Nole is founded on an intriguing concept: infusing Latin American and south Louisiana cuisines. As more Latin American restaurants open across the New Orleans area, it was only a matter of time before someone officially married the two in a single restaurant.
The person behind Nole is Al Copeland Jr., son of the late founder of Popeyes, Copeland’s of New Orleans and other concepts, and the restaurant occupies the space formerly home to Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro and Straya. The menu was designed by chef Chris Lusk, who hails from Texas and currently is the executive chef at The Steakhouse at Harrah’s New Orleans. Lusk previously worked at Restaurant R’Evolution and the now shuttered Cafe Adelaide & the Swizzle Stick Bar and the Caribbean Room. Nole’s executive chef is Blake Offret, formerly of Borgne and the Caribbean Room.
Nole is attached to the St. Charles Coach House hotel, and visitors can take advantage of free valet parking. An outdoor patio offers eating and drinking space. The restaurant’s interior is vast, with Latin music playing and a neon sign proclaiming “HOLA Y’ALL” against a green plant wall — designed to attract selfie takers and Instagrammers.
Cocktails at Nole are fun. In addition to margaritas by the glass or pitcher, including the winning hibiscus margarita, there is a section of Latin-inspired drinks — a mojito, Paloma and pisco sour — as well as New Orleans classics. Several of those cocktails have Latin twists, like the Vieux Nola, combining rye, rum and bitters, and the mezcal Sazerac, which combines the smoky agave spirit and traditional components. Nole boasts a sizeable tequila selection, and something called the “Tree-Quila of Life” can be customized with shots from various makers in quantities ranging from six to 25 shots.
The menu melds culinary traditions in interesting ways. Guacamole features smoked pecans and pickled okra, along with big chunks of avocado. A fried pickled okra appetizer includes fried green beans. Chips and salsa come with cracklings, and nachos get a regional treatment with the addition of tasso and red beans.
The kitchen also incorporates Creole cream cheese into several dishes, from blue crab street corn to a roasted mushroom flatbread. Both blackened and fried fish tacos feature lime Creole cream cheese, though it couldn’t overcome their mushy texture. Several tacos are topped with mirliton slaw, an interesting Louisiana riff on cabbage.
Of the entrees, it’s hard to pass up Al’s Southern bone-in fried chicken fajitas, which were essentially Popeyes-style chicken with tortillas and pickled cabbage. It is a fun and tasty experiment, although it lacks the cohesion and multidimensional flavor of traditional chicken fajitas.
Tamales filled with hearty cochon de lait and smoked brisket enchiladas were satisfying choices. The rich red sauce on the enchiladas was remarkably similar to that on the shrimp and grits. It worked on the enchiladas but was too heavy and tomato-y for the shrimp, which were overcooked. The black beans and green rice that accompanied several dishes were flavorful but heavily salted.
For dessert, a molcajete-style dish held bread pudding with vanilla ice cream and ancho praline sauce with just the right amount of chili heat. The Nole sopapillas were squares of fried dough dusted in powdered sugar, beignet style.
Ultimately, Nole offers a refreshing take on two cuisines well represented in New Orleans.