., (504) 529-5844; www.thehowlinwolf.com

A Cuban sandwich includes roasted pork, Chisesi ham, pickles, mozzarella and Creole mustard. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Humble Bagel

4716 Freret St., (504) 355-3535; www.humblebagel.com

A house-made bagel and lox is served with tomato, red onion, capers and cream cheese. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Mon. $

Hummus & More

3363 Severn Ave., Suite 7, Metairie, (504) 833-9228; www.facebook.com/hummusandmore

A beef shawarma wrap includes tomatoes, red onion, tahini and parsley and is served with a side such as fries, hummus or salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

I

Iacovone Kitchen

5033 Freret St., (504) 533-9742; www.iacovonekitchen.com

A Mediterranean rice bowl includes sun-dried tomatoes, olives, capers and basil pesto. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Ikura Sushi + Hibachi

310 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 485-5658; www.ikuranola.net

An assorted sushi dinner includes tuna, salmon, yellowtail, eel, shrimp, a snow crab roll and more. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Impastato’s Restaurant

3400 16th St., Metairie, (504) 455-1545; www.impastatos.com

Fish Payton is a breaded fillet topped with crabmeat, crawfish, artichoke hearts, mushrooms and lemon butter. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Irene’s Cuisine

529 Bienville St., (504) 529-8811; www.irenesnola.com

Shrimp and crab papparadelle includes spinach, Roma tomatoes, basil and Italian herbs in Parmesan cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Isabella’s Pizzeria

2660 Florida St., Mandeville, (985) 674-5700; 70452 Highway 21, Suite 500, Covington, (985) 875-7620; www.isabellaspizzeria.net

A shrimp pesto pizza includes Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onion, roasted garlic and pesto sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Italian Barrel

1240 Decatur St., (504) 569-0198; www.theitalianbarrel.com

Prince Edward Island mussels are sauteed with white wine, garlic and parsley. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito

Citywide; www.izzos.com

A super steak quesadilla includes cheddar and Jack cheeses, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. Delivery available from some locations. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

J

Jack Dempsey’s Restaurant

738 Poland Ave., (504) 943-9914; www.jackdempseys.net

A Jack Dempsey platter for two features gumbo, shrimp, catfish, crab balls, crawfish pies and two sides. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Sat. $$

Jack Rose

Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1500; www.jackroserestaurant.com

Pompano en papillote includes bok choy, sunchokes and saffron. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$

Jacques-Imo’s Cafe

8324 Oak St., (504) 861-0886; www.jacques-imos.com

Blackened redfish is topped with crab-chili hollandaise and served with two sides. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Jaeger’s Seafood & Oyster House

901 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson, (504) 818-2200; www.jaegersseafood.com

A King’s platter includes snow crab, Maine lobster, boiled shrimp, jambalaya, potatoes, corn, garlic bread and salad. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Jamila’s Cafe Tunisian and Mediterranean Bistro

7808 Maple St., (504) 866-4366; www.jamilascafe.com

Grilled lamb chops are served with Lyonnaise potatoes and asparagus. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Jewel of the South

1026 St. Louis St., (504) 265-8816; www.jewelnola.com

Mozzarella is served with bitter lemon puree, cucumber, herbs and seeds. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$

Joey K’s Restaurant & Bar

3001 Magazine St., (504) 891-0997; www.joeyksrestaurant.com

Fried eggplant Napoleon includes shrimp and crawfish cream sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Johnny’s Po-Boy Restaurant

511 St. Louis St., (504) 524-8129; www.johnnyspoboy.com

A surf and turf po-boy is filled with roast beef, fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. Cash only. $

Johnny Sanchez

930 Poydras St., (504) 304-6615; www.johnnysanchezrestaurant.com

Duck enchiladas are topped with salsa verde and roasted corn salsa. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Joint

701 Mazant St., (504) 949-3232; www.alwayssmokin.com

A “W” special includes pulled pork, brisket, two ribs and a side such as potato salad, macaroni and cheese or green salad with smoked tomato dressing. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Josephine Estelle

Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3070; www.josephineestelle.com

Fried Brussels sprouts salad includes lima beans, golden raisins and yogurt. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Juan’s Flying Burrito

515 Baronne St., (504) 529-5825; 2018 Magazine St., (504) 569-0000; 4724 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-9950; 5538 Magazine St., (504) 897-4800; www.juansflyingburrito.com

Pork and slaw tacos are topped with red cabbage. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Junction

3021 St. Claude Ave., (504) 272-0205; www.junctionnola.com

A New York & Atlantic burger features a patty made with Louisiana pasture-raised beef topped with pepper Jack cheese, fried onions and garlic and black pepper compound butter. Patrons must be 21 to enter the bar. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Jung’s Golden Dragon

3009 Magazine St., (504) 891-8280; www.jungsgoldendragonii.com

Grand Marnier shrimp comes with broccoli and honey pecans. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Justine

225 Chartres St., (504) 218-8533; www.justinenola.com

Lobster tartine features lobster meat and caviar atop brioche with tarragon emulsion. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

K

K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen

416 Chartres St., (504) 596-2530; www.kpauls.com

A Louisiana drum fillet is blackened in a cast-iron skillet and served with crabmeat-chipotle compote, potatoes and vegetables. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

KY’s Olde Towne Bicycle Shop Restaurant

2267 Carey St., Slidell, (985) 641-1911; www.kysoldetowne.com

Roast beef cooked in house fills a po-boy served dressed. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Sat. $$

Kais

Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (941) 527-2294; www.pythianmarket.com

A Very Vegan bowl includes tofu, edamame, mango, cucumbers, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, nori seaweed strips, cilantro and vinaigrette. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Kanno California Sushi Bar

3517 20th St., Metairie, (504) 455-5730; www.kannosushi.com

A 911 tuna roll includes spicy snow crab inside and seared Cajun-seasoned tuna on top. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sat. $$

Katie’s Restaurant & Bar

3701 Iberville St., (504) 488-6582; www.katiesinmidcity.com

A Terranova pizza includes Terranova Brothers Italian sausage, pepperoni, red onions, black olives, bell peppers and marinara. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Kebab

2315 St. Claude Ave., (504) 383-4328; www.kebabnola.com

A doner kebab sandwich features Springer Mountain Farms chicken thighs, pickled cucumber, cabbage, red onions, garlic aioli and mustard on house-baked bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat. $

Keith Young’s Steakhouse

165 Highway 21, Madisonville, (985) 845-9940; www.keithyoungs.net

A 14-ounce strip comes with a baked potato, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes or sauteed green beans. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$$

Kenner Seafood

3140 Loyola Drive, Kenner, (504) 466-4701; www.kennerseafood.net

A seafood boat includes fried shrimp, oysters, fish and french fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Killer Poboys

219 Dauphine St., (504) 462-2731; Erin Rose Bar, 811 Conti St., (504) 252-6745; www.killerpoboys.com

A roasted sweet potato po-boy features black-eyed pea and pecan spread, pickled shallots and wilted greens. No reservations. Conti Street: lunch, dinner and late-night Wed.-Mon. Dauphine Street: lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Cash only at Conti Street location. $

Kin

4600 Washington Ave., (504) 304-8557; www.facebook.com/kinfordindin

The “fish bowl” features roasted Verlasso salmon, kimchi, greens, sauteed mushrooms and niboshi tare in chicken and clam broth. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Kingfish

337 Chartres St., (504) 598-5005; www.kingfishneworleans.com

Seared scallops are served with spicy New Orleans barbecue-style butter sauce and fettuccine. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

The Kitchen Table Cafe

7005 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 301-2285; www.kitchentablearabi.com

Fried Gulf oysters are served with applewood-smoked bacon and blue cheese vinaigrette over greens. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

The Kolache Kitchen

4701 Freret St., (504) 218-5341; www.kolachekitchenbr.com

Brisket, poblano peppers and provolone cheese fill an empanada. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Korea House

3547 18th St., Metairie, (504) 888-0654

Heamul dolsot bibimbap is seafood, vegetables, an egg and rice in a hot clay pot. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Tue. and Thu.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Tue. $$

Kosher_Cajun_Joel_Brown_001_CR_CherylGerber.jpg

Proprietor Joel Brown serves deli favorites at Kosher Cajun New York Deli & Grocery.

Kosher Cajun New York Deli & Grocery

3519 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-2010; www.koshercajun.com

The J&N sandwich features corned beef, pastrami, coleslaw, horseradish and mustard on rye bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Sun.-Fri., early dinner Mon.-Thu. Checks accepted. $$

Koz’s

6215 Wilson St., Harahan, (504) 737-3933; www.kozcooks.com

A Chamber sandwich includes roast beef, turkey, ham, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mustard and Italian dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Fri. $

L

La Boca

870 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 525-8205; www.labocasteaks.com

Bife La Boca is a lime- and garlic-marinated Angus sirloin flap served with avocado. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Thu.-Sat. $$$

La Boulangerie

4600 Magazine St., (504) 269-3777; www.laboulangerienola.com

Le Dindon is a turkey and avocado sandwich with arugula, tomato and basil mayonnaise on six-grain bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

La Carreta

812 Highway 190, Covington, (985) 400-5202; 1200 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, (985) 624-2990; 1814 Magazine St., (504) 304-7063; www.carretarestaurant.com

La Mexicana includes a tinga quesadilla, a cheese enchilada and Spanish rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

La Cocinita

Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (504) 309-5344; www.lacocinitafoodtruck.com

A Venezuelan sampler includes a brisket and cheese arepita, pork pataconcito, a cheese empanada and avocado salsa. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $

La Crepe Nanou

1410 Robert St., (504) 899-2670; www.lacrepenanou.com

Cotelettes d’agneau is lamb chops served with cognac reduction, pommes frites and haricots verts. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$

La Macarena Pupuseria & Latin Cafe

8120 Hampson St., (504) 862-5252; www.pupusasnola.com

Shrimp and avocado salad includes hearts of palm, cucumber, tomato and salsa. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., brunch Sat.-Sun. Cash only. $$

La Madeleine

601 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-8662; 3300 Severn Ave., Suite 201, Metairie, (504) 456-1624; 3434 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 626-7004; www.lamadeleine.com

A warm croque monsieur sandwich includes smoked ham, cheese and garlic cream sauce on seven-grain bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

La Petite Grocery

4238 Magazine St., (504) 891-3377; www.lapetitegrocery.com

A LPG burger is topped with Gruyere cheese, pickles, onion marmalade, arugula, whole-grain mustard and aioli on a brioche bun and is served with french fries. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

The Lakehouse

2025 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 626-3006; www.lakehousecuisine.com

