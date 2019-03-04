There’s a lot to explore at Espiritu Mezcaleria, beginning with chapulines.

The crunchy grasshoppers arrive in a petite ceramic ramekin alongside a Mexico City-style guacamole topped with grilled onions, fruity roasted tomatillos and crunchy pork chicharron. The insects add a woodsy, earthy flavor to the dish, as well as an extra layer of texture, but may not suit squeamish diners.

The restaurant and bar opened late last year in a space near Lafayette Square formerly occupied by Capdeville. The new spot’s namesake is a nod to owners Amanda Sesser and Jason Mitzen’s favorite spirit, mezcal, tequila’s cousin, also made from the agave plant.

Espiritu offers a variety of mezcals and cocktails featuring the spirit. In the slightly sweet Carta de Amor, it’s mixed with sweet plantain, walnuts, cherries and lime. Mezcal con Pepino is a refreshing quaff blending mezcal, cucumber, serrano peppers, agave and lime juice.

Leading the kitchen is chef Nanyo Dominguez Cervantes, a protege of chef Aaron Sanchez. Dominguez most recently worked at Uptown Peruvian restaurant Tito’s Ceviche & Pisco. The menu at Espiritu feels modern and creative, drawing inspiration from various Mexican regional cuisines.

A trio of salsas includes the bright marigold Yucateca habanero version, which delivers a sweet and fiery kick. It’s joined by two milder salsas made with guajillo roasted tomato and creamy chile de arbol and garlic.

Dining here seems best suited to drinking and snacking from a selection of appetizers, small plates and tacos. Crawfish queso dip was velvety and addictive and looks to the Gulf South as much as south of the border. The epazote quesadilla (which looks like an empanada) is filled with roasted poblano peppers and onions and huitlacoche, a corn fungus, adds earthy flavor.

Tacos are served on small flour tortillas, which are chewy and delicious. A Baja-style fried fish version is topped with creamy Napa slaw and chipotle aioli. Espiritu’s version of an al pastor taco is packed with soft, fatty pork and grilled pineapple. A unique and delicious vegetarian taco features crunchy cauliflower and tangy pickled beets topped with a habanero cashew crema.

Some dishes beg for more brightness and dimension. An avocado stuffed with chorizo and octopus delivered plenty of smoky flavor, but the crispy garbanzo beans advertised on the menu were lost in the mix. Jicama slaw topping a blackened Gulf fish taco lacked crunch and zing.

For dessert, look to the cocktail menu for an Ososito, a creamy and potent drink made with aged mezcal, coconut milk, sweet plantain and a coffee ice cube.

It’s convenient to sample items at Espiritu’s weekday happy hours and occasional mezcal tastings, and there’s much to explore on the creative food menu, whether diners have the nerve to try a chapulin or not.