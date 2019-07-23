Guess who’s back? Tanya Solomon and Sansa Asylum that’s who! And for one night only on Friday, July 26 at 8pm at The AllWays Lounge & Cabaret.
Tanya Solomon will bring every ounce of magic, mystery and mayhem. The one-woman magic show, “Tanya Solomon: Truth Assassin,” is filled with theatrics that will leave you entertained the whole night. And you’re in for a treat. Special guest, Sansa the Singing Mindreader, will sing, dance and is going to WOW the audience with the power of telekinesis.
Purchase your tickets here to see these two queens dominate the underground circus scene in New Orleans.