Fried chicken is served with mashed Yukon gold potatoes, Brussels sprouts and lemon-caper butter. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sun. Checks accepted. $$$

Lakeview Brew Coffee Cafe

5606 Canal Blvd., (504) 483-7001; www.lakeviewbrew.com

Cobb salad includes grilled chicken breast, bacon, egg, avocado, tomato, cheddar, Monterey Jack and blue cheeses, apple, carrots, green onions, croutons, romaine lettuce, cabbage and a choice of dressing. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. $

Lakeview Burgers and Seafood

872 Harrison Ave., (504) 289-1032; www.lakeviewburgersandseafood.com

Mahi mahi fish tacos are topped with pico de gallo. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$

Lakeview Harbor

8550 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 486-4887; www.lakeviewharbor.us

A cheeseburger can be topped with cheddar, pepper Jack, American, mozzarella, Swiss or blue cheese and is served with a baked potato. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Landry’s Seafood House

620 Decatur St., Suite 1A, (504) 581-9825; 8000 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 283-1010; www.landrysseafood.com

Crawfish bread features toast points topped with crawfish tails, mozzarella, tomatoes and garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Laurel Street Bakery

2701 S. Broad St., (504) 897-0576; www.laurelstreetbakery.com

Grilled salmon nicoise salad includes tomato, hard-boiled egg, roasted red potatoes, green beans, shaved red onion, olives and mixed greens in apple cider vinaigrette with ciabatta toast. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Le Bayou

503 Bourbon St., (504) 529-4256; www.lebayourestaurant.com

Gulf shrimp Ya-Ya pasta includes grape tomatoes sauteed in Cajun pesto over penne pasta and is served with garlic toast. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Le’s Baguette Banh Mi Cafe

4607 Dryades St., (504) 895-2620; www.facebook.com/lesbaguettenola

A five-spice barbecued pork belly banh mi is topped with cucumber, pickled carrots, daikon radish, cilantro, jalapenos and Sriracha aioli. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Legacy Kitchen

Steak + Chop, 91 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, (504) 513-2606; Craft Tavern, 700 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 613-2350; 759 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-5231; TackleBox, Renaissance New Orleans Pere Marquette French Quarter Area Hotel, 817 Common St., (504) 827-1651; www.legacykitchen.com

A shrimp Louie wedge salad includes tomato, avocado and creamy dressing. Reservations accepted. Hours vary by location. $$$

LemonShark Poke

2901 Magazine St., (504) 518-6665; www.lemonsharkpoke.com

A Maui Heat Wave bowl includes spicy tuna, salmon, cucumber salad, avocado, serrano chilies, green onions, carrots and a base of greens or white or brown rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Li’l Dizzy’s Cafe

1500 Esplanade Ave., (504) 569-8997; www.lildizzyscafe.net

A hot sausage po-boy is dressed with lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise on French bread. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, brunch Sun. $$

Liberty Cheesesteaks

5041 Freret St., (504) 875-4447; www.libertycheesesteaks.com

A Cajun Chick sandwich features crab boil-seasoned chicken tenderloins topped with provolone, American or Wiz cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Thu.-Sat. $

Lilette

3637 Magazine St., (504) 895-1636; www.liletterestaurant.com

Braised lamb shoulder is served with semolina gnocchi and wilted spinach. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Lilly’s Cafe

1813 Magazine St., (504) 599-9999

Spicy sauteed beef is served over jasmine rice with cucumber, lettuce, ground peanuts, green onions, shallots and fish sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Little Gem Saloon

445 S. Rampart St., (504) 267-4863; www.littlegemsaloon.com

Hot crab dip includes lump crabmeat in herbed cheese sauce served with crostini. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Little Korea BBQ

2240 Magazine St., (504) 821-5006; www.littlekoreabbq.flavorplate.com

Japchae features sweet potato glass noodles and vegetables. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$

Little Tokyo

590 Asbury Drive, Mandeville, (985) 727-1532

A crunchy Phoenix roll features spicy tuna, salmon, avocado, mango, misago, spicy mayonnaise and pepper tuna. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Little Tokyo

2300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, (504) 831-6788; Izakaya Little Tokyo, 4704 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 101, Metairie, (504) 885-6125; www.littletokyonola.com

Hibachi rice includes onions, carrots, egg, garlic butter and chicken or beef. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Liuzza’s by the Track

1518 N. Lopez St., (504) 218-7888; www.liuzzasnola.com

New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp sauteed in peppery sauce fill a pistolette. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Liuzza’s Restaurant and Bar

3636 Bienville St., (504) 482-9120; www.liuzzas.com

A Frenchuletta features cold cuts, cheese and olive salad on French bread. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Live Oak Cafe

8140 Oak St., (504) 265-0050; www.liveoakcafenola.com

Sweet potato bacon benedict features roasted sweet potato medallions, marinated tomatoes, bacon, poached eggs, herb hollandaise and basil. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Tue. $$

Loft 18

3128 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 827-1059; www.loft18.com

Loaded nachos are topped with chicken or pulled pork, a melted queso blend, corn, beans, jalapenos, pickled onions and tomato. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $

Lola

517 N. New Hampshire St., Covington, (985) 892-4992; www.lolacovington.com

Korean barbecue flank steak is served with fingerling potatoes, charred rapini, kimchi, yum yum sauce and sesame. Reservations accepted for dinner. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu.-Sat. $$$

Lola’s

3312 Esplanade Ave., (504) 488-6946; www.lolasneworleans.com

Shrimp ceviche is served with tortilla chips. No reservations. Dinner daily. Checks accepted. $$

Longway Tavern

719 Toulouse St., (504) 962-9696; www.longwaytavern.com

A fried chicken cutlet sandwich is topped with spicy coppa, arugula, olives, pickled peppers and Parmesan and pecorino cheeses on ciabatta. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Fri.-Sun. $$

Los Jefes Grill

3224 Edenborn Ave., Metairie, (504) 516-2861; www.losjefesgrillmetairie.com

A carne asada torta Azteca is served on a toasted bun with refried bean spread, avocado, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream and jalapeno, with french fries on the side. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Louisiana Pizza Kitchen

95 French Market Place, (504) 522-9500

A Hangover pizza includes bacon, prosciutto, two yard eggs, bell pepper, red onion and jalapenos. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Louisiana Pizza Kitchen Uptown

615 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-5900; www.louisianapizzakitchenuptown.com

Warm duck salad includes sauteed Roma tomatoes and scallions over mixed greens with balsamic vinegar and walnut oil. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Luca Eats

7329 Cohn St., (504) 866-1166; www.lucaeats.com

A Cubano sandwich is served with house-made rosemary-sea salt chips. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant

701 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 523-8995; www.lucysretiredsurfers.com/neworleans

Barbecued pork sliders are topped with tropical slaw and chipotle ranch dressing on brioche buns. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Luke

333 St. Charles Ave., (504) 378-2840; www.lukeneworleans.com

Citrus-cured Gulf tuna tartare includes avocado, cucumber, shrimp chips and chili-garlic vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Lula Restaurant Distillery

1532 St. Charles Ave., (504) 267-7624; www.lulanola.com

Tea-brined, buttermilk-battered Cornish hen is served with Creole slaw and fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

LUVI

5236 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 605-3340; www.luvirestaurant.com

Mala Holla is spicy beef with cilantro, peanuts and ghost chili oil. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

M

M Bistro

The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, 921 Canal St., (504) 670-2828; www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/new-orleans/dining/m-bistro

Blackened redfish is served with shrimp etouffee, black-eyed peas, fried okra and dirty rice. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Ma Momma’s House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles

5741 Crowder Blvd., (504) 244-0021; www.mamommashouse.com

A Belgian waffle is served with fried chicken wings. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Mon. $

Madam’s Modern Kitchen & Bar

1300 Canal St., (504) 226-2993; www.madamsmodernkitchen.com

Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan and garlic and served with drawn butter and French bread. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Magazine Pizza

1068 Magazine St., (504) 568-0211; www.magazinepizza.com

A farmers market pizza includes mozzarella cheese, artichoke, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, bell peppers, spinach, zucchini, squash, black olives, onion and roasted garlic. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Mahony’s Original Po-Boys & Seafood

901 Iberville St., (504) 717-2422; 3454 Magazine St., (504) 899-3374; www.mahonyspoboys.com

Abita beer-braised short ribs fill a po-boy served with arugula, tomato, garlic mayonnaise and fried onion rings. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Iberville Street: Lunch and dinner daily. Magazine Street: Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Mais Arepas

1200 Carondelet St., (504) 523-6247; www.facebook.com/maisarepas

A chori arepa features grilled chorizo, avocado puree, melted mozzarella and Colombian garlic sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Mandina’s Restaurant

3800 Canal St., (504) 482-9179; Azalea Shopping Center, 4240 Highway 22, Mandeville, (985) 674-9883; www.mandinasrestaurant.com

Gulf fish amandine is served with french fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Mangu

2112 Belle Chasse Highway, Suite 7, Gretna, (504) 324-9870; www.letsmangu.com

Chivo guisado is braised goat served with salad and mashed green plantains topped with onion vinaigrette. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Manning’s Eat-Drink-Cheer

519 Fulton St., (504) 593-8118; www.facebook.com/manningsnola

An Archie burger is an Angus beef patty topped with bacon-onion jam and pimiento cheese and is served with fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Mano’s Po-Boys

6943 Saints Drive, Metairie, (504) 734-0922; www.manospoboys.com

A Super Saint special includes two eggs, two choices of meat, two slices of cheese and a hash brown patty on a bun, toast or French bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Fri.-Sat. $

Manolito

508 Dumaine St., (504) 603-2740; www.manolitonola.com

Ropa vieja tops arepas served with pickles. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner daily. $$

Maple Street Patisserie

7638 Maple St., (504) 304-1526; www.cargocollective.com/maplestreetpatisserie

Belgian chocolate is used in a dense fudge cake. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $

Marcello’s Wine Market Cafe

715 St. Charles Ave., (504) 581-6333; www.marcelloscafe.com

Chicken parmigiana is topped with mozzarella and served with linguine marinara. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Mardi Gras Zone

2706 Royal St., (504) 947-8787; www.mardigraszone.com

Pepperoni pizza is baked in a wood-burning oven. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $

Marie's_Kitchen_Tres_Barnard_and_Grace_Goodrich_CR_CherylGe.jpg

Tres Barnard and Grace Goodrich serve a chili burger at Marie’s Bar & Kitchen.

