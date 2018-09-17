Whether you’re sweating it out to bounce performers or dancing up a fever during a DJ set, it’s not hard to work up an appetite at local music clubs. Though New Orleans has its share of food trucks, the options for late-night grub can be limited. A number of music venues have food operations built in, either in the form of a full restaurant or a pop-up. Here are a few best bets for late-night eats inside the city’s music haunts.
Kukhnya at Siberia
2227 St. Claude Ave., (504) 265-8855; www.siberialounge.com
The music lineup at this Faubourg Marigny nightclub varies from bounce rappers to heavy metal and punk bands, but the tasty Eastern European fare at Kukhnya is a constant. Blini are crepes filled with everything from ham and cheese with caramelized onions to kielbasa with braised cabbage and spicy mustard to sweet versions stuffed with spiced apples, almonds and goat cheese. Heartier fare features a heavy dose of Slavic soul with borscht, beef stroganoff and Ukrainian meatballs. There also are sandwiches, including kielbasa po-boys.
Fry and Pie at Hi-Ho Lounge
2239 St. Claude Ave.; www.fryandpie.com
Whether you’re starving after a night of shaking your booty or simply trying to do damage control before a hangover sets in, nothing does the job quite like a plate of cheese-coated fries. Head to the Fry and Pie takeout window, grab a seat in the courtyard and dig into fries covered with strips of hanger steak, blue cheese, caramelized onions and brown butter mushrooms. For a New Orleans twist, the Muffryletta features fries topped with mortadella, salami, ham and olive salad under a blanket of melted provolone and mozzarella cheeses.
The Maison
508 Frenchmen St., (504) 371-5543; www.maisonfrenchmen.com
The Frenchmen Street club gets wild later in the evening, and the spot’s dinner and late-night menus provide revelers a chance to fuel up while taking in a mix of local bands. Guests can expect hearty New Orleans fare including deep-fried alligator bites, cochon de lait po-boys, shrimp and grits with andouille and pork chop Creole served with sweet potato fries. During jazz brunches on Sunday, patrons can swing dance to a live band and dine on chicken and waffle sliders or buttermilk pancakes.
Three Muses
536 Frenchmen St., (504) 252-4801; www.3musesnola.com
Compared to some neighboring Frenchmen Street clubs, Three Muses’s ambience is more relaxed and the music a few decibels lower. The kitchen serves a globally influenced selection of small and shared plates. Dishes include beer-braised pork belly over scallion pancakes with apple chutney, and crostini topped with duck rillette served with pickles and a seasonal mostarda. There also are many options for vegetarians, from simple cheese plates and fries topped with feta and gremolata to a tofu rice bowl topped with housemade kimchi.
Portside Lounge
3000 Dryades St., (504) 503-0990; www.portsidenola.com
Portside Lounge in Central City is a tiki-themed dive that doesn’t have a permanent food operation, but the bar and music club hosts pop-ups every night. The Joie de Vivre frequently occupies the kitchen and other pop-ups have served everything from tacos, burgers and po-boys to Filipino fare.
Okay Bar
1700 Port St., (504) 457-7212; www.okaybar.com
People can dance to a raucous DJ set and work up an appetite at the 9th Ward watering hole Okay Bar, which serves tacos until 2 a.m. on weekdays and 4 a.m. on weekends. The rotating selection of tacos includes a ground beef version with charred tomato and red pepper aioli, grilled chili-lime chicken topped with pico de gallo and roasted chipotle crema, and chorizo with green pico de gallo and a roasted poblano crema.
Bar Redux
801 Poland Ave., (504) 592-7083; www.barredux.tumblr.com
Whether it’s live bands performing in the backyard, a DJ set or live comedy, Bar Redux offers an array of attractions. Tucked deep in the Bywater, the spot also is a popular destination for late-night plates of fried chicken, jambalaya, rib-eye sandwiches and hummus and pita plates. For those trying to soak up some booze, look no further than the Redux burger, a behemoth topped with Creole mustard, horseradish, pepper Jack cheese and jalapenos.
Bacchanal Wine
600 Poland Ave., (504) 948-9111; www.bacchanalwine.com
Bacchanal Wine is still the best bet in town to enjoy a charcuterie and cheese plate under strings of lights and a canopy of trees while listening to a local jazz band. The Bywater wine garden-cum-live music playground continues to deliver an ever-changing menu of creative Mediterranean-inspired fare. Dishes include charred octopus with ceci beans and grilled lemon, sardine escabeche with green garlic and grilled bread, linguine with green beans, fingerling potatoes, pesto and pecorino, and braised pork shoulder served with a caponata and garlic jus.