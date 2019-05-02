BBC Creative Services is a production studio located in mid-city Nola with a focus on event décor and custom creations. Backed by a staff with extensive knowledge of art and design we can bring to life any theme for your corporate reception, private party, wedding, or fundraising event. Our services include custom décor elements, curated theme designs, and vendor coordination for setup & teardown. We also have a uniquely southern collection of centerpieces & décor wares that fit perfectly in the city’s historic venues.
Address: 832 Baronne St., Second Floor, New Orleans, LA 70113
Business Phone: (504) 523-9700
Web Address: www.bbcdmc.com
@bbcnola #bbccreativeservices