At Homegrown Pizza, a new pizzeria near the University of New Orleans (UNO), the name is a nod to the restaurant’s local roots. Husband-and-wife owners Mike and Kathleen Hansel both attended UNO. Between them, they have roughly three decades of experience working in local eateries, and their neighborhood spot has a homegrown feel.
Every neighborhood deserves a pizzeria that’s as welcoming to a family of five as a solo diner. Homegrown has bright green walls decorated with album covers, and there’s a casual, unpretentious vibe. Tables have paper napkins and glass shakers of Parmesan and hot chili flakes. Many customers are greeted by name, and service is friendly.
Doughy, golden-crust pizzas highlight the menu, and patrons can choose their own toppings or order from a small selection of house pies. Homegrown does not sell pizza by the slice, but the Bayou Self option is an 8-inch pie cut into quarters.
The Rocket pie has a crust drizzled with a garlicky olive oil topped with pillowy nibs of ricotta cheese, crispy-edged salami, nutty arugula and a touch of lemon. The Spicy Mike lives up to its name, loaded with jalapenos and a medley of colorful house-pickled peppers that deliver a fiery burn. The pie also has plum-colored slices of hot capicola, mozzarella and a thick drizzle of honey, a winning combination that’s equal parts sweet, spicy and savory.
The menu also includes salads, pastas and sandwiches. An appetizer of roasted eggplant is packed with oregano and warm spice. The dip was earthy and comforting, but it needs a sturdier accompaniment than the wispy French bread croutons served with it.
There are creative and surprising twists, as in a salad with pineapple bits, roasted pecans and goat cheese over a medley of arugula, romaine and spinach. The hearty lot is drizzled with a slightly sweet and tart strawberry dressing, a thick elixir that adds acidity without overpowering other ingredients. An Italian spin on macaroni and cheese features mozzarella and Parmesan and arrives piping-hot with a golden crust in a porcelain ramekin.
There’s a selection of beers from regional craft brewers including Wayward Owl Brewing Company, Bayou Teche Brewing and Gnarly Barley Brewing Company, to name a few.
Pizza is the star of the menu, but look beyond that and it’s clear that Homegrown Pizza wins with its ambience and neighborly approach.
what
Homegrown Pizza
where
6325 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 644-4762; www.homegrown.pizza
when
lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat.
how much
inexpensive
what works
Rocket pizza, Spicy Mike pizza
what doesn’t
croutons with eggplant dip
check, please
casual neighborhood pizzeria with roots in Gentilly