Marie’s Bar & Kitchen

2483 Burgundy St., (504) 267-5869; www.mariesbarandkitchen.com

A Double Stuffed sandwich features an Italian sausage-stuffed pork loin medallion topped with provolone cheese, red onion marmalade, fennel aioli, lettuce and tomato on a sesame seed bun. No reservations. Dinner and late-night Fri.-Sun. $$

Marjie’s Grill

320 S. Broad St., (504) 603-2234; www.marjiesgrill.com

Mirliton and root vegetable som tam salad includes farmers market vegetables, dried shrimp, herbs and chili-garlic vinaigrette. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Mark_Twain_Pizza_002_CR_CherylGerber.jpg

Mark Twain’s Pizza Landing serves a pie topped with tomato, bell pepper, red onion and black olives.

Mark Twain’s Pizza Landing

2035 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 832-8032; www.marktwainpizza.com

A Life on the Mississippi pizza is topped with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, black olives, jalapenos and anchovies. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

The Market Cafe

1000 Decatur St., (504) 527-5000; www.marketcafenola.com

An alligator sausage po-boy is served with french fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Martin Wine Cellar

714 Elmeer Ave., Metairie, (504) 896-7350; 3827 Baronne St., (504) 894-7444; www.martinwine.com

Baronne salad includes roasted chicken, tomato, roasted red peppers, avocado, romaine lettuce and green goddess dressing. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Masterp1ece

1340 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-6088; www.facebook.com/masterp1ecejapanesecuisine

Tuna tataki is topped with mango salsa. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Fri., dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Mon. and Wed.-Sat. $$

Max Well New Orleans

6101 Magazine St., (504) 301-0510; www.maxwellneworleans.com

Beet and kale salad includes quinoa, flax seed and a choice of dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Mayas Restaurant

2027 Magazine St., (504) 309-3401; www.mayasonmagazine.com

Pabellon Venezolano features shredded brisket, black beans, fried eggs, sweet plantains, avocado, arepa and jasmine rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Maypop

611 O’Keefe Ave., Suite C2, (504) 518-6345; www.maypoprestaurant.com

Slow-roasted duckling is served with green garlic curry, dirty sticky rice, spiced peanuts, pickled beets and strawberry. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

McClure’s Barbecue

NOLA Brewing Company, 3001 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 301-2367; www.mccluresbarbecue.com

A chopped brisket cheese steak is topped with provolone cheese and smoked onions and peppers and served with a side. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Meals From the Heart Cafe

1100 N. Peters St., Bay 13, (504) 525-1953; www.mealsfromtheheartcafe.com

Poached eggs top crab cakes on an English muffin. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Meauxbar

942 N. Rampart St., (504) 569-9979; www.meauxbar.com

Steak tartare is served with gaufrettes, horseradish, creme fraiche and capers. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Melius Bar & Grill

1701 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 828-9446; www.meliusbarbucktown.com

A Lafourche burger features a patty of ground sirloin, Cajun spices, green onions and garlic. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $

Mellow Mushroom

1645 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 327-5407; 8227 Oak St., (504) 345-8229; www.mellowmushroom.com

A Holy Shiitake pizza is topped with shiitake, button and portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, MontAmore and Parmesan cheeses, garlic aioli and black truffle oil. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

MeMe’s Bar & Grille

712 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 644-4992; www.memesbarandgrille.com

Fried eggplant is served with crawfish Lafitte sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$

Mena’s Palace

200 Chartres St., (504) 525-0217; www.menaspalace.com

Red beans and rice is served with fried chicken. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast daily, lunch Mon.-Sat. $$

Meribo

Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; 326 Lee Lane, Covington, (985) 302-5533; www.meribopizza.com

A Meridionale pie is topped with smoked pork, ricotta, mozzarella, collard greens and Calabrian chilies. Delivery available and reservations accepted in Covington. Lee Lane: Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. Pythian Market: lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Meril

424 Girod St., (504) 526-3745; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/meril

Fried chicken breast is served over a salad of romaine lettuce, bacon, grape tomatoes, feta cheese, Crystal hot sauce syrup and ranch dressing. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Messina’s Runway Cafe

New Orleans Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd., (504) 241-5300; www.messinasrunwaycafe.com

Claire Chennault pasta includes sauteed Gulf shrimp, artichokes, spinach and diced tomatoes tossed with angel hair pasta and white wine sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $$

Mid City Pizza

4400 Banks St., (504) 483-8609; 6307 S. Miro St., (504) 509-6224; www.midcitypizza.com

A T-bird pizza includes pepperoni, Italian sausage, chicken, asparagus and roasted red peppers. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Mid City Yacht Club

440 S. St. Patrick St., (504) 483-2517; www.midcityyachtclub.com

Steamed mussels are served with garlic, fennel, onion, bacon and white wine broth. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $

Middendorf’s

30160 Highway 51 S., Akers, (985) 386-6666; www.middendorfsrestaurant.com

Thin-sliced, cornmeal-crusted fried catfish is served with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$

Midway Pizza

4725 Freret St., (504) 322-2815; www.midwaypizzanola.com

A Money pie includes spinach, cheese, pepperoni, house-made meatballs, roasted garlic, grape tomatoes and basil. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Mike Serio’s Po-Boys

133 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-2668; www.seriospoboys.com

A muffuletta is filled with mortadella, Italian salami, ham, provolone and Swiss cheeses and olive salad. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $

Mikimoto_sushimi_002_CR_CherylGerber.jpg

A sushi chef presents a sashimi platter at Mikimoto.

Mikimoto Japanese Restaurant

3301 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-1881; www.mikimotosushi.com

Who Dat poppers are deep-fried jalapeno peppers stuffed with snow crab, spicy salmon and cream cheese. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner daily. $$

Milano Pizzeria

3002 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 218-2469; www.ordermilanosmetairie.com

Artichoke heart salad includes tomatoes, Spanish onions, Greek olives, feta cheese, romaine and iceberg lettuces and sun-dried tomato dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $$

The Milk Bar

710 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-3310; www.themilkbarneworleans.com

A Clooney’s Choice chicken sandwich is topped with avocado, tomato, roasted red pepper, red onion, mozzarella and lemon mayonnaise on ciabatta. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Mimi’s in the Marigny

2601 Royal St., (504) 872-9868; www.mimismarigny.com

A trio of goat cheese croquettes is served with honey and roasted peppers. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. Cash only. $

Mint Modern Bistro

5100 Freret St., (504) 218-5534

A lemon grass chicken vermicelli bowl includes cucumber, lettuce, pickled carrots, peanuts and fish sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $

Mr. B’s Bistro

201 Royal St., (504) 523-2078; www.mrbsbistro.com

Shell-on Gulf shrimp are served in a New Orleans-style butter and Worcestershire barbecue sauce with French bread. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar & Fish House

Citywide; www.mredsrestaurants.com/oyster-bar

A Fish House seafood platter for two includes butterflied jumbo shrimp, Gulf oysters, Des Allemands catfish, a crab cake, onion rings and jambalaya or french fries. Reservations accepted. Hours vary by location. $$

Mr. Ed’s Seafood & Italian Restaurant

910 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 463-3030; 1001 Live Oak St., Metairie, (504) 838-0022; www.mredsrestaurants.com/mr-eds

A super seafood platter includes fried oysters, shrimp, catfish, a stuffed crab, french fries and salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Mr. John’s Steakhouse

2111 St. Charles Ave., (504) 679-7697; www.mrjohnssteakhouse.com

Who Dat shrimp features bacon-wrapped Gulf shrimp stuffed with crabmeat and served with sweet Thai chili sauce and chipotle remoulade. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Mr. Poor Boy Restaurant

10202 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-1170

Slow-cooked roast beef is served on French bread with roast beef gravy. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Miyako Hibachi & Sushi

1403 St. Charles Ave., (504) 410-9997; www.miyakonola.com

A Louisiana roll includes fried crawfish, avocado, cucumber and jalapeno inside and snow crab, boiled shrimp and spicy mayonnaise on top. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner daily. $$

Mo’s Pizza

1112 Avenue H, Westwego, (504) 341-9650; www.mospizzanola.com

Lasagna features layers of house-made meat sauce, Italian Grande cheese and ricotta. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Moe’s Original Bar B Que

3150 Calhoun St., (504) 301-3790; www.moesoriginalbbq.com/lo/nola

Slow-smoked pulled pork shoulder is dressed with pickles and sweet-and-tangy barbecue sauce on a toasted bun. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Mona Lisa

1212 Royal St., (504) 522-6746; www.monalisaneworleans.com

Pasta Bolognese features veal, beef and pork meat sauce over linguine served with salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner Wed.-Mon. $$

Mona’s Cafe

504 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-4115; 3901 Banks St., (504) 482-7743; 4126 Magazine St., (504) 894-9800; www.monascafefrenchmen.com

A char-broiled lamb shish kebab platter includes hummus, salad and pita. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Mondo

900 Harrison Ave., (504) 224-2633; www.mondoneworleans.restaurant

A wood oven-cooked pizza is topped with pancetta, mushrooms and leeks. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea

4641 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 324-4899; www.monkeymonkeynola.com

A grilled cheese sandwich combines cheddar, Parmesan, Monterey Jack and goat cheeses on sourdough bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $

MoPho

514 City Park Ave., (504) 482-6845; www.mophonola.com

Chicken wings are tossed with nuac mam caramel sauce, lemon grass, ginger and Thai chilies. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Morrow’s

2438 St. Claude Ave., (504) 827-1519; www.morrowsnola.com

Cajun crawfish pasta is rotini in Cajun cream sauce topped with a fried fillet of Louisiana catfish fillet. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Mosca’s Restaurant

4137 Highway 90 W., Westwego, (504) 436-8950; www.moscasrestaurant.com

Chicken a la Grande is a whole chicken cut into pieces and sauteed with rosemary, garlic and white wine. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. Cash only. $$$

Mother’s Restaurant

401 Poydras St., (504) 523-9656; www.mothersrestaurant.net

A Ralph po-boy includes ham, roast beef debris, cheese, shredded cabbage, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Mulate’s

201 Julia St., (504) 522-1492; www.mulates.com

A Cajun seafood platter includes a stuffed crab, a fried catfish fillet, fried oysters, calamari, shrimp, coleslaw and a twice-baked potato. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Munch Factory

1901 Sophie Wright Place, (504) 324-5372; www.themunchfactory.net

Fried or roasted chicken wings are served with Buffalo, barbecue or a sweet-and-spicy Asian-style sauce. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Muriel’s Jackson Square

801 Chartres St., (504) 568-1885; www.muriels.com

Gorgonzola cheesecake is a blue cheese and prosciutto terrine topped with crisped prosciutto, honeyed pecans and green apple. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Click here to return to the top of the page.

