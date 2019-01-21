The flavor of a Scotch bonnet pepper is not easily forgotten. Ubiquitous in West Indian and Caribbean kitchens, the bright red, yellow and orange peppers infuse a bold, fruity and fiery heat to everything they touch.
At Bonnets NOLA, a new restaurant on lower Magazine Street, the pepper serves as a theme for the restaurant. It’s in dishes at varying levels of heat. It’s in the menu design and on the outside awning, and owner Myesha Brown wears a dangling sparkly pepper pendant.
Brown developed a love for Caribbean cuisine and saw similarities to the soul food dishes she grew up eating in Chicago.
There are playful and creative twists in many of the dishes, including a deep-fried jerk egg roll, which has a winning combination of collard greens, pulled chicken and melted Gouda cheese. Each bite delivers a subtle yet lingering heat, crunch, tang from the collards and creamy cheese.
Conch makes a bold appearance here, battered and formed into tennis ball-sized doughy fritters, which are served with a cooling and delicious jerk-seasoned ranch dipping sauce that reminded me of charred pepper dressings in Southwestern cooking.
Entrees highlight popular dishes from the West Indies, which are served with rice and a choice of vegetarian or vegan sides. Goat is simmered in a mild yellow curry with a peppery, soft heat. On the opposite end of the spectrum, a smothered oxtail carried barely any spice but was delicious — a dark and glistening stew bobbing with gelatinous bits and flavor notes of a hearty and salty beef demi-glace.
A side of collard greens was light in flavor and had a slight vinegary tang. Fried plantains are dusted with cinnamon and sugar and taste like dessert.
The restaurant’s prices are high. The dinner menu lists oxtail and a curried goat dish at about $26, but they are around $16 at lunch. Many cocktails are around the $12 mark, which is not uncommon for a fine dining restaurant or craft cocktail space, but Bonnets doesn’t feel like either one of those. Service can be slow and appears to be a work in progress. There were a few longer waits on one recent visit, but the staff was exceptionally warm and apologetic in those instances.
The restaurant occupies a historic townhouse, with several dining nooks spread throughout the two-story space’s exposed brick walls. The modern decor features bright artwork and sparkling chandeliers. The restaurant feels like it is slowly finding itself and figuring out its service in a unique setting.
With its creative cooking, Bonnets seems poised to usher in a new wrinkle in the unfolding Caribbean food scene in New Orleans.