My introduction to Guatemala was in my early 20s when I traveled frequently to the country. I spent days swimming in the rivers and lakes, hiking through hillside towns near volcanoes and making some less responsible decisions come nighttime, as one does in one’s youth.
But before night fell, there always was dinner. On the bank of the Rio Dulce, there were grilled whole fresh fish served with a lime wedge and half an avocado. There were steamed tamales, deep-fried tacos filled with shredded beef, warming stews bobbing with chicken and potatoes, and tortillas. There always were tortillas.
Those meals resonated the most. Those dishes and enjoying humble hospitality in the bucolic setting were my first taste of Central America.
I was reminded of those trips when I ate at Catalino’s, a new Guatemalan restaurant on Maple Street opened by husband-and-wife team Addie and Hugo Vasquez. Here, fresh tortillas arrive tucked in a foil sheath beneath colorful Guatemalan fabric. Just the scent of corn wafting from the soft, warm tortillas was enough to transport me back to Guatemala.
Hugo Vasquez grew up in the nation’s capital, Guatemala City. Much of Catalino’s food is inspired by Guatemalan street vendors who hawk fried snacks and grilled meats on every corner. Elote loco is boiled corn on the cob drizzled with butter, mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard and showered with Cotija cheese. A squeeze of lime adds a tart punch.
Guatemalan-style tacos are a far cry from their Mexican brethren. Rolled corn tortillas are filled with potatoes and shredded beef (there’s also a chicken version), deep-fried and served with a ranchero-style tomato sauce and Cotija cheese. Guatemalan guacamole takes a minimalist approach, including just avocado, lime, diced white onions and a few chunks of red pepper, and is served with fried plantain chips.
Pescada a la plancha is a pan-fried whole trout served butterflied on a platter with red and green salsas, green salad, thick onion rings and lime wedges. Beneath the crispy-skinned exterior, the fish was soft with a mild taste.
The most uncommon dishes on the menu are those that speak directly to the Mayan influences in Guatemala. Kak’ik is a bright crimson turkey stew thick with tomatoes, chilies and cinnamon, which deliver a slow-building, almost sweet heat.
For dessert, milky arroz con leche is served warm in a ceramic pot with fresh mint leaves and a cookie. It’s a simple sweet cap to a meal here.
For drinks, there are flavorful aguas frescas, including a refreshing ruby-hued hibiscus tea. Catalino’s does not serve alcohol, but diners can bring their own.
The restaurant is new and the menu needs to be expanded, but with each dish, the kitchen offers a unique view into Guatemalan cuisine.