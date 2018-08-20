When chef Alon Shaya opened Shaya on Magazine Street in 2015, it felt like the country was having a moment with modern Israeli cuisine. Philadelphia chef Michael Solomonov’s Zahav garnered widespread praise, and since then he has won several James Beard Foundation awards. Books focused on Israeli cooking and baking from Yotam Ottolenghi, Sami Tamini and Uri Scheft were flying off the shelves. But for Alon, the moment was interrupted by a very public parting with co-owner John Besh, whose restaurant group owns Shaya.
Alon opened his new restaurant, Saba, in spring, and it’s following a broader vision of modern Israeli cuisine. At Saba, he delves deeper into the myriad of cultural influences on Israel’s culinary landscape, imparted by generations of immigrants from Yemen, Bulgaria, Spain, Turkey, France, Morocco, Greece and elsewhere.
Doughy rounds of warm pita arrive as expected, accompanied by ramekins of sesame-studded za’atar in olive oil. But here, the bread seems more like a precursor to the rest of the menu, rather than an anchoring concept.
Of the salatim, a list of spreads and small salads, alliums and spice temper some of the stronger flavors. Salty Bulgarian feta is sweetened with soft preserved leeks and coriander, and a dish of tart, vinegar-laced red grapes is served with pickled onions and pine nuts, which add buttery crunch.
There are heavier spreads such as thick, creamy labneh dotted with pink peppercorns and mint, and lighter, vegetable-focused dishes such as tabbouleh salad, a bright, fresh tumble of parsley, Persian lime, avocado and walnuts. Also good is wood-roasted okra, served charred and crispy with a thick smear of tahini and a sprinkle of sunflower seeds.
In many dishes, a few simple ingredients are matched with bold flavors from peppercorns, warm spices, citrus and smoke. The latter is most notable in the shishlik section of the menu, where the items pass over hot coals.
The shishlik section also includes lamb kebabs served with roasted onions and sweet, caramelized tomatoes. Though the portion is small for its $16 price, crispy charred octopus is impossibly tender on the inside and comes with cherry tomatoes that burst with acid and warmth. The menu’s prices are varied, but assembling a meal can get steep.
Some of the nuanced touches are light and floral, accenting the more pronounced flavors in a dish. Orange-scented olives are served swimming in a harissa-spiked oil, and rose duqqa is sprinkled on hummus topped with charred poblano peppers and a green swirl of pistachio tahini.
In some dishes, a rustic, minimalistic approach lets bold combinations speak. Harissa-roasted chicken is coated with a burnt sienna-tinged paste, which gives way to tender hunks of meat. It is presented simply on a bed of laurel leaves with lemon wedges. Carrots roasted with Moroccan spices are cooled by creamy labneh and mint. An excellent lamb’s tongue sandwich features earthy bits of roasted meat in pita with a smoked cherry mustard, cabbage salad and turmeric-scented pickled cauliflower.
Looking back at the accolades Shaya garnered over the years, the new restaurant’s quick success shouldn’t surprise anyone. Saba, which means grandfather in Hebrew, gives diners a portrait of modern Israeli cuisine with an eye to the generations of immigrants and the influences who helped shape it.