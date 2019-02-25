Without a celebrity chef or big advertising budget, it can be tough for a new restaurant to build a clientele. That hasn’t been the case with Que Rico! Cuban Cafe, a family-owned restaurant that opened late last year in a petite corner spot on Magazine Street.
Que Rico isn’t exactly a new restaurant. Owner Iderlin Donna Rivera and her husband ran a popular Cuban restaurant of the same name in Slidell for nine years before closing it last spring.
It’s not hard to see how it built a following on the Northshore. The menu is full of South Florida-style Cuban classics. Frijoles negros arrive soupy and deeply flavorful. Candylike maduros, or plantains, are creamy on the inside and caramelized to a sugary burnt amber on the outside. Fried ham and cheese croquettas are addictively tasty even without the garlicky house mojo sauce. Fried yuca is surprisingly light, with a crunchy exterior and none of the starchiness of some versions.
An enormous Cuban sandwich is served on po-boy bread and its cousin, the medianoche, arrives on yellow egg bread. The spongy, sweet loaf is filled with juicy roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. It’s as good as any version I’ve come across.
For lovers of Cuba’s most iconic dish, ropa vieja, the classic version here features shreds of flank steak that give the dish its name, “old clothes.” The flavor makes it perfect comfort food, requiring only a big bowl of rice or starchy plantains to soak up the tomato and beef-infused braising liquid.
A tamal Cubano offers a unique take on a dish seen across the Latin American cuisines, but this version differs significantly from its Mexican brethren and the Delta-style renditions found locally. The tamale dough is sweet and coarser than masa, thick like polenta and studded with corn kernels and bits of ham, so the result is slightly sweet, salty and creamy. Topping the tamale is a mound of soft roasted pork, thinly shaved onions and tangy citrus and garlic mojo sauce. Bright red cabbage slaw provides acid and crunch.
For dessert, dense tres leches cake arrives swimming in condensed milk, a decadent and almost puddinglike treat.
Blond wooden tables squeezed together line the small dining room, and light blue walls decorated with colorful artwork lend the spot a welcoming vibe. The restaurant is loud when busy.
It already feels like a neighborhood restaurant, and the word of mouth that’s kept it packed is a testament to the excellent Cuban fare.