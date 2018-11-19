Steve Mock compares his upbringing with barbecue to the way Louisianans relate to crawfish boils. Growing up in Kansas City, Kansas, it was a part of everyday life. Weekends were spent with friends and family in the backyard, but a smoker anchored the space instead of a boiling pot, and opinions on time, heat and sauce were the topics of conversation.
When Mock moved to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, it was those backyard barbecues he missed the most, despite spending time on the barbecue competition circuit and doing occasional catering gigs. Earlier this year, he and his wife Maureen quit their corporate careers to open Smoked, a small barbecue joint tucked on Jefferson Highway in Harahan.
Mock runs a one-man operation and usually is at the restaurant at 4 a.m. preparing for the day. News about the restaurant traveled fast, and customers have learned to call in large orders in advance, because when Smoked runs out for the day, that’s it.
Meats can be ordered by the pound or on combination platters, which come with two sides. Thick slices of brisket arrive with a deeply peppery, charred crust and the standout smoked chicken features smoky, moist meat enveloped by blackened, spice-rubbed skin. Also excellent is barbecued salmon, which is served skin-on and delivers the slightest bit of sweetness with hunks of flavorful and fatty fish effortlessly flaking at the touch of a fork. The kitchen gets creative in many ways, and daily specials might include a brisket chili or pulled pork tacos.
Everything is made in-house except for the sausages, which come from a Mississippi purveyor. The hickory-smoked links deliver a satisfying snap and a delicious, porky flavor with a soft spicy heat.
Like many New Orleans barbecue operations, Mock’s doesn’t adhere to just one method. He smokes meats with Texas-style dry rubs over cherry and pecan wood and uses Kansas City-style tomato-based sauces, which are served on the side.
The main hickory sauce is an addictive thick and peppery elixir that’s good on just about everything at Smoked, while a more vinegary version is best on the pulled pork. A unique pineapple rendition is both sweet and tangy, adding a powerful zing to chicken and salmon.
Of the sides, the smoky, chunky baked beans and crispy bread crumb-topped macaroni and cheese are good examples of the homespun quality of everything here. Also good are the Brussels sprouts, which come studded with thick pieces of bacon, and roasted sweet potatoes are as sweet as candy. The coleslaw needs a hit of acid to brighten it up and the potato salad was oddly creamy, packing all the right flavors, but more reminiscent of mashed potatoes.
A recent seasonal dessert special was a bread puddinglike pumpkin crunch cake, sweet with the flavors of cinnamon and nutmeg.
New Orleans has been undergoing a barbecue boom in recent years and Smoked is a welcome addition to the scene, especially with the kitchen’s creative specials, sauces and sides.