N7

1117 Montegut St.; www.n7nola.com

Wagyu beef tataki is served with anchoiade sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

NOSH

752 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 581-7101; www.noshneworleans.com

Roasted Louisiana oysters are topped with garlic-chili butter, bacon and Parmesan. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$$

Nacho Mama’s

Elmwood Shopping Center, 1000 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite 1016, (504) 736-1188; www.nachomamasmexicangrill.com

California club nachos include chicken, bacon, cheddar Jack cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo over tortilla chips. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Namese

4077 Tulane Ave., (504) 483-8899; www.namese.net

Brisket shaken pho bac is bone marrow broth soup with beef, flat noodles, onions and garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Napoleon House

500 Chartres St., (504) 524-9752; www.napoleonhouse.com

A muffuletta includes ham, Genoa salami, pastrami, Swiss and provolone cheeses and house-made olive salad on a seeded loaf, served warm. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

New Orleans Cake Cafe & Bakery

2440 Chartres St., (504) 943-0010; www.nolacakes.com

Boudin and eggs includes a sausage patty, two eggs, stone-ground grits and a biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $

New Orleans Creole Cookery

508 Toulouse St., (504) 524-9632; www.neworleanscreolecookery.com

Pan-seared snapper Pontchartrain is topped with crabmeat and hollandaise and served with Creole green beans and potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Co.

Citywide; www.nohsc.com

A fried catfish platter includes hushpuppies, Mardi Gras slaw and garlic-herb fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

New York Pizza

4418 Magazine St., (504) 891-2376; www.newyorkpizzanola.com

A Brooklyn barbecue pizza features onions and chicken in barbecue sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Neyow's_Chargrilled_oysters_Delaine_Lawrence_001_CR_CherylG.jpg

Delaine Lawrence grills oysters at Neyow’s Creole Cafe.

Neyow’s Creole Cafe

3332 Bienville St., (504) 827-5474; www.neyowscreole.com

A combination po-boy includes fried shrimp and oysters, lettuce, tomato and pickles. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Nine Roses

620 Conti St., (504) 324-9450; 1100 Stephens St., Gretna, (504) 366-7665; www.ninerosesrestaurant.com

Roasted pork belly fills a banh mi dressed with pickled carrots, radish, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro and aioli. Reservations accepted. Conti Street: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Stephens Street: lunch and dinner Thu.-Tue. $

Nirvana Indian Cuisine

4308 Magazine St., (504) 894-9797; www.insidenirvana.com

A Flag of India platter includes butter chicken, malai kebab and saag paneer. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

NOLA Beans

762 Harrison Ave., (504) 267-0783; www.nolabeans.com

A stuffed avocado salad includes chicken, tuna or egg salad with tomatoes, greens and a choice of dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

NOLA Restaurant

534 St. Louis St., (504) 522-6652; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/nola

Wood oven-roasted octopus “elote” is served with charred corn salsa, Cotija cheese and chili-lime mayonnaise. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

NolaNica

16 W. Airline Highway, Suite B, Kenner, (504) 405-0375; Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., Suite 212, (504) 702-8867; www.nolanica.com

A NOLA Nica burger is topped with fried cheese, sweet plantains, vinaigrette coleslaw and house sauce on coconut bread and served with fries or plantain chips. No reservations. Airline Drive: lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sun. St. Charles Avenue: lunch Mon.-Fri. $

Nole

2001 St. Charles Ave., (504) 593-9955; www.nolerestaurant.com

Al’s Southern fried or grilled bone-in chicken fajitas are served with pickled cabbage ad habanero ranch dressing. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Nomiya

4226 Magazine St.; www.nomiyaramen.com

Tonkotsu ramen includes pork broth, pork shoulder, egg, leeks and ginger. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Nonna Mia Cafe & Pizzeria

3125 Esplanade Ave., (504) 948-1717; www.nonnamianola.com

A Divine portobello appetizer features roasted red pepper dip with chicken, spinach and crostini. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Mon., dinner daily. $$

Nonna Randazzo’s Italian Bakery

925 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 684-0090; 2033 N. Highway 190, Suite 5, Covington, (985) 893-1488; 22022 Marshall Road, Mandeville, (985) 898-2444; www.nonnaskingcakes.com

A verdura cotta panino includes grilled zucchini, squash, eggplant, mushrooms, red pepper, crumbled feta and salsa on house-baked bread. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat. $

Nor-Joe Imports

505 Frisco Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-9240; www.norjoe.com

A Little Joe sandwich features turkey, provolone cheese and house-made artichoke salad. No reservations. Lunch daily, early dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Nuvolari’s Ristorante

246 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 626-5619; www.nuvolaris.com

Sauteed scallops, shrimp and crabmeat come with sherry cream sauce or spicy marinara and is served over linguine with warm bread and soup or salad. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Checks accepted. $$$

Click here to return to the top of the page.

Oak

8118 Oak St., (504) 302-1485; www.oaknola.com

Steamed mussels are served in broth and come with french fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Tue.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $

Oceana Grill

739 Conti St., (504) 525-6002; www.oceanagrill.com

Sauteed Gulf shrimp are served over fettuccine Alfredo. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Old Rail Brewing Company

639 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 612-1828; www.oldrailbrewing.com

Pork belly is served with Korean-style barbecue sauce and kimchi. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$

The Olive Branch Cafe

1995 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, (504) 348-2008; 5145 Gen. De Gaulle Drive, (504) 393-1107; www.olivebranchcafe.com

A garden turkey wrap features turkey, baby spinach, cucumber, mozzarella, tomato and garden dressing. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

One Stone Restaurant

323 Verret St., (504) 405-0457; www.onestonenola.com

Bayou taquitos are corn tortillas filled with pork boudin served with jalapeno-tomatillo salsa and Louisiana cane syrup. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon. and Fri.-Sat. $

The Original Fiorella’s Cafe

5325 Franklin Ave., (504) 309-0352; www.originalfiorellas.com

Fried chicken platters come with two sides such as salad, fries, potato salad or mashed potatoes. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

The Original French Market Restaurant & Bar

1001 Decatur St., (504) 525-7879; www.frenchmarketrestaurant.com

A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, catfish, a stuffed crab, fries, hushpuppies and French bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Original Pierre Maspero’s

440 Chartres St., (504) 524-8990; www.originalpierremasperos.com

A seafood pistolette is filled with crawfish, Gulf shrimp, bell peppers and onions in creamy cheese sauce and topped with Parmesan. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Orleans Grapevine Wine Bar & Bistro

720 Orleans Ave., (504) 523-1930; www.orleansgrapevine.com

New Orleans barbecue shrimp are served heads-on with French bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner daily. $$

Oscar’s

2027 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-9540; www.oscarsoldmetairie.com

A burger features a grilled half-pound beef patty and is served with a stuffed baked potato. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Tue.-Sat. $

Otra Vez

1001 Julia St., (504) 354-8194; www.otraveznola.com

Tempura-fried shrimp tacos are topped with celery root remoulade and chorizo dust. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$

Outlaw Pizza Co.

814 S. Peters St., (504) 528-2743; www.outlawpizzanola.com

A muffuletta calzone is filled with ham, salami, cheese and olive salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Oxlot 9

Southern Hotel, 428 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 400-5663; www.oxlot9.com

Seared redfish is served with Louisiana crawfish risotto, manchego, corn and jalapeno relish. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$

Click here to return to the top of the page.

P&G Restaurant & Bar

345 Baronne St., (504) 525-9678

For a weekly lunch special, red beans and rice is served with hot or smoked sausage. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $

PJ’s Coffee

Citywide; www.pjscoffee.com

Caramel flavored granita is a slushy frozen coffee drink. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $

Pagoda Cafe

1430 N. Dorgenois St., (504) 644-4178; www.pagodacafe.net

A bacon breakfast taco includes refried beans, potatoes and egg in a flour tortilla with green hot sauce on the side. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Palace Cafe

605 Canal St., (504) 523-1661; www.palacecafe.com

Andouille-crusted Gulf fish is served with Crystal hot sauce beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Paladar 511

511 Marigny St., (504) 509-6782; www.paladar511.com

Beef carpaccio is topped with fried oysters, Parmesan, chervil and remoulade. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Mon., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Palm Court Jazz Cafe

1204 Decatur St., (504) 525-0200; www.palmcourtjazzcafe.com

Shrimp Creole includes vegetables and rice. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$

Palmettos on the Bayou

1901 Bayou Lane, Slidell, (985) 643-0050; www.palmettosrestaurant.com

Catch Pontchartrain is the fish of the day served with blue crabmeat, artichokes, haricots verts, fingerling potatoes, bacon and tarragon butter. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$

The Palms Too

8001 W. St. Bernard Highway, Suite B, Arabi, (504) 277-6996; www.thepalmstoo.com

Soft-shell crab Camille is a grilled or fried crab topped with lemon-caper-butter sauce and served with salad and a side. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Paloma Cafe

800 Louisa St., (504) 304-3062; www.palomanola.com

Yuca fries are served with garlic-cilantro aioli. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Parkway Bakery & Tavern

538 Hagan Ave., (504) 482-3047; www.parkwaypoorboys.com

A surf-and-turf po-boy includes fried shrimp, roast beef and gravy. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $

Parran’s Po-Boys & Restaurant

2321 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 305-6422; 3939 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 885-3416; 4920 Prytania St., (504) 875-4620; www.parranspoboys.com

A fried chicken po-boy is topped with provolone cheese and red sauce. Delivery available from Kenner location. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Pascal’s Manale Restaurant

1838 Napoleon Ave., (504) 895-4877; www.pascalsmanale.com

Signature New Orleans barbecue shrimp features heads-on Gulf shrimp in tangy butter sauce served with French bread. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Patois

6078 Laurel St., (504) 895-9441; www.patoisnola.com

Mushroom risotto features lion’s mane mushroom confit, sauteed mushrooms, Parmesan and white truffle oil. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$

Peche Seafood Grill

800 Magazine St., (504) 522-1744; www.pecherestaurant.com

Beer-battered fish sticks are served with tartar sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

The Pelican Club

312 Exchange Place, (504) 523-1504; www.pelicanclub.com

Fried whole Gulf fish is topped with sea scallops and jumbo shrimp and served with citrus-chili sauce and jasmine rice. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$

Pepperoni’s Cafe

8123 Hampson St., (504) 865-0336; www.pepperoniscafe.com

A pulled pork Benedict features roasted pork, roasted potatoes, biscuits and hollandaise. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Pere Antoine Restaurant

741 Royal St., (504) 581-4478; www.pereantoinefrenchquarter.com

Gumbolaya combines jambalaya with chicken and sausage gumbo. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Petite Amelie

