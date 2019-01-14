New Orleans is home to a lot of great fried chicken, from Popeyes to McHardy’s Chicken & Fixin’ to Willie Mae's Scotch House. Now Picnic Provisions & Whiskey is introducing diners to what owners Tory McPhail, Ti Martin and Darryl Reginelli have dubbed a New Orleans version of the dish.
McPhail visited fried chicken joints across the country before developing his recipe. His version is described as “crawfish boil chicken,” and boneless pieces of white and dark meat have subtle flavor reminiscent of the zesty Zatarain’s seasoning blend but without spicy heat.
The heat arrives via the servers, who sprinkle a bright red Crystal hot sauce mash, or “pulp,” tableside. While it delivers fiery tang, it is not Nashville-style hot, and a better way to ensure an even heat level is to order a side of the pulp to share so that diners can customize its use to their liking.
Some kinks have been worked out since the restaurant opened. Platters of chicken formerly were served alongside classic crawfish boil fixings, which included corn, sausage and a few lackluster vegetables. Now, the basket’s accoutrements include a citrusy miso mayonnaise and an excellent cornbread cake biscuit drizzled in syrup, which could be served as dessert.
The other side of the restaurant’s equation lies in the picnic theme, and the outdoor concept is played up boldly. The small dining room is a bright space designed to resemble a fishing camp or cabin, outfitted with blond wooden tables and picnic blanket pattern-upholstered banquettes. There’s a small bar overlooking an open kitchen, and there's a jukebox. The decor feels a little gimmicky, and at times the restaurant’s theme seems muddled. Not every dish fits into the picnic concept.
Hot pimiento cheese dip is served in a cast-iron skillet and is delicious, but it is not a dish to carry out. Likewise, large boneless chicken fillets aren’t finger food, and generally require a fork and knife. Fried chicken seems integral to the picnic concept, but there is a full menu beyond the handful of chicken dishes.
For sides, ramekins of smoky, spicy turnip greens are a bold version of the mainstay, carrying bursts of vinegary heat and bits of barbecued pigs’ ears that add crunch and dimension. Also good is whiskey-smoked chicken salad, in which hunks of tender chicken are piled high with nuts, and “drunken” cranberries and dill add tartness and depth of flavor.
The restaurant has touted a design suited to customers either dining in or carrying out food, but it seems like the emphasis has settled on the dining-in aspect.
While visiting here on a recent weekend afternoon, the restaurant was packed. Outside, a man played corn hole with his sons while inside, Americana flowed from the jukebox and families dug into shared baskets of crab-boil chicken, with some piling on the pulpy spice blend and others forgoing it. The restaurant has introduced diners to a new version of fried chicken, and it’s a creative take on the dish.