New Orleanians have a lot of opinions about gumbo, and to be fair, they’ve got plenty of reason to be skeptical of tinkering. The internet is awash with recipes from across the country offering spins on the dish with ingredients such as potatoes, chickpeas and yes, even kale. The phrase “healthy gumbo” brings to mind the 2016 uproar caused when a Disney-run Facebook page posted a recipe for a rouxless version that included quinoa and kale. The outcry was loud and the recipe was removed from the site.

That said, we’re not all that outraged when local folks experiment with the recipe. Events such as the Treme Creole Gumbo Festival allow for creative versions that reach beyond a gumbo purist’s strictest tenets.

+2 Gumbo party! Disney can't make gumbo, and Poppy Tooker makes hers on the Today show By now you've probably seen or heard about the "healthy gumbo" recipe that the Disney Twitter feed tried to foist off as, well, actual gumbo -…

Gumbos that are advertised as healthy or vegan have met with varying degrees of success. I came across one of those iterations at Seed, the Prytania Street vegan restaurant, which earlier this year expanded with a second location on St. Claude Avenue inside the New Orleans Healing Center.

Seed’s gumbo is thickened with okra and green and red bell peppers and has a soft and lingering spicy heat. The menu also issues a disclaimer. It says “inspired by gumbo,” lest anyone get in a tizzy over the additions of collard greens and mushrooms. But this gumbo is both healthy and vegan — and it’s really good. If loving Seed’s vegan gumbo is wrong, I don’t want to be right.

Like many of the other dishes served at this health-conscious, “plant-based” restaurant, the gumbo is meant to imitate the original but the ingredients are a reminder that the kitchen’s creations are distinct. Chickpea flour-dusted fried “nuggets” carry the flavor of a fast food chain’s chicken nuggets, but the chewy and slightly spongy texture is unmistakably that of tofu. The golden-fried snacks are still delicious, served with garlic aioli.

Given the restaurants’ health-conscious mission, it’s no surprise to see the menu includes salads and fresh-squeezed juices. An agave and balsamic-roasted carrot salad was on the sweet side but achieved balance via a hearty nest of spinach leaves, avocado and sprouts. Three-bean chili is among the simpler dishes, thick with tomatoes, light in spice and hearty with pinto, red and kidney beans.

Seed has grilled cheese-like sandwiches with a cashew substitute or a choice of Daiya, which is cassava based. One sandwich oozed a gooey spread flavored with tomato and cayenne, which seems inspired by a grilled cheese and tomato soup combination, but it was served with a scoop of quinoa salad that was mushy and bland.

For an entree, pad thai is reimagined with cucumber and carrot spirals in place of noodles. The colorful dish is piled high with spears of jicama, grassy mung bean shoots, peanuts, cilantro and a fiery Thai lime-peanut dressing that’s delicious, but not for diners averse to spicy dishes.

For dessert, a chocolate, caramel and coconut cheesecake tasted like Girl Scouts Samoas cookies with a slight tang and a gingery cookie crust.

Grilled cheese sandwiches, chicken nuggets and nachos always will be king when it comes to comfort food, but Seed offers compelling alternatives with creative and tasty twists, even when it comes to gumbo.