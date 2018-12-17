Fried fish could be the country’s great equalizer — a humble dish that requires little more than a squeeze of lemon and a group of friends with which to share it. In the Northwest, diners gather over beer-battered halibut fillets served with bowls of clam chowder. Along the Eastern seaboard, fat pieces of cod or haddock are served with fried clam bellies and ramekins of briny tartar sauce. In the South, cornmeal-battered catfish is king.
South Louisiana is home to some excellent renditions of the dish, and in New Orleans, Barrow’s Shady Inn was a destination for catfish fans for many years. Dating back to 1943, the restaurant was among the city’s oldest black-owned eateries and attracted a loyal clientele who visited for fried catfish platters, neighborhood company and the jukebox.
The family-run restaurant was forced to close after Hurricane Katrina, and its successor, Barrow’s Catfish, opened on Earhart Boulevard in July. Inside the small dining room surrounded by brick walls, tables are filled with diners digging into giant platters of the flaky fried fish and bowls of creamy potato salad.
Like its predecessor, the restaurant’s focus is catfish, and the short menu includes several platters to suit a varying appetites, but none of them can really be considered petite. On the smaller end, the Classic ($19) and Lil Billy ($20) platters include five to seven pieces of fish, generally enough for two diners to share. For another dollar, the Catfish King ($21) has eight pieces of the golden-fried fish.
The fish is cut thick and the fillets are coated with a thin, cayenne-laced crust. The cornmeal-dusted exterior imparts a soft, lingering heat but doesn’t overpower the juicy, flavorful fish. Fried shrimp get similar treatment, and the seafood combo platter ($24) includes an ample amount of fish and shrimp to share, plus fries or creamy potato salad as a side.
The menu also includes catfish and shrimp po-boys, gumbo and crawfish bisque. The gumbo combines shrimp, thick coins of smoked sausage and a good amount of spice. The crawfish bisque is as thick as a stew, chock full of crawfish tails and corn, and though it is flavorful, it needs more spice.
Without question, catfish is the star of this operation, but the banana bourbon cake is a strong runner-up. Layers of moist cake studded with fresh bananas and dates are covered with butterscotch frosting and a drizzle of praline banana cream glaze. Come for the catfish, but leave room for a slice of cake.
In the corner of the dining room hangs a black-and-white photograph of the the late William “Billy” Barrow Jr. He leans over with one foot propped up on a chair and a wide grin on his face. It’s a smile often mirrored in the faces of diners here, all eagerly digging into shared platters of fried fish, catching up over shared memories with old friends while making new ones.