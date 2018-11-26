It all started over breakfast. After a night of bartending and waiting tables, mornings were a chance for friends Ioana Richardson and Lauren Stitelet to wind down, drink mimosas and catch up before doing it all again. It was during these mornings that the idea for a breakfast place of their own was born — a dream that finally came to fruition three years ago, when Two Chicks Cafe opened on Convention Center Boulevard.
For a while, tourists and conventioneers-in-the-know reaped the benefits of this quaint breakfast and lunch spot. In September, the two women opened a second location on Gravier Street in the Central Business District in a space that imbues an equally sunny and charming vibe, with brightly colored wallpaper and bold tiles. It's the kind of place you might expect to find in a different neighborhood and one that still flies largely under the radar in its CBD home.
Croissants form an unlikely but delicious base for crab cake benedict, which comes tucked underneath a Creole mustard hollandaise, a tangy and tasty sauce with a vinegary kick. Sauteed spinach coupled with crunchy green and red bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes make up a surprisingly hearty vegetarian version, which packs in so many different flavors and textures that one could forget meat or seafood is even an option.
A small selection of crepes features sweet and savory versions, including a medley stuffed with thick planks of turkey and goat cheese, spinach, tomatoes and green onions. Chewy buckwheat pancakes are folded into a packet crowned with an egg, which, when ordered over easy, spills yolk into all the nooks and crannies.
Classic breakfast sides include crispy strips of bacon, thick slices of ham, creamy grits and fat wedges of steamy roasted potatoes peppered with aromatic sprigs of rosemary.
Two Chicks Cafe might have a strong breakfast game, but the grown-up grilled cheese is my new favorite lunchtime staple. Sandwiched between two thick slices of cornmeal-dusted jalapeno toast are hunks of melted Gruyere and smoked gouda, but the real magic lies in the addition of pickled beets and a smear of Creole mustard.
Pickled beets add a sweetness and slight acidic punch and mustard adds tang. There's also an option to add crunchy slices of bacon, which elevates the sandwich into something downright decadent.
Though the restaurant doesn't advertise a health-forward focus, the effort is evident in the fresh-squeezed juices and smoothies, quality ingredients and vegetable-forward omelets. Instead of fries or potato chips, a salad of mixed greens dressed in a light Chianti basil vinaigrette accompanies the sandwiches. Of the juices, the aptly named Refuel delivers just that with a blend of lime, cucumber, ginger, carrot and apples. For those looking to beat a cold, the Ginger Sun elixir packs a powerful amount of the namesake medicinal root with apple and grapefruit.
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and Two Chicks Cafe offers diners a charming and delicious way to start it off right.