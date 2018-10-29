Capulet, a new restaurant and event space on Dauphine Street, is many things, but ordinary is not one of them.
Probiotic cocktails are mixed using house-made shrubs and coconut water, and vegan and vegetarian options abound. An adjacent co-working space overflows into the restaurant dining area. The building functions as an event venue as well as a breakfast, lunch and daytime cocktail hangout.
The new spot sits in a large warehouse in Bywater and features an impressive design and potted tropical plants. The yawning industrial-chic space has high ceilings with exposed wooden beams and a second floor that leads to a rooftop bar. On some Thursdays, guests can watch the downtown skyline during sunset while sipping cocktails. Dining and drinking generally are relegated to the spacious downstairs room from morning through early afternoon on weekdays. In the evenings and on weekends, the building is available for private events.
The kitchen focuses on locally sourced products. Much of the produce comes from Covey Rise Farms, Bellegarde bakery supplies bread and everything from pickles and condiments to cocktail shrubs are made in-house.
The menu has a short selection of sandwiches and salads. Breakfast is limited to a few platters, bacon, egg and cheese bagel sandwiches and a vegan version made with scrambled eggs and a creamy basil-cashew spread.
Owner and chef Christopher St. John spent a couple of years working at the nearby vegan-friendly hub Sneaky Pickle, and his affinity for creative plays on vegan and vegetarian dishes is evident.
The menu features plenty to satisfy carnivores, but the meatless options don’t take a back seat. Broccoli falafel look like the real thing with a dark brown, crunchy exterior and creamy and flavorful interior and are served with tart basil and lime cashew cream, slivered red onions, greens and zesty pickled banana peppers on a chewy baguette.
A kimchi BLT is served on golden slices of sourdough bread with thick slabs of bacon, tomatoes and an addictively good gochujang aioli. The cauliflower substitute in the “CLT” is good, and the nibs of fried cauliflower melt into the sandwich.
Of the meat items, a smoky turkey breast and cheese sandwich on toasted sourdough bread was among my favorites. It has a funky aged cheddar, mixed greens and crisp slices of Granny Smith apple, and apple butter with hints of cinnamon imparts a sweet touch that helps the sandwich balance its salty, smoky, sweet and tart elements.
Fried lemon grass tofu is served over an arugula salad with sweet roasted beets and red onions. The kicker is a dressing made with nutritional yeast, which adds a bit of texture and an umamilike finish.
With such a large space and promising opening menu, it seems a pity that the business hasn’t expanded into evening service. For Bywater residents and those frequenting the nearby co-working offices, Capulet offers a nice place to pop in for coffee, an early meal and perhaps a probiotic eye-opener.