900 Royal St., (504) 412-8065; www.cafeamelie.com/petite-amelie

A barbecue chicken sandwich features grilled chicken thigh with house-made barbecue sauce topped with jalapeno coleslaw on ciabatta. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Pho Cam Ly

3814 Magazine St., (504) 644-4228; www.phocamly.com

Banh mi ga nuong xa includes lemon grass chicken, cucumber, carrot, cilantro and butter on French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Pho Hoa Restaurant

1308 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 302-2094; www.facebook.com/phohoaneworleans

Grilled lemon grass chicken tops a vermicelli bowl with cucumbers, lettuce, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried onions and peanuts served with fish sauce on the side. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $

Pho Michael Vietnamese Cuisine

3559 18th St., Metairie, (504) 304-4301; www.phomichael.com

Michael’s buns are banh bao, or steamed sweet buns, filled with grilled pork or chicken, pickled carrots, daikon radish and cilantro. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$

Pho Noi Viet

2005 Magazine St., (504) 522-3399; www.facebook.com/phonoivietrestaurant

Curried tofu is served over vermicelli with cilantro. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $

Pho NOLA

3320 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 941-7690; www.pho-nola.com

Pho dac biet features rare steak, brisket, beef tendon, tripe, vermicelli, onions, scallions and cilantro and is served with a basket of bean sprouts, basil, jalapenos and lime. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $

Pho Orchid

Pho Orchid Express, 1401 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 301-3368; 3117 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 457-4188; www.pho-orchid.com

Lemon grass chicken is served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts and dipping sauce. Reservations accepted at Houma Boulevard location. Airline Drive: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Houma Boulevard: lunch and dinner daily. $

Pho Tau Bay

1565 Tulane Ave., (504) 368-9846; www.photaubayrestaurant.com

Goi cuon ga nuong is a rice paper spring roll filled with char-grilled chicken, vermicelli, bean sprouts, lettuce and herbs and served with hoisin peanut sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Fri. $

Phoenicia Restaurant

4201 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite C, Metairie, (504) 889-9950; www.phoenicianola.com

A combo kebab platter includes three skewers of meat and two choices of hummus, salad, french fries, vegetables or rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Picnic Provisions & Whiskey

741 State St., (504) 266-2810; www.nolapicnic.com

Spicy fried chicken is made with light and dark chicken meat seasoned with crawfish boil spices and served with a warm cornbread cake biscuit and Crystal hot sauce pulp. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Piece of Meat

3301 Bienville St., (504) 372-2289; www.pieceofmeatbutcher.com

Deep-fried boudin egg rolls feature boudin wrapped in pepper Jack cheese and an egg-roll wrapper and served with Sriracha dipping sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Tue., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Pier 424 Seafood Market

424 Bourbon St., (504) 309-1574; www.pier424seafoodmarket.com

Spicy crawfish lettuce wraps are filled with Louisiana crawfish tails tossed in Cajun cream sauce with herbs, cucumber, carrot, avocado and tempura flakes. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Pirogues

2565 Bayou Road, (504) 883-1858; www.piroguesnola.com

O.G. Tots are potatoes topped with melted cheddar cheese, jalapenos, banana peppers and spicy crema. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat. $

Pizza Delicious

617 Piety St., (504) 676-8482; www.pizzadelicious.com

Baked garlic knots are served with marinara. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $

Pizza Domenica

4933 Magazine St., (504) 301-4978; www.pizzadomenica.com

Crawfish stromboli includes Louisiana crawfish, mozzarella and Creole spices. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Pizza Man of Covington

1248 Collins Blvd., Covington, (985) 892-9874; www.the-pizza-man.com

A vegetarian pie is topped with spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and garlic. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$

Poke-Chan

2809 St. Claude Ave., (504) 571-5446; www.poke-chan.com

A Thai Spice poke bowl includes yellowtail, spicy Thai marinade, mixed greens, edamame, seaweed salad, cucumbers, mango, sweet onions, seaweed salad, lotus root chips and fried garlic. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Poke Loa

Citywide; www.eatpokeloa.com

A King Loa poke bowl includes salmon, tuna, crab salad, seaweed salad, edamame, tobiko, cucumbers, chili paste, sesame seeds, Sriracha and tamari over brown rice or spring greens. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Pokeworks

3413 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 119, Metairie, (504) 218-5352; www.pokeworks.com/new-orleans

A wasabi shrimp and scallop poke bowl includes cucumber, sweet onions, scallions, masago and sesame seeds over greens or white or brown rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Polly’s Bywater Cafe

3325 St. Claude Ave., (504) 459-4571; www.pollysbywatercafe.com

Corned beef hash is topped with two eggs and served with a biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $$

Port of Call

838 Esplanade Ave., (504) 523-0120; www.portofcallnola.com

A cheeseburger is topped with grated cheddar cheese, mushrooms and onions and served with a baked potato. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Port_of_Call_server_Matthew_Robertson_001_CR_CherylGerber.jpg

Matthew Robertson serves a burger at Port of Call.

Port Orleans Brewing Co.

4124 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 266-2332; www.portorleansbrewingco.com

House-made boudin balls are fried with a Parmesan breadcrumb coating and served with stone-ground grits and pepper jelly. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$

Porter & Luke’s Restaurant

1517 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 875-4555; www.porterandlukes.com

Grilled redfish is served with asparagus and brabant potatoes. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$

Poseidon

2100 St. Charles Ave., (504) 509-6675; www.poseidonnola.com

Peppered tuna tataki salad includes spring greens, tomato, cucumber, smelt roe, Sriracha and ponzu sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner and late-night daily. $$

Pyramids Cafe

3149 Calhoun St., (504) 861-9602; www.pyramidscafeonline.com

A combination plate includes chicken shawarma, gyro meat, hummus and salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Click here to return to the top of the page.

Quartermaster Deli

1100 Bourbon St., (504) 529-1416; www.quartermasterdeli.net

A muffuletta includes ham, salami, provolone cheese and olive salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. Cash only. $

Que Rico Cuban Cafe

4200 Magazine St., (504) 827-1398; www.facebook.com/quericocubancafe

Tamal Cubano is a sweet corn and pork tamale topped with roasted pork, sauteed onions and garlic mojo sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Qwik Chek Deli & Catering

2018 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 456-6362; www.qwikchekdeliandcatering.com

Fried oyster po-boys are topped with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles and tartar or cocktail sauce are optional additions. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $ 

Click here to return to the top of the page.

R&O’s Restaurant & Catering

216 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie, (504) 831-1248; www.r-opizza.com

An eggplant Parmesan po-boy is topped with melted cheese and tomato sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Wed.-Sun. $$

Radosta’s Restaurant

249 Aris Ave., Metairie, (504) 831-1537

A Don’s special po-boy includes house-made Italian sausage, provolone cheese and olive salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Citywide; www.raisingcanes.com

A Caniac combo includes six fried chicken tenders, tangy Cane’s sauce, french fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and a large drink. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $

Ralph’s on the Park

900 City Park Ave., (504) 488-1000; www.ralphsonthepark.com

Redfish is served with brown butter glaze, lemon gelee, almond water and green beans with almond butter. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Red Fish Grill

115 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1200; www.redfishgrill.com

Flash-fried oysters are tossed in Crystal barbecue sauce and served with blue cheese dressing. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Red Gravy

125 Camp St., (504) 561-8844; www.redgravycafe.com

Breakfast spaghetti is served with sausage sugo, ricotta and a sunny side up egg. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $$

The Red Maple

1036 Lafayette St., Gretna, (504) 367-0935; www.theredmaple.com

Grilled redfish Pontchartrain is topped with crabmeat and served with sherry-mushroom cream sauce and haricots verts. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Red’s Chinese

3048 St. Claude Ave., (504) 304-6030; www.redschinese.com

Hawaiian fried rice includes fried chicken, pineapple, bacon, curry and cilantro. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Red Star

8330 Earhart Blvd., (504) 861-1933; www.redstarnola.com

Hunan Three Treasures is a combination of chicken, shrimp and beef sauteed in Hunan sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Reginelli’s Pizzeria

Citywide; www.reginellis.com

A chopped Bacon and Blue salad includes romaine lettuce, pancetta, Gorgonzola, roasted tomatoes and avocado dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Remoulade

309 Bourbon St., (504) 523-0377; www.remoulade.com

Blackened catfish is served with crab-boiled potatoes and French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Restaurant des Familles

7163 Barataria Blvd., Crown Point, (504) 689-7834; www.desfamilles.com

Alligator-stuffed mushrooms are served with alligator sauce piquant. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Restaurant R’evolution

777 Bienville St., (504) 553-2277; www.revolutionnola.com

Death by Gumbo includes roasted quail, andouille, oysters and file rice. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Restaurant Rebirth

857 Fulton St., (504) 522-6863; www.restaurantrebirth.com

A double-cut Cheshire pork chop is served with Nueske’s bacon-braised haricots verts, brabant potatoes, fried shallots and sugarcane Creole glaze. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Rib Room

Omni Royal Orleans Hotel, 621 St. Louis St., (504) 529-7045; www.ribroomneworleans.com

Smoked boneless short rib pasta includes sun-dried tomatoes and pine nuts. Reservations recommended. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$

Riccobono’s Panola Street Cafe

7801 Panola St., (504) 314-1810; www.panolastreetcafe.com

A Sausalito omelet includes sauteed spinach, mushrooms, green onions, garlic and mozzarella cheese and is served with grits or potatoes and toast or a biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Riccobono’s Peppermill

3524 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 455-2266; www.riccobonospeppermill.com

Sauteed veal Josephine is topped with lump crabmeat and shrimp and served with brabant potatoes. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Wed.-Sun. $$

Riverboat City of New Orleans

400 Toulouse St., (504) 569-1401; www.riverboatcityofneworleans.com

Firecracker shrimp are served with stone-ground grits. Reservations required. Brunch and dinner daily. $$$

Rivershack Tavern

3449 River Road, Jefferson, (504) 834-4938; www.rivershacktavern.com

A cochon de lait po-boy is topped with pepper Jack cheese and jalapeno coleslaw on French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Rizzuto’s Ristorante & Chop House

6262 Fleur de Lis Drive, (504) 300-1804; www.rizzutosristorantecom

Gulf fish piccata includes lemon, caper and white wine butter sauce and pasta agliolio. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$

Rock ’N’ Bowl

3016 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-1700; www.rocknbowl.com

Fried po-boy bread pudding is Rock ’n’ Bowl’s spin on the classic dessert. Reservations recommended. Dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$

