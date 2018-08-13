If the Texas flag blowing in the wind outside isn’t a good enough hint of what’s to come, the “Don’t Mess with Texas” sign hanging above the cash register makes it clear. But the flag emblazoned with the word “TACOS” is a better indicator of what’s coming from the kitchen at Catty Shack, a charming restaurant in Gentilly.
Catherine Smith, an Austin, Texas native and former journalist, runs the tiny tribute to all things Tex-Mex on Gentilly Boulevard near the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. The space radiates a homespun feel: Artwork and mirrors cover the walls, Mardi Gras beads dangle throughout the space and menus are scrawled on butcher paper and chalkboards.
The eatery’s simple approach is mirrored in the short, straightforward menu. There are five taco varieties, a handful of starters and sides including chips, guacamole, salsa and queso.
Even after a few weeks, that queso lingers on my mind. It’s thick and velvety, dotted with green and red peppers and tinged with soft heat. I’ve come across many iterations of this Tex-Mex classic that I have liked, but this one is especially satisfying.
Crispy house-made corn tortilla chips are a nice accompaniment to the chunky guacamole studded with onions and tomatoes. A red salsa is a fiery ranchero-style sauce with a powerful punch of heat and charred bits that imbue smoky notes. The green tomatillo salsa also is good and almost tastes fruity.
My favorite dish was the Catty fish taco featuring thick pieces of Des Allemands catfish fried with a thin and crunchy rice and corn flour crust, topped with shredded cabbage, cilantro and a light drizzle of chipotle mayonnaise.
The Big Daddy taco references the Lone Star state’s reputation for barbecue. Smoky hunks of brisket fill a soft corn tortilla topped with onions, cilantro, avocado-tomatillo salsa and a shower of salty Cotija cheese. Nothing on the menu screams Texas more than the crispy beef taco with cumin-laced ground Angus beef in a deep-fried tortilla shell. It’s topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and lots of shredded cheddar cheese.
The Crispy Lentilly is a vegan taco filled with seasoned lentils and guacamole, and a vegetarian taco has a medley of corn, poblano peppers, beans, onions, Cotija cheese, cilantro and a chili-spiked aioli.
For drinks, there are a few Mexican and Texas beers, sangria and the trendy summertime option, frose (frozen rose). The restaurant doesn’t serve hard liquor, but those thirsty for a margarita can step next door to the Jockey’s Pub.
Smith says she plans to expand the menu eventually. But for now, the short selection at Catty Shack reads like a heartfelt — and delicious — postcard from the Lone Star state.