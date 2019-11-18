It is easy to miss Wei Dao Asian Cuisine, nestled in a Metairie strip mall whose most visible tenants are Robert Fresh Market and a daiquiri shop. I have driven by it dozens of times since it opened last year. As whispers of its ramen began to spread, however, the time seemed right to investigate.

Wei Dao Asian Cuisine what Wei Dao Asian Cuisine where 5024 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-4288; www.weidaoasiancuisine.com when lunch and dinner daily how much moderate what works Chinese menu, ramen what doesn’t sushi pales in comparison to the Chinese menu check, please an exciting array of traditional Chinese dishes and top-notch ramen

Wei Dao serves outstanding ramen in several varieties. It also offers sushi, and while the sushi is fine, there are better places for it elsewhere. The real treasure of Wei Dao is its Chinese menu, a laminated sheet of paper distributed almost like an afterthought to the glossier sushi/ramen menu.

Crowd-pleasing pork-and-cabbage egg rolls were perfectly executed representations of an often greasy, flavorless item. The wrappers were fried to a golden crisp, and the filling had a slight zing of hot peppers.

Garlic snow pea leaves were vibrant, green and garlicky with lightly crunchy stems. A heaping platter of Shanghai cakes, thickly sliced rounds of chewy rice cakes, were flavored with ground pork, julienned carrots and aromatic vegetables tossed together in a mild sauce.

When we asked our server for guidance, she recommended the spicy chicken. It is served in a grand glass bowl with a ladle for spooning bubbling red broth of chili peppers, sliced chicken and vegetables, all laced with a hint of vinegar.

A classic dish, salt and pepper shrimp, combined plump fried shrimp with sauteed onions and sliced green chilies that added a pop of heat and color.

From the standard menu, combination lo mein was a surprising standout, including thin noodles in a well-balanced sauce with plenty of meat, shrimp and crunchy cabbage. Hibachi salmon was fresh and appealing, featuring large chunks of fish, sauteed onions and an ample accompaniment of green vegetables on the side. Chicken gyoza arrived sizzling hot and nicely browned.

The ramen lived up to the hype. Diners choose from barbecued pork, beef, seafood, chicken, shrimp or vegetables and can customize their broth. Tonkatsu choices include a pork broth as well as creamy or spicy versions and one with black garlic. Other broth options include miso, shoyu or a vegetarian tomato base. All come with bamboo, mushrooms, a boiled egg, seaweed, green onion and a pink-spiraled naruto fish cake. Finally, one selects ramen or thick udon noodles and extras such as tempura-fried shrimp, fried tofu or kimchi.

Two of my experiments that produced excellent results were barbecued pork with black garlic broth and ramen noodles, and a plain pork broth with chicken and tempura-fried shrimp.

Sushi and sashimi appetizers were perfectly satisfying, with nicely presented portions of fresh fish. Diners in the mood for sushi will fare well, but they shouldn’t miss the selection of Chinese and ramen options available either.

Wei Dao’s prices are moderate. The list of ramen bowls starts at $10.95 but quickly escalates with the addition of non-pork proteins and other extras. Salt and pepper shrimp costs $17.95. Portions are generous enough for sharing and leftovers.

For lovers of traditional Chinese food or high-quality ramen, Wei Dao is a hidden gem.