Rock-n-Sake

823 Fulton St., (504) 581-7253; 2913 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 267-9761; www.rocknsake.com

A Margarita sushi roll includes tuna, asparagus and snow crab in soy paper with yellowtail, thin-sliced lime, sea salt and Sriracha on top and ponzu sauce on the side. Delivery available. No reservations. Fulton Street: lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. Metairie Road: lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Rocky & Carlo’s

613 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette, (504) 279-8323

A stuffed bell pepper is served with rice and salad. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Rolls N Bowls

605 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 309-0519; www.facebook.com/rollsnbowlsnola

Grilled pork fills steamed bun sliders topped with carrot, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro and aioli. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Rosedale

801 Rosedale Drive, (504) 309-9595; www.rosedalerestaurant.com

Allie’s meatloaf sandwich is topped with bacon jam, arugula and aioli and served with chips. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Rouses

Citywide; www.rouses.com

Shrimp and spinach pasta is made with ziti and cream sauce. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Royal House Oyster Bar

441 Royal St., (504) 528-2601; www.royalhouserestaurant.com

Baked shrimp tortellini features Gulf shrimp in seafood cream sauce topped with breadcrumbs. No reservations. Breakfast Fri.-Sun., lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Royal Sushi & Bar

1913 Royal St., (504) 827-1900; www.royalsushinola.com

A Grasshopper roll features rice paper filled with barbecued eel, tempura flakes, cucumber and avocado and topped with eel sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

The Ruby Slipper

Citywide; www.therubyslippercafe.net

A grilled fish of the day is served with a skewer of grilled shrimp, a cheesy grits cake, sauteed spinach and tomatoes and Creole mustard hollandaise. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Rue de la Course

1140 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-4343; www.ruedelacourse.com

A CBD club sandwich includes ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

The Rum House

3128 Magazine St., (504) 941-7560; www.therumhouse.com

Duck Duck Goose tacos are filled with twice-cooked duck, duck cracklings, vinegar slaw and tamarind sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Russell’s Marina Grill

8555 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 282-9980; www.russellsmarinagrill.net

Catfish Monica is grilled catfish topped with crab Monica sauce over angel hair pasta served with vegetables. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Fri.-Sat. $$

Rusty Pelican

500 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 778-0364; www.sippinstation.com

A pair of lump crabmeat cakes are served with remoulade. No reservations. Delivery available. Lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat. $

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Harrah’s Hotel, 525 Fulton St., (504) 587-7099; 3633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-3600; www.ruthschris.com

Ruth’s chopped salad includes bacon, egg, hearts of palm, blue cheese, spinach, radicchio, iceberg lettuce, mushrooms, red onion, green olives, fried onions, croutons and lemon-basil dressing. Reservations recommended. Fulton Street: lunch and dinner daily. Veterans Memorial Boulevard: lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Click here to return to the top of the page.

SWEGS Kitchen

210 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite A, Metairie, (504) 826-9008; 231 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite B, (504) 301-9196; Benson Tower, 1450 Poydras St., (504) 581-3555; 4350 Highway 22, Suite H, Mandeville, (985) 951-2064; www.swegskitchen.com

An Asian shrimp wrap includes spring greens, red and green cabbage, carrots and Asian dressing in a whole wheat wrap. Delivery available. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $

Saba

5757 Magazine St., (504) 324-7770; www.eatwithsaba.com

Hummus is topped with Brussels sprouts, chilies, caramelized onions and black garlic. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Saffron

4128 Magazine St., (504) 323-2626; www.saffronnola.com

Crabmeat pudha is served on a lentil pancake with date-tamarind chutney and mint chutney. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Saigon Noodle House

925 Behrman Highway, Suite 9, Gretna, (504) 393-8883; www.facebook.com/saigonnh

Mi xao gion thap cam includes beef, pork, chicken, shrimp, squid, a fish patty and vegetables with fried egg noodles. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Thu.-Tue. $$

Saint Cecilia

91 French Market Place, (504) 522-5851; www.stcecilianola.com

Pain perdu is New Orleans-style stuffed French toast filled with sweet cream cheese and is served with fruit. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Thu.-Mon. $$

St. James Cheese Company

641 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 304-1485; 5004 Prytania St., (504) 899-4737; www.stjamescheese.com

A grilled cheese sandwich includes Hook’s white cheddar cheese on Bellegarde Bakery country sourdough bread served with chips or salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Thu.-Sat., early dinner Mon.-Wed. $

Saint Lawrence

219 N. Peters St., (504) 525-4111; www.saintlawrencenola.com

A fried chicken plate includes a leg, a breast, a thigh, collard greens with tasso and mashed potatoes with roast beef gravy. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Sake Cafe

817 W. Esplanade Ave., Suite B, Kenner, (504) 468-8829; 1130 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite A, Harahan, (504) 733-8879; Independence Mall, 4201 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite A4, Metairie, (504) 779-7253; www.sakecafela.com

A Clearview Roll features snow crab, avocado, crawfish, cream cheese, tempura-fried shrimp, smelt roe and eel sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Sake Cafe Uptown

2830 Magazine St., (504) 894-0033; www.sakecafeonmagazine.com

A Cherry Blossom roll has spicy tuna and crunchy tempura flakes inside and is topped with tuna, tobiko, black sesame seeds, scallions and spicy ponzu and eel sauces. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Sala Restaurant & Bar

124 Lake Marina Ave., (504) 513-2670; www.salanola.com

Broiled Gulf fish is served with beurre blanc, grilled asparagus and new potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Salon by Sucre

622 Conti St., second floor, (504) 267-7098; www.restaurantsalon.com

At brunch, an S.O.B. burger features a wagyu beef patty, cheddar cheese, soubise onions, bacon jam and a fried egg. Reservations accepted. Brunch and early dinner Thu.-Sun., $$

Salvo’s Seafood

7742 Highway 23, Belle Chasse, (504) 393-7303; www.salvosseafood.com

The Half and Half plate includes two choices of fried shrimp, catfish, oysters, clams or stuffed crab. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$

Sammy’s Food Service & Deli

3000 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 947-0675; www.sammysfood.com

A Ray Ray sandwich is fried chicken topped with ham and Swiss cheese on Leidenheimer bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $

Sammy’s Po-Boys & Catering

901 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-0916; www.sammyspoboys.com

A fried or grilled shrimp po-boy is topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $

Sandro’s Trattoria

6601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-7784; www.sandrostrattoria.com

Ostriche al Forno features oysters topped with crabmeat, Parmesan, Italian breadcrumbs and leeks and white wine sauce and is served with salsa rossa pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Santa Fe

3201 Esplanade Ave., (504) 948-0077; www.santafenola.com

Rueda de huevo is a flour tortilla filled with poblano chicken and sweet potato puree and topped with cheese and a fried egg. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Sarita’s Grill

4520 Freret St., (504) 324-3562; www.facebook.com/saritasgrilllatinfusion

A Mexi bowl features chopped grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, guacamole, cheddar cheese, black beans and yellow rice over a bed of lettuce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Sassafras Restaurant

201 Baronne St., Suite B, (504) 218-7632; 6600 Franklin Ave., Suite B4, (504) 288-3939; www.sassafrascreolekitchen.com

St. Roch seafood pasta features sauteed crawfish tails and Gulf shrimp over angel hair pasta with cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Baronne Street: breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Franklin Avenue: Lunch daily, dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Satsuma

3218 Dauphine St., (504) 304-5962; 7901 Maple St., (504) 309-5557; www.satsumacafe.com

A special BLT features Nueske’s bacon, tomato, avocado, goat cheese and arugula on sourdough or wheat bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Seaworthy

630 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3071; www.seaworthynola.com

Scallops are served with almonds, onions, fingerling potatoes, chervil and buttermilk. Reservations accepted. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Secret Thai Restaurant

9212 W. Judge Perez Drive, Suite C, Chalmette, (504) 345-2487; www.facebook.com/secretthairestaurant

Drunken noodles are flat rice noodles stir-fried with onions and flat leaf basil with a choice of chicken, pork, shrimp, beef or tofu. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Seed

1330 Prytania St., (504) 302-2599; www.seedyourhealth.com

Cornmeal-battered and fried eggplant fills a po-boy topped with grilled red peppers and onions. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

The Seiler Bar

Columbia Street Tap Room & Grill, 434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-3424; www.columbiastreettaproom.com/seiler-bar-food-menu

Blackened pompano is topped with barbecue shrimp. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sat. $$$

Seither’s Seafood

279 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 738-1116; www.seithersseafood.com

Delacroix nachos feature blackened Gulf fish, boiled shrimp, salsa, avocado and spicy mayonnaise over chips. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Semolina

Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 37, Metairie, (504) 454-7930; www.semolina.com

Malibleu Beach salad includes Gorgonzola, green apple, raisins, walnuts, sesame seeds, sun-dried tomatoes and lettuce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Shack

1204 W. 21st Ave., Covington, (985) 888-6288; www.theshackcovington.com

A char-grilled pork burrito includes Cotija cheese, black beans, herbed rice, cilantro crema and pineapple-habanero salsa. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Shahrazad Cafe

4739 Magazine St., (504) 571-5003

Hummus is topped with fried cauliflower and herbs. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Shake Sugary

3304 St. Claude Ave., (504) 355-9345; www.shakesugary.com

The Woodsman plate features sweet potato and pastrami hash topped with two eggs, cheese and mushroom gravy. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Sun. $

Shamrock Bar + Grill + Games

4133 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 301-0938; www.shamrockparty.com

Angus rib-eye steak comes with fries and salad. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $

Shank Charcuterie

2352 St. Claude Ave., (504) 218-5281; www.shankcharcuterie.com

A choripan sausage po-boy is topped with provolone and pickled red onions. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sun. $

Shawarma on the Go

Jetgo Gas Station, 3720 Magazine St., (504) 269-6427; www.shawarmaonthego.com

A fried eggplant sandwich includes feta and mozzarella cheeses, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, onion and garlic mayonnaise on a roll. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Shawarma on the Run

93 Terry Parkway, Gretna, (504) 373-6669

A chicken shawarma platter includes hummus, Greek salad, rice, pita bread and garlic sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Shaya

4213 Magazine St., (504) 891-4213; www.shayarestaurant.com

Seafood chermoula features shrimp, mussels, Gulf fish, lemon, onion and olive oil. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

The Shimmy Shack

1855 Dock St., Harahan, (504) 729-4442; www.shimmyshack.net

House-made chili is topped with cheddar cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Short Stop Po-Boys

119 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 885-4572; www.shortstoppoboysno.com

