Metairie has its share of good sushi spots, including Shogun and Kanno, but there’s a new fish in the sea. Daiwa Sushi Bar & Japanese Cuisine is the second outpost of a Marrero restaurant that has built a devoted following since opening in 2011. The new Daiwa is located at 4100 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in the second-floor space formerly occupied by World of Beer.

Like the former tenant, Daiwa serves beer (and wine, sake and whiskey), but its selection is focused on Japanese imports with labels extending far beyond the standard Sapporo and Asahi bottlings. Inside the main dining room, a graceful cypress bar serves as the sushi counter.

Daiwa’s menu is massive, and it’s illustrated with photos and icons highlighting popular selections. Servers offer personal recommendations and guidance through the array of choices, including daily specials, which they share via photos displayed on service iPads. Those dishes consist of fish flown in from Japan on a weekly basis. The changing selection was consistently excellent and featured items not commonly found on local menus.

Daiwa Sushi Bar & Japanese Cuisine what Daiwa Sushi Bar & Japanese Cuisine where 4100 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Suite 200, (504) 281-4646; www.daiwasushi.com when lunch and dinner Wednesday through Monday how much moderate what works daily specials, sea salt white fish sashimi, Lemon Magic roll what doesn’t extensive menu can be overwhelming — as wasabi can be in some dishes check, please a fresh source for sushi and Japanese delicacies in Metairie

Given their provenance, these specials can be pricey — $12 each for Japanese tiger prawns and around $24 for five pieces of toro tataki. The toro dish was otherworldly, though, served with a smoky flourish beneath a glass dome, the flavorful tuna belly lightly torched to highlight its richness and texture. The hard-to-resist specials also included delicate halibut tempura with a yuzu drizzle as well as golden eye snapper.

From the regular menu, traditional favorites and twists on familiar ingredients are crowd-pleasers. A half dozen pork gyoza arrived sizzling in a cast-iron skillet, served with ponzu. From the selection of hibachi rice and noodles, yaki udon with seafood paired thick, chewy noodles with savory shrimp and chunks of fish.

Among the many selections labeled as “Daiwa’s Creations,” grilled sushi Imperial was a standout, with heat elevating the sushi to new territory. Sea salt white fish sashimi featured delicate slices of raw fish fanned on the plate like petals, perfectly accented by wasabi yuzu dressing, smelt roe, sea salt and green onions.

Pepper tuna with fresh wasabi is marked on the menu with a chili pepper icon warning. Though the tuna was fresh and perfectly seared, the wasabi spooned over the top was overpowering. It was the least appealing dish we ate.

Rolls fill several pages of the menu, offering every fathomable combination of ingredients. The best was the Lemon Magic, which features tempura-fried shrimp with “dynamite mix” (chopped tuna, salmon, white fish and spicy sauce) and a topping of scallops, tempura flakes and thin-cut lemon slices that made for deliciously tart bites.

Dessert selections include various flavors of ice cream as well as cheesecake tempura and tempura-fried bananas. Ramune brand Japanese marble pop sodas offered a tasty nonalcoholic option, particularly the lychee flavor.

Daiwa in Metairie serves some of the best, and most original, sushi and Japanese fare in the area.