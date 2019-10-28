It would be easy for Jewel of the South to rest on the strength of its bar. Founders Chris Hannah and Nick Detrich are celebrated bartenders who opened Cuban-inspired Manolito in 2018. Hannah was the head bartender at Arnaud’s French 75, helping earn its bar program a James Beard Foundation Award. Detrich was a managing partner at Cane & Table and worked at Cure and Bellocq.
At Jewel of the South, the pair has created a cocktail shrine that feels both contemporary and old-fashioned. The building is a stand-alone Creole cottage that dates to the 1830s. An inconspicuous alleyway entrance leads visitors to a rear flagstone courtyard. Inside, the shared bar and dining room are warmed by exposed brick, ceiling beams, wood floors and a copper-topped bar. Daily menus are displayed on chalkboards, and soft lighting creates an intimate ambience for drinks or dinner.
The cocktail menu is outstanding, resurrecting some historical recipes and offering new ones. The signature drink is the brandy crusta, created in the mid-19th century by bartender Joseph Santini, who owned the namesake Jewel of the South restaurant on Gravier Street. The crusta combines cognac, curacao, maraschino liqueur, lemon and Angostura bitters and is served with a heavily sugared rim. A French 75 and a house version of the Sazerac also are on the list.
The bar offers several original drinks, including the Tuxedo Tails, which plays on a martini by blending gin, manzanilla sherry, maraschino liqueur, orange bitters and a quail egg. The Night Tripper honors Dr. John with bourbon, Averna amaro, Strega and Peychaud’s bitters. A selection of beer and well-chosen wines by the glass and bottle round out the beverage menu.
Jewel’s contemporary side is most evident in the kitchen overseen by chef Philip Whitmarsh, formerly the sous chef at Compere Lapin. The menu is composed mainly of small plates, infused with plenty of creativity, and vegetables figure prominently.
A bowl of summer squash took on the complex umami elements of mushrooms and seaweed and was topped with delicately shaved cured egg. Charred bok choy was accompanied by anchovies and a cooked whole egg with crunchy breading whose runny yolk transformed the dish into a deliciously deconstructed Caesar salad.
A generous ball of burrata was served with house-made rosemary focaccia for mopping up collard pesto and parsley oil. Another satisfying dish combined meaty king brown mushrooms with perfectly creamy white beans.
Among entrees, wagyu short ribs were nearly as tender as the layers of pommes dauphinoise alongside them. Pear and radish lent crisp flavor to a plate of sliced ox tongue.
A couple of dishes disappointed. Parmesan croquettes with green olive tapenade had a nicely crunchy exterior but a doughy consistency inside. Whipped crab fat was an intriguing concept, but its texture was unappealingly grainy.
Prices range from $9 for the Parmesan croquette to $25 for the short rib, and small plates can add up to a hefty tab when paired with a couple of $15 brandy crustas.
Jewel of the South offers a charming French Quarter experience that’s rich in atmosphere with some of the city’s best cocktails and creative, shareable fare.