A barbecue beef po-boy includes roast beef, barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Shyan’s Kitchen

3320 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 302-9901; www.eatshyans.com

Aloo gobi features sauteed cauliflower, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, garlic and ginger. Reservations accepted. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Silk Road

2483 Royal St., (504) 944-6666; www.silkroadnola.com

Indian-style red curry features chicken, shrimp or vegetables in mild curry sauce made with coconut milk, chilies and cilantro. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Silver Whistle Cafe

Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1455; www.silverwhistlecafe.com

A pimiento cheese omelet is served with hash browns and hollandaise. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Simone’s Market

8201 Oak St., Suite 2, (504) 273-7706; www.simonesmarket.com

A mojo pork bun features Cuban-style braised pork shoulder, mojo criollo vinaigrette, jalapeno-cabbage slaw, garlic aioli and pickled red onion. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Fri.-Wed. $

Slice Pizzeria

1513 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-7437; www.slicepizzeria.com

A H.A.P.P. pie includes ham, arugula, provolone, pepper jelly and tomato. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Slim Goodies Diner

3322 Magazine St., (504) 891-3447; www.slimgoodiesdiner.com

A Jewish Coonass features two eggs, grilled spinach and crawfish etouffee over potato latkes. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Smashburger

Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 79A, Metairie, (504) 833-7906; www.smashburger.com

A barbecue, bacon and cheddar burger is topped with fried onions on an egg bun. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Smoked

6626 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 577-0199; www.smokedbysteve.com

A half rack of ribs is served with two sides such as potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw or mashed potoatoes. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Wed.-Sat. $$

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro

626 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-0696; www.snugjazz.com

Fried fish Marigny is topped with Gulf shrimp in Creole cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

SoBou

310 Chartres St., (504) 552-4095; www.sobounola.com

NOLA-style barbecue shrimp shortcake comes with toasted garlic, crushed lemon and a buttermilk cornbread biscuit. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$

Sofia

516 Julia St., (504) 322-3216; www.sofianola.com

Bucatini pasta is served with guanciale, fennel sausage, tomato sauce, Grana Padano cheese and basil. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

South Market Pub and Grill

735 St. Joseph St., (504) 302-9079; www.southmarketpub.com

A bacon barbecue cheddar burger is served on a toasted bun with french fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Southside Cafe

3154 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-6133; www.southsidecafe.net

A muffuletta includes ham, mortadella, Genoa salami, melted provolone cheese and olive salad on a seeded roll. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Specialty Italian Bistro

2330 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 391-1090

Blackened shrimp pizza includes tomatoes, green bell peppers and onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Spitale’s Deli

3309 Division St., Metairie, (504) 837-9912; www.spitalesdeli.com

An oyster BLT includes fried oysters, bacon, lettuce, tomato and aioli. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$

The Standard

4206 Magazine St., (504) 509-7306; www.facebook.com/thestandardeatinghouse

Buttermilk fried chicken is served with smashed potatoes and black pepper gravy. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Station 6 Seafood & Oyster Bar

105 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie, (504) 345-2936; www.station6nola.com

Seared pompano comes with curried brown butter, toasted cashews and roasted asparagus. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$

The Steak Knife Restaurant & Bar

888 Harrison Ave., (504) 488-8981; www.steakkniferestaurant.com

Shrimp bordelaise features shrimp sauteed with mushrooms, garlic, butter, white wine and brandy. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

The Steakhouse

Harrah’s New Orleans, 8 Canal St., (504) 533-6111; www.caesars.com

Gulf shrimp cocktail is served with wasabi cocktail sauce and remoulade. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$

Steamboat Natchez

Toulouse Street Wharf, 400 Toulouse St., (504) 569-1401; www.steamboatnatchez.com

Bread pudding is topped with white chocolate sauce. Reservations required. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Stein’s Market and Deli

2207 Magazine St., (504) 527-0771; www.steinsdeli.com

A Fernando sandwich includes prosciutto, house-made mozzarella and pesto on ciabatta. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., early dinner Tue.-Fri. Checks accepted. $$

Stepbrothers Sports Bar & Grill

4971 W. Napoleon Ave., Suite A, Metairie, (504) 889-9856

A Cowboy burger is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, an onion ring and barbecue sauce and served with chips or fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Steve’s Diner

Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., (504) 522-8198; www.stevesdiner.net

A BLT salad includes bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, croutons and tomato ranch dressing. No reservations. Delivery available. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $

Stingray’s Restaurant

1303 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 443-4040; www.stingraysseafoodrestaurant.com

Captain Sal’s seafood platter includes fried shrimp, oysters, catfish, a stuffed crab and two sides such as fries, onion rings, potato salad, hushpuppies or vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Sucre

622 Conti St., (504) 267-7098; 3025 Magazine St., (504) 520-8311; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 834-2277; www.shopsucre.com

A chocolate box features Swiss milk and dark chocolate mousse over chocolate shortbread with dark chocolate truffle almond cake. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Suis Generis

3219 Burgundy St., (504) 309-7850; www.suisgeneris.com

The changing menu features dishes such as short rib and duck ravioli with lemon-dill-horseradish cream, fried Brussels sprouts and garlic bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Wed.-Sun., late-night Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

SukhoThai

2200 Royal St., (504) 948-9309; 4519 Magazine St., (504) 373-6471; www.sukhothai-nola.com

Grilled beef salad includes cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, lettuce, cilantro, scallions and chili-lime dressing. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Sun Ray Grill

2600 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 391-0053; www.sunraygrill.com

Plaquemines oyster bread is made with oysters, artichoke, spinach, tomato and basil and topped with garlic cream sauce and fried oysters. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Superior Grill

3636 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-4200; www.neworleans.superiorgrill.com

Chicken tinga street tacos are topped with onions, jalapenos, cilantro and salsa verde. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar

4338 St. Charles Ave., (504) 293-3474; www.superiorseafoodnola.com

Pasta Vieux Carre includes grilled Gulf shrimp, andouille, crawfish, spinach and tomatoes in tomato cream sauce over angel hair pasta. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Surrey’s Cafe & Juice Bar

1418 Magazine St., (504) 524-3828; 4807 Magazine St., (504) 895-5757; www.surreysnola.com

Sauteed Louisiana shrimp in New Orleans-style barbecue sauce are served with bacon and green onions over grits with French bread croutons. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Sweet Daddy’s BBQ

420 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 898-2166; www.sweetdaddysbarbq.com

For a Friday special, fried catfish is served with two sides such as barbecue beans, corn, potato salad, fried okra, coleslaw or fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Sylvain

625 Chartres St., (504) 265-8123; www.sylvainnola.com

Fried oysters are served with green goddess dressing. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Click here to return to the top of the page.

Tableau

616 St. Peter St., (504) 934-3463; www.tableaufrenchquarter.com

Redfish Bienville is served with blue crab butter sauce and white truffle oil, frisee salad and fingerling potatoes. Reservations accepted. Dinner and brunch daily. $$$

Taj Mahal Indian Cuisine

923 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 836-6859; www.tajnola.com

Masala dosa is a rice and lentil crepe stuffed with vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$

Tal’s Hummus

4800 Magazine St., (504) 267-7357; www.ordertalsonline.com

Mediterranean-style grilled chicken is served with lemon-garlic broccoli, hummus, salad and fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Tandoori Chicken

2916 Cleary Ave., Suite 1, Metairie, (504) 889-7880; www.facebook.com/tandoorichickennola

Lamb shish kebab features ground lamb mixed with spices, onion and garlic and cooked in a clay oven. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Taqueria Corona

1827 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 738-6722; 3535 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 885-5088; 5932 Magazine St., (504) 897-3974; www.taqueriacorona.com

A Numero Uno platter includes a chicken taco, a chicken burrito, a beef flauta topped with guacamole and sour cream and sides of rice and beans. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Tartine

7217 Perrier St., (504) 866-4860; www.tartineneworleans.com

An eggplant and mozzarella sandwich includes pistou, roasted tomatoes and argula. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Taste of Tokyo

10160 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-0688; www.tasteoftokyoriverridge.com

Grilled yellowtail collar is seasoned with black pepper and served with ponzu sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Tavolino_Pizza_and_caprese_salad_005_CR_CherylGerber.jpg

Tavolino’s Pizza and Lounge serves caprese salad and an Odyssey pie.

Tavolino Pizza & Lounge

141 Delaronde St., (504) 605-3365; www.facebook.com/tavolinolounge

Red Goat pizza features goat and mozzarella cheeses, hot coppa, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, garlic, parsley and honey. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$

Ted’s Frostop

3100 Calhoun St., (504) 861-3615; www.tedsfrostop.com

A Lot-O-Burger is dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Ted’s Smokehouse BBQ

3809 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-4393

A smoked pork rib platter includes two sides such as baked beans, corn, coleslaw or potato salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Terrazu Cafe

Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., (504) 287-0877; www.terrazu.net

A Terrazu salad is chopped romaine lettuce topped with beefsteak tomato, avocado, hearts of palm, cucumber, celery, shredded fontina cheese and hardboiled egg with pepper-tarragon vinaigrette. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $

Thai Mint

1438 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 862-9001; www.thaimintrestaurant.com

Shrimp pad thai features rice noodles, egg, sprouts, crushed peanuts, green onions and sweet-and-sour tamarind sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Thai Zaap Cafe

6601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 29-30, Metairie, (504) 454-8752; www.thaizaapcafe.com

Crab fried rice comes with egg, peas, carrots, onion, scallion, tomato and crabmeat. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Thanh Thanh Restaurant

131 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-8678; www.t2restaurant.com

Wild pork vermicelli salad includes rice noodles, green leaf and iceberg lettuces, cilantro, pickled carrots, cucumber, roasted peanuts and fried red onion. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

That’s Amore Pizzeria

1205 St. Charles Ave., (504) 324-7674; 4441 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie, (504) 454-5885; www.thatsamorepizzaonline.com

A Chicago-style deep-dish Meat Lovers pie includes pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon and meatballs. No reservations. W. Metairie Avenue: lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. St. Charles Avenue: dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Theo’s Neighborhood Pizza

Citywide; www.theospizza.com

An Expert pie is topped with spinach, tomatoes, bacon, purple onions, garlic and mozzarella. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Three Muses

536 Frenchmen St., (504) 252-4801; www.3musesnola.com

Israeli couscous comes with aged goat cheese, sweet peas, lemon-herb butter and green apple broth. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$

Tito’s Ceviche and Pisco

5015 Magazine St., (504) 267-7612; www.titoscevichepisco.com

Ceviche Nikkei combines Yellowfin tuna, aji limo, avocado, nori and sesame seeds. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Toast

1035 Decatur St., (504) 300-5518; 1845 Gentilly Blvd., (504) 351-3664; 5433 Laurel St., (504) 267-3260; www.toastneworleans.com

Monte Cristo French toast is a battered and grilled ham and cheese sandwich served with fruit or salad. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Tommy’s Cuisine

746 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 581-1103; www.tommyscuisine.com

Gulf fish Capri is served with Louisiana blue crabmeat, crawfish tails, artichokes and lemon-caper beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Tony Mandina’s Restaurant

1915 Pratt St., Gretna, (504) 362-2010; www.tonymandinas.com

Veal Classico is Italian-seasoned breaded veal topped with crabmeat and Alfredo sauce served with angel hair pasta. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Fri.-Sat. $$

Toups’ Meatery

845 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 252-4999; www.toupsmeatery.com

The Meatery Board features a changing spread of house-made charcuterie and accoutrements such as sausages, chicken liver mousse, rillons, daube glace, hog’s head cheese, cracklings, boudin balls and more. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$

Toups South

Southern Food & Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 304-2147; www.toupssouth.com

A stack of fried pork chops (for two) is served with pickled squash, coffee aioli and white bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Tracey’s

2604 Magazine St., (504) 897-5413; www.traceysnola.com

A fried catfish po-boy is topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Trenasse

444 St. Charles Ave., (504) 680-7000; www.trenasse.com

A Taste of Trenasse includes a crawfish pie, a lamb chop and pan-fried fish meuniere. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Tres Bon Cajun Meats

10316 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 405-5355; www.tresbonmeats.com

Brisket tips are burnt ends candied in brown sugar and braised in barbecue sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $

Trey Yuen Cuisine of China

600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 626-4476; www.treyyuen.com

Tong Cho trout is a deep-fried boneless whole fish served with sweet and spicy hot pepper-garlic sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner daily. $$

Trilly Cheesesteaks

4413 Banks St., (504) 784-8169; www.trillycheesesteaks.com

A Far East Philly is filled with steak seasoned with sweet ginger-soy sauce, cream cheese and fried pickled red onions on an Amoroso’s roll. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

The Trolley Stop Cafe

1923 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-0090; www.thetrolleystopcafe.com

A Trolley Breakfast includes two eggs, two pancakes, grits and ham, bacon or sausage. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Thu.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $

Tsunami Sushi

Pan American Life Center, 601 Poydras St., Suite B, (504) 608-3474; www.servingsushi.com/new_orleans

A Caterpillar roll includes grilled eel, asparagus, cucumber, avocado and Tsunami sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Tujague’s

823 Decatur St., (504) 525-8676; www.tujaguesrestaurant.com

Chicken Madison features a Joyce Farms airline chicken breast served with brisket dirty rice and green peppercorn jus. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Turkey and the Wolf

739 Jackson Ave., (504) 218-7428; www.turkeyandthewolf.com

A fried bologna sandwich is topped with American cheese, potato chips, shredded lettuce, hot mustard and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Mon. $$

Two Tony’s Restaurant

8536 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 282-0801; www.two-tonys.com

Gulf shrimp pasta Mediterranean is topped with grilled shrimp and features a sauce of plum tomatoes, capers, Kalamata olives, basil oil, garlic, caramelized onions and red wine. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Click here to return to the top of the page.

Ugly Dog Saloon

401 Andrew Higgins Blvd., (504) 569-8459; 3020 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 304-8435; www.theuglydogsaloon.com

Lafitte Pig is a sandwich with sliced smoked ham, pulled pork and bacon topped with house-made coleslaw and cheddar cheese. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Upperline Restaurant

1413 Upperline St., (504) 891-9822; www.upperline.com

Duckling is roasted for 12 hours and served with garlic-port or ginger-peach sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$

Click here to return to the top of the page.

Vacherie

Hotel St. Marie, 827 Toulouse St., (504) 207-4532; www.vacherierestaurant.com

Blackened alligator bites are served with tartar sauce. Reservations recommended. Breakfast Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Vazquez Seafood & Po-boy Restaurant

515 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 893-9336; www.vazquezpoboy.com

A pressed Cuban sandwich includes roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and butter. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Fri. $$

The Velvet Cactus

6300 Argonne Blvd., (504) 301-2083; www.thevelvetcactus.com

A Cabo quesadilla includes grilled shrimp, applewood-smoked bacon, roasted corn, mango and Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Venezia Restaurant

134 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-7991; www.venezianeworleans.net

Paneed veal Pontchartrain is served with crabmeat, artichokes and mushrooms over pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri. and Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun. $$

Verti Marte

1201 Royal St., (504) 525-4767

An All That Jazz po-boy includes grilled ham, turkey, shrimp, Swiss and American cheeses, grilled mushrooms and “Wow” sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. Cash only. $$

Vessel NOLA

3835 Iberville St., (504) 603-2775; www.vesselnola.com

Crawfish pappardelle features Louisiana crawfish tails, Tuscan kale, oyster and shiitake mushrooms, tomato, red pepper and lemon. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Vic’s Kangaroo Cafe

636 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 524-4329

Jambalaya is made with chicken, spicy sausage, vegetables and rice. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner and late-night daily. $

Vincent’s Italian Cuisine

4411 Chastant St., Metairie, (504) 885-2984; 7839 St. Charles Ave., (504) 866-9313; www.vincentsitaliancuisine.com

Tuna Basilico is grilled tuna topped with mushrooms, capers, tomatoes and fresh basil sauteed in lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. Reservations recommended. Chastant Street: lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. St. Charles Avenue: lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

The Vintage

3121 Magazine St., (504) 324-7144; www.thevintagenola.com

A cold noodle bowl includes tomato, asparagus, red onion, herbs and sweet chili vinaigrette over rice noodles. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Voleo’s Seafood

5134 Nunez St., Lafitte, (504) 689-2482

A fried seafood platter includes fried shrimp, oysters, fish and stuffed crab. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat. $$

VooDoo BBQ & Grill

Citywide; www.voodoobbq.com

A Carnival platter includes barbecued pork, chicken brisket, sausage, cornbread and two sides. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $$

Vyoone’s Restaurant

412 Girod St., (504) 518-6007; www.vyoone.com

Seared sea scallops are served with cilantro chimichurri and corn maque choux. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Click here to return to the top of the page.

WOW Cafe

Citywide; www.wowcafe.com

A Buffalo wrap includes fried chicken, cheddar and Jack cheeses, lettuce, blue cheese dressing and Buffalo sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Hours vary by location. $

Wakin’ Bakin’

3625 Prytania St., (504) 534-5698; 4408 Banks St., (504) 252-0343; www.wakinbakin.com

A Toasted Parfait includes toasted hempseed granola with Greek yogurt and fresh berries topped with Louisiana honey. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar

1009 Poydras St., (504) 309-6530; Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 273-1233; 69796 Stirling Blvd., Covington, (985) 900-2234; www.walk-ons.com

A fried catfish po-boy is topped with tomato, lettuce, pickles and mayonnaise and served with waffle fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Walker’s Southern Style BBQ

10828 Hayne Blvd., (504) 241-8227; www.cochondelaitpoboys.com

A cochon de lait po-boy is topped with coleslaw in Creole mustard sauce. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Sat. $$

Warbucks

3218 Magazine St., (504) 309-5260; www.warbucksnola.com

That Burger includes two beef patties, American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a poppy seed bun. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. Brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Wasabi

900 Frenchmen St., (504) 943-9433; www.wasabinola.com

A chirashi sushi dinner includes raw tuna, salmon, yellowtail, whitefish, shrimp, octopus and egg custard over sushi rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $$

Wayfare

4510 Freret St., (504) 309-0069; www.wayfarenola.com

A Knuckle sandwich features roast beef, pickled red onion, fried potatoes and horseradish aioli on a pretzel bun. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Wayne Jacob’s Smokehouse & Restaurant

769 W. Fifth St., Laplace, (985) 652-9990; www.wjsmokehouse.com

Gumbo is made with house-smoked chicken and andouille and is served with rice and French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sun. $$

Welty’s Deli

336 Camp St., (504) 592-0223; www.weltysdeli.com

A muffuletta includes Genoa salami, ham, mortadella, provolone cheese and olive salad. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $

Who Dat Coffee Cafe

2401 Burgundy St., (504) 872-0360; www.facebook.com/whodatcoffeecafe

Not Yo Mama’s corn cakes are topped with creamy egg and cheese sauce, bacon bits and green onions. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Whole Foods Market

300 N. Broad St., (504) 434-3364; 3420 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-8225; 3450 Highway 190, Suite 8, Mandeville, (985) 231-3328; 5600 Magazine St., (504) 899-9119; www.wholefoodsmarket.com

Florentine pizza is topped with spinach, tomatoes and garlic. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Willa Jean

611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 509-7334; www.willajean.com

Cookies and milk includes chocolate chip cookies, a ball of cookie dough and vanilla-infused milk. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Willie Mae’s Scotch House

2401 St. Ann St., (504) 822-9503; www.williemaesnola.com

Willie Mae’s is known for its fried chicken. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Wit’s Inn

141 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-1600; www.witsinn.com

Creole Italian pizza is red sauce pie topped with spiced shrimp, Roma tomatoes, feta and mozzarella cheeses, red onions and pesto. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Click here to return to the top of the page.

Ye Olde College Inn

3000 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-3683; www.collegeinn1933.com

The daily fish special is a Gulf fish served with Louisiana lump crabmeat, roasted corn sauce and maque choux made with vegetables from the restaurant’s garden. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Click here to return to the top of the page.

Zara’s Lil’ Giant Supermarket & Po-boys

4838 Prytania St., (504) 895-0581; www.zarasmarket.com

Zara’s barbecued beef po-boy is topped with Creole coleslaw and sweet and spicy pickles. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Zasu

127 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 267-3233; www.zasunola.com

Grilled baby octopus is served with olives, sugar snap peas, almonds, roasted peppers and garlic aioli. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Zea Rotisserie & Bar

Citywide; www.zearestaurants.com

Rotisserie-cooked garlic-herb chicken is served with two sides such as french fries, roasted corn grits, sugar snap peas, braised cabbage and Thai snap beans. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Zimmer’s Seafood

4915 St. Anthony Ave., (504) 282-7150; www.facebook.com/zimmersseafood

Marinated crab claw salad includes celery, parsley, garlic, lemon and Italian dressing. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sat. $

Zocalo

2051 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 252-9327; www.zocalo-nola.com

Elote asado is grilled corn on the cob with Cotija cheese, mayonnaise, epazote, chili powder and lime. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

